Estudiante: German Rodríguez C.I 27406918
German Rodriguez, Unidad II estructura atomica

Published in: Engineering
Unidad II Estructura Atomica

  1. 1. Estudiante: German Rodríguez C.I 27406918
  2. 2. ESTRUCTURA DE LOS MATERIALES Teoría Atómica En 1808, John Dalton estableció las hipótesis sobre las que fundó su teoría atómica: • a) Los elementos están formados por partículas pequeñas llamadas átomos. Todos los átomos de un elemento son idénticos (tamaño, masa, propiedades químicas) y diferentes de los de otro elemento. • b) Los compuestos están formados por átomos de más de un elemento en una relación que es un número entero o una fracción sencilla. • c) Una reacción química consiste en la separación, combinación o reordenamiento de los átomos, los cuales no se crean ni se destruyen.
  3. 3. ESTRUCTURA DE LOS MATERIALES  La estructura atómica incluye todos los átomos y sus arreglos, que constituyen los componentes básicos de la materia. Es a partir de estos bloques de construcción que todo el nano, micro, macro y los niveles de las estructuras emergen. Los conocimientos adquiridos mediante la comprensión de la estructura atómica y la unión de las configuraciones de los átomos y moléculas son esenciales para la selección adecuada de los materiales de ingeniería, así como para el desarrollo de nuevos materiales avanzados
  4. 4. EL ÁTOMO Es la unidad básica que puede intervenir en una combinación química. Está formado por partículas subatómicas, de las cuales las más importantes son los electrones, los protones y los neutrones.
  5. 5. MODELO ATOMICO DE BOHR El modelo de Bohr presenta limitaciones significativas, no sirve para explicar varios de los fenómenos en los cuales están involucrados electrones. Las deficiencias del modelo de Bohr fueron suplidas por el modelo atómico de la mecánica cuántica. En este modelo el electrón presenta características tanto de onda como de partícula. El electrón ya no es considerado como una partícula que se mueve en un orbital discreto. Su posición pasa a ser considerada como la probabilidad de encontrar un electrón en un lugar próximo del núcleo
  6. 6. ATRACCIONES ITER-ATOMICAS Son aquellas que se establecen entre los átomos, son tres tipos • Es el que se percibe en las uniones de átomos de diferente electronegatividad que son por principio donadores y aceptores de electrones, respectivamente Enlace iónico •Se forma entre átomos con pequeñas o nulas diferencias de electronegatividad y próximos en la tabla periódica. Enlace covalente •Se conforma con átomos de igual o parecida electronegatividad de carga positiva, e involucran fuerzas interatómicas relativamente grandes como resultado de las fuerzas electrostáticas entre los electrones aportados por cada átomo. Enlace Metálico
  7. 7. COMPORTAMIENTO INTERMOLECULAR Se refiere a las interacciones que existen entre las moléculas conforme a su naturaleza. Generalmente, la clasificación es hecha de acuerdo a la polaridad de las moléculas que están interaccionando, o sobre la base de la naturaleza de las moléculas, de los elementos que la conforman
  8. 8. ACOMODAMIENTO ATOMICO La estructura atómica influye en la forma en que los átomos se unen entre sí; esto además nos ayuda a comprender la clasificación de los materiales como metales, semiconductores, cerámicos y polímeros y nos permite llegar a ciertas conclusiones generales referentes a propiedades mecánicas y comportamiento físico de estas cuatro clases de materiales

