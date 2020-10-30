The Moon Motion Basic Equation (III) (Test No.2)

-
The Equation Second Test
We test the Equation
Gerges Equation For The Moon Orbital Motion
θ Per Solar Day = θ Of The Previous Day + 0.985 degrees
- The angle θ is the smallest one in a Pythagoras triangle
- 0.985 degrees = (360 degrees /365.25 days)
The Equation Concept
- The Equation Concept Is Discussed In The First Paper Of This Series (References)
- This Paper Provides The 2nd Test For The Equation
- The Test Uses The Moon Distance Real Data During 15 Days (From 14th January 2020 To 30th January 2020)
- The 2nd Test Results Will Be Discussed And Analyzed
Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292
