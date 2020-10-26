Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Moon Motion Trajectory Analysis (III)

Paper Objective
The Moon Motion Trajectory 4th Rule

The Moon Original Motion Angle =0.985 degrees

Paper hypothesis
- The moon uses Pythagoras rule to define its next point in motion.. this rule the moon uses while the moon moves through its perigee radius (0.363 mkm).

- Means, this rule shows the 1st motion step in the moon motion because it shows the moon motion description on the perigee radius

- The next step should be to define the motion angle…

- The moon motion angle 13.18 degrees should be classified into 0.985 degrees and 12.195 degrees


Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292

Published in: Science
  1. 1. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 1 The Moon Motion Trajectory Analysis (III) The Author Authorized To Be Used By Mr. Gerges Francis Tawdrous A Student–Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty – Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate Professor (Mathematical Analysis and Theory of Functions Department) Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Phone +201022532292 E-Mail: mrwaheid@gmail.com Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 Phone +7 (495) 952-35-83 E-Mail: budochkina-sa@rudn.ru, sbudotchkina@yandex.ru Website http://web-local.rudn.ru/web-local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=19024 The Assumption Of S. Virgin Mary -Written in Cairo – Egypt –26th October 2020 Abstract Paper Objective The Moon Motion Trajectory 4th Rule The Moon Original Motion Angle =0.985 degrees Paper hypothesis - The moon uses Pythagoras rule to define its next point in motion.. this rule the moon uses while the moon moves through its perigee radius (0.363 mkm). - Means, this rule shows the 1st motion step in the moon motion because it shows the moon motion description on the perigee radius - The next step should be to define the motion angle… - The moon motion angle 13.18 degrees should be classified into 0.985 degrees and 12.195 degrees References The Moon Motion Trajectory Analysis (II) https://www.academia.edu/s/b8c90a5c5a or https://www.academia.edu/44368860/The_Moon_Motion_Trajectory_Analysis_II_ or https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/the-moon-motion-trajectory-analysis-ii
  2. 2. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 2 1- How does the moon define its next motion point? Please Note This triangle is NOT correct practically, for example the distance BC = 15000 km and NOT 86000 km, based on that the point (C) must be found very far for its position in the triangle, but still the distance EC = 373000 km = the total solar eclipse radius i.e. The triangle is so useful to define the distances and how there are created by it's NOT a practical triangle to use it based on pure geometrical rules … So please take care in its using What we want to do here? We will use this triangle same concept …. Where - The data tells us that, the moon 4 basic radiuses are defined based on Pythagoras right triangle rule, based on each other, if one dimension =86000 km, - As this example, (0.363 mkm perigee radius)2 + (86000 km)2 = (0.373 mkm the total solar eclipse radius)2 . - Similar to that the moon 4 basic motion points are defines (Perigee radius – total solar eclipse radius – the moon orbital distance – apogee radius) - i.e., the motion points are defined based on Pythagoras rule, - So, in this time we will test if Pythagoras rule can be used as a general rule for all moon motion points, i.e. if the moon uses Pythagoras rule to move from point to another … let's try this idea in following
  3. 3. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 3 Can The Moon Daily Motion Depends On Pythagoras Rule? A B C In this right triangle, the blue ball refers to the moon, where AB = 43000 km the distance from perigee to apogee AC = 88000 km the distance moved by the moon per a solar day BC = 76700 km (this distance is accounted based on Pythagoras rule) Based on these dimensions the angle will be as following Angle C = 29.25 degrees Angle A = 60.75 degrees What does this triangle tell us? - The Moon Motion Distance Per A Solar Day =88000 Km But The Actual Horizontal Displacement = 76700 Km - Can that be real? - During 29.53 days, this displacement 76700 km will pass a total distance = 2.26 million km - 2.26 million km = the moon orbital circumference at a radius =360400 km (very near to Perigee radius 363000 km – error 0.8%) - The triangle tells that, if the moon makes its displacement through its orbital circumference around Earth, on perigee radius only, the moon motion uses Pythagoras rule to define the next point of its motion. - i.e. the Pythagoras rule using is one method of the moon motion methods, because the moon doesn't move all the time at perigee radius only, but the moon uses Pythagoras triangle to define its next point of motion on perigee radius as a basic step of its motion…. means … this step is the 1st step in the moon motion and after the moon defines its nest point on the horizontal line by Pythagoras rule, the moon will define its motion angle. - So the distance is defined by Pythagoras rule… - Now let's to see how to deal with the moon motion angle
  4. 4. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 4 The Moon Motion Angle Definition? A (60.75) (29.25) B C C angle = 29.25 degrees, please remember - Earth during 29.53 days moves (29.53 x 0.985 degrees) = 29.2 degrees - The moon during 29.53 days moves (29.53 x 13.18 deg.) = 29.2 deg +360 deg. - i.e. the angle 29.2 degrees is Earth & moon motions harmony reference, - How can these angles help us? Equation No. 1 - 29.25 degrees /12.19 degrees = 0.416 But - 0.526 degrees x 0.8 degrees = 0.416 degrees2 (error 1%) Where - 0.526 degrees = the mars motion per solar day - 0.8 degrees = Uranus orbital inclination And - 12.195 degrees = 13.18 degrees – 0.985 degrees Please remember - The moon original motion trajectory was 0.985 degrees per solar day because the moon was moving a motion very similar to the Earth motion, means, the moon moves a distance 2.58 mkm with an angle =0.985 degrees on the horizontal line – but because of the contraction effect – the moon has to move its daily displacement (88000 km) under the Earth gravity force and the other additional distance (88000 km) which is done under the 4 inner planets masses total gravity force (or electric field force), these 2 additional distances motion causes the moon motion angle to be 13.18 degrees with additional 12.195 degrees - Equation no. (1) shows clearly that, the additional angle (12.195 degrees) is used independently from the moon motion original angle (0.985 degrees) - By this additional angle 12.195 deg. The Moon And Mars Motions are interacted by a direct effect of Uranus orbital inclination (0.8 degrees).. - That explains the strong interaction we have found between the moon and Mars motions, where 13.18 degrees (the moon motions degrees daily) = 0.526 deg (the Mars motion degrees daily) x 25.2 (where 25.2 deg = Mars axial tilt, and also (1/0.526 deg) = 1.9 deg = Mars orbital inclination, it's clearly 2 motions almost depend on each other.
  5. 5. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 5 Why we need this explanation? - Because the moon motion original angle (0.985 degrees) is defined clearly in the equation and planets data…. That tells the story is a truth…. - Now we have 2 strong proves for the claim …. o (1st proof) is the angle 12.195 degrees which is an additional angle added to the moon motion original angle (0.985 +12.195 = 13.18 degrees) o (2nd proof) is the contraction phenomenon which is found frequently in the solar system distances (where 40% of the solar system all distances are effected by a contraction done based on the same rate "1.0725"), in addition to many other data suffered from this same contraction… o Simply, the story is truth, the moon moves in a motion similar to Earth but because of the contraction phenomenon the moon has to move its daily displacement (88000 km and 88000km)
  6. 6. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 6 Is Metonic Cycle produced by A Moon Vertical Motion? Equation No. (I) (6939.75 days /27.3 days) = (1290 degrees /5.1 degrees) - Let's remember this figure which we have discussed in the previous paper…. - The moon moves per day 88000 km, now we imagine that the moon will use this distance in a vertical motion from perigee (0.363 mk) to apogee (0.406 mk) directly without any displacement - The moon will use in this motion a distance = 86000 km, means the moon motion daily still need to move 2 km only, - These 2 km, the moon will use in a horizontal displacement and The Great Arrow Shows, - Now, the moon orbital circumference at apogee radius =2.58 mkm, and if the moon daily displacement =2 km, that means, the moon needs 1290 days to revolve the moon orbital circumference at apogee radius (that's why the arrow is on the top line and not on the bottom line, because the distance 2.58 mkm is defined as the moon orbital circumference at apogee radius. (Apogee point is the most far point the moon can reach its radius =0.406 mkm). - The question was, why we need this idea? The answer is, if the value 1290 days shows a real cycle of the moon motion, that means, the moon uses this method as one of the moon motion methods Equation No. (I) (6939.75 days /27.3 days) = (1290 degrees /5.1 degrees) (6939.75 days = Metonic Cycle period, and 27.3 days = the moon orbital period) (5.1 degrees = the moon orbital inclination) - This equation is one of many similar we have discussed in the previous paper to prove that, the value 1290 (days or degrees) expresses a real cycle in the moon motion… What do we need to do here?! - The previous explanation tells us that, Metonic is A Vertical Motion - It's seen clearly in the figure, explanation and equations, (1st ) because the displacement is done on apogee radius, (2nd ) because of the moon motion vertically and return back, (3rd ) because of the effect of 1290 degrees on the moon orbital inclination
  7. 7. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 7 - Simply, Metonic Cycle is a cycle done by a vertical motion, because of that the moon move vertically and return without horizontal displacement - I want to say, that, this motion form is found inside the moon total motion, it's simply a part of the motion general motion, - As we have seen in the moon motion degrees 13.18 degrees, which we consider it as one value, but we found that it's not true, because this value of motion degrees 13.18 degrees = 0.985 degrees +12.195 degrees, - Similar to that, the moon motion is consisted of many other motions considered as parts of this general motion and that's why the moon motion needs so deep analysis to be explained A Conclusion - Metonic Cycle Is A Cycle Produced By A Vertical Motion i.e. - The moon does a vertical motion in addition to its known horizontal motion.
  8. 8. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 8 References Light Motion Features Are Discovered in Planet Motion https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/light-motion-features-are-discovered-in-planet-motion or https://www.academia.edu/44286772/Light_Motion_Features_Are_Discovered_in_Planet_Motion session https://www.academia.edu/s/69edd1d0ea Can Different Rates Of Time Be Found In The Solar System Motion?(II) https://www.academia.edu/44334645/Can_Different_Rates_Of_Time_Be_Found_In_The_Solar_System_Motion_II_ Matter Origin and Creation https://www.academia.edu/43214351/Matter_Origin_and_Creation Is Saturn The Last Planet Created In The Solar System? (II) https://www.academia.edu/43197587/Is_Saturn_The_Last_Planet_Created_In_The_Solar_System_II_ Does Particle Data Depend on Its Motion? (Lorentz Transformations Analysis) https://vixra.org/abs/1912.0134 Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate professor - Candidate of physico-mathematical sciences (2005) http://www.mathnet.ru/eng/person22119 List of publications on Google Scholar List of publications on ZentralBlatt https://mathscinet.ams.org/mathscinet/MRAuthorID/757317 http://elibrary.ru/author_items.asp?spin=6087-3245 http://orcid.org/0000-0003-3447-0425 http://www.researcherid.com/rid/G-7453-2014 http://www.scopus.com/authid/detail.url?authorId=6507007003 https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Svetlana_Budochkina Full list of publications: http://web-local.rudn.ru/web- local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=15209 Mr.Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 E-mail mrwaheid@gmail.com Linkedln https://eg.linkedin.com/in/gerges-francis-86a351a1 Facebook https://www.facebook.com Researcherid https://publons.com/researcher/3510834/gerges-tawadrous/ ORCID https://orcid.org/0000-0002-1041-7147 Quora https://www.quora.com/profile/Gerges-F-Tawdrous Google https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=2Y4ZdTUAAAAJ&hl=en Academia https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous List of publications http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous

