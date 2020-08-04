Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EJERCICIOS DE SINÓNIMO  Estudiante(s): Celin Ortiz Mitsui Yamano Geraldine Perez  Arellys Barba Jose Sandoval  Jhon Terron...
4.  Bondad, justicia, caridad, ​imparcialidad​,        equidad​.    5.  Esmero​, egoísmo, ​cuidado​, celo, cortesía.    6....
  02. Besé con fervor la augusta frente              del noble ……….   a) viejo   b) anticuado   c) ​anciano   d) decrépito...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

sinonimos

46 views

Published on

uwu

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

sinonimos

  1. 1. EJERCICIOS DE SINÓNIMO  Estudiante(s): Celin Ortiz Mitsui Yamano Geraldine Perez  Arellys Barba Jose Sandoval  Jhon Terrones Juan Ramos  Año y sección​: ​4A.. I. ESCOGIENDO EL SINÓNIMO​.  Elige y RESALTA la palabra que reemplace a la escrita en mayúscula    1.  "El gerente lo INCREPÓ por las continuas tardanzas" (miró, ​reprendió​, esquivó, despidió).    2.  "Con gran ESTRÉPITO circulaban muchos vehículos" (velocidad, vocerío, agitación, ​ruido​).    3.  "Era tan SAGAZ que ese día no se presentó" (veloz, cobarde, ágil, ​astuto​, audaz).    4.  "SIGILOSAMENTE entró; (afortunadamente, alegremente, raudamente, ​silenciosamente​).    5.  «Finalmente, el bote quedó VARADO en las rocas" (estrellado, ​inmovilizado​, ​encallado​,  destrozado).    6.  "Sus expresiones PROCACES causaron indignación" (crueles, provocativas, inesperadas,                groseras​).    7. "Sus IRONÍAS lo irritaba" (​burlas​, agresiones, ataques, bromas).    8. "El EPÍLOGO aclaró sus dudas" (inicio, prefacio, ​colofón​, ​resumen​).    9. "Tenía mucho CELO al hacer sus labores" (recelo, ​esmero​, temor, apuro).    10. "La llenó de ENCOMIOS" (regalos, sospechas,​ halagos​, temores).    II.  RECONOCIMIENTO DE SINÓNIMOS    Subraye los vocablos que resulten sinónimos:    1.  Difícil​, distinto, arduo, informal, ​complicado​.    2.  Auténtico​, ​genuino​, fingido, igual, oriundo.    3.  Guiar​, orientar, ​encaminar​, profesar,        encauzar.    III. ​SERIES SINONÍMICAS    Subraye la palabra que no pertenece a la serie:    01. Confusión, desorden, embrollo, ​difusión​,        enredo,    02. Sosegado, calmado, ​desconfiado​, plácido,        sereno.    03. Corregir, modificar, rectificar, arreglar, ​dirigir​. 
  2. 2. 4.  Bondad, justicia, caridad, ​imparcialidad​,        equidad​.    5.  Esmero​, egoísmo, ​cuidado​, celo, cortesía.    6.  Evocar, ​evitar​, ​eludir​, enfrentar, esquivar.    7.  Puntual, moderado, ordenado, ​preciso​,        exacto​.    8.  Necio, ​prudente​, juicioso, común, ​sensato​.    9.  Prorrogar​, diferir, inaugurar, ​aplazar​,        cancelar.    10. Auge​, ​desarrollo​, retraso, victoria, exención    04. Precaución, ​decencia​, cautela, cuidado,        prudencia.    05. Descuido, dejadez, incuria, negligencia,        descaro​.    06. Recalcar,​ ​recoger​, repetir, insistir, acentuar.    07. Atascar​, atemorizar, asustar, acobardar,        intimidar.    08. Empeño, perseverancia, tesón, constancia,        timidez​.    09. Copioso, ​marchito​, abundante, bastante,        exuberante.    10. Denotar, ​pintar​, significar, señalar, indicar.        II. HALLA EL SINÓNIMO ADECUADO IMPIEDAD  a) Incredulidad   b) Martirio    c) Penalidad  d) Suplicio  e) Tortura   SOMERO  a) Superficial  b) Sombrío  c) Casual  d) Circunstancial  e) Pasajero    ENIGMA  a) Misterio  b) Leyenda   c) Miedo   d) Espanto   e) Esotérico     AVAL  a) Garantía  b) Valor  c) Valentía  d) Peso  e) Medida    BATUTA  a) Desorden  b) Imaginación  c) Distracción  d) Observancia  e) Mando    BREGA  a) Lucha  b) Tránsito  c) Cansancio  d) Unión  e) Dificultad    TIMORATO  a) Timador  b) Cobarde  c) Susceptible  d) Sencillo  e) Complicado    VASTO  a) Vulgar  b) Venal  c) Vigoroso  d) Amplio  e) Necio      .​IV. SINONIMIA Y PRECISIÓN LÉXICA   01. La pobre niña no se ………. del              peligro.  a) interesó    b) notó   c) ​percató    d) reparó   e) observó  06. Él es ………. de la Amazonia.   a) ​residente   b) oriundo  c) innato  d) naturalizado   e) ciudadano   
  3. 3.   02. Besé con fervor la augusta frente              del noble ……….   a) viejo   b) anticuado   c) ​anciano   d) decrépito  e) obsoleto    07. Te recomiendo que tus cenas sean            más ………..   a) rápidas  b) leves  c) irreversibles  d) digeribles   e) ​livianas    03. Había asesinado ocho mujeres y          tres niñas. Era un hombre ……….  a) problemático  b) ​perverso   c) malo  d) antipático   e) conflictivo    08. Esa explicación me ………. la mente.   a) descubrió  b​) ​aclaró   c) agrietó  d) desplegó   e) inauguró    04. El deportista ………. la jabalina.  a) arrojó  b) vomitó   c) abalanzó  d) echó   e) ​lanzó    09. Ocupó el cargo de manera ........., es              decir, poco tiempo.  a) usual  b) interina  c) infiel  d) pasiva  e) lícita    05. La ………. estomacal es una      enfermedad que puede ser grave.  a) llaga  b) herida   c) úlcera  d) lesión  e) ​desgarradura    10.Fue víctima de sus ................ y se              llenó de ira.  a) befas  b) certezas  c) credos  d) reparos  e) amigos   

×