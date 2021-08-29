Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 29, 2021
The Solar System Doesn't Move By The Sun Mass Gravity

Aug. 29, 2021
Paper hypothesis
- The solar system is created out of one light beam its velocity (1.16 mkm/sec), and moves depending on this light beam motion, And
- The light (1.16 mkm/sec) created the solar system distances in a network form.
The hypothesis explanation
- The existence proves of light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) depend on the solar system distances network proves.
- Because
- The solar system distances be created depending on each other by using the light motion that caused the distances to be created in a network form, or based on one geometrical design.
- Where (Distance = Energy). The distances creation process needed energy which is provided by light motion. by that, light energy be registered in the created distances, and by analysis of the distances values we can conclude that these distances be created by energy provided by a light beam. And also we can discover this light beam velocity be (1.16 mkm/s) because this light beam energy and motion features are registered in the created distances.
Paper objective
- The paper proves the solar system distances network and based on this proof, the paper proves the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) existence.
Paper Conclusion
- Because the solar system be created out of light supposed velocity (=1.16mkm/s) and the sun light velocity (= 0.3 mkm/s)
- Means, the light (0.3mkm/)be created as a side product from the original one (1.16 mkm/s)
- That proves
- The Sun Is Created After All Solar Planets Creation And Motion Which Disproves Decisively Newton Theory Of The Sun Mass Gravity.
Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292
Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty

The Solar System Doesn't Move By The Sun Mass Gravity

  1. 1. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 1 The Solar System Doesn't Move By The Sun Mass Gravity The Author Authorized To Be Used By Mr. Gerges Francis Tawdrous A Student–Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty – Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate Professor (Mathematical Analysis and Theory of Functions Department) Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Phone +201022532292 E-Mail: mrwaheid@gmail.com Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 Phone +7 (495) 952-35-83 E-Mail: budochkina-sa@rudn.ru, sbudotchkina@yandex.ru Website http://web-local.rudn.ru/web-local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=19024 The Assumption Of S. Virgin Mary -Written in Cairo –Egypt –28th August 2021 Abstract Paper hypothesis - The solar system is created out of one light beam its velocity (1.16 mkm/sec), and moves depending on this light beam motion, And - The light (1.16 mkm/sec) created the solar system distances in a network form. The hypothesis explanation - The existence proves of light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) depend on the solar system distances network proves. - Because - The solar system distances be created depending on each other by using the light motion that caused the distances to be created in a network form, or based on one geometrical design. - Where (Distance = Energy). The distances creation process needed energy which is provided by light motion. by that, light energy be registered in the created distances, and by analysis of the distances values we can conclude that these distances be created by energy provided by a light beam. And also we can discover this light beam velocity be (1.16 mkm/s) because this light beam energy and motion features are registered in the created distances. Paper objective - The paper proves the solar system distances network and based on this proof, the paper proves the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) existence.
  2. 2. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 2 Paper Conclusion - Because the solar system be created out of light supposed velocity (=1.16mkm/s) and the sun light velocity (= 0.3 mkm/s) - Means, the light (0.3mkm/)be created as a side product from the original one (1.16 mkm/s) - That proves - The Sun Is Created After All Solar Planets Creation And Motion Which Disproves Decisively Newton Theory Of The Sun Mass Gravity. Please scan the figure (ORCID)
  3. 3. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 3 Paper Contents Subject Page No. 1- Introduction 4 2- Methodology 6 3-The Solar System Distances Be Created In A Network Form 8 3-1 Preface 8 3-2 The Solar System Distances Network Description 12 3-3 The Solar System Distances Network Analysis 28 4- Light Beam (1.16 mkm/s) Existence Proves Discussion 31 4-1 Preface 31 4-2 The Light Beam (1.16 mkm/s) Proves Discussion 32 4-3 Jupiter Orbital Circumference Analysis 66 5- Mercury Jupiter Distance Analysis 84 5-1 Preface 84 5-2 Mercury Jupiter Distance analysis 86 5-3 Planets Motions Interaction 102 5-4 Planets Unified General Motion 117 5-4-1 The Planets Unified General Motion Description 117 5-4-2 The Solar Planets Motions Are Complementary One Another 118 5-4-3 The Solar Planets Move An Unified Motion (A Team Motion) 123 6- The Sun Age Historical Proves 128 6-1 The Sun Circles The Earth 129 6-2 The Rate (1.0725) 130 6-3 The Sun Diameter Analysis 134 6-4 The Sun Rays Analysis 137 7- The Solar Planets Motions Depend On Different Rates of Time 142 7-1 Preface 143 7-2 Earth And Pluto Rate Of Time 144 7-3 Mercury Motion Rate Of Time 153 7-4 Saturn Motion Rate Of Time 156 7-5 Uranus And Jupiter Rate Of Time 158 8- The Solar Planets Motions Analysis 160 8-1 Preface 161 8- 2 The Equal Distances Method 162 8-3 The Inner And Outer Planets Motions Be Distinguished 168 Appendix No.1 The Solar System Equal Distances List 177 References and Biography 179
  4. 4. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 4 1-Introdcution - The paper hypothesis tells that - The solar system is created out of one light beam its velocity (1.16 mkm/sec), and moves depending on this light beam motion - The hypothesis refers to a matter creation theory. Let's summarize it: - The matter is created out of light - The matter isn't separated from its light parent but the matter moves with the light beam in one unified general motion. - The matter and light motions use different rates of time. - 1 second of light motion be equivalent to 1 solar day of planet motion. - Or - The energy of light motion for one second causes a planet to move for one solar day. - This is one more feature of the solar system motion which is strange from Newton theory point of view. - The rate (1 second = 1 solar day) is the general rate of light and matter motions. - But - The solar planets divide this rate among themselves into small rates. And by that, the solar system works as a great clock. This clock input is an energy of light motion for 1 second and its output is enough energy for a planet motion for a period 1 solar day. - The rates of time be distributed among the solar planets, for example - 1 hour of Mercury motion = 1 second of light motion - 1 hour of Mercury motion = 9.18 hours of Pluto motion - 1 hour of Mercury motion = 24 hours of Jupiter motion - 1 hour of Earth motion = 6.37 hours of Pluto motion - 1 hour of Earth motion = 29.53 hours of the moon motion
  5. 5. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 5 - We should discuss the planets motions rates of time in the paper discussion - But - This second feature of motion can be added to the first one (the distances network form) and creates a vision concerning the solar system motion different from Newton vision about it. - The basic point is that, the planets motions analysis shows, the simple idea of Newton Theory of The Sun Mass Gravity is an imaginary one, because the solar system is so complex machine. - I want to say, - Not only the solar system distances are in network form or the planets motions depend on different rates of time, but there are many other features in the solar system disproves the simple idea of the sun mass gravity by Newton - The basic proof against Newton theory should be the sun age, because, the planets motions data analysis proves that the sun is created after all planets creation and motion. this fact disproves Newton theory of The Sun Mass Gravity Decisively.
  6. 6. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 6 2-Methodology - I use the planets data analysis to discover the solar planets creation and motion. - This method is so useful because it creates comparisons between planets motions data and the theories which try to explain this planets motions data. Also the method creates comparisons between planets motions data with each other. - Let's use one example for explanation in following - Example no. (1) - Newton Theory of the planet motion depends on the sun mass gravity supposes that the planet motion be independent from all other planets motions… - We provide Planets data for a comparison. Then let's ask - Can planets motions and distances be independent from one another? let's answer in following - Saturn Orbital Distance = 1433 km = Saturn Uranus Distance = Mars Orbital Circumference = Pluto Neptune Distance (error 1.5%) = Pluto eccentricity Distance (error 1.5%) = Neptune Orbital Distance/π = Uranus Orbital Distance /2 = Mercury Jupiter Distance x 2 - If the planets motions be independent from one another how these distances be equal?! - Appendix no. (1) of this paper provides a complete list for the equal distances in the solar system and proves that 50% of all distances in the solar system be equal one another! why? - Appendix no. 1 also provides another list shows that 40% of all distances in the solar system be rated with one another by the same one rate (1.0725)! - Can we ask why? - It's a different vision - Newton told us something has no proof in planets data…
  7. 7. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 7 - Planet orbital and internal distances can't be independent from any other distances.. - The distances be created in a group and not individually. They are created based on one geometrical design and not as independent distances from one another - The distances creation in a network form is the first discussion in this paper, in which we should prove by different data that the planets distances can't be created independent from one another but dependent one each other and based on one geometrical design. - A direct proof for the network claim is the following data - 50% of all distances in the solar system be equal one another and - 40% of all distances in the solar system be rated with one another with the same one rate (1.0725). - This data we should discuss deeply because it proves directly that, the planets distances be created based on one geometrical design and in network form. The planets distances be created as a group based on a geometrical design where they can't be created independently.
  8. 8. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 8 3-The Solar System Distances Be Created In A Network Form 3-1 Preface 3-2 The Solar System Distances Network Description 3-3 The Solar System Distances Network Analysis 3-1 Preface - The Solar Planets data analysis shows that, The Planets Distances Be Created In A Network Form. - That means, - The solar system distances are considered as one geometrical design or one geometrical system. there's no one distance defined as independent or created out of this one geometrical design. - Let's suppose that, this geometrical design be a square. So all dimensions in this square be defined geometrically by this square data. means no one dimensions can be created independent from this square data because all of them are parts in the same one geometrical design. - Imagine you have a triangle has 2 angles (60 degrees and 80 degrees) what's the third one? (40 degrees). Can this angle be any thing else than (40 degrees)? NO it's obligatory value defined by the geometrical basic rules - When you use this same example for the solar planets distances we will have surprises. Because this example tells (for example) Venus Jupiter Distance be= 671 mkm because Earth Jupiter distance = 629 mkm - That creates another vision - While we consider Venus is a planet and earth is another planet an they move independently from one another. we be astonished with the fact that, their distances to Jupiter be defined based on one another! why? and How? - The paper hypothesis tells that - A light beam its velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) is found in the solar system
  9. 9. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 9 - That means, - Before the solar system creation, where no planet neither distance was found. - In this case the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) started the journey. - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) motion created a planet and its distance, and by more motion the light created another planet with its distance, and then a third planet……etc - Based on this idea - The planet matter and distance be created out of the same light beam with supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec). This idea is a simple one because the matter is created of energy and the space is created of energy and the light beam has energy - By this vision - The solar system be similar to a rope. And the planets be a knot on this rope. - This simple description for the idea as a rope with knots can't explain clearly the facts. Because the light is the major moving player and the planets motions be produced by light motion effect. By that many interactions and geometrical effects be found between the light and planets motions data. - In this point we analyze the distances in the solar system - Now the picture is different - Venus and Earth are Not independent planets move independently from one another. but the 2 planets are puppets moving on the puppets theater and a light beam motion is the main force behind both motions. - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) motion creates the solar system distances based on one geometrical design. And because of that Earth and Venus distances are defined based on one another. - Shortly - The light moves from a point to another to create the distances, the distances be created based on one geometrical design and by geometrical rules. The planets have to accept their distances which are defined by light motion.
  10. 10. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 10 - How Does Light Supposed Velocity (1.16 mkm/s) Create The Distances? - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) moves a distance and uses it as a period of time to move another distance and uses the second one to move a third one. by that, the distances be created in a network form and depends on one geometrical design. - This behavior be used by light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) and light known velocity (0.3 mkm/sec) and even be used also by planets motions! - The method causes to create the distances based on one geometrical design. - By this vision, no a distance be created independently from the other distances. The idea completely disproves the gravitation equation… - We are far here from Newton Theory of the Sun mass gravity and the gravitation equation. Completely the ideas are different. And the theory disproves specially Planet Motion Independency Concept. - Based on this idea - The solar system distances be created as railways but the solar planets are similar to trains. The railways creations cost energy provided by light motion (usually) that means, the planets motion through the distances usually doesn't cost energy because the distances required energy for creation be provided by light motion in the first passage through these distances. - As a result, The Solar System Distances Be Created In A Network Form - What I try to do here is that, to persuade the respectful reader to look at the solar system distances as total distances and not as individual distances. - For example, 50% of all distances in the solar system are equal one another (Appendix no.1 provides the list of these distances). Why these distances are equal? Here we don't deal with individual distances. We deal with One Reason caused 50% of all distances to be equal one another. that means we deal with one machine where one reason can effect on many parts of it because these parts are connected with each other and depend on one another.
  11. 11. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 11 - The distances be used in the solar system by different forms, and there are many complex points of using we should refer to, but - We need before to prove the basic hypothesis that the distances be created by light motion in a network form. - In the next point we discuss the data to prove that the solar system distances be created in network form. - Notice - Light motion uses the distance with the rate (1 mkm = 1second) but planet motion uses the distance with the rate (1mkm = 1 solar day). - This rate explains the rule (light motion for 1 second causes a planet motion for 1 solar day)
  12. 12. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 12 3-2 The Solar System Distances Network Description I-Data (1) 1.16 mkm/s x 500 s = 580 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 580 s = 671 mkm (Venus Jupiter Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 671 s = 778.6 mkm (Jupiter Orbital Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 629 s = 720.7 mkm (error 1%) (Mercury Jupiter Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 542 s = 629 mkm (Earth Jupiter Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 5127 s = 5906 mkm (error 0.7%) (Pluto Orbital Distance) (2) 1.16 mkm/s x 778.6 s x 2= 1806 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 1806 s = 2094 mkm (Jupiter Uranus Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 2094 s = 2 x 1205 mkm (error 0.8%) (Mars Saturn Distance) (3) 1.16 mkm/s x 170 s = 197.2 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 197.2 s = 227.9 mkm (error 0.4%) (Mars Orbital Distance) 0.3 mkm/ x 193 s = 57.9 (Mercury Orbital Distance) (4) 1.16 mkm per second x 2 x 86400 seconds =2 x 100733 mkm = (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) x 2π = 28255 mkm + 2 x 86400 mkm (5) 1.16 mkm/s x 1980 s = 2296.8 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 2296.8 s = 2644.6 mkm (error 0.7%) (Mars Uranus Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 2644.5 s = 3033.5 mkm (error 1%) (Uranus Pluto Distance)
  13. 13. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 13 (6) 0.3 mkm/s x 1980 seconds = 594 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 594 seconds = 689 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 687 seconds = 800 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 800 seconds = 929 mkm (7) 1.16 mkm/s x 361 s = 419 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 419 seconds = 486 mkm = 243 mkm x 2 1.16 mkm/s x 243 seconds = 282 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 282 seconds = 327.6 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 327.6 seconds = 380 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 380 seconds = 440.8 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 440.8 seconds = 511.4 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 511.4 seconds = 593 mkm (8) 1.16 mkm/s x 4224 seconds = 4900 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 4900 seconds = 5678.1 mkm
  14. 14. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 14 II-Discussion - This discussion aims to prove that, the solar system distances are created based on one geometrical design. And because of that, we need to look at the distances as one group and not as individual distances - Appendix no. (1) provides a list for the equal distances in the solar system, they be formed around 50% of all distances. Let's provide this data here to help our discussion More Data (A) (Why These Distances Are Equal?) (1) Saturn Orbital Distance = Saturn Uranus Distance = Mars Orbital Circumference = Pluto Neptune Distance (error 1.5%) = Pluto eccentricity Distance (error 1.5%) = Neptune Orbital Distance/π = Uranus Orbital Distance /2 = Mercury Jupiter Distance x 2 (2) Mercury Neptune Distance = Saturn Pluto Distance Jupiter Pluto Distance = Uranus Neptune Circumference Earth Neptune Distance = Mercury Saturn Circumference (0.5%) (3) Jupiter Mercury Distance = 2 Mercury Orbital Circumference Jupiter Venus Distance = Venus Orbital Circumference (1.5%) Jupiter Earth Distance = Earth Orbital Circumference (1.2%) (Earth and Jupiter at 2 different sides from the sun) (4) Jupiter Mercury Distance = Mars Orbital Distance x π (0.6%) Jupiter Uranus Distance = Venus Jupiter Circumference (0.8%) Pluto Orbital Distance = Earth Orbital Circumference x 2π - It's illogical to imagine a different reason caused the equality between each 2 distances of this list. The logical idea is that, this distances equality depend on one reason only which causes all these distances to be equal one another. - Let's provide one more list in following
  15. 15. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 15 (B) (Why These Distances Are NOT Equal?) 1. 0725 . 1 mkm 2.41 nce Circumfere Orbital Moon mkm 2.58 Motion Daily Earth = 2. 1.0725 km) (378500 radius Eclipse Solar Total km) (406000 radius orbital Apogee = 3. 0725 . 1 distance Mercury Jupiter mkm 720.3 Distance Orbital Juppiter mkm 6 . 778 = (Error 0.7%) 4. 1.0725 Distance Venus Jupiter mkm 670 distance Mercury Jupiter mkm 720.3 = 5. 1.0725 Distance Earth Jupiter mkm 629 Distance Venus Jupiter mkm 670 = (0.6%) 6. 1.0725 mkm) (1325.3 Distance Venus Sarurn mkm) (1433.5 Distance Orbital Saturn = (0.8%) 7. 1.0725 mkm) (1205.6 Distance Mars Sarurn mkm) (1284 Distance Earth Saturn = (0.7%) 8. 1.0725 mkm) (2644 Distance Mars Uranus mkm) (2872.5 Distance Orbital Uranus = (0.7%) 9. 1.0725 mkm) (4495.1 Distance Orbital Neptune mkm) (4864 = (0.5 %) (10) - This list of distances be rated with one another with the same one rate (1.0725). why these values are rated with the same rate (1.0725) - Notice - Light supposed velocity =1.16mkm/sec - But - 1.16 = (1.077)2 - That tells the rate (1.0725) must be created as an effect of light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) motion of these dispatches 0725 . 1 T. Axail Earth 23.4 T. Axail Mars 25.2 T. Axail Mars 25.2 T. Axail Satrun 26.7 Tilt Axail Satrun 26.7 Tilt Axail Neptune 28.3 = = =
  16. 16. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 16 II-Discussion (Continued) - I try to show that, the solar system distances are created as one group and not as individual distances. - Many features of the solar system distances support this conclusion. Not only the data equations which we will discuss here (8 equations). But also the equal distances (50% of all distances) and the rated distances (40% of all distances), this data refers to that we deal with one geometrical design. No a single proof suggests any distance can be considered as individual distance or be created independently - It's one machine which is proved clearly and strongly - Because - One geometrical design be found behind this data, - Equation no. (4) provides very clear proof for the distances distribution based on one design. This equation is the solar system main energy distribution equation. - In following we discuss the data equations one by one to see how these distances be created by light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) motion. - But - The paper hypothesis tells that, - The solar system be created out of one light beam its velocity =1.16 mkm/sec, - Where - The sun rays velocity =300000 km, - We conclude that, the light known velocity (0.3 mkm/sec) be crated as a side product from the original one (1.16 mkm/sec) and the proves the claim (the sun be created after all planets creation and motion) - That means, - We have 2 light beams velocities in the solar system, one is ancient and one is modern. That means, the ancient and modern distance can be built by light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) but light known velocity (0.3 mkm/sec) created the modern distances only.
  17. 17. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 17 Equation no. (1) 1.16 mkm/s x 500 s = 580 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 580 s = 671 mkm (Venus Jupiter Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 671 s = 778.6 mkm (Jupiter Orbital Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 629 s = 720.7 mkm (error 1%) (Mercury Jupiter Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 542 s = 629 mkm (Earth Jupiter Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 5127 s = 5906 mkm (error 0.7%) (Pluto Orbital Distance) - Equation no. (1) shows one series of the distances be created by light motion based on each other. - Jupiter distances specifically are so distinguish ns shows this fact clearly and strongly… let's summarize the data in following - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the period (500 seconds) to pass a distance =580 mkm and uses this distance (580 mkm) as a period for time (580 s) to pass a distance = 671 mkm (Venus Jupiter distance) and then uses this distance as a period of time (671 s) to pass a distance = 778.6 mkm (Jupiter orbital distance) - Also, Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) uses the distance between earth and Jupiter (629 mkm) as a period of time (629 s) to pas a distance = 720.7 mkm (error 1%) (= Mercury Jupiter Distance) - Also, Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) uses the distance between Jupiter and Pluto (5127 mkm) as a period of time (5127 s) to pass a distance = 5906 mkm (= Pluto Orbital Distance) - The distances are created in a network form depends on one another and based on one geometrical design. - If this explanation is wrong one, we have to explain why all distances be rated with the rate (1.16) as seen clearly. - Notice, light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) needs 500 seconds to pass Earth orbital distance (149.6 mkm)
  18. 18. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 18 More Data - 778.6 mkm (Jupiter Orbital Distance) = 1.0725 x 720.7 mkm (error 1%) - 720.7 mkm (Jupiter Mercury Distance) = 1.0725 x 671 mkm - 671 mkm (Jupiter Venus Distance) = 1.0725 x 629 mkm - 629 mkm (Jupiter Earth Distance) = 1.0725 x 580 mkm (error 1%) - This data also proves, these distances be created based on a geometrical design. Because the same distances be rated on (1.0725 and 1.16). - Please remember 1.16 =(1.077)2
  19. 19. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 19 Equation no. (2) 1.16 mkm/s x 778.6 s x 2= 1806 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 1806 s = 2094 mkm (Jupiter Uranus Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 2094 s = 2 x 1205 mkm (error 0.8%) (Mars Saturn Distance) - Equation no. (2) completes another part of this same series which we have discussed in equation no. (1) - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance 778.6 mkm (Jupiter orbital distance) as a period of time (778.6 s x 2) to pass a distance = 1806 mkm - And then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the produced distance 1806 mkm as a period of time (1806s) to pass a distance =2094 mkm (= Jupiter Uranus Distance) - Then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance 2094 mkm as a period of time (2094s) to pass a distance = (2 x 1205 mkm) where (1205 mkm = Mars Saturn Distance). - Equation no.(2) started with the distance (778.6 mkm =Jupiter orbital distance) and reach to (1205 mkm = mars Saturn distance). - That makes the 2 equations consist one series
  20. 20. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 20 Equation no. (3) 1.16 mkm/s x 170 s = 197.2 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 197.2 s = 227.9 mkm (error 0.4%) (Mars Orbital Distance) 0.3 mkm/ x 193 s = 57.9 (Mercury Orbital Distance) - Where - 170 mkm = Mercury Mars Distance - Equation no. (3) tells - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during (170 seconds) a distance = 197.2 mkm) and then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (197.2 mkm) as a period of time (197.2 seconds) to pass a distance = 227.9 mkm(= Mars orbital distance) - That means, - Mars orbital distance depends on a period (=197.2 seconds) by light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion. - But - Mercury orbital distance (57.9mkm) depends on a period (193 seconds) by using light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) motion. - The period (196.5 seconds) is used almost for Mercury, Mars and Jupiter Motions as we discuss in point no. (4) of this paper. And because the 3 planets use equal periods of time that cause their motions to be integrated in one unified general motion. - Equation no. (3) shows that, there's a reason behind the motions data consistency between Mercury and Mars (and Jupiter also). We should prove this consistency of motion in point no. (5-4) (Planets Unified General Motion)
  21. 21. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 21 - Equation no. (4) 1.16 mkm per second x (2) x 86400 seconds =(2) x 100733 mkm = (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) x 2π = 28255 mkm + (2) x 86400 mkm - This equation is the main equation of the solar system energy distribution. And this is the main equation in my papers. Let's summarize it shortly in following - (Part no. 1) - 1.16 mkm per second x 2 x 86400 seconds - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during one solar day (86400 s)a distance = 100733 mkm= The Solar Planets Orbital Circumferences Total - The equation shows a double value is used (2 x 100733 mkm), means - The equation shows energy = 2 x The Solar Planets Orbital Circumferences Total - Why does light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion during a day (86400s) pass a distance = The Solar Planets Orbital Circumferences Total? - We can answer that, - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) depends on the solar day as its basic period of time and - The solar planets orbital circumferences be built based on a light beam motion its velocity (1.16 mkm/s) during one solar day. - Means, - It's not by chance that, The Solar Planets Orbital Circumferences Total = (100733 mkm) but because the total be created by light motion for 1 solar day. - (Part no. 3) - (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) x 2π - 37100 mkm = Pluto Orbital Circumference - 4900 mkm = Jupiter Orbital Circumference - Part no. (3) shows why the equation no. (4) be a real one and not imaginary equation. Because the difference in distance between Pluto orbital circumference (37100 mkm) and Jupiter orbital circumference (4900 mkm) creates this equation.
  22. 22. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 22 - We know that, - The rate (2π) distinguish between light motion and planet motion. and the difference (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) refers to the planets motions by that the value (100733 mkm x 2) is a real one - (Part no. 4) - 28255 mkm + 2 x 86400 mkm - Where - 28255 mkm =Neptune Orbital Circumference - This part of equation is the reason of its importance… - The equation other parts can work without the rate (2) which is used frequently. The only part needs this rate is this part no. (4) for Neptune orbital circumference. The equation tells the total energy (2 x 100733 mkm) reach to Neptune and Neptune seized 14% of it and sent the rest energy into 2 trajectories of energy each one has 86400 mkm - And where these 2 trajectories be sent? The distance 86400 mkm tells us - 2 x 86400 mkm = (28255 mkm – 680 mkm) x 2π (Venus Equation) - The energy is sent to Venus and Earth in 2 equal trajectories because the error between the 2 planets equations be 1% at max. - Equation no. (4) shows that, - The distances between Jupiter and Pluto on one side and the distances from Neptune to Venus with Earth on the other side, All these distances be created and distributed based on One Geometrical Design which is seen in the equation no. (4) clearly. - That shows the equation importance because - The distances be created in comparison with one another and by that their distribution proves their dependency on one another clearly. We deal with a geometrical system and not with individual or independent distances from one another. (This equation is discussed in more details in point no. 4-2)
  23. 23. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 23 Equation no. (5) 1.16 mkm/s x 1980 s = 2296.8 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 2296.8 s = 2644.6 mkm (error 0.7%) (Mars Uranus Distance) 1.16 mkm/s x 2644.5 s = 3033.5 mkm (error 1%) (Uranus Pluto Distance) - Where - 1980 mkm = the orbital circumferences total of (Mercury +Venus + Earth) - Equation no. (5) shows another series - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (1980 mkm) as a period of time (1980 seconds) to pass a distance = 2296.8 mkm and then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (2296.8 mkm) as a period of time (2296.8 seconds) to pass a distance =2644.6 mkm (Mars Uranus Distance) - And Then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (2644.6 mkm) as a period of time (2644.6 seconds) to pass a distance =3033.5 mkm (Uranus Pluto Distance) - The data shows more distances be created in a network form by using light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion. - But - This analysis for the distances is so limited because we should explain why the produced distance depended on the input distance… - That needs more analysis for this data… - Here we deal with the solar system distances as a group or a network. We don't deal with each distance in its details, instead we deal with the whole distances as one group to prove the network theory. - But - The detailed analysis will explain why Uranus Pluto distance be produced by using Mars Uranus distance. In many detailed discussions we should answer similar questions.
  24. 24. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 24 Equation no. (6) 0.3 mkm/s x 1980 seconds = 594 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 594 seconds = 689 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 687 seconds = 800 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 800 seconds = 929 mkm - Where - 1980 mkm = the orbital circumferences total of (Mercury + Venus + Earth) - Equation no. (7) shows one more series of the distances - Light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) uses the distance (1980 mkm) as a period of time (1980 seconds) to pass a distance = 594 mkm - Then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (594 mkm) as a period of time (594 seconds) to pass a distance = 689 mkm - (687 days = Mars orbital period where (689/687) = (361/360) - Then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the period (687 seconds) to pass a distance = 800 mkm - Then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (800 mkm) as a period of time (800 seconds) to pass a distance = 929 mkm - The distance 929 mkm = Earth Jupiter distance when the 2 planets be on the sun 2 different sides.
  25. 25. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 25 Equation no. (7) 1.16 mkm/s x 361 s = 419 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 419 seconds = 486 mkm = 243 mkm x 2 1.16 mkm/s x 243 seconds = 282 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 282 seconds = 327.6 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 327.6 seconds = 380 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 380 seconds = 440.8 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 440.8 seconds = 511.4 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 511.4 seconds = 593 mkm - Light known velocity (0.3mkm/s) needs 361 seconds to pass Venus orbital distance (108.2 mkm), and - Mercury orbital circumference =360 mkm - We can use any of the 2 values to start the series of the equation no.(7). - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during (361sec) a distance = 419 mkm and then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (419 mkm) as a period of time (419 sec) to pass a distance = 2 x 243 mkm - (Where 243 days = Venus Rotation Period, and the motion rate 1mkm =1 day for a planet motion but 1 mkm = 1 second for light motion, so 243 days can be used by light motion as 243 seconds) - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (243 mkm) as a period of time (243 sec) to pass a distance = 282 mkm. - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (282 mkm) as a period of time (282 sec) to pass a distance = 327.6 mkm (where 327.6 days = the moon sidereal year. the value be used by light motion as 327.6 seconds)
  26. 26. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 26 - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (327.6 mkm) as a period of time (327.6 sec) to pass a distance = 380 mkm. And by one more motion light passes 440.8 mkm and - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (440.8 mkm) as a period of time (440.8 sec) to pass a distance = 511.3 mkm. (where 511.1 degrees = the solar planets axial tilts total) - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (511.3 mkm) as a period of time (511.3 sec) to pass a distance = 593 mkm. (the distance 594 mkm be used in equation no. 6) that connects equation no. (6) with equation no. (7) and creates from them one continuous series. - Notice (1) - Light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) needs (1397 seconds) to pass 419 mkm - But - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during (1205 seconds) a distance = 1397 mkm (1205 mkm = Mars Saturn Distance) - I try to show that, the network is connected depends on the light 2 velocities - But - Light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) needs (1205 seconds) to pass 361 mkm - Notice (2) - Mercury moves during its rotation period (1407.6 h) a distance =243 mkm (-1%) - Mercury moves during Venus day period (2802 h) a distance =243 mkm - Means, the distance 243 mkm be used geometrically by planets motions also not only by light motions. where we see it as (243 days = Venus rotation period)
  27. 27. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 27 Equation no. (8) 1.16 mkm/s x 4224 seconds = 4900 mkm 1.16 mkm/s x 4900 seconds = 5678.1 mkm - Where - 4224 seconds be used based mercury day period (4222.6 hours) - 4900 mkm = Jupiter Orbital Circumference - 5678.1 mkm = Mars Pluto Distance - Equation no.(8) tells - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the period (4224 mkm) to pass a distance =4900 mkm (=Jupiter Orbital Circumference) - Then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses the distance (4900 mkm) as a period of time (4900 seconds) to pass a distance = 5678.1 mkm (= Mars Pluto Distance) - Equation no.(8) shows more distances be created in the same network form, by using light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion
  28. 28. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 28 3-3 The Solar System Distances Network Analysis - The data discussion proves clearly the distances network claim, and based on the data discussion we can conclude that, the solar system distances be created depends on one geometrical design in a network form - But - The distances still have many puzzled secrets can't be discovered yet. Let's provide 2 of them in following - (1st Point) - The solar system motions be consisted of light motion and planets motions. - The solar system motions use different rates of time, as we have seen in the comparison between light and planet motion where (1 second of light motion be = 1 solar day of planet motion) - The solar planets motions depend on different rates of time which we will discuss in this paper. For example (1 h of Mercury motion =9.18 h of Pluto motion) - That creates different rates fro the distances using. Because light motion uses the distance by the rate (1mkm =1sec) but planet motion uses the distance by the rate (1mkm =1soalr day). Because of that, the solar system distances network should be created based on one flexible geometrical design can be used in different rates. This feature causes a difficulty to discover the solar system distances geometrical design. - (2nd Point) - The solar system motion depends on the equal distances. - That means, the solar system motion causes to force the planets to move equal distances in defined periods of time. Or the equal distances of planets motions cause the solar system motion. - In fact
  29. 29. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 29 - I can't discover yet the geometrical effect of the equal distances, let's use one example for better explanation - Earth moves during a solar day (24 h) a distance = 2574720 km - Pluto moves during its day period (153.3 h) a distance = 2593836 km - The moon displacements total during (29.53 days) = 2598693 km - These 3 distances are equal with max error only (1%) - These distance can be considered equal distances, but can thi distances quality effect on planets motions? yes - Let's see the following data - More Data Group no. (1) (Pluto And Earth Rate Of Time) - (Earth velocity / Pluto velocity) = (Pluto Day period/ earth day period) = 6.37 (0.8%) - Pluto orbital distance 5906 mkm = Earth orbital circumference 940 mkm x 2π - Pluto orbital period 90560 days = Earth Cycle (1461 days) x 2π3 Group no. (2) (Pluto And The moon Rate Of Time) (1) (406000 km /88000 km) = (708.7 h/ 153.3 h) = 4.61 (2) Tan (12.2) x 708.7 hours = 153.3 hours (3) Tan (13.17) x 655.7 hours = 153.3 hours - Where - 406000 km = Pluto Motion Distance during a solar day - 88000 km = The moon displacement daily - 708.7 hours = The Moon Day Period - 153.3 hours = Pluto Day Period - And - The angle 12.2 degrees = 13.177 deg – 0.98562 deg - 13.177 degrees = The Moon Motion Degrees Per A Solar Day
  30. 30. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 30 - 0.98562 degrees = The Earth Motion Degrees Per A Solar Day - And - 655.7 hours = The Moon Rotation Period. - 153.3 hours = Also (153.3-) Pluto Rotation Period - Shortly - the 3 planets move equal distances in defined period of time and their motions data be in proportionality with each other as seen clearly in data. - Is the distances equality cause the data proportionality of vice verse? I can't provide a decision. - The fact is that, the distances are equal and the data is in proportionality. - And - This feature be repeated each time the planets move equal distance in define periods of time - And - The planets uses the equal distances method frequently, and hundreds of times this method using be observed - How the machine works? I don't know? Of course Not by Newton theory - But I can't discover the machine motor mechanism - Because - The equal distances works based on geometrical rule as a waterwheel or a lever. The equal distances create basic geometrical effect on the planets motions. but because I can't discover this effect the process be repeated before my eyes hundreds of time but I understand nothing of its geometrical effect - By that, the machine motor b out of our sight and because of that we can't understand neither the distance role nor the machine motor mechanism - The equal distances method is discussed in more details in point no.(8)
  31. 31. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 31 4- Light Beam (1.16 mkm/s) Existence Proves Discussion 4-1 Preface 4-2 The Light Beam (1.16 mkm/s) Proves Discussion 4-3 Jupiter Orbital Circumference Analysis 4-1 Preface - What Do We Try To Do In This Point? - We analyze the distances between Mercury and Pluto as deep as possible to prove that, these distances are created by energy of a light beam its velocity =1.16 mkm/s - Let's summarize the idea in following: - The Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) started its motion from Mercury, and moves in 2 basic trajectories. - The First trajectory be from Mercury to Jupiter where the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) created Jupiter orbital circumference. - And then - This light beam travels from Jupiter to Pluto - The second trajectory be from Mercury to Pluto Directly - There's also one more trajectory, which is Mercury motion trajectory. - We should discuss each one in details.. - Our main task here is that, to analyze different distances to prove that these distances can't be created except by a light beam its velocity = 1.16 mkm/sec. - We should keep an eye on Jupiter motion data and distances because Jupiter data gives a strong proof for the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) existence
  32. 32. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 32 4-2 The Light Beam (1.16 mkm/s) Proves Discussion I - Data (1) 1.16 mkm/s x 86400 s = 100733 mkm And 0.3 mkm/s x 86400 s = 25920 mkm (2) 1.16 mkm/s x 4224 seconds = 4900 mkm (3) 1.16 mkm per second x 2 x 86400 seconds =2 x 100733 mkm = (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) x 2π = 28255 mkm + 2 x 86400 mkm (4) 1.16 mkm/s x 5040 seconds = 5848 mkm (Mercury Pluto Distance) And 5848 mkm (Mercury Pluto Distance) – 4900 mkm = 948 mkm (5) 1.16 mkm/s x 4900 seconds = 5678.1 mkm (Mars Pluto Distance) And 1.16 mkm/s x 5687.1 seconds = 6585.4 mkm
  33. 33. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 33 II- Discussion Equation no. (1) 1.16 mkm/s x 86400 s = 100733 mkm And 0.3 mkm/s x 86400 s = 25920 mkm - Light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) travels during a solar day (86400 s) a distance = 25920 mkm. - Because it's a light motion we see this value (25920 mkm) as a period of time (25920 years = the Precession Cycle) - Also - The distance 25920 mkm be = The Planets Motions Distances Total During A Period =1461 days (where 1461 days =365 +365 +365 +366) - Because the period 1461 days is (Earth Cycle) we consider that the distance 25920 mkm be mentioned by planets motions total - Notice, the distances total added the Earth moon motion distance to the 9 planets motions distance to create the total per a solar day (17.75 mkm) where the moon motion daily distance be considered = Earth motion daily distance because they aren't separated from one another through their motions. - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during a solar day (86400 s) a distance = 100733 mkm = The 9 Planets Orbital Circumferences Total - Equation no. (1) tries to prove that, Light Motion Uses The Solar Day Period As Its Basic Period Of Motion. - Light known velocity and light supposed velocity both use the solar day as the basic period of time. Because of that, both light beams passes essential distances in the solar system geometry. - The next discussions will prove that these distances (25920 mkm and 100733 mkm) are essential distances in the solar system geometry.
  34. 34. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 34 - Notice - The rule tells - (Light Motion For 1 Second = Planet Motion For 1 Solar Day) - This rule which is a supposed one and we should prove it through the paper discussions… - This rule tells that, - The light motion depends on the solar day as a period of time as similar to its dependency on the second as a period of time. - That means, - These 2 periods of time (the second and the solar day) are the 2 basic columns for light and planet motions accompaniment. - And by that, light motion doesn't use the solar day as similar to any other planet day period. On the contrary, the solar day is the basic period of time for light motion (For both velocities, the known and supposed).
  35. 35. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 35 The Motion 1st Trajectory - The Trajectory Summary - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels starting from Mercury to Jupiter, creating Jupiter orbital circumference - And, then - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels from Jupiter to Pluto (Directly) and doesn't touch any other planet in the way. - The motion trajectory is built on 2 basic equations and many other additional data. because - Mercury Motion uses light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) because of that, different data of Mercury motion be created based on this light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) energy - Shortly - The motion 1st trajectory is defined based on Equation no. (2) and (3) as basic equations. And through discussion many other data be added - Notice - Equation no. (3) is the solar system geometry main equation and it's the paper main one we discuss it along the paper,
  36. 36. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 36 Equation no. (2) 1.16 mkm/s x 4224 seconds = 4900 mkm - Where - 4900 mkm = Jupiter Orbital Circumference - Equation no. (2) tells, the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during 4224 seconds a distance = 4900 mkm = Jupiter Orbital Circumference. - Now, let's suppose 1 second of light motion = 1 hour of Mercury Motion - based on that, 4224 seconds be equivalent to 4224 hours (but 4222.6 hours = Mercury Day Period). - Equation no. 3 provides 3 braches of data! let's summarize them in following: - (1st Branch) Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) moves in (4224 s) a distance =4900 mkm but Mercury moves during (4222.6 h) a distance = 720.7 mkm (= Mercury Jupiter Distance) and we suppose that 1 second of light motion = 1 hour of Mercury Motion. Because of that we need to find some connection between 4900 mkm and 720.7 mkm to create a comparison between light motion and planet motion. - The comparison is complex because, I suppose the rate (2π) distinguish between light and planet motions. By that, if light moves 4900 mkm, a planet motion should be 778.6 mkm but Mercury motion distance only be 720.7 mkm, where, - 778.6 mkm (Jupiter orbital distance) =1.0725 x 720.7 mkm (Mercury Jupiter Distance) - The rate (1.0725) creates a negative effect on the rule of the value (2π). although the rate (1.0725) be used between 40% of all distances in the solar system. But because it be found here creates more complexity for the discussion and causes some negative effect for the comparison between light and planet motions. because always in other data we have found that the value (2π) distinguish clearly between
  37. 37. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 37 light and planet motions but in our equation the rate (1.0725) causes some difficulty for this comparison vision. - Notice - The distance 720.7 mkm (Mercury Jupiter Distance) be discussed in point no. (5) of this paper. - (2nd Branch) Mercury Day Period Creation. - We have supposed that, 1 second of light motion be equivalent to 1 hour of Mercury Motion. that means the period (4224 s ) be equivalent to (4224 h) and Mercury Day Period = (4222.6 hours). - This supposition suggests that, Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/) motion causes to create Mercury Day Period be (= 4222.6 hours). - The data is accurate and clear - NOW - The data tells that… - Mercury is the source of the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) started from Mercury and sent to Jupiter, creating the distance (4900 mkm = Jupiter Orbital Circumference). - This motion depends on Mercury Day Period. - As a result, Mercury Day Period be defined by light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion effect on Mercury Motion. - i.e. - Mercury Day Period = 4222.6 hours - And - 4900 mkm= 1.16 mkm/s x 4224 seconds - We suppose that, 1 hour of Mercury Motion = 1 second of light motion… means
  38. 38. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 38 - The difference (4224 -4222.6 = 1.4) is created by the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion effect. that means, - The light motion effected on Mercury Motion and caused Mercury day period to be 4222.6 hours and less than 4224 hours with 1.4 hour = 5040 seconds - Why? Because - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during (5040 s) a distance =5848 mkm = Mercury Pluto Distance - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) created a connection between Mercury and Pluto motions by creating the period 5040 seconds as a difference between Mercury Day period (4222.6 h) and 176 solar days (=4224 hours). - We can't discover the geometrical machine behind this data. But the data clearly shows that, the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during 5040 seconds a distance = 5848 mkm. - We have 3 information we got based on this analysis which are: - (1st ) Mercury Is The Origin Point Of The Light Supposed Velocity (1.16 mkm/s) - (2nd ) light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion created Jupiter orbital circumference 4900 mkm. - (3rd ) Mercury Day Period be (4222.6 h) and less than (4224 h) with (5040 s) because of light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) effect on Mercury motion, to create a connection between Mercury and Pluto motions. - Notice - The accompaniment of The Light supposed velocity and Mercury Motions caused Mercury day Period to be (4222.6 hours) to create a connection between Mercury and Pluto based on the distance (5848 mkm = Mercury Pluto Distance) - Is There any Proof for this conclusion? - Yes, There's a proof in Mercury Motion data, - Let's analyze Mercury Motion Data in following:
  39. 39. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 39 Mercury Motion Data - 5040 seconds = 84 minutes - Mercury (4.095 mkm/ daily) moves during 84 solar days a distance = 344 mkm - And - Mercury (4.095 mkm/ daily) moves during 346.6 solar days a distance = 1419.5 mkm - And - Mercury (4.095 mkm/ daily) moves during 1419.5 solar days a distance = 5813 mkm - But - Mercury (4.095 mkm/ daily) moves during 1433.5 solar days a distance = 5870 mkm Pluto Orbital Distance - NASA Planetary Fact sheet had defined Pluto orbital distance as 5870 mkm - And - From 5 years NASA had modified this distance to be 5906 mkm - In the theoretical calculations both distances are required! - Let's explain that in following o 5906 mkm – 57.9 mkm (Mercury orbital distance) = 5848 mkm o This distance 5848 mkm accurately = 1.16 mkm/s x 5040 seconds But o Mercury motion during 1419.5 days passes a distance =5813 mkm = 5870 mkm – 57.9 mkm - And o Mercury motion during 1433.5 days passes a distance =5870 mkm (Pluto orbital distance) Shortly o Light motion depends on the distance (5906 mkm as Pluto orbital distance) but Mercury motion depends on the distance (5870 mkm as Pluto orbital distance). o That tells both distances are found geometrically but also tells some difference be found between light and planet motions.
  40. 40. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 40 Mercury Motion Data Analysis - The previous data shows that, - Mercury uses light motion strategy. By that, Mercury moves a distance and then uses this distance as a period of time to move another distance. By that the distances be created in a network form. - We don't know how a planet moves with low velocity can use distances values as periods of time. The data needs more analysis to discover the rule on which this using is done. - Mercury motion aims to pass a distance = 5848 mkm= Mercury Pluto Distance, this distance is the distinguish one in the 1st trajectory of motion and also the 2nd trajectory of motion. Many data be created in proportionality with this distance which proves some geometrical machine be found behind these motions. - Mercury moves the distance (5848 mkm) following light motion - Mercury uses the rate (1 mkm= 1 solar day) - Notice - Jupiter Orbital Circumference (4900 mkm) is a very rich distance of discussions and arguments. Because of that, - Jupiter orbital circumference analysis be discussed in a separated point no. (4-3) . - The idea is that, the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) creates a connection between Mercury and Pluto by using Jupiter orbital circumference (4900). That means, Jupiter orbital circumference be used as a central point in the light trajectory of motion from Mercury to Pluto, because of that, the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) created Jupiter orbital circumference (4900 mkm) by different geometrical features which be required for this task. As a result we find Jupiter orbital circumference is so complex distance and filled of questions.
  41. 41. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 41 The Conclusions - The data tells, - Mercury is the origin point of the light supposed velocity (1.16mkm/s) motion. that means, the light starts its motion from Mercury point. (A Conclusion No. 1) - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) passes the distance (4900 mkm = Jupiter orbital circumference) in a period (4224 seconds). By that the light connects between Mercury motion and Jupiter motion. (A Conclusion No. 2) - Mercury Day Period be less than (4224 hours) by 5040 seconds because light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during 5040s a distance = (5848 mkm) = (Mercury Pluto Distance) - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses (5040s) to pass the distance (5848 mkm) and create a connection between Mercury motion and Pluto motion. (A Conclusion No. 3) - Notice - 5848 mkm (Mercury Pluto Distance) –4900 mkm (Jupiter orbital circumference) = 946.5 mkm - Where - 940 mkm = Earth Orbital Circumference (error 0.7%) - The value (946.5 mkm) is very important we will discuss in 2nd Trajectory of motion because it's related to Saturn motion data.
  42. 42. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 42 Mercury Motion Data Analysis (Continued) - The previous data analysis concluded that, Mercury is the source of light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s). - So, let's ask, - Is Mercury Motion data in harmony with light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s)? (I) - Light suppose velocity (1.16 mkm/s) needs only 50 seconds to pass Mercury orbital distance (57.9 mkm). - Can this (50 s) be a data belong to Mercury Motion? - Mercury (47.4 km/s) moves during 50.3 s a distance = 2390 km (Pluto diameter) - Mercury (47.4 km/s) moves during 50.3 m x 60 s a distance = 142984 km (Jupiter diameter) - Mercury Venus Distance = 50.3 mkm ( 1mkm = 1 second) - Mercury Neptune Distance (4437 mkm) = 50.3 mkm x 88 - (Mercury Orbital Period =88 days) - Mercury Pluto Distance (5848 mkm) = 50.3 mkm x 116.2 - (57.9 mkm Mercury orbital distance x2 = 115.8 mkm) - The data shows that, the period 50.3 seconds is a value be used frequently by Mercury motion data. and mercury moves during (50.3 s) a distance = Pluto diameter and moves during (50.3 m) a distance = Jupiter diameter, showing that the 2 planets are the same planets mentioned by the 1st trajectory motion. - The basic difficulty is that, the light motion creates geometrical effects which we can't discover because we don’t know neither their rule nor their effects. We have only some data be transported from a point to another and that creates difficulties for the analysis process.
  43. 43. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 43 (II) - Mercury Orbital Distance =57.9 mkm - Mercury rotation period =58.65 solar days. - The rate (1 mkm = 1 day) be used frequently in different motions data. - The 2 values (57.9 mkm and 58.65 mkm) have an error (1%) - Means, the 2 values (57.9 mkm and 58.66 days) can be created by the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion during 50 seconds - I try to show that, Mercury motion different data be in proportionality with light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion. which proves that Mercury is the origin point of the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion. - Because not only the period (5040 mkm) can be used or the period 4222.6 h (which us equivalent to 4224 s) but also the period (50s) - Notice - 153.3 hours = Pluto day period - 151.7 hours = 0.99 x 153.3 h (Pluto day period) - But - 176 mkm = 1.16 mkm/s x 151.7 seconds - Where - Mercury Day period =175.94 solar days (if 1 day = 1 mkm, the 2 values be equivalent)
  44. 44. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 44 - (3rd Branch) Saturn Motion Effect. - Saturn (0.838 mkm / daily) moves during = 5848 days, a distance = 4900 mkm - This data shows Saturn motion effect on Mercury motion data - And - We have to discuss this data in separated point because Saturn creates another reading for Mercury Motion Data. - That means, the data be used by light motion for reasons but the same data be used again by planet motion for different reasons.
  45. 45. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 45 Equation no. (3) 1.16 mkm per second x 2 x 86400 seconds =2 x 100733 mkm = (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) x 2π = 28255 mkm + 2 x 86400 mkm = 202318 mkm (error 1%) - Where - 37100 mkm = Pluto Orbital Circumference - 4900 mkm = Jupiter Orbital Circumference - 100733 mkm = The 9 Solar Planets Orbital Circumferences Total - 28255 mkm = Neptune orbital Circumference - Equation no. (3) is the paper basic equation. Because it explains The Basic Energy Trajectory Through The Solar System… - First, We notice that, - The equation uses the rate (2) because of Neptune orbital circumference. Where the equation 3 parts can be used without the rate (2), But the last part (28255 mkm + 2 x 86400 mkm) needs the rate (2) because of Neptune orbital circumference (28255 mkm). That explains why the equation uses the rate (2). - Now let's divide the equation into 4 Parts. (Part No. 1) - 1.16 mkm per second x 2 x 86400 seconds = 2 x 100733 mkm - Part no. (1) tells us a known information which is - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during one solar day (86400s) a distance = 100733 mkm = The 9 Solar Planets Orbital Circumferences Total - The rate (2) is used for Neptune Orbital Circumference. - This part of equation tells that, light motion depends on the solar day period. This idea we have discussed in equation no. (1) of this discussion. - Also we know that - Light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) travels during (86400 s) a distance = 25920 mkm
  46. 46. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 46 - Where - 25920 mkm = 17.75 mkm x 1461 days - 17.75 mkm = the planets distances total during a solar day in addition to the Earth moon motion distance during a solar day, and - 1461 days = Earth Cycle (365 +365 +365 +366) - The data tries to prove that, the light motion depends on the solar day period. - Notice - (25920 mkm x 2) =37100 mkm x 1.392 - Where - The sun diameter =1.392 mkm - 37100 mkm = Pluto Orbital Circumference - The data uses the rate (2) because this rate be used in equation no. (4) which expresses the solar system basic energy trajectory. - That means the value (25920 mkm x 2) refers to the total energy according to light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) range of motion. - The data tells the value (25920 mkm x 2) expresses really the total energy because 37100 km (Pluto orbital circumference) is the greatest orbit - That means, when the total energy be expresses by the value (2 x 100733 mkm) this energy be transported to the light known velocity based on the same rate because it's one machine. - The data proves the energy unification through the solar system spite of using 2 different velocities of light.
  47. 47. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 47 (Part No. 3) - 2 x 100733 mkm = (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) x 2π = - This part is very important because - The data shows the energy motion (or light motion) started from 4900 mkm - That means, - To create Pluto orbital circumference 37100 mkm, the light starts from the point 4900 mkm and measures a distance = 100733 mkm by geometrical calculations. - We have 3 points here - The start point which is (4900 mkm =Jupiter orbital circumference) - The direction of motion (toward Pluto) - The measurement unit is 100733 mkm (defined by light supposed velocity motion during a solar day) - The data tells, Pluto orbital circumference is created depending on (4900 mkm ) Jupiter orbital circumference by using the light motion. - We remember - The distance 4900 mkm be passed by light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) depends on the period (4224 s) which is defined in comparison with Mercury day Period (4222.6 hours) - As A Result, we conclude that, - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) starts from Mercury to Jupiter and continues from Jupiter to Pluto. that shows one clear trajectory of motion from Mercury to Jupiter to Pluto. - That means, the motion from Mercury to Jupiter considers Mercury is the head of the inner planets and by that the connection between Mercury and Jupiter express the connection between Jupiter and all inner planets. - And - The connection between Jupiter and Pluto doesn't contain any other planet. It’s one directed motion from Jupiter to Pluto immediately
  48. 48. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 48 - Shortly - Jupiter and Pluto orbital circumferences be created by light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion depends on Mercury motion data by creating different steps of motions to connect between Mercury and Pluto - This data confirms that the distances be created based on network form and according to one geometrical design. Notice - (2π) This rate distinguish between light motion and planet motion as we have discussed before. - The rate (2π) distinguishes here clearly between the planet and light motions. where the difference (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) refer to the planets motions where the value 2 x 100733 mkm refers to the light motion and the rate (2π) distinguish between the 2 motions. - Venus equation which we will study with the part no. (4) of this equation uses also the rate (2π) between the energy source and the planet received energy. we should refer to this meaning in its discussion.
  49. 49. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 49 (Part No. 4) - 2 x 100733 mkm = 28255 mkm + 2 x 86400 mkm - The total energy be reflected from Pluto to Neptune. The distances behave perfectly as light beams. - Neptune had seized 14% of the total energy and the rest of energy be reflected toward the inner planets into 2 trajectories of energy each has (86400 mkm) - We suppose that (Distance = Energy) - The energy be sent from Neptune to Venus and Earth, let's see their equations in following - 2 x 86400 mkm = (28255 mkm – 680 mkm) x 2π (Venus Equation) - Where - 28255 mkm = Neptune Orbital Circumference - 680 mkm = Venus Orbital Circumference - Earth equation is perfectly similar to Venus equation where between both the error is less than 1% - Also we see the rate (2π) which distinguish between light and planet motion as we have seen in our equation no. (2) (or it distinguish between the source of energy and the planet received energy). - Part (4) of the equation tells that, Neptune had seized 14% of the total energy and the rest of energy is sent to Venus and Earth into equal trajectories of energy each has (86400 mkm). - That means, the inner planets energy be received from Neptune. And because of that, the inner planets distance be controlled by Neptune orbital distance (4495.1 mkm) as the data shows that clearly. - 4495.1 mkm (Neptune orbital distance) = 78.3 mkm x 57.9 mkm - = 108.2 mkm x 41.4 mkm - = (149.6 mkm x 120 mkm)/4
  50. 50. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 50 - Where - 57.9 mkm = Mercury Orbital Distance - 108.2 mkm = Venus Orbital Distance - 149.6 mkm = Earth Orbital Distance 41.4 mkm = Earth Venus Distance - 78.3 mkm = Earth Mars Distance 120 mkm = Venus Mars Distance - Now let's ask - Why Neptune had seized 14% of the total energy but Pluto seized nothing? - Because - Mars Migration Theory tells us… - Pluto was The Mercury Moon and had migrated with Mars Migration. - Neptune, in that time, was occupied the point (5906 mkm = Pluto current orbital distance). And - Pluto be migrated and thrown to the end of the solar group, flying along way and had collided with Neptune at the point (5906 mkm). - Pluto had pushed Neptune and put it out of Pluto (influence area!), for that reason Pluto eccentricity distance = 1410 mkm= Pluto Neptune Distance - The collision between Pluto and Neptune produced Pluto moons and the Kuiper belt. - Neptune be forced to be more near to the sun with orbital distance =4495.1 mkm and without orbit. - Neptune be out of the distances network (the railways) generally and needed energy to built its orbit - That explains why Bode Law Couldn't predict Neptune orbital distance, because it's created (additionally) on the original geometrical design to repair the planets migration negative effects on the solar system motion. means, it's a distance not designed geometrically with the original design. So the equations depend on the original design couldn't predict Neptune orbital distance. - Please review Mars Migration Theory (See The References).
  51. 51. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 51 Notice - 202318 mkm = (449197 km)2 - Where - 449197 km =Jupiter Circumference - Accurately - (202318 mkm) / (449197 km)2 = (361/360) - What's (361 degrees)? - The cycle is 360 degrees but the Earth moon orbital regresses 19 degrees per year and during 19 years moves Metonic Cycle (19 years) (=361 degrees). - The moon orbit regression effects on many of the planets motions data and because of that the usual rate (360) be changed into (361).
  52. 52. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 52 The Motion 1st Trajectory (A Summary) - Mercury is the origin point of this motion trajectory - The energy be transported from Mercury to Jupiter by the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion and by this energy Jupiter orbital circumference be created - The energy be transported from Jupiter to Pluto by the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) - The energy be reflected from Pluto to Neptune and - The energy be reflected from Neptune to the inner planets - The Motion 1st Trajectory Shows the energy trajectory from Mercury to Jupiter to Pluto, which creates the solar system basic energy trajectory.
  53. 53. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 53 The Motion 2nd Trajectory - The Trajectory Summary - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels starting from Mercury to Pluto directly - In this trajectory of motion the light doesn’t use a central point as did with Jupiter orbital circumference. Instead the light travels from Mercury to Pluto directly. - As a result, this Trajectory of motion be formed based on the following data, - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during (5040 seconds) a distance = (5848 mkm= Mercury Pluto Distance) - - This trajectory of motion we have studied deeply. Because the period (5040 s) is distinguish Mercury day period as we have discussed. - But this trajectory of motion still have more important data - This trajectory of motion uses one equation only which is no. (4), let's discuss it in following…
  54. 54. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 54 Equation no. (4) 5848 mkm (Mercury Pluto Distance) – 4900 mkm = 948 mkm - Where - 5848 mkm = Mercury Pluto Distance - 4900 mkm = Jupiter Orbital Circumference - 948 mkm = Earth orbital circumference (940 mkm) error (1%) - Equation no. (4) shows Earth orbital circumference be taken into account with the light supposed velocity motion for the 2 distances (5848 mkm and 4900 mkm) - But - Why the distance (948 mkm) be important here? - The Earth moon daily displacement (=88000 km), and if the moon passes Earth orbital circumference by using its displacement (88000 km), the moon needs a period =10747 days to pass a distance = (945.5 mkm) - Where 10747 days = Saturn Orbital Period - The important information isn't (Saturn orbital period) but its (Saturn data), because Saturn data be used frequently in the motions trajectories data between Mercury and Pluto, for light and planet trajectories of motions. - i.e. - Through different data analysis we reach to Saturn data. this time we found (10747 days = Saturn orbital period), and in previous discussion we have found 3 data be related Saturn motion defined by the light and mercury motions by using the period (5040 seconds) which are: o Saturn moves during (5848 days) a distance = 4900 mkm o Mercury moves during (5040 seconds) a distance = 2 x Saturn diameters o Mercury moves during 1433.5 days a distance = 5870 mkm = Pluto orbital distance (old definition) or near to (5848 mkm = Mercury Pluto Distance) Where (1433.5mkm = Saturn Orbital Distance)
  55. 55. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 55 - Why (5848 mkm) – (4900 mkm) = 948 mkm (Earth Orbital Circumference)? (error 1%) - It's A Geometrical Distribution For Distances, - But not only, - Because this distribution contains data (10747 days) be used by Saturn and the Earth moon motions… - This data we should discuss with Saturn motion data because Saturn motion is related to the light known velocity (0.3mkm/s) motion. - The period 10747 days also be used by the moon to pass a distance = the distance be passed by light known velocity motion during a solar day.
  56. 56. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 56 The Motion 3rd Trajectory - The Trajectory Summary - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) uses 2 different trajectories of motions (no. 1 and no. 2) to pass a distance =5848 mkm (Mercury Pluto Distance) - And these motions be done by light velocity - The first trajectory, the light travels from Mercury to Jupiter and then to Pluto - The second trajectory, the light travels from Mercury to Pluto Directly - The third trajectory expresses a motion from Mercury to Pluto (5848 mkm) but by using mercury motion (Mercury velocity per a solar day =4.095 mkm) - We have seen this data before, let's remember them: o Mercury moves during 84 days a distance = 344 mkm o Mercury moves during 346.6 days a distance = 1419 mkm o Mercury moves during 1433.5 days a distance = 5848 mkm o Where o 5848 mkm = (Mercury Pluto distance) o 1433.5 mkm = Saturn orbital distance o 346.6 days = the nodal year. - This trajectory of motion refers (frequently) to Saturn motion data among mercury motion data. we don't know why that's happening… - We can conclude that, the planet (Mercury) follows the light motion but with different rate of time. - Because this behavior is described by the matter creation theory. Where the theory tells, the matter is born out of light but the born matter doesn't separate from its light parent. On the contrary, they move together in one unified motion but by using different rates of time. - That's happening here. Mercury moves with light suppose velocity (1.16 mkm/s) by using a different rate of time.
  57. 57. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 57 - But the point we need to consider is, (Saturn Motion Data) - Because in this trajectory of motion, Saturn motion data be used frequently and we need to know why… - Notice - Equation no. (4) shows that Saturn data effects on Mercury motion data - The fact is that, Saturn motion data be accompanying for Mercury motion data along the way. We found Saturn motion data frequently in Mercury motion data analysis.
  58. 58. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 58 Equation no. (5) 1.16 mkm/s x 4900 seconds = 5678.1 mkm (Mars Pluto Distance) And 1.16 mkm/s x 5687.1 seconds = 6585.4 mkm - Where - 4900 mkm =Jupiter Orbital Circumference - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) travels during 4900 seconds a distance = 5678.1 mkm (Mars Pluto Distance). - We remember that, - The light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) depends on the period (4224 sec) to pass the distance 4900 mkm. - And depends on the period (5040 second to pass) the distance 5848 mkm (Mercury Pluto distance) - And we have asked why light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) created 2 trajectories between Mercury and Pluto positions? Or in more clear words why light supposed velocity creates Jupiter orbital circumference (4900 mkm)by using (4224 seconds)? - Equation no. (5) gives an answer. - Because light supposed velocity creates a connection between Mars and Pluto positions with Mercury. - Mars migration theory tells, Pluto was the Mercury moon and Mars was the next planet to Mercury. And the 2 planets were migrated from their original positions. - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) creates a connection between Mercury and Pluto through the period 5040 second and another connection between Pluto and Mars through the distance (4900 mkm)
  59. 59. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 59 - Notice 1.16 mkm/s x 5687.1 seconds = 6585.4 mkm - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) travels during 5687.1 seconds a distance = 6585.4 mkm - By the rate (1 mkm = 1 day) this distance 6858.4 mkm be = 6858.4 solar days - Where (Saros Cycle =6858.4 solar days) - Please remember - Light known velocity (0.3 mkm/sec) moves during a solar day (86400 s) a distance =25920 mkm, - Where we see this distance (25920 mkm) as a period of time (25920 years = The Procession Cycle) - I try to show that, the period of Sarod Cycle (6585.39 days) is similar to the period (25920 years), both be created by light motion behavior, which proves it's usual a behavior in the solar system - But that creates one more connection between Mars motion and the Earth moon motion because Saros is a cycle produced by the moon motion effect.
  60. 60. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 60 The Motion Trajectories Summary - As we have discussed in the previous analysis, - There are 3 motions started from Mercury moving toward Pluto, and these motions are: o Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/) motion during (5040 s) to pass (5848 mkm = Mercury Pluto Distance) o Light motion from Mercury to Jupiter by using (4224s) o 1.16 mkm/s x4224 seconds =4900 mkm (= Jupiter orbital circumference), where Mercury uses Jupiter orbital circumference as its central point to connect with Pluto. o Mercury Motion depends on (5040) to pass in three steps toward Pluto by the data o 4.095 mkm x 84 days =344 mkm o 4.095 mkm x 346.6 days =1419 mkm o 4.095 mkm x 1433.5 days =5870 mkm (very near to 5848 mkm) o Notice o Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion depends on the rate (2π) but Planet motion depends on (R). So if Mercury want to connects with Jupiter, light motion doesn't use the distance (778.6 mkm Jupiter orbital distance) but use (4900 mkm =Jupiter orbital circumference) o 778.6 mkm =1.0725 x 720.7 mkm (Mercury Jupiter Distance)
  61. 61. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 61 The General Discussion - I have tried to arrange the data in best form to show that, the data be created based on a geometrical design for a light beam motion by which the solar planets and their distances be created. - The paper hypothesis gives a chance for better explanation…. - The hypothesis tells a light beam its velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) caused the solar system creation and motion, and by effect of the light motion the distances be created in a network form. - The hypothesis shows itself so complex because we need to prove (at first) that there's a light beam its velocity =1.16 mkm/s - By the planets motions data arrangement I have tried to show that the planets motions data be created depends on a light beam its velocity =1.16 mkm/s and if this light beam isn't found there's no chance to create the solar planets motions data and their distances as their values. This discussion is done in so deep details where Jupiter motion data and its distances with the inner planets and with Pluto, this all data will be simply removed if there's no light beam its velocity =1.16 mkm/s. - The data still have more support for the hypothesis but needs at first to discover the geometrical design based on which the planets motions data be created. - Although, this try is a strong one, but many basic questions are still left behind, we have to face them as a part of our effort searching for the truth - (A Question) what's the relationship between Planet motion distance and a distance be found between 2 planets? If these 2 distances be equal why does this give any geometrical meaning? - For example - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during 5040 seconds a distance = 5848 mkm = Mercury Pluto Distance - What's the relationship between the distance be passed by light motion (5848 mkm) and Mercury Pluto Distance (5848 mkm)?
  62. 62. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 62 - If these 2 distances are equal why this is important? - My answer for this question is a simple one ( I Don't Know How The Machine Works). - For example - Earth moves during a solar day (24 h) a distance = 2574720 km - Pluto moves during its day period (153.3 h) a distance = 2593836 km - The moon displacements total during (29.53 days) = 2598693 km - These 3 distances are equal with max error only (1%) - Can these equal distances effect on any planet motion data? yes - As we discuss in (The Planets Motions Depend On Different Rates Of Time) the three planets motion data be created in full proportionality with one another. can this data be in proportionality because of the distances equality or the distances equality be a result of the data proportionality, I can't give a decision. - The fact is that, the planets data be in proportionality and the distances are equal. - To prove this point of view let's bring the data here for better understanding… - More Data Group no. (1) (Pluto And Earth Rate Of Time) - (Earth velocity / Pluto velocity) = (Pluto Day period/ earth day period) = 6.37 (0.8%) - Pluto orbital distance 5906 mkm = Earth orbital circumference 940 mkm x 2π - Pluto orbital period 90560 days = Earth Cycle (1461 days) x 2π3 Group no. (2) (Pluto And The moon Rate Of Time) (1) (406000 km /88000 km) = (708.7 h/ 153.3 h) = 4.61 (2) Tan (12.2) x 708.7 hours = 153.3 hours (3) Tan (13.17) x 655.7 hours = 153.3 hours
  63. 63. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 63 - Where - 406000 km = Pluto Motion Distance during a solar day - 88000 km = The moon displacement daily - 708.7 hours = The Moon Day Period - 153.3 hours = Pluto Day Period - And - The angle 12.2 degrees = 13.177 deg – 0.98562 deg - 13.177 degrees = The Moon Motion Degrees Per A Solar Day - 0.98562 degrees = The Earth Motion Degrees Per A Solar Day - And - 655.7 hours = The Moon Rotation Period. - 153.3 hours = Also (153.3-) Pluto Rotation Period - The data confirms the point of view, the equal distances effects on the planets motion data be caused it to be in proportionality with one another. why or how? We still search for the machine geometrical details. - The discussion is limited and can't receives its power, as a creature crippled and can't walk! Why? because we don't know the used geometrical rules based on which the solar system be created and moving. - For example - The equal distances (as we have seen in Earth, its moon and Pluto data) is a method used widely in the solar system. That means, all planets use this method. All planets create equal distances with one another and based on these equal distances the planets motions data be in proportionality with one another. - Let's use one more example: - Mercury moves during its rotation period (58.65 days) a distance = 243 mkm(1%) - Mars moves during Venus day period ( 116.75 days) a distance = 243 mkm - These are the equal distances, where is the proportionality of data?
  64. 64. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 64 - (Mercury Day Period / Venus Day Period) = (Mercury orbital period/ Mercury rotation period) - The data shows that, Venus Day period be created in proportionality with Mercury cycles periods. Can that be a result for the equal distances? - The equal distances is a method used thousands of times in the solar system, where many planets motions distances be passed in defined periods of time be equal one another. we don't know what effect be done from this distances equality and by that a great part of the machine be out of our sight… - Shortly, - We have to depend on some conclusions (and even guess) to conclude how the solar group be created and moving - The other option is the imaginary ideas. As Newton idea of the sun mass gravity, where he imagined that the sun is the planets motions reason while the fact is that the sun is created after all planets creation and motion. and in fact the sun rays be created by using the planets motions energies total. means, based on the planets motions the sun be created, and that tells the planets can be found without the sun but the sun can't be found without the planets. Newton idea is completely mistaken. - Our situation is not so better. The point is that, the geometrical rules book is inside the light nature, and we can't catch how the geometrical effects be done but we can discover them in every where. - Let's summarize the machine basic difficulties o Planet moves side by side with a light motion by that the planet motion refers to light motion features but we can't catch the velocity which creates these features o The equal distances method is the method caused the planets motions. this method works geometrically.
  65. 65. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 65 o That means, this method works as a waterwheel or as a lever. A tool works by a geometrical effect. But we don't understand what benefit be produced by the equality of distances. This equality causes the planets motions but how? o We notice also that, Jupiter motion depends on light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) and all distances around Jupiter be defined based on this velocity (1.16 mkm/) but Saturn motion depends on the light (0.3 mkm/s) where different data belong to Saturn depends on light known velocity. The Earth moon motion be in proportionality with both light beam velocities! The data confirms this meaning 10921 km x 27.3 days =300000 km (error 0.5%) the equation tells if the moon rotates around its axis one time per solar day as Earth does, the moon would pass by its circumference during 27.32 days (the moon orbital period) a distance =300000 km = light known velocity (0.3 mkm/s) motion distance during 1 second. 43000 km x 27.3 days =1160000 km (error 1.3%) the equation tells if the moon is a point without circumference and moves from perigee point to apogee in a solar day and in the next day moves from apogee to perigee … during the moon orbital period (27.3 days)the moon would move a distance =1.16 mkm Notice (43000 km = the distance between perigee and apogee points) 10921 km x 86400s =940 mkm, the equation tells if Earth revolves around the sun a complete revolution (940 mkm) in one solar day only (86400 s), the moon circumference (10921 km) will equal a distance of Earth motion during 1 second period of time. (notice, the geometrical design can create the effect without planet real motion)
  66. 66. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 66 4-3 Jupiter Orbital Circumference Analysis I-Data Group No. (1) (A) 1.16 mkm/s x 4224 seconds = 4900 mkm (Light Motion Reading) (B) (449197 km / 27.78) = (4900 mkm /0.3 mkm) (C) 1.16 mkm/s x 4224 seconds = 4900 mkm (Planet Motion Reading) (D) 4900 mkm = 360 mkm +680 mkm +940 mkm +1433 mkm +1433 mkm (E) 1.1318 mkm/s x 4222.6 days = 4780 mkm (F) 4900 mkm = 449197 km x 10921 km But 4846 mkm =1.392 mkm x 3475 km (G) 9.7 km/s x 142984 seconds = 1386945 km (notice 1.392 mkm = the sun diameter) (H) 4900 mkm = 0.384 mkm x 12756 km =0.406 mkm x 12104 km (I) (please remember) (37100 mkm – 4900 mkm) x 2π =28255mkm + 2 x 86400 mkm =2 x 1.16 mkm/s x 86400 s Group No. (2) (J) (2 x The Sun Mass) = Jupiter Mass x 2094
  67. 67. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 67 II-Discussion - Jupiter orbital circumference is a very rich distance for discussion and analysis, also it provides surprised using of data. - There are 3 basic features of this distance makes it very specific distance, let's refer to them in following: - (1) The Distance 4900 mkm Is Defined By Many Planets Motions - (2) The Distance 4900 mkm be in proportionality with The Sun Diameter. - (3) The Distance 4900 Is Defined also by Light Motion Also. - Let's analyze the distance 4900 mkm in following… Equation No. (A) 1.16 mkm/s x 4224 seconds = 4900 mkm (Light Motion Reading) - We have studied this equation deeply in the previous discussion. - This equation is provided here to remember its meaning only because we need it in the following discussion - Equation no. (A) tells, - Light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during the period 4224 seconds a distance = 4900 mkm = Jupiter orbital circumference - We consider that, 1 second of light motion be = 1 hour of Mercury motion and by that the period (4224 s) be = (4224 hours) - This analysis lead us to conclude that light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) motion effects on Mercury motion and causes Mercury day period to be 4222.6 hours and decreased it from (4224 h) by (5040 seconds) because the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) travels during 5040 seconds a distance = 5848 mkm (= Mercury Pluto Distance). And by that the light supposed velocity creates a connection between Mercury and Pluto motions. - This is a summary for this equation which we have discussed deeply before in the light supposed velocity proves discussion.

Paper hypothesis - The solar system is created out of one light beam its velocity (1.16 mkm/sec), and moves depending on this light beam motion, And - The light (1.16 mkm/sec) created the solar system distances in a network form. The hypothesis explanation - The existence proves of light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) depend on the solar system distances network proves. - Because - The solar system distances be created depending on each other by using the light motion that caused the distances to be created in a network form, or based on one geometrical design. - Where (Distance = Energy). The distances creation process needed energy which is provided by light motion. by that, light energy be registered in the created distances, and by analysis of the distances values we can conclude that these distances be created by energy provided by a light beam. And also we can discover this light beam velocity be (1.16 mkm/s) because this light beam energy and motion features are registered in the created distances. Paper objective - The paper proves the solar system distances network and based on this proof, the paper proves the light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/s) existence. Paper Conclusion - Because the solar system be created out of light supposed velocity (=1.16mkm/s) and the sun light velocity (= 0.3 mkm/s) - Means, the light (0.3mkm/)be created as a side product from the original one (1.16 mkm/s) - That proves - The Sun Is Created After All Solar Planets Creation And Motion Which Disproves Decisively Newton Theory Of The Sun Mass Gravity. Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty

