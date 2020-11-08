Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jupiter Gravity Effects On The Earth Moon Motion (II)

Paper Question
-How Can Jupiter Gravity Effect On The Earth Moon Motion?
-Earth Mass Gravity force on its Moon = 8400 x Jupiter mass gravity force on the Earth moon, So how can Jupiter gravity effect on the Earth moon motion?!
-The paper tries to answer this question sufficiently and clearly
Because
-Jupiter gravity effect on the Earth moon motion is A Fact, can't be denied… where the moon orbit is built based on 2 forces and not one force, because of that, there's 2nd force effects on the moon orbit structure and this force is seen in the moon orbit geometrical structure data
So
-This paper provides the explanation to answer How Jupiter can effect on the Earth moon motion, in addition to remind us by the moon orbit structure features which necessitates 2nd force to effect on the moon orbital motion –
Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292

Jupiter Gravity Effects On The Earth Moon Motion (II)

  1. 1. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 1 Jupiter Gravity Effects On The Earth Moon Motion (II) The Author Authorized To Be Used By Mr. Gerges Francis Tawdrous A Student–Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty – Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate Professor (Mathematical Analysis and Theory of Functions Department) Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Phone +201022532292 E-Mail: mrwaheid@gmail.com Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 Phone +7 (495) 952-35-83 E-Mail: budochkina-sa@rudn.ru, sbudotchkina@yandex.ru Website http://web-local.rudn.ru/web-local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=19024 The Assumption Of S. Virgin Mary -Written in Cairo –Egypt – 7th November 2020 Abstract Paper Question - How Can Jupiter Gravity Effect On The Earth Moon Motion? - Earth Mass Gravity force on its Moon = 8400 x Jupiter mass gravity force on the Earth moon, So how can Jupiter gravity effect on the Earth moon motion?! - The paper tries to answer this question sufficiently and clearly Because - Jupiter gravity effect on the Earth moon motion is A Fact, can't be denied… where the moon orbit is built based on 2 forces and not one force, because of that, there's 2nd force effects on the moon orbit structure and this force is seen in the moon orbit geometrical structure data So - This paper provides the explanation to answer How Jupiter can effect on the Earth moon motion, in addition to remind us by the moon orbit structure features which necessitates 2nd force to effect on the moon orbital motion – Paper Content 1- Jupiter Method To Effect On The Earth Moon Motion
  2. 2. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 2 1- Jupiter Method To Effect On The Earth Moon Motion Let's see the next figure S = Saturn, J= Jupiter, E = Earth and this colored circle is the Earth moon Earth gravity on its moon= (0.073 x 5.97) / (0.384 mkm)2 x G = 2.955 G The sun gravity on the Earth moon = 6.25 G Jupiter gravity on the Earth moon = 0.00035 G Jupiter gravity on the Earth = 0.028 G The sun gravity on Earth = 530 G The sun gravity on Jupiter = 6225 G The sun gravity on Saturn = 550 G Notice No. (1) Jupiter attracts Earth with gravity =35 x The Sun Gravity To Pluto Notice No. (2) The Sun gravity on Saturn = The Sun gravity on Earth (error 3.8%)
  3. 3. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 3 II- Discussion How Can Jupiter Gravity effect on the Earth moon motion? Please see the figure - The Sun gravity force effects on the Earth moon = 210% The Earth gravity force effects on its moon…that simply tells us, the sun attracts the Earth moon with a force greater than Earth force on it … now the question is … To What Direction The Sun Attracts The Moon? clearly the direction can't be Earth gravity direction… but to what direction the sun attracts the moon? Then - There are 2 Great Masses found (Jupiter and Saturn) both have great gravity forces with the sun. The sun gravity on Saturn = the sun gravity on the Earth (error 3.8%) So, can some interaction be found as a result of these 2 great masses? - I want to say, we should not look at each planet as a separated Mass point… - In the electric field which is created by 5 charges (for example), we have seen that, some force can effect on some space point far from all charges as a result for the geometrical structure by which the charges are distributed - The gravity field may not use this feature with small masses but with great masses, may the gravity field use this same feature… - I want to say, all Jupiter does is to define some point in space to use the sun gravity on the Earth moon, and even only part of this gravity is used on this space point….Jupiter could do this job because of the great gravity forces which are found between Jupiter and Saturn to the sun, the 2 great gravity forces may create a balance point to use the sun gravity force effects on the Earth moon , specially because Earth is so close to the moon and strongly prevents its escape from it. - I have one more suggestion to explain that, let's see that in following
  4. 4. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 4 I consider that (the sun and the moon) are 2 bodies attracted by Jupiter mass, let's try to explain that as possible in following… - This figure tries to explain the meaning, but we need to keep in mind that, Jupiter gravity force is supported by Saturn gravity which makes Jupiter effect is so great - Jupiter uses its gravity to the sun to direct the sun gravity force effect on the Earth moon – so this force doesn't effect on the moon body but on a point in space at distance with 43000 km from apogee radius - I want to say that, the Sun and moon are 2 bodies connected by Jupiter, and the relationship between these 3 bodies are so deep… some data can help this discussion for example o The sun diameter x the moon diameter = Jupiter orbital circumference o Jupiter Circumference x the moon circumference = Jupiter orbital circumference o Jupiter circumference x π = the sun diameter o (The sun diameter / the moon diameter) = (Earth orbital distance /Earth moon distance) - The data tells us that, even more deep interaction is found between these 3 bodies and the gravity interaction which causes Jupiter gravity effect on the Earth moon motion is just one feature of many others interaction features are found between them A Summary - There are 5 players in our picture (the sun – Earth – the moon – Jupiter – Saturn). - The Sun Gravity effects on the Earth moon is Greater than Earth gravity on its moon - Jupiter and Saturn gravities to the sun on one side and to the Earth with its moon on the other side causes to direct the sun gravity effect to effect NOT on the moon body but on appoint in Space which is the point (A) far from apogee radius with 43000 km - as shown in the moon orbital triangle - That creates another force effects on the Earth moon motion, this fact which is proved by the moon orbital triangle, let's review it in following J SUN
  5. 5. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 5 The Moon orbital Triangle Analysis As we remember this triangle - The point (A) is found at distance 43000 km far from apogee radius, and this point (A) is so necessary point to create the triangle – as we know clearly- but - This point (A) can't be created by Earth gravity force because it's so far from apogee radius, means so far from the gravity force effect, the question is what force creates this point (A)?? Jupiter Gravity Effects On The Point (A) i.e. 2 Gravity Forces Effect On The Earth Moon Motion Please remember this triangle data Let's start our analysis - EB = Perigee radius = 363000 km - ES = total solar eclipse radius = EC = 373000 km - ED = Apogee radius = 406000 km (405500 km) - EA= (Jupiter Circumference) =449197 km - AC = (Saturn diameter) =121620 km (error 1%) - EC = (Saturn circumference) = 373000 km - SB= (the moon Circumference) =10921 km - CS = = 86693 km - CF= (the moon daily displacement) =88000 km - CD = = 95930 km - CB= AB = 86000 km THE ANGLES - BCS = 7.25 degrees Angle E = 13.33 degrees - BCF = 12.195 degrees ECB =76.7 degrees - BCD= 26.3 degrees - BCA = 45 degrees - CSB = 82.75 degrees CSF = 97.25 degrees - CFB = 77.8 degrees CFD = 102.195 degrees - CDF= 63.7 degrees CDA= 116.3 degrees ECD= 103 degrees
  6. 6. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 6 References The Moon Motion Trajectory Analysis (II) https://www.academia.edu/44368860/The_Moon_Motion_Trajectory_Analysis_II_ or https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/the-moon-motion-trajectory-analysis-ii Light Motion Features Are Discovered in Planet Motion https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/light-motion-features-are-discovered-in-planet-motion or https://www.academia.edu/44286772/Light_Motion_Features_Are_Discovered_in_Planet_Motion Can Different Rates Of Time Be Found In The Solar System Motion?(II) https://www.academia.edu/44334645/Can_Different_Rates_Of_Time_Be_Found_In_The_Solar_System_Motion_II_ Does Particle Data Depend on Its Motion? (Lorentz Transformations Analysis) https://vixra.org/abs/1912.0134 Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate professor - Candidate of physico-mathematical sciences (2005) http://www.mathnet.ru/eng/person22119 List of publications on Google Scholar List of publications on ZentralBlatt https://mathscinet.ams.org/mathscinet/MRAuthorID/757317 http://elibrary.ru/author_items.asp?spin=6087-3245 http://orcid.org/0000-0003-3447-0425 http://www.researcherid.com/rid/G-7453-2014 http://www.scopus.com/authid/detail.url?authorId=6507007003 https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Svetlana_Budochkina Full list of publications: http://web-local.rudn.ru/web- local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=15209 Mr.Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 E-mail mrwaheid@gmail.com Linkedln https://eg.linkedin.com/in/gerges-francis-86a351a1 Facebook https://www.facebook.com Researcherid https://publons.com/researcher/3510834/gerges-tawadrous/ ORCID https://orcid.org/0000-0002-1041-7147 Quora https://www.quora.com/profile/Gerges-F-Tawdrous Google https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=2Y4ZdTUAAAAJ&hl=en Academia https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous List of publications http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous

