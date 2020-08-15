Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Medicina y Enseñanza Virtual Doctorado en Pedagogía TIC en la Formación del Profesorado: Nuevos lenguajes, nuevos entornos...
 El docente en medicina, en su mayoría es un inmigrante digital  La mayoría de ellos tiene un enfoque conductivista clás...
Educación en Línea • Mejor seguimiento al estudiante • Flexibilidad en el tiempo • Mejor calidad del contenido instruccion...
 Protagonistas: El usuario y el contenido.  Informática Ubicua  Aprendizaje autorregulado  Búsqueda y selección de inf...
Medicina Virtual: Blended Learning Módulos interactivos por plataformas interactivas educativas Metodología de pequeños gr...
Referencias Consultadas 1. http://www.learningcircuits.org/2007/0707adkins.html 2. https://www2.ed.gov/rschstat/eval/tech/...
Medicina y ensenanza_virtual_presentacion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medicina y ensenanza_virtual_presentacion

43 views

Published on

Medicina y Enseñanza virtual

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Medicina y ensenanza_virtual_presentacion

  1. 1. Medicina y Enseñanza Virtual Doctorado en Pedagogía TIC en la Formación del Profesorado: Nuevos lenguajes, nuevos entornos Docente: Dra. Carolina Ramírez. Cursante: Dr. Gerardo Cafaro.
  2. 2.  El docente en medicina, en su mayoría es un inmigrante digital  La mayoría de ellos tiene un enfoque conductivista clásico  Se enfrenta a la generación net  La educación en línea: e - learning cambió el enfoque a un aprendizaje constructivo, interactivo, colaborativo.  El internet: Ubicuidad “Forma real de compartir la información”
  3. 3. Educación en Línea • Mejor seguimiento al estudiante • Flexibilidad en el tiempo • Mejor calidad del contenido instruccional • Diversidad de Instrumentos de evaluación • Favorece el trabajo colaborativo e interdisciplinario • Comunicación efectiva • Pensamiento reflexivo: Dialnet • Estudio autorregulado En medicina no se pueden separar: Enseñanza Aprendizaje Contenido Instruccional Práctica Médica
  4. 4.  Protagonistas: El usuario y el contenido.  Informática Ubicua  Aprendizaje autorregulado  Búsqueda y selección de información Marc Prensky : Jóvenes Net = Nativos Digitales = Generación Net Herramientas de la Mente Aplicaciones que potencian la formación médica a distancia  Blogs  Wiki  Podcast  Video blogs  Redes Sociales Preferidas por  Facilidad de uso  Portabilidad  Conectividad  Bondades a la educación
  5. 5. Medicina Virtual: Blended Learning Módulos interactivos por plataformas interactivas educativas Metodología de pequeños grupos Aprendizaje basado en problemas, casos clínicos o mapas cognitivos En medicina se recomienda evitar el tecnocentrismo La tecnología no puede estar por encima de la pedagogía y la didáctica No todos los procesos didácticos en medicina se deben relacionar a la transferencia virtual de conocimiento Los resultados dependen de: .-Infraestructura tecnológica de la institución .-Si los docentes cuentan con las habilidades informáticas para la realización de los tics .-El contexto formativo según la materia a impartir ¿Todas las materias incluidas en el currículum de la formación médica pueden ser impartidas vía web?
  6. 6. Referencias Consultadas 1. http://www.learningcircuits.org/2007/0707adkins.html 2. https://www2.ed.gov/rschstat/eval/tech/evidence-based-practices/finalreport.pdf 3. https://www.oreilly.com/pub/a/web2/archive/what-is-web-20.html 4. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339438617_LA_ENSENANZA_VIRTUAL_EN_LA_FACULTAD_DE_MEDICINA_- _UNIVERSIDAD_MAYOR_DE_SAN_ANDRES_UNA_PRIMERA_EXPERIENCIA_EN_EL_PREGRADO_THE_VIRTUAL_TEACHING _IN_THE_FACULTY_OF_MEDICINE_-UNIVERSITY_OF_SAN_ANDRES_A_FIR

×