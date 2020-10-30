The Moon Motion Basic Equation (III) (Test No.2)

The Equation Second Test



We test the Equation







Gerges Equation For The Moon Orbital Motion



θ Per Solar Day = θ Of The Previous Day + 0.985 degrees



- The angle θ is the smallest one in a Pythagoras triangle

- 0.985 degrees = (360 degrees /365.25 days)



The Equation Concept



- The Equation Concept Is Discussed In The First Paper Of This Series (References)



- This Paper Provides The 2nd Test For The Equation



- The Test Uses The Moon Distance Real Data During 15 Days (From 14th January 2020 To 30th January 2020)



- The 2nd Test Results Will Be Discussed And Analyzed



Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292

