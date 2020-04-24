Quimica(1)[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Coca cola como limpiador de oxido 4 A Talentos ● Anderson Terrones ● Geraldine Perez ● Henriquez Luz ● Nataly Garcia ● Are...
Índice 1) La Coca Cola 2) Planteamiento 3) Observación 4) Hipótesis 5) Experimentacion 6) Resultados 7) Conclusión 8) Bibl...
LA COCA COLA The Coca-Cola Company se fundó en 1892. Coca-Cola se inventó y vendió por primera vez en 1886. Tres años desp...
PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA: ¿La Coca Cola funciona como antioxidante en metales ?
Observación: Hemos observado que la coca cola al sumergir los metales oxidados por un cierto tiempo, este quita gran parte...
Hipótesis: La Coca-Cola posee ácido fosfórico entre sus ingredientes lo cual se usa para remover el óxido de los metales.
Experimentación: Utilizaremos una olla oxidada y una botella de Coca cola. -Primero colocaremos la olla oxidada en el lava...
Resultados: Según el experimento se puede deducir que esta bebida gaseosa tiene efectos antioxidativos, al poder quitar al...
Conclusión: Llegamos a concluir que gracias a que contiene 190 mg de ácido fosfórico por 330 ml, la coca cola puede ser ut...
¡GRACIAS!
