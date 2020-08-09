Successfully reported this slideshow.
SLIDESMANIA.COM Sensor de gas
SLIDESMANIA.COM Sensor de gas Los sensores de gas se diferencian según el gas a medir, la funcionalidad o según el tipo de...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Graﬁca de guia
SLIDESMANIA.COM Grafica de guia
SLIDESMANIA.COM Materiales ❖ Sensor de gas ❖ LED rojo ❖ LED verde ❖ LED RGB ❖ Potenciometro ❖ Resistencia de 10kΩ ❖ Resist...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Conexion del sensor Vamos a comenzar a guiarnos de la anterior imagen donde nos muestra la conexión adecua...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Segunda conexión Y a nuestra conexión anterior vamos a aumentar el potenciometro que va conectado con las ...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Conexion del LED Finalmente vamos a aumentar los LEDs, vamos a usar las resistencias de 330Ω,donde estas v...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Codigo de bloques Vamos hacer a continuacion el codigo de bloques de los LEDs donde vamos a guiarnos de la...
SLIDESMANIA.COMSLIDESMANIA.COM Comprobando su funcionamiento
SLIDESMANIA.COM Conexion de LED RGB En el caso en que quisiéramos usar un LED RGB esta sería su conexión Tomando en cuenta...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Codigo de bloques A continuación el código de bloques que le dará función al LED. En esta parte es una de ...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Comprobando su funcionamiento
SLIDESMANIA.COMSLIDESMANIA.COM Gracias
