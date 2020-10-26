The Moon Motion Trajectory Analysis (III)

Paper Objective

The Moon Motion Trajectory 4th Rule



The Moon Original Motion Angle =0.985 degrees



Paper hypothesis

- The moon uses Pythagoras rule to define its next point in motion.. this rule the moon uses while the moon moves through its perigee radius (0.363 mkm).



- Means, this rule shows the 1st motion step in the moon motion because it shows the moon motion description on the perigee radius



- The next step should be to define the motion angle…



- The moon motion angle 13.18 degrees should be classified into 0.985 degrees and 12.195 degrees





