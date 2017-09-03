Slideshare Proyecto de Vida - 2017

GERARDO F. MAMANI PÉREZ 2017
Plan para lograr la misión. Porqué y para qué de la existencia humana. Decidir hoy para ser alguien mañana.
Para construir un Proyecto de Vida, se debe tener en cuenta tres interrogantes: ¿Cómo soy? (Diagnóstico personal) ¿Qué qui...
¿Cómo perfilo mi Proyecto de Vida? 1. Descubrir nuestras fortalezas y debilidades ¿Cómo soy?
2. Plantear nuestras metas ¿Qué quiero lograr? A corto, mediano y largo plazo. Claras y diferenciadas mayor probabilidad d...
3. Reconocer los recursos del contexto. Familia, comunidad, el país y el mundo. Identificar oportunidades y dificultades.
4. Formular un Plan de Acción para el Proyecto de Vida Plan de Acción para el Proyecto de Vida Metas Actividades ¿Qué voy ...
×