Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EJERCICIOS DE ANALOGÍAS  INTEGRANTES  - Celin Ortiz -Anderson Terrones  - José Sandoval - Barba Arellys  - Mitsui Yamano -...
III. DETERMINA EL SIGNIFICADO Y HAZ UNA ORACIÓN    1. ​INEPTITUD es a TORPEZA como IGUALDAD  es   a) paridad ​b) desequili...
1. RATÓN : PERRO ::  a) Gato : Ave  b) Queso : Hueso  c) Paloma : Tigre  d) Queso : Gato  e) Ave : Leopardo    2. PERÚ : C...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Practicaana.docx

28 views

Published on

uwu

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Practicaana.docx

  1. 1. EJERCICIOS DE ANALOGÍAS  INTEGRANTES  - Celin Ortiz -Anderson Terrones  - José Sandoval - Barba Arellys  - Mitsui Yamano - Geraldine Perez   - Juan Ramos       GRUPO N°2   I. RESPONDE A LAS PREGUNTAS DEL TEXTO    Tejido ​es a carne como corteza es a árbol.    -Tapón es a botella como tapa es a ​tarro    -Lunes es a ​primero​ ​como martes es a  segundo.    -​Colegio​ ​es aprender como hospital a curar.    -Avión es a ​ave ​como barco es a pez.    -Vista es a ​ojos​ ​como oído es a oreja.    -Corbata es a ​cuello​ ​como zapato es a pie.    -Conductor es a volante como locutor de radio es a  micrófono​.    -Microscopio es a ​cercano ​como telescopio es a  lejano.    -Recordar es a ​memoria​ como entender es a  inteligencia.    -Comprar es a ​ahorrar​ ​ como caliente es a frío.    -Radio es a voz como ​televisión​ es a imagen    -Exterior es a ​central​ como extremo es a centro.     -Árbol es a ​raíces​ como edificio es a cimientos.    II. ENCIERRA LA ANALOGÍA ADECUADA    01. – ____ es a potrillo  como vaca es a ___  a) caballo – ternero  b) yegua – cría  c) relincho – mugido  d) ternero – toro  02. – ____ es a raíles como  coche es a ___  a) tren – camión  b) hierro – carretera  c) hierro – velocidad  d) tren – carretera  03. – ____ es a redil como  abeja es a ___  a) avispa – miel  b) enjambre – avispa  c) oveja – colmena  d) toro – zángano    04. – ____ es a prisión  como Louvre es a ___  a) carcelero – artista  b) Bastilla – museo  c) crimen – artista  d) carcelero – Francia  05. – ____ es a palmera  como uva es a ___  a) dátil – vid  b) arbusto – vid  c) árbol – vino  d) arbusto – dulce  06. – ____ es a ABDE como  EFHI es a ___  a) 1234 – 4567  b) 1245 – 1245  c) 1245 – 5689  d) 1267 – 7889     
  2. 2. III. DETERMINA EL SIGNIFICADO Y HAZ UNA ORACIÓN    1. ​INEPTITUD es a TORPEZA como IGUALDAD  es   a) paridad ​b) desequilibrio c) desnivel d)  coherencia     2. ​LAVAR es a ENSUCIAR como  PARTICIPACIÓN    a) implicación b) asociación c) intervención ​ d)  inhibición    3. ​VERDE es a HIERBA como AMARILLO es a:  a) papel ​b) plátano ​ c) árbol d) libro     4. ALABANZA es a TEMOR como LOA es a​ :   a) alabanza b) aprobación ​c) respeto​ d)  educación    5. ALTO es a DEPORTE como BAJO es a​ ​:   a) natación ​b) inactividad​ c) actividad d)  tranquilidad    6. MAÑANA es a DESAYUNO como NOCHE  es a​:  a) sueño ​b) ​cena ​ ​ c) comida d ) descanso    7. ESTE es a AQUÍ como AQUEL es a​:  a) aquella b) allí ​c) ese​ d) aquí    8. SUEGRA es a NUERA como SUEGRO es a​:  a) nieto ​b) yerno​ c) hijo d) cuñado  9. VASO es a COPA como AGUA es a :   a) vino ​ b) líquido c) vaso d) jarabe    10.... es a IMAGEN como RADIO es a:   a) televisión – sonido​ b) fotografía – palabras   c) fotografía – sonido d) televisión – locutor     11 ​.... es a POESIA como NOVELISTA es a :   a) verso – ensayo  b) poeta – novela    c) poeta – aventuras d) verso – novela    12.... ​es a PALABRAS como PARTITURA es a:   a) letras – notas b) pauta – pentagrama    c) libro – notas d) ritmo – música    13. ​LIMÓN es a AGRIO como AZÚCAR es a​:  a) dulce ​ b) amargo c) ácido d) glucosa    14. ​A es a C como UNO es a:  a) Z b) dos c) varios ​ d ) tres    15. ​LÁPIZ es a ESCRIBIR como MARTILLO es a​:  a) empujar b) arreglar ​c) clavar ​ d)  herramienta          IV.​ ​ENCIERRA LA ANALOGÍA QUE REPITA LA PAREJA EJE 
  3. 3. 1. RATÓN : PERRO ::  a) Gato : Ave  b) Queso : Hueso  c) Paloma : Tigre  d) Queso : Gato  e) Ave : Leopardo    2. PERÚ : CHILE::  a)​ ​Alemania : Francia  b) Japón : Estados Unidos  c) Inglaterra : España  d) Turquía : Túnez  e) China : Japón    3. PLANETA : JÚPITER  a) Vampiro : Quiróptero  b) Satélite : Luna  c) Soliloquio : Monólogo  d) Muralla : Fortaleza  e) Mueble : Mesa    4. ALEJANDRO TOLEDO :  JOSÉ DE SAN MARTÍN::  a) Presidente : Protector  b) Presidente : Presidente  c) Político : Candidato  d) Político : Protector  e) Candidato : Protector    5. OJO : OÍDO::  a) Sentir : Oler  b) Oler : Ver  c) Saborear : ver  d) Ver : Escuchar  e) Ver : Sentir                    6. CHAN-CHAN : CHIMÚ​::  a) Portada Sol :  Tiahuanaco  b) Huaca del Sol : Wari  c) Huaca de la Luna:  Chavín  d) Cabezas Clavas :  Chimú  e) Huaca Rajada : Virú    7. ROMA : ITALIA  a) París : Inglaterra  b) Madrid : España  c) Londres : Rusia  d) Moscú : Alemania  e) Múnich : Suiza    8. MAQUINISTA :  CONDUCTOR::  a) Inspector : Máquina  b) Cantante : Ópera  c) Tren : Vehículo  d) Tubería : Agua  e) Plomero : Tubería    9. TOLERANCIA :  VIRTUD::  a) Descanso :  Comportamiento  b) Libertad : Concesión  c) Química : Ciencia  d) Justicia : Valor  e) Aviso : Publicación    10. HABLAR :  SOLLOZAR::  a) Odio : Rencor  b) Poseer : Tener  c) Querer : Adorar  d) Gritar : Llorar  e) Llovizna : Lluvia  11. ALFARERO :  ARCILLA::  a) Pintor : Colores   b) Locutor : Radio  c) Sastre : Tijera  d) Cocinero : Comida  e) Escultor : Mármol    12. OPTO : PATA  a) Roma : amor  b)​ Roto : Tapa  c) Lata : Alta   d) Sida : Días  e) Sol : Los    13. ABUNDANCIA :  CARENCIA::  a) Campesino : Noble  b) Inundación :  Sequía  c) Fuego : Incendio  d) Hombre : Energía  e) Veneno : Muerte    14. VIDRIO : ORO  a) Luna : Rompible  b) Carbón : Negro  c) Madera : Suavidad  d) Transparente :  Brillante  e) Sangre : Viscosidad    15. MULETA : COJO::  a) Audífono : Sordo  b) Bastón : Ciego  c) Hablar : Mudo  d) Radio : Sordo  e) venda : enfermo     16. PERMEABLE :  AGUA  a) pulmón :  oxígeno  b) tenaz : acero  c) lenidad : falta  d) diáfano : luz    e) garita : automóvil    17. CUBO : PIRÁMIDE  a)  diccionario : libro  b)  aula : local  c)  neón : argón  d)  camino : senda  e)  armado : escritorio    18.CORTE:MAGISTRA DO  a)  aula : alumno  b)  universidad : rector  c)  equipo :    entrenador  d) concejo : Alcalde  e)  iglesia : devoto    19. LUZ -      OSCURIDAD  a)  sonido : silencio  b)  inactividad :    trabajo  c)  paz : violencia  d)  actividad : sosiego  e) tranquilidad :    guerra    20.AMISTAD:  HOSTILIDAD ::  a)  crueldad : piedad  b)  maldad : bondad  c)  sinceridad :    hipocresía  d)  locuacidad :    facundia  e)  estrechez :    amplitud       

×