Gerardo valenzuela finanzasii-informeprespub-actividad5

UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS ESCUELA DE CIENCIA POLÍTICA SE...
Clasificador presupuestario de recursos y egresos (2021) En el año 2005 se creó el Clasificador Presupuestario de Recursos...
Base Legal El Decreto con Rango, Valor y Fuerza de La Ley Orgánica de Administración Financiera del Sector Público - Drvfl...
La administración financiera pública (recaudar, gastar y regular el impacto en el resto de la economía y la sociedad), par...
Dentro de sus principales objetivos se encuentran: • Identificar y registrar la totalidad de los flujos de origen y aplica...
3.X.X.00.00 Subramo 3.X.X.X.00 Específico 3.X.X.X.X Sub-específico El grupo de cuentas 4.00.00.00.00 referidas a los Egres...
3.13.00.00.00 “Incremento del Patrimonio” En cuanto a los Egresos las Partidas son las siguientes: 4.00.00.00.00 EGRESOS 4...
Observatorio de Gasto Público CEDICE-Libertad (estudio del IGP en Latinoamérica) Venezuela registra nuevamente la última p...
La variación interanual del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB), desde el primer trimestre de 2015 hasta el segundo trimestre de ...
RESERVAS INTERNACIONALES Se encuentran las reservas internacionales expresadas en millones de dólares. Para agosto de 2020...
Cronograma de deuda: Al cierre de agosto, los compromisos de pagos ascendieron a US $634 millones. En este sentido, la Rep...
Según la CEPAL De acuerdo con las estimaciones de la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (CEPAL), en 2020 l...
mostrado una recuperación desde entonces. La producción también experimentó una caída cercana al 40%; entre enero y octubr...
Referencias consultadas: CEDICE LIBERTAD-Observatorio de Gasto Público: https://cedice.org.ve/observatoriogp/publicaciones...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS ESCUELA DE CIENCIA POLÍTICA SEMESTRE 2020/04 INFORME SOBRE LA SITUACIÓN ACTUAL DEL PRESUPUESTO PÚBLICO EN VENEZUELA Estudiante: Gerardo A. Valenzuela S. Cédula de Identidad: V-26.668.627 Materia: Finanzas II Profesor: Salvador Savoia Barquisimeto, Febrero de 2021
  2. 2. Clasificador presupuestario de recursos y egresos (2021) En el año 2005 se creó el Clasificador Presupuestario de Recursos y Egresos, publicado por primera vez en la Gaceta Oficial de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela N° 38.314, del 15 de noviembre de 2005, con el propósito de coadyuvar al proceso de reorganización del Sistema Integrado de Gestión y Control de las Finanzas Públicas, a través de la interrelación de los sistemas que participan en la Administración Financiera del Sector Público, cuyas operaciones preidentificadas a través de clasificadores, deben actuar de manera integrada para una mejor gestión pública. El Clasificador Presupuestario de Recursos y Egresos publicado, deroga al Plan Único de Cuentas (PUC) y entra en vigencia a partir del ejercicio económico financiero 2006, empleándose en la formulación, ejecución y control del Presupuesto del Sector Público, siendo en su esencia un valioso avance técnico en la administración presupuestaria. La Oficina Nacional de Presupuesto (Onapre), como órgano rector en materia presupuestaria tiene dentro de sus atribuciones la actualización del referido documento, en función a los requerimientos de los organismos del sector público, así como de la dinámica económica y administrativa de los procesos. Es importante destacar, que este instrumento como los anteriores, toma en consideración los Manuales del Fondo Monetario Internacional, Banco Mundial, Naciones Unidas, en cuanto a la uniformidad y homogeneidad que deben tener las Cuentas Públicas, así como también el valioso aporte de un equipo de trabajo multidisciplinario que involucró a los técnicos de los entes que intervienen en el proceso de integración antes señalado.
  3. 3. Base Legal El Decreto con Rango, Valor y Fuerza de La Ley Orgánica de Administración Financiera del Sector Público - Drvfloafsp, publicado en Gaceta Oficial de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela N° 6.210 Extraordinario del 30 de diciembre de 2015, le confiere a la Oficina Nacional de Presupuesto (Onapre) dentro de sus atribuciones como órgano rector en materia presupuestaria, “Preparar y dictar las normas e instrucciones técnicas relativas al desarrollo de las diferentes etapas del proceso presupuestario” , concretándose este mandato en el Artículo 4 del Reglamento N° 1 de la Ley Orgánica de la Administración Financiera del Sector Público, sobre el Sistema Presupuestario, el cual establece que, los órganos y entes sujetos al Drvfloasfsp, formularán, ejecutarán y controlarán su presupuesto con base al clasificador presupuestario de recursos y egresos dictado por esta Oficina Nacional. Modernización del Sistema de Administración Financiera Dentro del continuo proceso de modernización y acogiendo el mandato jurídico establecido en el referido Decreto, la Onapre incorpora al proceso presupuestario público, además de la técnica de formulación “Presupuesto por Proyectos”, el clasificador presupuestario de recursos y egresos que permite lograr el objetivo del sistema integrado de información financiera para el Sector Público.
  4. 4. La administración financiera pública (recaudar, gastar y regular el impacto en el resto de la economía y la sociedad), para lograr los objetivos y las metas del Estado, tiene en el presupuesto público la herramienta fundamental para la política económica y la gestión del Estado. La Onapre aprueba dicho clasificador presupuestario de recursos y egresos con el objeto de mantener actualizado un instrumento informativo, que junto con un criterio unificador del manejo de la Hacienda Pública, haga que la administración presupuestaria se convierta en la integradora de la gestión gubernamental, con validez para cualquier nivel institucional, de tal forma que se convierta en un verdadero Sistema de Información; y requiere de la información sobre los créditos presupuestarios tanto en la fase de formulación como en la de ejecución, para el cumplimiento de sus funciones. El Clasificador Presupuestario de Recursos y Egresos toma especial relevancia ya que de su contenido, de la forma como se organiza y del grado de universalidad que contiene, no sólo depende la calidad y utilidad de las salidas del sistema integrado, sino que condiciona la vinculación del sistema integrado con otros sistemas de información de la gestión pública venezolana. Clasificador Presupuestario de Recursos y Egresos El Clasificador Presupuestario de Recursos y Egresos constituye la estructura presupuestaria de los distintos conceptos de gastos, así como el ordenamiento de los datos estadísticos mediante los cuales se resumen, consolidan y organizan las estadísticas presupuestarias con el fin de generar elementos de juicio para la planificación de las políticas económicas y presupuestarias, facilitar el análisis de los efectos económicos y sociales de las actividades del sector público y su impacto en la economía o en sectores particulares de la misma, y hacer posible la formulación y ejecución financiera del presupuesto.
  5. 5. Dentro de sus principales objetivos se encuentran: • Identificar y registrar la totalidad de los flujos de origen y aplicación de los recursos financieros. • Interrelacionar y presentar la información presupuestaria sobre bases homogéneas y confiables, facilitando la integración de los sistemas de administración financiera del Estado. • Registrar por partida simple y por partida doble, toda transacción económica financiera, haciendo posible la modernización y una mayor transparencia de la gestión pública. • Realizar el seguimiento periódico de la ejecución presupuestaria de pagos, de inversiones y de crédito público, así como el cierre jurídico del presupuesto. Este instrumento comprende dos grandes grupos de cuentas a saber: 3.00.00.00.00 Recursos 4.00.00.00.00 Egresos Cada grupo de cuenta básica, mantendrá sus cuatro niveles de desagregación identificados por códigos numéricos de ocho posiciones, y por la clasificación, denominación y descripción de las respectivas cuentas. El grupo de cuentas 3.00.00.00.00 referidas a los Recursos permite identificar los diferentes niveles en ramos y en subramos genéricos, específicos y sub-específicos 3.X.00.00.00 Ramo
  6. 6. 3.X.X.00.00 Subramo 3.X.X.X.00 Específico 3.X.X.X.X Sub-específico El grupo de cuentas 4.00.00.00.00 referidas a los Egresos permite identificar los diferentes niveles en partidas, genéricas, específicas y sub-específicas 4.X.00.00.00 Partida 4.X.X.00.00 Genérica 4.X.X.X.00 Específica 4.X.X.00.X Sub-específica Es de señalar, que aun cuando los códigos se mantienen con los mismos niveles de desagregación que prevalecían en el PUC, predomina una reorganización de los mismos, donde se dan los casos de partidas cuyos códigos y denominaciones fueron cambiados, o simplemente mantuvieron el código pero no la denominación. Por otra parte, se crearon nuevos códigos en virtud de las necesidades y requerimientos de los organismos del sector público, conforme al ordenamiento jurídico vigente. En este sentido, los Ramos que conforman los Recursos se indican seguidamente: 3.00.00.00.00 RECURSOS 3.01.00.00.00 “Ingresos Ordinarios” 3.02.00.00.00 “Ingresos Extraordinarios” 3.03.00.00.00 “Ingresos de Operación” 3.04.00.00.00 “Ingresos Ajenos a la Operación” 3.05.00.00.00 “Transferencias y Donaciones” 3.06.00.00.00 “Recursos Propios de Capital” 3.07.00.00.00 “Venta de Títulos y Valores que no otorgan Propiedad” 3.08.00.00.00 “Venta de Acciones y Participaciones de Capital 3.09.00.00.00 “Recuperación de Préstamos de Corto Plazo” 3.10.00.00.00 “Recuperación de Préstamos de Largo Plazo” 3.11.00.00.00 “Disminución de Otros Activos Financieros” 3.12.00.00.00 “Incremento de Pasivos”
  7. 7. 3.13.00.00.00 “Incremento del Patrimonio” En cuanto a los Egresos las Partidas son las siguientes: 4.00.00.00.00 EGRESOS 4.01.00.00.00 “Gastos de Personal” 4.02.00.00.00 “Materiales, Suministros y Mercancías” 4.03.00.00.00 “Servicios no Personales” 4.04.00.00.00 “Activos Reales” 4.05.00.00.00 “Activos Financieros” 4.06.00.00.00 “Gastos de Defensa y Seguridad del Estado” 4.07.00.00.00 “Transferencias y Donaciones” 4.08.00.00.00 “Otros Gastos” 4.09.00.00.00 “Asignaciones no Distribuidas” 4.10.00.00.00 “Servicio de la Deuda Pública” 4.11.00.00.00 “Disminución de Pasivos” 4.12.00.00.00 “Disminución del Patrimonio” 4.98.00.00.00 “Rectificaciones al Presupuesto” Otras Consideraciones Cabe mencionar que a diferencia del derogado Plan Único de Cuentas, este Clasificador incluye únicamente dos grandes grupos de cuentas “Recursos” refiriéndose a los Ingresos y Fuentes Financieras y “Egresos”, para los Gastos y Aplicaciones Financieras, entendiendo el concepto de los mismos en forma amplia. Lo correspondiente a las cuentas patrimoniales, están contenidas en el Plan de Cuentas Patrimoniales aprobado por la Oficina Nacional de Contabilidad Pública (Oncop). Con la puesta en vigencia de este Clasificador la Onapre busca como norte, disponer de un verdadero instrumento de gestión, a partir de la programación de operaciones, en la etapa de formulación y en las posteriores de control y evaluación de la gestión presupuestaria, para que los ejecutivos públicos cuenten con una herramienta que los apoye en su proceso de toma de decisiones.
  8. 8. Observatorio de Gasto Público CEDICE-Libertad (estudio del IGP en Latinoamérica) Venezuela registra nuevamente la última posición en el índice. Alcanzando un total de -362,08 puntos, es el componente de estimación el que refleja el mayor deterioro, pasando de -6.62 en la edición del IGP 2017 a -723,96. Esto incluso manteniendo constante el nivel de gasto público con respecto a 2017 debido al férreo control sobre información y censura de cifras económicas. Así ve el país reflejada su crisis institucional y económica en el puntaje general. Venezuela, en el último lugar, registra una mejora significativa en su capacidad de costear las canastas presentadas al nivel de salario mínimo, no así para la capacidad de compra del salario promedio (con excepción de la canasta de servicios). Tal observación se estima como consecuencia de una agresiva política monetaria restrictiva por parte de las autoridades nacionales a través del aumento del encaje legal con el fin de controlar el tipo de cambio paralelo, y subsecuentes aumentos salariales. El efecto de la política mencionada, sin embargo, es incapaz de explicar por si solo la baja capacidad de cobertura de las canastas estudiadas, por lo que consideraciones correspondientes a la productividad y su abrupta caída por la constante interrupción en la provisión de servicios básicos deben ser centro de análisis futuros. VARIACIÓN ANUALIZADA DE LOS PRINCIPALES COMPONENTES DE LA DEMANDA AGREGADA Se observa la variación anualizada de los principales componentes de la demanda agregada para el segundo trimestre de 2020. Las importaciones registraron la mayor caída dentro de los componentes, siendo de 35%. Le sigue las exportaciones y la formación bruta de capital fijo (FBCF), los cuales disminuyeron en 26% y 25%, respectivamente. El consumo privado continúa con una caída de 23%, cifra que es menor a la disminución registrada en el mismo trimestre del año anterior por 5 puntos porcentuales. En cuanto al consumo público, el mismo se contrajo en 12%, siendo este componente el que menor caída ha registrado durante la crisis. Algunos de los factores que explican estos resultados son: las sanciones que han afectado las transacciones y operaciones realizadas, el colapso de la industria petrolera venezolana, la cuarentena por la pandemia COVID-19 y la continua caída de la producción.
  9. 9. La variación interanual del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB), desde el primer trimestre de 2015 hasta el segundo trimestre de 2020. Al cierre del segundo trimestre del año en curso, el PIB registró una contracción del 29,1% respecto al primer trimestre. En este sentido, este resultado supera en 7 puntos porcentuales (pp) a la caída registrada en el primer trimestre. Sin embargo, la caída del PIB del segundo trimestre del año pasado permanece como la contracción más significativa desde que la economía entró en recesión, la cual fue de 29,8%. INFLACIÓN MENSUAL E INTERANUAL Se muestra la variación mensual e interanual del IPC-E, desde agosto de 2018 hasta agosto del 2020. En agosto, la inflación mensual cerró en 30%; mientras que en términos interanuales continuó desacelerándose hasta llegar a 3.635%. Este incremento de la inflación es explicado principalmente por el incremento del tipo de cambio paralelo, el mismo tuvo una variación de 26% respecto a julio. Por otra parte, los grupos que presentaron mayor inflación en el mes de agosto fueron: comunicaciones (49%), transporte (34%), salud (34%) y bienes y servicios (32%). Es importante resaltar que todos los grupos presentaron incrementos en sus precios. Por otra parte, vestido y calzado fue el grupo con menos inflación en agosto, el cual registró una variación de 18%.
  10. 10. RESERVAS INTERNACIONALES Se encuentran las reservas internacionales expresadas en millones de dólares. Para agosto de 2020, las mismas registraron un incremento de 49 millones, respecto a julio, ubicándose en $6.565 millones. Este comportamiento se traduce en una disminución interanual de las reservas internacionales de 21%. INTERESES ATRASADOS DE LA REPÚBLICA La Tesorería Nacional acumula 23 pagos de cupones vencidos, los cuales alcanzan la suma de $13.386 millones. De acuerdo con lo anterior, el 63% de la deuda corresponde a la República, puesto que debe cancelar el pago de cupones de 14 bonos por un monto de $8.413 millones. Por otra parte, PDVSA acumula una deuda de $4.973 millones, distribuidos en 9 bonos, que constituyen el 37% de la deuda.
  11. 11. Cronograma de deuda: Al cierre de agosto, los compromisos de pagos ascendieron a US $634 millones. En este sentido, la República deberá honrar el pago de cupones correspondientes a los siguientes bonos: Global 2022 y Global 2031. Asimismo, la República deberá cancelar la amortización de capital correspondiente al bono Global 2022. Por otra parte, Pdvsa tendrá que ejecutar el pago del cupón concerniente al bono Pdvsa 2022. Ley de Presupuesto Público 2021 En sus declaraciones ante la ANC del 29 de octubre de 2020, la actual ministra de Economía y Finanzas, Delcy Rodríguez, dejó entrever escasos detalles en torno al presupuesto 2021. Afirmó que el presupuesto asciende a un monto aproximado de 3.972 billones de bolívares, lo que equivale a 8.138 millones de dólares, según la tasa del Banco Central de Venezuela de la fecha de su presentación. La cifra representa un incremento de 49,6% respecto al monto anunciado y aprobado para el presupuesto 2020 (5.439 millones de dólares). Además, Rodríguez dijo que se contempla que 76,4% del gasto presupuestado sea en el área social, Según la información, de esta proporción (76,4%), se hizo énfasis en el sector salud, partida que se “incrementa” en más de un tercio; educación universitaria 20%; ciencia y tecnología, que se triplicó; y desarrollo comunal 20% más, respecto al año anterior. No obstante, no se especificaron montos. Respecto a las premisas presupuestarias y las fuentes de financiamiento tampoco hubo detalles, solo se destacó el papel de la recién aprobada “Ley Antibloqueo” como mecanismo para recaudar más ingresos. En resumen, el presupuesto quedó solo en palabras. La actual crisis mundial producto de la pandemia por el COVID-19, vino a profundizar el deterioro desmesurado de la infraestructura: hospitales, centros de asistencia social, escuelas y carreteras, entre otros; y de los servicios públicos (agua, electricidad, transporte, telecomunicaciones, etc.) en el país. Por esta razón, el presupuesto de la nación, siendo el instrumento por el cual se canalizan los gastos e ingresos públicos, y en el que se establecen el cómo, qué y cuándo gasta el Estado, debe ser sometido y evaluado por las entidades pertinentes, y estar destinado a atender las necesidades de todos los venezolanos de una manera equitativa y justa.
  12. 12. Según la CEPAL De acuerdo con las estimaciones de la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (CEPAL), en 2020 la actividad económica de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela caerá por séptimo año consecutivo, con una contracción del 30%. Entre 2013 y 2019, la dinámica mostrada por el producto interno bruto (PIB) de la economía venezolana, tanto en el sector petrolero como en el no petrolero, se caracterizó por una prolongada y severa contracción, que se estima en un 63,4% en ese período. Esta situación se agravó en 2020 por los efectos de la pandemia de enfermedad por coronavirus (COVID-19), una aguda escasez de combustible y el endurecimiento de las sanciones impuestas por los Estados Unidos al sector público venezolano. La restricción financiera del sector público también ha seguido estrechándose en 2020, como consecuencia de la caída de los ingresos fiscales (petroleros y no petroleros) y la situación de cesación de pagos de la deuda pública externa, lo que ha acentuado la dependencia del financiamiento monetario de la acción fiscal. En materia de inflación, persiste el proceso hiperinflacionario iniciado a finales de 2017, y en septiembre de 2020 el Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) reportaba que la inflación interanual había sido de un 1.813%. En 2021 se anticipa una nueva caída de la actividad económica del 7%, ligada fundamentalmente a un descenso de la actividad de los sectores no petroleros. La fuerte contracción de la demanda agregada interna, la disminución de los precios del crudo y la baja de la producción de petróleo han significado un deterioro importante de los ingresos fiscales, tanto en el caso de los generados por la actividad petrolera como los del resto de las actividades productivas del país. Así, los ingresos recaudados por el SENIAT (Servicio Nacional Integrado de Administración Aduanera y Tributaria) entre enero y octubre de 2020 crecieron un 1.368% en términos nominales respecto a lo recaudado en el mismo período en 2019, pero en términos reales esto supuso una caída superior al 30%. Por su parte, el precio promedio del crudo venezolano (Merey) experimentó una caída cercana al 50% en 2020: registró un valor un mínimo de 7,04 dólares por barril durante el mes de abril, si bien ha
  13. 13. mostrado una recuperación desde entonces. La producción también experimentó una caída cercana al 40%; entre enero y octubre de 2020 la producción promedio fue de 515.000 barriles diarios, según informan fuentes secundarias de la Organización de Países Productores de Petróleo (OPEP). En octubre se producían 367.000 barriles diarios, un nivel de producción que representa cerca de un 20% del alcanzado en 2014. Si bien no existe información disponible sobre el empleo en 2020, se espera un deterioro de los diversos indicadores del mercado laboral, producto de la fuerte contracción estimada en la actividad económica, así como por los efectos de las medidas de distanciamiento adoptadas como consecuencia del COVID-19. En 2021, aunque el cambio de autoridades en los Estados Unidos puede significar un relajamiento de las sanciones para el sector público venezolano y, por tanto, estimular una mejora en los niveles de actividad del sector petrolero, dados el marcado deterioro de esta industria y las cuantiosas inversiones que se requieren para incrementar su operatividad se estima que la recuperación de este sector será relativamente moderada. En el sector no petrolero, las fuertes restricciones derivadas de la falta de combustible y los problemas para garantizar un suministro eléctrico estable hacen prever una nueva caída de la actividad económica, en especial en sectores como la agricultura, la agroindustria y el transporte. Por ello, la CEPAL estima que en 2021 el PIB de la economía venezolana se contraerá un 7%.
  14. 14. Referencias consultadas: CEDICE LIBERTAD-Observatorio de Gasto Público: https://cedice.org.ve/observatoriogp/publicaciones/ Clasificador presupuestario de recursos y egresos 2021, ONAPRE-Ministerio del Poder Popular de Economía, Finanzas y Comercio Exterior: -http://www.onapre.gob.ve/index.php/publicaciones/descargas/finish/30-clasificadores- presupuestarios/4803-clasificador-presupuestario-de-recursos-y-egresos-2021 -http://www.onapre.gob.ve/index.php/publicaciones/descargas/viewcategory/30-clasificadores- presupuestarios Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (CEPAL): https://repositorio.cepal.org/bitstream/handle/11362/46501/68/BP2020_Venezuela_es.pdf Grupo Banco Mundial: https://datos.bancomundial.org/indicator/SE.XPD.TOTL.GD.ZS?locations=VE

