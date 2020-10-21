Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES DE CHIAPAS UNIVERSIDAD SALAZAR FACULTAD DE MEDICINA DOCENTE BIOL. MARISOL PEREZ GUTIERREZ...
DERMATOFITOS
EPIDEMIOLOGIA • Hongos filamentosos • Reciben el nombre de dermatofitos o tiñas. • Afectan a la epidermis • Invaden las ca...
FACTORES QUE FAVORECEN SU DESARROLLO • Clima cálido. • Climas húmedos. • Calzado cerrado. • Mala Higiene de los pies o mal...
FACTOR DE PATOGENICIDAD DERMATOFITOS ZOOFÍLICOS DERMATOFITOS GEOFÍLICOS DERMATOFITOS ANTROPOFÍLICOS
TIÑA PEDIS TIÑA MANUM
TIÑA UNGUEAL TIÑA CAPITIS
SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS • Una o más zonas de piel de aspecto escamoso • Manchas que se expanden o agrandan lentamente • Zonas de...
DIAGNOSTICO • Un examen con lámpara de Wood puede detectar la fluorescencia en algunos dermatofitos. • El examen microscóp...
TRATAMIENTO • La tiña capitis, la tiña de la barba y la tiña facial se tratan por lo general con antimicóticos sistémicos....
PREVENCION • Mantenerse limpio. • Mantenerse fresco y seco. • Evitar los animales infectados. • No compartir los elementos...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • Leonardo Sánchez-Saldaña , Rebeca Matos-Sánchez , Héctor Kumakawa. (2019). Infecciones micóticas superficia...
  1. 1. INSTITUTO DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES DE CHIAPAS UNIVERSIDAD SALAZAR FACULTAD DE MEDICINA DOCENTE BIOL. MARISOL PEREZ GUTIERREZ EXPOSICION DERMATOFITOS MATERIA BASES DE LA ECOLOGIA ESTUDIANTE: GERARDO MARTINEZ ANZA GRADO Y GRUPO “2 – B “ TUXTLA GUITIERREZ CHIS. A 22 DE SEPTIEMBRE DEL 2020 PRESENTA
  2. 2. DERMATOFITOS
  3. 3. La fibrosis quística es un trastorno heredado que causa daños graves en los pulmones, el sistema digestivo y otros órganos del cuerpo. GENERALIDADES • La dermatofitos son hongos de los géneros Microsporum, Trichophyton y Epidermophyton. • Microsporum y Trichophyton son patógenos en humanos y animales. • Epidermophyton es un patógeno humano. • Anteriormente, los dermatofitos se clasificaban como miembros del tipo Deuteromycota (Fungi imperfecti).
  4. 4. EPIDEMIOLOGIA • Hongos filamentosos • Reciben el nombre de dermatofitos o tiñas. • Afectan a la epidermis • Invaden las capas superficiales queratinizadas de la piel, cabellos y uñas. • Manifestaciones clínicas son muy variables.
  5. 5. FACTORES QUE FAVORECEN SU DESARROLLO • Clima cálido. • Climas húmedos. • Calzado cerrado. • Mala Higiene de los pies o mal secado de los mismos. • Mala higiene o mal lavado de cabello. • Uso de fijadores o aceites en el cabello. • Pacientes con Diabetes
  6. 6. FACTOR DE PATOGENICIDAD DERMATOFITOS ZOOFÍLICOS DERMATOFITOS GEOFÍLICOS DERMATOFITOS ANTROPOFÍLICOS
  7. 7. La fibrosis quística es un trastorno heredado que causa daños graves en los pulmones, el sistema digestivo y otros órganos del cuerpo. TIPO DE TIÑAS TIÑAS CORPORIS TIÑAS BARBAE
  8. 8. TIÑA PEDIS TIÑA MANUM
  9. 9. TIÑA UNGUEAL TIÑA CAPITIS
  10. 10. La fibrosis quística es un trastorno heredado que causa daños graves en los pulmones, el sistema digestivo y otros órganos del cuerpo. TIÑAS INGUINAL
  11. 11. La fibrosis quística es un trastorno heredado que causa daños graves en los pulmones, el sistema digestivo y otros órganos del cuerpo. CICLO DE VIDA Muchas bacterias y hongos viven en nuestro cuerpo. Algunos son beneficiosos, mientras que otros pueden causar infecciones. La tiña se presenta cuando un tipo de hongo crece y se multiplica en la piel.
  12. 12. SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS • Una o más zonas de piel de aspecto escamoso • Manchas que se expanden o agrandan lentamente • Zonas de aspecto grisáceas o enrojecidas • Un área escamosa en forma de anillo, típicamente en el tronco, los brazos y las piernas • Puede causar prurito • Un área clara o escamosa dentro del anillo, tal vez con una dispersión de protuberancias rojas y rosadas • Un parche redondo y plano en la piel
  13. 13. DIAGNOSTICO • Un examen con lámpara de Wood puede detectar la fluorescencia en algunos dermatofitos. • El examen microscópico con hidróxido de potasio (KOH). • Se necesita realizar cultivos micóticos para identificar el microorganismo. • Se realizan biopsias de piel y de uñas en humanos.
  14. 14. TRATAMIENTO • La tiña capitis, la tiña de la barba y la tiña facial se tratan por lo general con antimicóticos sistémicos. • La tiña corporal puede tratarse en general con antimicóticos. • La tiña de la mano en general se trata con medicamentos de uso tópico y emolientes.
  15. 15. La fibrosis quística es un trastorno heredado que causa daños graves en los pulmones, el sistema digestivo y otros órganos del cuerpo. FACTORES DE RIESGO • Vivir en un clima cálido • Tener contacto cercano con una persona o animal infectado • Compartir ropa, ropa de cama o toallas con alguien con una infección por hongos • Participar en deportes en los que haya contacto de piel a piel • Usas ropa apretada o restrictiva • Tener un sistema inmunitario débil
  16. 16. PREVENCION • Mantenerse limpio. • Mantenerse fresco y seco. • Evitar los animales infectados. • No compartir los elementos personales. • Siguir medidas de higiene adecuadas. • Evite tocar las áreas infectadas.
  17. 17. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Leonardo Sánchez-Saldaña , Rebeca Matos-Sánchez , Héctor Kumakawa. (2019). Infecciones micóticas superficiales. Superficial fungal infectus. https://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/bvrevistas/dermatologia/v19_n3/pdf/a09v19n3.pdf • MANUAL MSD. (2018). Denise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.https://www.msdmanuals.com/es/professional/trastornos- dermatol%C3%B3gicos/infeccionesmic%C3%B3ticascut%C3%A1neas/generalidades- sobre-la-dermatofitosis • RAUL, R. C. (2007). MICROBIOLOGIA Y PARASITOLOGIA HUMANA. MEXICO: PANAMERICADA. S.A DE C.V. 3 ED.

