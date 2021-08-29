The Solar System Doesn't Move By The Sun Mass Gravity

Paper hypothesis - The solar system is created out of one light beam its velocity (1.16 mkm/sec), and moves depending on this light beam motion, And - The light (1.16 mkm/sec) created the solar system distances in a network form. The hypothesis explanation - The existence proves of light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) depend on the solar system distances network proves. - Because - The solar system distances be created depending on each other by using the light motion that caused the distances to be created in a network form, or based on one geometrical design. - Where (Distance = Energy). The distances creation process needed energy which is provided by light motion. by that, light energy be registered in the created distances, and by analysis of the distances values we can conclude that these distances be created by energy provided by a light beam. And also we can discover this light beam velocity be (1.16 mkm/s) because this light beam energy and motion features are registered in the created distances. Paper objective - The paper proves the solar system distances network and based on this proof, the paper proves the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) existence. Paper Conclusion - Because the solar system be created out of light supposed velocity (=1.16mkm/s) and the sun light velocity (= 0.3 mkm/s) - Means, the light (0.3mkm/)be created as a side product from the original one (1.16 mkm/s) - That proves - The Sun Is Created After All Solar Planets Creation And Motion Which Disproves Decisively Newton Theory Of The Sun Mass Gravity. Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty