Egypt authority persecutes the coptic (call for help)

Feb. 03, 2022
Law

Egypt Authority Persecutes The Coptic (Call for Help)

A Summary
2013-2022: Egypt authority prevented any job from me and prevented me to travel abroad- They Torture My Mother By Electric Shock And Try To Kill Her By Insulin Injection- they threaten our lives –Please Help
2010-2013: I have studied in Faculty of physics & Math– Physics Department – Peoples Friendship University of Russia – Moscow – Russian Federation.

2013-2019 (Details) - Because I couldn't return to Moscow - I have performed an interesting research in astrophysics- many international physicists interested for it – while Egypt authority realized my research importance they:
(I) torture my mother by electric shocks to force me stop publishing my papers
(II) they practice hacking on my accounts and telephone calls (+201022532292) to prevent any contact to reach to me.
During 2019-2022
1. I have claimed to The International Criminal Court and The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court had sent to me a letter explaining that they received my documents – but that causes no difference in Egypt authority behavior against us – they still torture my mother by electric shocks and try to kill her by insulting injection (The Court Letter is posted in this paper Page no.2) (dated 21st October 2019)
2. Then the Ministry of Justice – France has sent to me a decree by a loan to help me to get out of Egypt but the National Bank of Egypt denied the money to prevent me to travel aboard (the Ministry of Justice contract and the money transfer are posted in this paper page no 3) (dated 19th January 2020)
3. Then– after that – I have authorized Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna to use my research materials as her own research – I do that because Ms. Svetlana Budochkina the mathematics analysis teacher in my Faculty - and by this authorization letter I try to find a help from my Faculty & university – because Egypt authority prevents any contact to me – and I can't use my research at any case because of the Egypt authority persecution against me – So I want Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna to use my research materials as her own research and to present it under her name before any scientific community which will support my research and improve my situation against Egypt Authority (the authorization letter is posted in this paper page no.4) on 10th February 2020)
Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292

Egypt authority persecutes the coptic (call for help)

  1. 1. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 1 Egypt Authority Persecutes The Coptic (Call for Help) Gerges Francis Twadrous Physics & Math Faculty – Peoples' Friendship University – Moscow – Russia – (2010-2013) Contacts +201022532292 - mrwaheid@gmail.com The Assumption Of S. Virgin Mary-Cairo– Egypt–Thursday 3rd February 2022 A Summary 2013-2021: Egypt authority prevented any job from me and prevented me to travel abroad- They Torture My Mother By Electric Shock And Try To Kill Her By Insulin Injection- they threaten our lives –Please Help 2010-2013: I have studied in Faculty of physics & Math– Physics Department – Peoples Friendship University of Russia – Moscow – Russian Federation. 2013-2019 (Details) - Because I couldn't return to Moscow - I have performed an interesting research in astrophysics- many international physicists interested for it – while Egypt authority realized my research importance they: (I) torture my mother by electric shocks to force me stop publishing my papers (II) they practice hacking on my accounts and telephone calls (+201022532292) to prevent any contact to reach to me. During 2019-2020 1. I have claimed to The International Criminal Court and The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court had sent to me a letter explaining that they received my documents – but that causes no difference in Egypt authority behavior against us – they still torture my mother by electric shocks and try to kill her by insulting injection (The Court Letter is posted in this paper Page no.2) (dated 21st October 2019) 2. Then the Ministry of Justice – France has sent to me a decree by a loan to help me to get out of Egypt but the National Bank of Egypt denied the money to prevent me to travel aboard (the Ministry of Justice contract and the money transfer are posted in this paper page no 3) (dated 19th January 2020) 3. Then– after that – I have authorized Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna to use my research materials as her own research – I do that because Ms. Svetlana Budochkina the mathematics analysis teacher in my Faculty - and by this authorization letter I try to find a help from my Faculty & university – because Egypt authority prevents any contact to me – and I can't use my research at any case because of the Egypt authority persecution against me – So I want Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna to use my research materials as her own research and to present it under her name before any scientific community which will support my research and improve my situation against Egypt Authority (the authorization letter is posted in this paper page no.4) on 10th February 2020) Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Curriculum Vitaehttp://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 E-mail mrwaheid@gmail.com Facebook https://www.facebook.com Academia https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous List of publications http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous
  2. 2. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 2 A Notification Is Sent To 1- The UN Courts and Judgments 2- The EU Courts and Judgments 3- The Interpol 4- The Europol A Report Egypt Authority Persecutes Us Because We Are Coptic Because of that, 1- My mother life and mine are in a great risk where Egypt authority tries to kill us (or to get rid of me by any method) 2- Egypt authority threaten my research results to be stolen because they prevent me to travel and threaten out lives daily – also thy may help the thieves to steal my research results 3- Egypt authority people torture my mother by electric shocks from 3 years and they try to kill her by insulin injection 4- Vodafone Egypt supports the Egypt authority in the Coptic persecution and I provided in this paper many proves against Vodafone-Egypt to accuse this company by fraud and breach of trust 5- In next pages I provide my official documents, and then I provide the whole story with all details about Egypt persecution against us since 2013 till now 3- 2-2022 – Please read the details and help as possible. My Research papers are published on the following sites My Page http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous My academia https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous My slideshare https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis An authorization I authorize just One Person Only to use my research materials Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate Professor (Mathematical Analysis and Theory of Functions Department) Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) - Moscow – Russia Phone +7 (495) 952-35-83 E-Mail: budochkina-sa@rudn.ru, sbudotchkina@yandex.ru Website http://web-local.rudn.ru/web-local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=19024 https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Svetlana_Budochkina Full list of publications: http://web-local.rudn.ru/web-local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=15209 (The authorization letter is provided in my documents) In case Egypt authority kill me or put me in any prison or custody under any accusation or claim. (Document No.1) A letter by The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court
  3. 3. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 3
  4. 4. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 4 (Document No.2) A Contract Issued By The Ministry Of Justice – France
  5. 5. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 5 (Document No.3) The Money Transfer Slip ID Of The Bank Contact Person
  6. 6. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 6 (Document No.4) The Authorization Letter
  7. 7. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 7 Note Please, Spite of all what I did Egypt authority till now – still threatens our lives – torture my mother by electric shocks and try to kill her by insulin injection - They still prevent any source of money from me and prevent me to travel - They still practice hacking on all my accounts and calls to prevent any contact reaching to me The accounts hacking is done as following: My quora account https://www.quora.com/profile/Gerges-F-Tawdrous they banned this account (22-4-2020) My linkeldn https://eg.linkedin.com/in/gerges-francis-86a351a1 They banned this account before the date (23-4-2020) with around one week from my new twitter https://twitter.com/tawdrous_f They banned this account before the date (23-4-2020) with around 2 weeks from My facebook https://www.facebook.com/gergis.tawadrous also no feedback and some times prevent to post any comments The Most Important My E-mail mrwaheid@gmail.com I always use the E-mail to send letters to physicists – but I don't know what happened later – because the research messages have no any feedback which is unusual In following I insert my story details –Please read it – Please Help as possible – Kind regards Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 E-mail mrwaheid@gmail.com Linkedln https://eg.linkedin.com/in/gerges-francis-86a351a1 Facebook https://www.facebook.com twitter https://twitter.com/tawdrous_f Researcherid https://publons.com/researcher/3510834/gerges-tawadrous/ ORCID https://orcid.org/my-orcid Quora https://www.quora.com/profile/Gerges-F-Tawdrous Google https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=2Y4ZdTUAAAAJ&hl=en Academia https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous List of publications http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous
  8. 8. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 8 The Full Story (2013-2021) Best Regards A Call For Help Against The Religious Persecution (The Egyptian Government forces My Family To Kill Me) Subject - A Call For Help against the Egyptian Government Religious Persecution against me during 7 years (2013-2020) - The Egyptian Government people forces my relative to kill me & my mother Personal Data - Gerges Francis Tawdrous Gerges Mobile +201022532292 - Passport No./ A11263731 ID. No./27410090102716 - Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 (Egyptian –Coptic – 1974) - Address / 11 Mohamed Rageb st – Madenet El Saada – El Materiya– Cairo – Egypt The Facts (Part I) 1- I'm Egyptian and graduated in 2000 -Faculty of Commerce – Ain shams university- Cairo 2- I have worked as Freelancer translator in Egypt during 2001 –2010 3- From my income I have saved enough money to study physics in Russia. 4- I have studied in "Peoples' Friendship University of Russia"- Faculty of Physics And Mathematics – Moscow 2010-2013 (till 2nd Course)- Physics Department. (My international certificates are in my CV) http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 5- The Egyptian government had seen what a good future I work for, and they decided in 2013 to prevent me – because I'm Christian (Coptic) 6- The government has prevented from me any work during 7 years (2013-2019)- so I had no money to complete my study and till now still a former student in 2nd course – physics Department – by such way also they prevent me to travel. 7- The Egyptian government uses other Coptic people to do that, so I get no help During 7 Years From My Church Or My Family 8- Egyptian Government uses many people to perform this persecution- they are - a. Vodafone Company for Communication – Egypt b. Engineer / Mansy Abdel-Latif Owner of Mansy company for Packaging and backing machines, his main office in Cairo – Egypt- TEL +201221696797 - his company web site www.m2pack.com (En. Mansy was one of my old clients). c. Dr. Onsy Naguib Soriel The Sun Day School Head in my church – S. George Church – El Materiya – Cairo- Egypt d. One Retired Officer/ (Name) Thrwat Olsen lives in 5 Mohamed Rageb st – Madenet El Saada – El Materiya – Cairo – Egypt.
  9. 9. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 9 e. My Father / Francis Tawdrous Gerges – his telephone no. +20122935616 home number +222550186 and he lives with my family (11 Mohamed Rageb st – Madenet El Saada – El Materiya – Cairo – Egypt). More People f. My Brother in Law / Younan Mahfouz Because he has house and the government makes problem for his house if he doesn't help them and persecute me g. My Brother in Law / Demain Ishak Because he works in Ministry of electricity and they may hurt his job – Spite he lives in Alexandria but his job isn't in safe h. My Brother in Law / Rafaat Twfeek Because he got an inheritance by legal plays and they threat him – they will uncover his plays Please Note As I informed before – Egyptian Government uses Coptic people to practice the persecution against other Coptic people- based on that no claim of religious persecution can be raised – that means – all my neighbors (Muslims and Christians) and relatives or my church people – all this people simply are my enemies because the Egyptian Government can hurt them if they refuse to hurt me – An Explanation My story details started from 7 years – but the events were more simple as the details will show – BUT – the situation now becomes so difficult – They Tortures My Mother daily by electric shocks and we live months without money at all No any one in Egypt can help us –mine and my mother lives are in extreme danger- Specifically The will kill my mother by electric shocks tortures, insulin injection or hypertension – and I may be killed in some accident or sent to the madhouse PLEASE HELP NOW if your can – if possible send my claim to any police station, international police, any court or any place can help us (Our Lives Are In Extreme Danger) The DETAILS VODAFONE ROLE I. Vodafone hanged my telephone number (+201022532292). That doesn't mean the telephone doesn't work…. But mean the telephone works but receives only OLD CONTACTS and no one new client can reach me .. II. I have paid around 15000 L.E (800$) on this same number +201022532292 for advertisements and no one client reach me. III. (For Example) I have published advertisements in Al-Ahram Newspaper each Friday (on this number +201022532292), this advertisement is repeated each Friday for more than 35 times (the cost more than 800$) and no one client reach me…. IV. To prove this fact, I have used this advertisements on the next dates (19th February 2016- 4th March 2016- 11th March 2016- 18th March 2016- 25th
  10. 10. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 10 March 2016- 1st April 2016- 8th April 2016- 15th April 2016) - the previous dates are just examples only but the newspapers official list will explain the huge number of advertisements which I have published and no one client reach me…!! (this is the main accusation against Vodafone company – the company hanged my telephone number INTENTIONALLY for 7 years this is "A FRAUD AND BREACH OF TRUST" Why I didn't change my telephone number? V. I had 3 telephone numbers and all of them were hanged. When I have found that all my telephone numbers were hanged I have decided to cancel all other numbers and to use only one telephone number which is (+201022532292) and the repeating advertisements will prove that this number is hanged and that's what I'm trying to prove now. What would happen if I change this telephone number? VI. Nothing will be happened. if I use another telephone number they will know because the number is used in the advertisement. But I'll lose the proof and can't prove that's done by A FRAUD and BREACH OF TRUST. VII. Vodafone role isn't limited to that, but also they can operate the telephone normally for a short period of time (to prove there's no fraud) and then return the hanging of number again.. VIII. I use also many ways for advertisements (through internet or many other ways and nothing work) which prove this same claim that Vodafone hanged my telephone number… En. MANSY ROLE I. En. Mansy made hackers on my computer and he can steal any file from it… so he may send to me liar clients with translation works, they paid a part of the cost as deposit and didn't return to get the translation…why? Because Mansy stole the translated file from my computer and I lost the rest of Money.. II. Mansy Also uses following machine on my telephone device and by such way where I go they know and prevent me to reach any work THE OFFICER ROLE (With His Police Station Group) I. All my old clients who worked with me continuously for many years have decided without reason to stop to work with me (my old clients around 25 clients)! II. No any of my Family or My Church Have Helped Me At All During 7 Years (i.e. I guess the powerful or Governmental people practices stress on the church people to prevent them to provide me any help or to find for me any Job), where I have worked as a teacher in my church (In The Sun Day School) for years and all my church priests and heads know me and know I have this problem which continuous for 7 years… but no help they have provided for me… III. I can prove that, there are people followed me where I go… I have a proof can be acceptable by the judgment…
  11. 11. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 11 The Role of Dr. Onsy Naguib Soriel I. He prevents me during 7 years to claim for the religious persecution and many people doesn't believe me – spite of my certificates and documents – because he claims that there's no problem II. He prevent my church people and my friends to help me by any help during 7 years III. He is the person who can send me to madhouse and by such way all my claims will be lies – spite of all proves – My Father Role Shortly all direct evil we have faced made by my father – he tortures my mother by electric shocks and put hurtful materials in our foods, and he's the main spay tells all our news and prevents us from any chance to get out of this prison Part II But I didn't give up During 7 years (2013-2019) – because I had no work- I have studied hardy physics and astrophysics- and now I have more than 150 papers published on my accounts- Any physics teacher may confirm my claim that "I provide important arguments" The Egyptian government persecutes me because they know I'll be a specific physicist and they don't want a Coptic Person to be famous as specific physicist… Please see my papers and ask any physicist or astronomer to evaluate my work which I did during 7 years - My papers are here http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous and here https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous and here https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis?utm_campaign=profiletracking&utm_medium=sssite&utm_source=ssslideview These physics papers, I have published on these sites with great difficulties- the hackers always closed my different accounts – Researchgate, Quara and even twitter or face book! (That's why my current twitter is created in February 2019) Even I had tried to make a report in the police Station in Cairo- Egypt because of this continuous problem for 7 years – but the police station had refused to make this report And I have sent to UNHCR Egypt and Canada to report about that (this report I attach with this message) Events Developments 1- People from London called me to give a lecture(Tel +447983519517) there to explain my ideas which I discuss in my published papers – and many other physicists interested for my research 2- Egyptian Governmental people found its risk for them if foreign physicists contact me.
  12. 12. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 12 3- So they made regular hackers against many accounts (so many of my twitter accounts- Qura accounts – Researchgate account- ….etc) are closed or hanged without reasons… that's why my twitter account is created in February 2019 – (https://twitter.com/TawdrousF) (hanged and recovered) and my old facebook and linkedln accounts are crippled –hackers make these pages useless) 4- I have insisted on publish my papers and even sent my papers by E-mails to the physicists and faculty teachers… where the interest still ascends gradually 5- So, they have to use another method… my father planed to send me to the Madhouse and by such way they will get rid of me forever. (My Church Sunday School head is a doctor Dr. Onsy Naguib Soriel, he can provide this medical report, Spite he may do that under the government stress. But this action can be understandable and logical in the church behavior light with me during 7 years, where no one tried to help me while my future is destroyed. (Please Note/ in this story end I'll refer to this relative who tried to help me and to his fate- this information is so important to explain the family & church people behaviors ) 6- I'm patient by hemophilia, and surely I'll be dead if they send me to the madhouse because of the bleeding. (but Dr. Onsy Naguib Soriel, is a doctor and will find a way to perform the task without responsibility) 7- I have published this claim on my accounts and explained their plan for me, for that reason my father and his friends become afraid to send me clearly and they need a cover 8- My father wanted my mother to sign the application to send me to the Madhouse, and because my mother refused, he tortured her by starvation and electric shocks… 9- Egyptian Governmental try to kill my mother as revenge from me 10- Specifically, I want The International Police request to examine my mother body if she became a dead to prove that she is dead under torture Note 11- Still they try to kill my mother by insulin injection and blood hypertension – they put in our foods materials to causes such illness (my mother is a diabetes patient) Very Important Notice - I have guessed that "the Governmental people practices stress on the church people and my relatives to prevent them to provide me any help or to find for me any Job"
  13. 13. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 13 let's Tell One Example ….. - One of my relatives have tried to help me from my father, but my father warned him and I have seen them while my father told him this warning words. After that this relative man was afraid from my father and tried to please him But - After ONE WEEK, this man sister is dead (her age in 40s), no one said she was killed, but she wasn't ill at all….! - After One More Month one relative to this man also was dropped from 4th floor and be dead….. no one said that's killing.. but for me I have seen the warning words and after 1 week the girl is dead … I have found a real link between these events. - Now This man is a patient of virus C, and I guess he will die by this Virus. of course he knows his patient only through the government campaign against the virus C which is working Now (started from around 3 Months). He had went to the hospital to check and be sure that he has no illness but unfortunately when he made his analysis, he found that he's patient…. No one can say he get the infection inside the hospital…! No one said the doctors and nurses can recognize him among other thousands of people… no one can tell about the truth… Please Help – all my certificates are in my Curriculum Vitae My Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 Or https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous/CurriculumVitae Or https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/gerges-francis-tawdrous-curriculum-vitae Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 E-mail mrwaheid@gmail.com Twitter https://twitter.com/GergesTawdrous1 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gergis.tawadrous/ Linkedln https://eg.linkedin.com/in/gerges-francis-86a351a1 Quora https://www.quora.com/profile/Gerges-F-Tawdrous Researchgate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Gerges-Tawdrous Researcherid https://publons.com/researcher/3510834/gerges-tawadrous/ ORCID https://orcid.org/0000-0002-1041-7147 Google https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=2Y4ZdTUAAAAJ&hl=en box https://app.box.com/s/47fwd0gshir636xt0i3wpso8lvvl8vnv Academia https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous List of publications http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous And https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis Address 11 Mohamed Rageb st- Madenet El Saada – EL Materiya District – Cairo – Egypt
  14. 14. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 14

