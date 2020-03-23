Geometrico metrico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1. El triángulo de las Bermudas está formado entre Miami, Bermuda y San Juan de Puerto Rico, con las distancias mostradas en la figura. Figura Si una milla son 1,6 kilómetros, ¿cuál es la distancia en kilómetros que separa Miami de Bermuda en el triángulo? A. 625 km. B. 646,9 km. C. 1.036,6 km. D. 1.656 km. 2. El ortocentro se define como el lugar geométrico en el cual se cruzan las tres alturas de un triángulo. En la figura, se le han dibujado las alturas al triángulo MOP. Figura ¿En cuál punto se ubica el ortocentro del triángulo? A. O B. P C. Q D. M 3. En la figura se muestra un hexágono regular y un ángulo 𝜃. Pedro afirma que el ángulo 𝜃 debe ser menor o igual que 100º. La afirmación de Pedro es A. verdadera, porque la suma de las medidas de los ángulos internos de un hexágono regular es 900(4) = 3600. B. verdadera, porque es uno de los ángulos de un cuadrilátero, luego debe ser menor o igual que 360 4 = 900. C. falsa, porque 𝜃 2 es uno de los ángulos internos de un triángulo equilátero, luego 𝜃 debe ser igual que 60º(2) = 120º. D. falsa, porque la suma de las medidas de los ángulos internos de un hexágono regular es 180º(6) = 1.080º. 4. El cuadrado de la figura representa una pared de lado 6 m. Sobre esta, Carlos pinto el triángulo sombreado, el cual quiere rellenar de pintura blanca. Figura ¿Cuál es el área de la región triangular que quiere pintar Carlos? A. 36 m2. B. 18 m2. C. 12 m2. D. 9 m2. 5. Un estudiante tiene un vaso de forma cilíndrica. El vaso tiene una base circular de radio 3 cm, y una altura de 8 cm, como se muestra en la figura. Figura ¿A qué corresponde el resultado de la anterior operación? A. Al volumen del vaso. B. Al área de la tapa del vaso. C. Al perímetro de la tapa del vaso. D. Al área lateral del vaso. 6. Un estudiante dibuja un triángulo equilátero en un plano cartesiano, como se muestra en la figura. Figura Al reflejar el triángulo respecto al eje y, se obtiene A. B. C. D. 7. Dos círculos se encuentran como se presenta en la figura. A partir de la información anterior, el estudiante plantea la siguiente operación: 𝜋 × 32 × 8 = 226,19
  2. 2. Si el círculo grande da una vuelta completa hacia la derecha a lo largo del eje x, este cambia su centro del punto (0, 2r) al punto (4r, 2r). ¿Cuántas vueltas tiene que dar el círculo pequeño para que vuelva a quedar de forma similar dentro del círculo grande? A. Tiene que dar dos vueltas sobre el eje x. B. No es posible saber cuántas vueltas tiene que dar, pues falta información sobre los radios. C. Tiene que dar una vuelta sobre el eje x. D. No es posible saber cuántas vueltas tiene que dar, pues falta información sobre las posiciones. 8. Ramiro es dueño de un terreno como el que se muestra en la figura. Figura Teniendo en cuenta la información disponible, ¿cuál de los siguientes métodos permite determinar el área de terreno? A. Hallar el área de un cuadrado de lado 𝑥 y el área de un triángulo de base 𝑥 y altura 𝑥, y sumarlas. B. Desde el vértice superior de la figura, trazar las diagonales, hallar las áreas de 3 triángulos isósceles y sumarlas. C. Hallar el área de un rectángulo de base 𝑥 y altura 2𝑥 y restarle el área de un triángulo de base y altura 𝑥. D. Hallar el área de un triángulo de base 𝑥 y altura 2𝑥 y sumarle el área de un cuadrado de lado 𝑥. 9. La imagen muestra el trazado en forma de cuadrícula de una ciudad, en donde los lados de cada cuadrado representan una cuadra. ¿Cuál de los siguientes recorridos sirve para llegar del punto X al punto Y? A. Caminar 5 cuadras al oriente y 3 al norte. B. Caminar 3 cuadras al occidente y 5 al norte. C. Caminar 5 cuadras al occidente y 3 al sur. D. Caminar 3 cuadras al oriente y 5 al sur. 10. En un libro de geometría, se indica la construcción, paso a paso, de un cuadrilátero: Paso1.Construir una circunferencia de diámetro𝑀𝑁. Paso2.Definir P el punto medio entre M y el centro de la circunferencia. Paso3.Construir un segmento de recta perpendicular a 𝑀𝑁 que pase por P y corta en dos puntos, Q y R, a la circunferencia. Paso4.Construir el segmento de recta paralelo 𝑄𝑅 que pase por el centro y que corta a la circunferencia en S. Paso5.Obtener el cuadrilátero 𝑀𝑄𝑆𝑅. ¿Cuál de los siguientes cuadriláteros cumple las condiciones de la construcción? 11. La figura presenta un cuadrilátero HIJK, compuesto por un triángulo rectángulo HJK y un triángulo es caleño HIK. De acuerdo con la figura, ¿cuál de las siguientes medidas NO es posible calcular? A. La longitud del segmento HJ. B. La medida del ángulo JHK. C. La longitud del segmento JL. D. La medida del ángulo HKI. 12. En la figura se muestra el movimiento de una cuerda en una fase de un proceso de construcción. Una persona afirma que si el gancho de carga se eleva 50 metros verticalmente desde donde está, la tangente del nuevo ángulo θ’ que se forma será 5/4, porque 100𝑚 130𝑚−50𝑚 = 100 80 = 5 4
  3. 3. ¿Es correcta la afirmación del operario? A. No, porque al cambiar el ángulo, el triángulo que resulta no es rectángulo. B. Sí, porque el cociente obtenido entre el cateto opuesto al ángulo θ y el adyacente es igual si la cuerda está extendida 80m, que si está extendida130m. C. No, porque, aun que se recoja la cuerda, la altura de la torre permanece constante. D. Sí, porque plantea una relación entre el cateto o puesto al ángulo θ' y el cateto adyacente, restando los 50m que se elevó el gancho. 13. La figura muestra la construcción geométrica en la que las líneas 𝐿1 y 𝐿2 son paralelas. Los ángulos marcados con la misma letra se consideran congruentes. Figura En esta construcción hay una inconsistencia. ¿Cuáles ángulos NO pueden ser congruentes entre sí? 14. La figura muestra una construcción realizada sobre un círculo con centro de 𝑂, donde <𝑄𝑂𝑅 es un ángulo recto y 𝑃𝑄 es congruente con 𝑃𝑅. Al escribir los ángulos 𝛼, 𝛽 y 𝛾 en orden decreciente, según su medida, se obtiene A.𝛼, 𝛽 y 𝛾 B.𝛼, 𝛾 y 𝛽 C.𝛾, 𝛼 y 𝛽 D.𝛾, 𝛽 y 𝛼 15. La figura se cumple que el área del rectángulo 1 equivale a la suma de las áreas del cuadrado 1 y del rectángulo 2. Las longitudes de los segmentos 𝑁𝑃y 𝑀𝐻 son A. 𝑁𝑃=10cm y 𝑀𝐻=13cm B. 𝑁𝑃=10cm y 𝑀𝐻=104cm C. 𝑁𝑃=14cm y𝑀𝐻=20cm D. 𝑁𝑃=14cm y𝑀𝐻=13cm 16. La figura muestra una construcción geométrica y las medidas de algunos de los ángulos de esta. ¿Cuál de las siguientes tablas muestra correctamente la relación entre los ángulos formados?
  4. 4. 17. Las sombras proyectadas por dos postes paralelos de 10 metros y 5 metros se muestran en la figura. El ángulo entre la acera horizontal y la sombra del poste 1 es 𝛼=30º. De acuerdo con esto, se puede afirmar que el ángulo entre la acera horizontal y la sombra del poste 2 es A. 𝛽=50 B. 𝛽=150 C. 𝛽=300 D. 𝛽=600 RESPONDA LAS PREGUNTAS 18 A 20 DEIACUERDO CON LA SIGUIENTE INFORMACIÓN En un recipiente de forma cónica de 1 metro de radio y 2 metros de altura se vierte agua a una velocidad constante como se ilustra en la figura. 18. En el instante en que el radio de la superficie del agua es 0,25 metros, dicha superficie se encuentra a una distancia de A. 0,5 metros del borde superior del tanque. B. 1 metro de la tapa del tanque. C. 1,5 metros de la tapa del tanque. D. 2 metros de la tapa del tanque. 19. Cuando el nivel del agua en el tanque alcanza una altura de 1 metro, la cantidad de agua que hace falta para llenar el tanque es 20. Cuando el nivel del agua en el tanque alcanza una altura de h metros, la cantidad de agua que hace falta para llenar el tanque es RESPONDA LAS PREGUNTAS 21 A 22 DEIACUERDO CON LA SIGUIENTE INFORMACIÓN En una industria construyen un tanque de forma cónica de radio 5 dm y altura 15 dm, para el almacenamiento de agua, pero por una falla en su construcción pierde agua a razón de 1 dm3 por minuto. 21. Al cabo de t minutos, h(t) representa A. la profundidad del agua en un instante t B. la altura del tanque en t minutos C. el espacio desocupado en el tanque en un instante t D. el tiempo que tardó en desocuparse una parte del tanque 22. En la figura 2, se hace una representación de la sección transversal del tanque en un instante t. De la representación se puede deducir la siguiente proporción

