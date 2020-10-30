Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Moon Motion Basic Equation (III) (Test No.2)

The Equation Second Test

We test the Equation



Gerges Equation For The Moon Orbital Motion

θ Per Solar Day = θ Of The Previous Day + 0.985 degrees

- The angle θ is the smallest one in a Pythagoras triangle
- 0.985 degrees = (360 degrees /365.25 days)

The Equation Concept

- The Equation Concept Is Discussed In The First Paper Of This Series (References)

- This Paper Provides The 2nd Test For The Equation

- The Test Uses The Moon Distance Real Data During 15 Days (From 14th January 2020 To 30th January 2020)

- The 2nd Test Results Will Be Discussed And Analyzed

Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292

Published in: Science
The Moon Motion Basic Equation (III) (Test No.2)

  1. 1. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 1 The Moon Motion Basic Equation (III) (Test No.2) The Author Authorized To Be Used By Mr. Gerges Francis Tawdrous A Student–Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty – Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate Professor (Mathematical Analysis and Theory of Functions Department) Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Phone +201022532292 E-Mail: mrwaheid@gmail.com Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 Phone +7 (495) 952-35-83 E-Mail: budochkina-sa@rudn.ru, sbudotchkina@yandex.ru Website http://web-local.rudn.ru/web-local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=19024 The Assumption Of S. Virgin Mary -Written in Cairo – Egypt – 30th October 2020 Abstract The Equation Second Test We test the Equation Gerges Equation For The Moon Orbital Motion θ Per Solar Day = θ Of The Previous Day + 0.985 degrees - The angle θ is the smallest one in a Pythagoras triangle - 0.985 degrees = (360 degrees /365.25 days) The Equation Concept - The Equation Concept Is Discussed In The First Paper Of This Series (References) - This Paper Provides The 2nd Test For The Equation - The Test Uses The Moon Distance Real Data During 15 Days (From 14th January 2020 To 30th January 2020) - The 2nd Test Results Will Be Discussed And Analyzed References The Moon Motion Basic Equation https://www.academia.edu/s/46a3441e4a or https://www.academia.edu/44396469/The_Moon_Motion_Basic_Equation or https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/the-moon-motion-basic-equation
  2. 2. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 2 1- The Equation 2nd Test 1-1 The Equation 2nd Test (14-31 January 2020) 1-2 The Test Results Discussion And Analysis 1-1 The Equation 2nd Test (14-31 January 2020) We use the moon distance data during 14th January 2020 to 31st January 2020 The moon distance data as following I-Data Date The Earth Moon Distance 14-1-202 365980 km 15-1-202 366757 km 16-1-202 368469 km 17-1-202 370851 km 18-1-202 373670 km 19-1-202 376750 km 20-1-202 379985 km 21-1-202 383319 km 22-1-202 386731 km 23-1-202 390193 km 24-1-202 393644 km 25-1-202 396973 km 26-1-202 400020 km 27-1-202 402580 km 28-1-202 404425 km 29-1-202 405333 km 30-1-202 405111 km 31-1-202 403626 km Data Reference is https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/egypt/cairo?month=1 Note Please - We use the moon ascending motion from perigee to apogee (far from Earth) because of that we minus the angle (0.985 degrees) from the previous day (θ) - Let's begin our test
  3. 3. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 3 II- The Equation Test Gerges Equation For The Moon Orbital Motion θ Per Solar Day = θ Of The Previous Day + 0.985 degrees - The angle θ is the smallest one in a Pythagoras triangle - 0.985 degrees = (360 degrees /365.25 days) (1) 14 - January -2020 Jan 14 365980 km Jan 15 366757 km (The Next Day) On 14/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 365980 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (15/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius =365980 km so C (orbital circumference) = 365980 x 2π=2.2995 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.2995 mkm/29.53) = 77867 km - L0= 77867 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 27.762 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 = 27.762- 0.9856262 = 26.7768 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 26.7768 degrees) = 78563.55 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 78563.55 km x 29.53 = 2.312 mkm - 2.312 mkm = 2π x 369236.55km - i.e. The moon on next day (15/1/2020) should be on 369236.55 km The registered value on 29/1/2020 (366757) The difference = 366757 km – 369236.55 = 2480 km
  4. 4. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 4 (2) 15 - January -20200 15-1-2020 366757 km 16-1-2020 368469 On 15/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 366757 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (16/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius =366757 km so C (orbital circumference) = 366757 x 2π=2.3044 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.3044 mkm/29.53) = 78036 km - L0= 78036 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 27.5295 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 = 27.5295- 0.9856262 = 26.5439 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 26.5439 degrees) = 78724.1 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 78724.1 km x 29.53 = 2.324 mkm - 2.324 mkm = 2π x 369911.6km - i.e. The moon on next day (16/1/2020) should be on 369911.6 km The registered value on 29/1/2020 (368469) The difference = 368469 – 369911.6 = 1442.6 km
  5. 5. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 5 (3) 16 - January -2020 16-1-2020 368469 km 17-1-2020 370851 km On 16/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 368469 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (17/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=368469 km so C (orbital circumference)=368469 km x 2π=2.315 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.315 mkm/29.53) = 78400.2 km - L0= 78400.2 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 27.0119 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 = 27.0119- 0.9856262 = 26.0263 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 26.0263 degrees) = 79076.1 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 79076.1 km x 29.53 = 2.335 mkm - 2.335 mkm = 2π x 371645.6 km - i.e. The moon on next day (17/1/2020) should be on 371645.6 km The registered value on 17/1/2020 (370851 km) The difference = 370851 km – 371645.6 = 794.6 km
  6. 6. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 6 (4) 17 - January -2020 17-1-2020 370851 km 18-1-2020 373670 km On 17/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 370851 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (18/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=370851 km so C (orbital circumference)= 370851km x 2π=2.330 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.330 mkm/29.53) = 78907 km - L0= 78907 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 26.276 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 = 26.276- 0.9856262 = 25.2904 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 25.2904 degrees) = 79565.5 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 79565.5 km x 29.53 = 2.3495 mkm - 2.3495 mkm = 2π x 373945.6 km - i.e. The moon on next day (18/1/2020) should be on 373945.6 km The registered value on 18/1/2020 (373670 km) The difference = 373670 km – 373945.6 = 275.6 km
  7. 7. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 7 (5) 18 - January -2020 18-1-2020 373670 km 19-1-2020 376750 km On 18/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 373670 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (19/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=373670 km so C (orbital circumference)= 373670km x 2π=2.347 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.347 mkm/29.53) = 79506 km - L0= 79506 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 25.379 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 = 25.379- 0.9856262 = 24.394 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 24.394 degrees) = 80143.9 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 80143.9 km x 29.53 = 2.3666 mkm - 2.3666 mkm = 2π x 376664 km - i.e. The moon on next day (19/1/2020) should be on 376664 km The registered value on 19/1/2020 (376750 km) The difference = 376750 km – 376664 = 86 km
  8. 8. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 8 (6) 19 - January -2020 19-1-2020 376750 km 20-1-2020 379985 km On 19/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 376750 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (20/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=376750 km so C (orbital circumference)= 376750km x 2π=2.367 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.367 mkm/29.53) = 80162 km - L0= 80162 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 24.3652 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =24.3652- 0.9856262 = 23.3796 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 23.3796 degrees) = 80774.8 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 80774.8 km x 29.53 = 2.385 mkm - 2.385 mkm = 2π x 379629.2 km - i.e. The moon on next day (20/1/2020) should be on 379629.2 km The registered value on 20/1/2020 (379985 km) The difference = 379985 km – 379629.2 = 355.8 km
  9. 9. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 9 (7) 20 - January -2020 20-1-2020 379985 km 21-1-2020 383319 km On 20/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 379985 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (21/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=379985 km so C (orbital circumference)= 379985km x 2π=2.387 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.387 mkm/29.53) = 80850 km - L0= 80850 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 23.255 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =23.255- 0.9856262 = 22.26947 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 22.26947 degrees) = 81436.23 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 81436.23 km x 29.53 = 2.4048 mkm - 2. 4048 mkm = 2π x 382737.7 km - i.e. The moon on next day (21/1/2020) should be on 382737.7 km The registered value on 21/1/2020 (383319 km) The difference = 383319 km – 382737.7 = 581.3 km
  10. 10. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 10 (8) 21 - January -2020 21-1-2020 383319 km 22-1-2020 386731 km On 21/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 383319 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (22/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=383319 km so C (orbital circumference)= 383319km x 2π=2.408 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.408 mkm/29.53) = 81556 km - L0= 81556 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 22.056 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =22.056- 0.9856262 = 21.070 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 21.070 degrees) = 82116.2 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 82116.2 km x 29.53 = 2.42489 mkm - 2.42489 mkm = 2π x 385933 km - i.e. The moon on next day (22/1/2020) should be on 385933 km The registered value on 22/1/2020 (386731 km) The difference = 386731 km – 385933 = 798 km
  11. 11. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 11 (9) 22 - January -2020 22-1-2020 386731 km 23-1-2020 390193 km On 22/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 386731 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (23/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=386731 km so C (orbital circumference)= 386731km x 2π=2.43 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.43 mkm/29.53) = 82285.9 km - L0= 82285.9 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 20.761 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =20.761- 0.9856262 = 19.7754 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 19.7754 degrees) = 82810.29 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 82810.29 km x 29.53 = 2.44538 mkm - 2.44538 mkm = 2π x 389195.56 km - i.e. The moon on next day (23/1/2020) should be on 389195.56 km The registered value on 23/1/2020 (390193 km) The difference = 390193 km – 389195.56 = 997.5 km
  12. 12. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 12 (10) 23 - January -2020 23-1-2020 390193 km 24-1-2020 393644 km On 23/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 390193 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (24/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=390193km so C (orbital circumference)= 390193km x 2π=2.451 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.451 mkm/29.53) =83022.5 km - L0= 83022.5 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 19.36287 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =19.36287- 0.9856262 = 18.377247 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 18.377247 degrees) = 83512.1 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 83512.1 km x 29.53 = 2.4661 mkm - 2.4661 mkm = 2π x 392494 km - i.e. The moon on next day (24/1/2020) should be on 392494 km The registered value on 24/1/2020 (393644 km) The difference = 393644 km – 392494 km = 1150 km
  13. 13. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 13 (11) 24 - January -2020 24-1-2020 393644 km 25-1-2020 396973 km On 24/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 393644 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (25/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=393644km so C (orbital circumference)= 393644km x 2π=2.473 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.473 mkm/29.53) =83756.8 km - L0= 83756.8 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 17.865 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =17.865- 0.9856262 = 16.879411 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 16.879411 degrees) = 84208.78 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 84208.78 km x 29.53 = 2.48668 mkm - 2.48668 mkm = 2π x 395768.2 km - i.e. The moon on next day (25/1/2020) should be on 395768.2 km The registered value on 25/1/2020 (396973 km) The difference = 396973 km – 395768.2 km = 1205 km
  14. 14. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 14 (12) 25 - January -2020 25-1-2020 396973 km 26-1-2020 400020 km On 25/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 396973 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (26/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=396973km so C (orbital circumference)= 396973km x 2π=2.494 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.494 mkm/29.53) =84465.1 km - L0= 84465.1 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 16.294 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =16.294- 0.9856262 = 15.3091 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 15.3091 degrees) = 84877.34 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 84877.34 km x 29.53 = 2.5064 mkm - 2.5064 mkm = 2π x 398910 km - i.e. The moon on next day (26/1/2020) should be on 398910 km The registered value on 26/1/2020 (400020 km) The difference = 400020 km – 398910 km = 1109.6 km
  15. 15. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 15 (13) 26 - January -2020 26-1-2020 400020 km 27-1-2020 402580 km On 26/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 400020 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (27/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=400020km so C (orbital circumference)= 400020km x 2π=2.513 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.513 mkm/29.53) =85113.4 km - L0= 85113.4 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 14.7157 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =14.7157- 0.9856262 = 13.73 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 13.73 degrees) = 85485.3 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 85485.3 km x 29.53 = 2.52438 mkm - 2.52438 mkm = 2π x 401768 km - i.e. The moon on next day (27/1/2020) should be on 401768 km The registered value on 27/1/2020 (402580 km) The difference = 402580 km – 401768 km = 812 km
  16. 16. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 16 (14) 27 - January -2020 27-1-2020 402580 km 28-1-2020 404425 km On 27/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 402580 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (28/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=402580km so C (orbital circumference)= 402580km x 2π=2.529 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.529 mkm/29.53) =85658.1 km - L0= 85658.1 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 13.2478 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =13.2478- 0.9856262 = 12.2622 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 12.2622 degrees) = 85992.3 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 85992.3 km x 29.53 = 2.5393 mkm - 2.5393 mkm = 2π x 404150.78 km - i.e. The moon on next day (28/1/2020) should be on 404150.78 km The registered value on 28/1/2020 (404425 km) The difference = 404425 km – 404150.78 km = 274.22 km
  17. 17. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 17 (15) 28 - January -2020 28-1-2020 404425 km 29-1-2020 405333 km On 28/1/2020 the moon Earth distance was 404425 km So we need to know where the moon will be on the next day (29/1/2020)? Let's try to do that…. - The radius=404425km so C (orbital circumference)= 404425km x 2π=2.541 mkm - The moon moves it during 29.53 days ( L0= 2.541 mkm/29.53) =86050 km - L0= 86050 km but L0 = 88000 km Cos θ0 - θ0= 12.0820 degrees - θ1= θ0- 0.9856262 =12.0820- 0.9856262 = 11.0964 degrees - L1 = 88000 km (Cos 11.0964 degrees) = 86354.813 km - During 29.53 days = L1 x29.53 = 86354.813 km x 29.53 = 2.55 mkm - 2.55 mkm = 2π x 405854.2 km - i.e. The moon on next day (29/1/2020) should be on 405854.2 km The registered value on 29/1/2020 (405333 km) The difference = 405333 km – 405854.2 km = 521 km Note Please - This day is the last day in the moon ascending motion from Perigee to apogee, on the next day the moon will start its descending motion from apogee to perigee, toward the Earth direction, where its distance on 30/1/2020 = 405111 km - Because we study here only the ascending motion – we have to stop our calculations here and to analyze the rest results during these (15 days) only (from 14th Jan 2020 to 30th Jan 2020) in following….
  18. 18. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 18 1-2 The Test Results Discussion And Analysis Let's take a look on the different distances between the equation results and the registered data in following Day Registered Data Equation Results Difference 14-1-2020 365980 km ---------------------- 15-1-2020 366757 km 369236.5 km 2480 km 16-1-2020 368469 km 369911.6 km 1442.6 km 17-1-2020 370851 km 371645.6 km 794.6 km 18-1-2020 373670 km 373945.6 km 275.6 km 19-1-2020 376750 km 376664 km 84 km 20-1-2020 379985 km 379629.2 km 355.8 km 21-1-2020 383319 km 382737.7 km 581.3 km 22-1-2020 386731 km 385933 km 798 km 23-1-2020 390193 km 389195.5 km 997.5 km 24-1-2020 393644 km 392494 km 1150 km 25-1-2020 396973 km 395768.2 km 1205 km 26-1-2020 400020 km 398910 km 1109.7 km 27-1-2020 402580 km 401768 km 812 km 28-1-2020 404425 km 404150.7 km 274.2 km 29-1-2020 405333 km 405333 km 521 km 30-1-2020 405111 km --------------------- 31-1-2020 403626 km --------------- The Test Results Analysis: - The Total Results Are 15 Values o 10 values less than 1000 km o 3 values around 1200 km o 2 values greater than 1200 km - The Distance Between Perigee And Apogee =43000 Km - 1000 km (as error) = 2.32% - 1200 km (as error) = 2.8% i.e. - 10 Equation results have error less than 2.3% (some has no error at all) - 3 Equation results have error from 2.3% to 2.8% And - 2 Equation results have error greater than 3%
  19. 19. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 19 The Conclusion Based on the results analysis The Equation Is Correct And Trustee To Review The Equation Theoretical Basics Please See My Previous Paper The Moon Motion Basic Equation Session https://www.academia.edu/s/46a3441e4a or https://www.academia.edu/44396469/The_Moon_Motion_Basic_Equation or https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/the-moon-motion-basic-equation
  20. 20. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 20 References The Moon Motion Trajectory Analysis (II) https://www.academia.edu/44368860/The_Moon_Motion_Trajectory_Analysis_II_ or https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/the-moon-motion-trajectory-analysis-ii Light Motion Features Are Discovered in Planet Motion https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/light-motion-features-are-discovered-in-planet-motion or https://www.academia.edu/44286772/Light_Motion_Features_Are_Discovered_in_Planet_Motion Can Different Rates Of Time Be Found In The Solar System Motion?(II) https://www.academia.edu/44334645/Can_Different_Rates_Of_Time_Be_Found_In_The_Solar_System_Motion_II_ Does Particle Data Depend on Its Motion? (Lorentz Transformations Analysis) https://vixra.org/abs/1912.0134 Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate professor - Candidate of physico-mathematical sciences (2005) http://www.mathnet.ru/eng/person22119 List of publications on Google Scholar List of publications on ZentralBlatt https://mathscinet.ams.org/mathscinet/MRAuthorID/757317 http://elibrary.ru/author_items.asp?spin=6087-3245 http://orcid.org/0000-0003-3447-0425 http://www.researcherid.com/rid/G-7453-2014 http://www.scopus.com/authid/detail.url?authorId=6507007003 https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Svetlana_Budochkina Full list of publications: http://web-local.rudn.ru/web- local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=15209 Mr.Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 E-mail mrwaheid@gmail.com Linkedln https://eg.linkedin.com/in/gerges-francis-86a351a1 Facebook https://www.facebook.com Researcherid https://publons.com/researcher/3510834/gerges-tawadrous/ ORCID https://orcid.org/0000-0002-1041-7147 Quora https://www.quora.com/profile/Gerges-F-Tawdrous Google https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=2Y4ZdTUAAAAJ&hl=en Academia https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous List of publications http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous

