Tle pretest

THIRD PERIODICALEXAM AGRI-CROP PRODUCTION GRADE 8 Read the questions carefully and select the best answer by writing only ...
______7.Use medium-grit sandpaper to remove rust on larger tools such as shovels, spades, and hoes. ______8.When sharpenin...
Test IV: Interpret the drawing: Legend: O - plant MAKE YOUR INTERPRETATION: 1. What is your area? - 2. How many rows are t...
TLE EXPLORATORY



  1. 1. THIRD PERIODICALEXAM AGRI-CROP PRODUCTION GRADE 8 Read the questions carefully and select the best answer by writing only the letter of your choice on a separate sheet of paper. 1. Which tool is used for cutting grasses? A. Shovel B. Bolo C. Crowbar D. Mattock 2. Which of the following is an example of a digging tool? A. Bolo B. Crowbar C. Grub hoe D. Pruning shear 3. Which tool resembles the appearance of spoon and use for transferring soil? A. Spade B. Shovel C. Spading fork D. Grub hoe 4. Farm tools are very important in agricultural crop production because they __________ A. Make work easier B. Make work faster C. Save time and effort D. All of the above 5. What tool does NOT belong to the group? A. Crowbar B. Mattock C. Shovel D. Pruning shear 6. A tool with one end of its blade flattened and the other pointed at right angles to its handle is a ________________. A. mattock B. crowbar C. bolo D. spade 7. An implement mounted to a tractor that is used to pulverize the newly plowed soil is a_____________. A. trailer B. disc harrow C. native plow D. disc plow 8. An open container with a single wheel at the front and two handles at the back used to transport things A. Hand tractor B. Tractor C. Basket D. Wheel barrow 9. Which of the following tools is used to harvest crops? A. Knife B. Plow C. Spade D. Basket 10. What implement is being pulled by a working animal to till the land? A. Harrow B. Native plow C. Disc plow D. Disc harrow II. FARM TOOLS IN AGRICULTURAL CROP PRODUCTION ______1. Bolo A. used for spraying insecticides, foliar fertilizers, fungicides and herbicides ______2. Knife B. used for hauling water, manure and fertilizers ______3. Sprayer C. used for watering seedlings ______4. Shovel D. used for cutting planting materials ______5. Rake E. used for leveling the top soil ______6. Sprinkler F. used for removing trash, digging loose soil, moving soil from one place to another and for mixing soil media ______7. Pruning Shear G. used for cutting bigger size post ______8. Axe H. used for cutting branches of planting materials and unnecessary branches of plants ______9. Pail I. used for inter row cultivation ______10. Hand Fork J. used for cutting tall grasses and weeds and chopping branches of trees TEST III - TRUE OR FALSE: Read and analyze each statement below .Write True if the statement is correct; False if the statement is incorrect on the space provided for. ______1. It is not advisable to use the stone in a stabilized way. ______2.Tools that are worn out should be separated and be fixed immediately to avoid accident. ______3.When sharpening, try to maintain the original factory bevel or angle. ______4.Always push the file across the blade in a motion away from your body. ______5. Clean accumulated rust and dirt off all metal surfaces with paint. ______6.Move the file diagonally, so that its cutting teeth are biting into the metal on the tool. K
  2. 2. ______7.Use medium-grit sandpaper to remove rust on larger tools such as shovels, spades, and hoes. ______8.When sharpening with a file, use oil. ______9. Oil helps tool to work as intended and will also prevent the formation of rust. _____10.For pruners, use a whetstone because it produces a very sharp cutting edge. III. NAME the tools that listed below: 1. 6. 2. 7. 3. 8. 4. 9. 5. 10.
  3. 3. Test IV: Interpret the drawing: Legend: O - plant MAKE YOUR INTERPRETATION: 1. What is your area? - 2. How many rows are there in the area? 3. How many plants are there in a row? 4. How many plants are there in the area? 5. What is the distance between plants per row? 6. What is the distance of plants between hill? 7. How many plants are there in row A? 8. What is the length of the area? 9. What is the width of the area? 10. How many plants are needed in rows A,B and C? Prepared by: GERDAD. PEPITO Teacher A C E FDB 7m 1m .5m 1m 1m 6m

