Jupiter Gravity Effects On The Earth Moon Motion (II)

Paper Question

-How Can Jupiter Gravity Effect On The Earth Moon Motion?

-Earth Mass Gravity force on its Moon = 8400 x Jupiter mass gravity force on the Earth moon, So how can Jupiter gravity effect on the Earth moon motion?!

-The paper tries to answer this question sufficiently and clearly

Because

-Jupiter gravity effect on the Earth moon motion is A Fact, can't be denied… where the moon orbit is built based on 2 forces and not one force, because of that, there's 2nd force effects on the moon orbit structure and this force is seen in the moon orbit geometrical structure data

So

-This paper provides the explanation to answer How Jupiter can effect on the Earth moon motion, in addition to remind us by the moon orbit structure features which necessitates 2nd force to effect on the moon orbital motion –

Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292

