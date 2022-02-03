Egypt Authority Persecutes The Coptic (Call for Help)



A Summary

2013-2022: Egypt authority prevented any job from me and prevented me to travel abroad- They Torture My Mother By Electric Shock And Try To Kill Her By Insulin Injection- they threaten our lives –Please Help

2010-2013: I have studied in Faculty of physics & Math– Physics Department – Peoples Friendship University of Russia – Moscow – Russian Federation.



2013-2019 (Details) - Because I couldn't return to Moscow - I have performed an interesting research in astrophysics- many international physicists interested for it – while Egypt authority realized my research importance they:

(I) torture my mother by electric shocks to force me stop publishing my papers

(II) they practice hacking on my accounts and telephone calls (+201022532292) to prevent any contact to reach to me.

During 2019-2022

1. I have claimed to The International Criminal Court and The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court had sent to me a letter explaining that they received my documents – but that causes no difference in Egypt authority behavior against us – they still torture my mother by electric shocks and try to kill her by insulting injection (The Court Letter is posted in this paper Page no.2) (dated 21st October 2019)

2. Then the Ministry of Justice – France has sent to me a decree by a loan to help me to get out of Egypt but the National Bank of Egypt denied the money to prevent me to travel aboard (the Ministry of Justice contract and the money transfer are posted in this paper page no 3) (dated 19th January 2020)

3. Then– after that – I have authorized Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna to use my research materials as her own research – I do that because Ms. Svetlana Budochkina the mathematics analysis teacher in my Faculty - and by this authorization letter I try to find a help from my Faculty & university – because Egypt authority prevents any contact to me – and I can't use my research at any case because of the Egypt authority persecution against me – So I want Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna to use my research materials as her own research and to present it under her name before any scientific community which will support my research and improve my situation against Egypt Authority (the authorization letter is posted in this paper page no.4) on 10th February 2020)

Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292

