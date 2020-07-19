Successfully reported this slideshow.
Preguntas de Geometria Sesión 12 y 15
Gracias Sesión 12 y 15
Published in: Education
  1. 1. Preguntas de Geometria Sesión 12 y 15
  2. 2. ¿Qué entendemos por triángulo oblicuángulo? ¿Qué entendemos por triángulo obtusángulo? Un triángulo oblicuángulo es aquel que no es recto ninguno de sus ángulos, por lo que no se puede resolver por el teorema de Pitágoras, El triángulo obtusángulo es el que tiene un ángulo obtuso. De los tres ángulos interiores uno es obtuso, mientras que los otros dos son agudos.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo se lleva a cabo la proyección ortogonal de un punto sobre una recta? ¿Cómo se lleva a cabo la proyección de un segmento de recta cualquiera en el espacio sobre una recta? La proyección de un punto sobre una línea recta , es el pie de la perpendicular trazada de dicho punto. Al segmento que une las proyecciones de los extremos del segmento sobre la línea recta.
  4. 4. ¿Qué entendemos por RELACIONES MÉTRICAS ? ¿Qué entendemos por SECANTE? Se da cuando en una figura es posible relacionar de alguna manera las medidas de los distintos elementos como lados, altura , diagonales, etc. Es cuando se ha obtenido una relación métrica. Son denominadas rectas secantes aquellas rectas que cortan una circunferencia en dos puntos determinados
  5. 5. ¿Qué entendemos por TANGENTE? ¿Qué propiedades recordamos en la circunferencia? Una línea recta tangente en una circunferencia es aquella que toca la circunferencia exactamente en un punto, sin entrar nunca en su interior. ❖ Recta tangente ❖ Radio o diámetro ❖ Cuerdas ❖ Arcos
  6. 6. Gracias Sesión 12 y 15

