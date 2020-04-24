Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTRUCTURA ATÓMICA: Niveles atómicos de energía,absorción y emisión de radiación Integrantes: 1. Purisaca Yandra 2. Lara V...
Índice ❏ Introducción. ❏ Estructura ❏ Niveles Atómicos de energía ➢ La absorción de la radiación ➢ La emisión de radiación...
INTRODUCCIÓN Niels Bohr Fue un físico danés que contribuyó en la comprensión del átomo y la mecánica cuántica. Basándose e...
ESTRUCTURA Núcleo: Se encuentra. Los neutrones y protones (neuclones) dónde se mantiene unidas debido a fuerzas nucleares ...
Subniveles de energía En los niveles de energía existen subniveles de energía,(segundo nivel de energía) que contiene un c...
Conﬁguración electrónica Al referirnos a la conﬁguración electrónica (o periódica) estamos hablando de la descripción de l...
Emisión de radiación La emisión de radiación electromagnética se origina cuando partículas excitadas (átomos, iones, moléc...
Absorción de radiación Provoca que las partículas integrantes de un material (átomos, iones o moléculas) pasen del estado ...
Aplicaciones tecnológicas La producción de fuentes de electrones que poseen determinado brillo para desarrollar microscopi...
Conclusión: Hemos concluido que el átomo forma una parte una parte muy importante en la materia y por ende en nuestra vida...
  1. 1. ESTRUCTURA ATÓMICA: Niveles atómicos de energía,absorción y emisión de radiación Integrantes: 1. Purisaca Yandra 2. Lara Valery 3. Castillo Fabricio 4. Acevedo Sebastian 5. Huillca Carlos 6. Ciurlizza Milka 7. Perez Geraldine 8. Garcia Nataly 9. Sandoval Jose 10. Terrones Anderson 11. Andrade Tiana
  2. 2. Índice ❏ Introducción. ❏ Estructura ❏ Niveles Atómicos de energía ➢ La absorción de la radiación ➢ La emisión de radiación ❏ Ejemplos tecnológicos ❏ Conclusiones
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Niels Bohr Fue un físico danés que contribuyó en la comprensión del átomo y la mecánica cuántica. Basándose en las teorías de Ernest Rutherford (átomo de Rutherford) publicó su propio modelo atómico (modelo atómico de Bohr) en 1913. Propuso un nuevo modelo atómico según el cual los electrones giran alrededor del núcleo en unos niveles bien deﬁnidos, introduciendo la teoría de las órbitas cuantiﬁcadas, que en la teoría mecánica cuántica consiste en las características que, en torno al núcleo atómico, el número de electrones en cada órbita aumenta desde el interior hacia el exterior. Espectros atómicos discontinuos originados por la radiación emitida por los átomos excitados de los elementos en estado gaseoso.
  4. 4. ESTRUCTURA Núcleo: Se encuentra. Los neutrones y protones (neuclones) dónde se mantiene unidas debido a fuerzas nucleares Nube electrónica o zona extranuclear Es la región que la envuelve al núcleo y es ligera . Aquí se encuentran los electrones que van moviéndose a gran velocidad en zonas llamadas orbitales , constituyen casi todo el volumen del átomo Tipos de átomos: ❏ Isótopos. ❏ Isóbaros ❏ Isotonos
  5. 5. Subniveles de energía En los niveles de energía existen subniveles de energía,(segundo nivel de energía) que contiene un conjunto de orbitales.Según el físico Schodinger el átomo consta de niveles y subniveles de energía en donde se distribuyen los electrones La organización de los electrones en subniveles es lo que permite las combinaciones químicas de los diferentes átomos y también deﬁne su posición dentro de la Tabla Periódica de Elementos. Los electrones están dispuestos en las capas electrónicas del átomo de cierta manera por una combinación de estados cuánticos. En el momento en que uno de estos estados es ocupado por un electrón, los otros electrones deben ser colocados en un estado diferente.
  6. 6. Conﬁguración electrónica Al referirnos a la conﬁguración electrónica (o periódica) estamos hablando de la descripción de la ubicación de los electrones en los distintos niveles (con subniveles y orbitales) de un determinado átomo. DIAGRAMA DE MOELLER Es una regla muy simple y útil para recordar el orden de llenado de los diferentes niveles y subniveles de átomo
  7. 7. Emisión de radiación La emisión de radiación electromagnética se origina cuando partículas excitadas (átomos, iones, moléculas) se relajan a niveles de menor contenido energético, cediendo el exceso de energía en forma de fotones. La radiación es la emisión, propagación y transferencia de energía en cualquier medio en forma de ondas electromagnéticas o partículas.
  8. 8. Absorción de radiación Provoca que las partículas integrantes de un material (átomos, iones o moléculas) pasen del estado fundamental o básico a uno o más estados excitados de superior energía. Esta radiación, al ser absorbida, puede, bien ser reemitida o bien transformarse en otro tipo de energía, como calor o energía eléctrica. Veíamos que el proceso de absorción de fotones por un átomo, implica un proceso de excitación del átomo (de los electrones) desde el nivel de energía más baja hasta un nivel de energía más alta (estado excitado), al suministrar una energía que es equivalente a la del fotón absorbido.Nuestra discusión involucra a un sistema microscópico en el cual un fotón interacciona con un átomo.En un sistema macroscópico, cuando la radiación electromagnética pasa a través de la materia, parte de ella se transmite y parte es absorbida por los átomos.La intensidad (I) de la radiación transmitida a través de un material homogéneo de espesor (x), viene dada por una ecuación experimental, de absorción exponencial (Ley de Lambert ).
  9. 9. Aplicaciones tecnológicas La producción de fuentes de electrones que poseen determinado brillo para desarrollar microscopios electrónicos de alta resolución. El progreso de los diferentes tipos de microscopía electrónica, donde se emplean electrones para originar imágenes de cuerpos muy pequeños. – La eliminación de cargas inducidas desde vehículos que viajen a través del espacio, mediante neutralizadores de carga. – La creación y mejoramiento de materiales de dimensiones pequeñas, tales como los nanomateriales.
  10. 10. Conclusión: Hemos concluido que el átomo forma una parte una parte muy importante en la materia y por ende en nuestra vida, . Gracias a esta partícula podemos obtener muchos beneﬁcios tecnológicos hechos por la investigación que se realizó y por la reacción de éste en sí en la materia.

