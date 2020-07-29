Dia del logro 4 to

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARTES VISUALES 4to de Secundaria A,B,C Prof: Fabiola Gutiérrez
Día del logro PROPÓSITO: Nos permite evidenciar los aprendizajes alcanzados por los estudiantes y su mejor desempeño acadé...
Valery Lara 4to “A” Tema 7: Movimiento Tema 8: Blanco y negro Recorte de una cartulina negra a tamaño A4, trazos hechos co...
MARIA FERNANDA YARICAHUA Tema 8 : Negro y Blanco En el dibujo, quise hacer una técnica dada con tiza blanca sobre cartulin...
Geraldine Perez 4A Círculo cromático y pintura abstracta Bodegones
Valeria Alexandra Pozo Aguilar Tema 9: BodegonesTema : Costumbrismo
Ariana Lucia Armestar Pacherres Tema 3: Las leyes compositivas-Sección Áurea Tema 2: El dibujo II
Tema 2: Este dibujo está hecho con cuadrículas y con la tecnica de difuminado. Tema 3: Leyes compositivas, este dibujo est...
FLOR INCA SOTOMAYOR 4C EL TRAZO II realizaremos la mayor cantidad de trazos con líneas sobre el dibujo. Bodegón Realizar u...
Valeria Fabiola Chamorro Enriquez Observamos a un animal,en tiempo real. Ya sea durmiendo,caminando,jugando,etc Tema 7: El...
Arellys Barba 4”A” Tema 7: Movimiento en la composición. Este trabajo fue el que más me gustó ya que dibujar a mi mascota ...
Carmen Calixto Quispe 4.º A Tema 3:Leyes de la Composición-Sección áurea Hicimos un pequeño ejercicio matemático para hall...
Jeferson Chingay Espino 4”B” Realizar una imagen donde utilicemos los trazos realizados. El trazo Realizar un dibujo en la...
Arianna Cristel Tirado Ramos 4.º B Tema 1 : la composición en las artes visuales En este caso teníamos que desarrollar una...
Josué Alvear 4to”B” Tema 6: claro oscuroEstilo libre Esta composición está desarrollada con una tabla de tonalidades del 1...
Almerco Yuto Melvin 4 A TEMA:ESTILO LIBRE Esta es una composición libre usando una idea abstracta, en la cual demostrar tu...
HUIDOBRO CHRISTIAN 4to “C” COMPOSICIÓNES EN LAS ARTES VISUALES : Este dibujo se elaboró realizando la técnica del puntilli...
  3. 3. Valery Lara 4to “A” Tema 7: Movimiento Tema 8: Blanco y negro Recorte de una cartulina negra a tamaño A4, trazos hechos con color blanco basándose en el brillo de recipientes de vidrio. Captar alguna posición curiosa o que guste de nuestra mascota y retratarla con sombras, luces y colores
  4. 4. MARIA FERNANDA YARICAHUA Tema 8 : Negro y Blanco En el dibujo, quise hacer una técnica dada con tiza blanca sobre cartulina negra dando así una jarra de vidrio Tema 10 : Bodegones II En esta ocasión teníamos que hacer un bodegón a base de tramas MARIA FERNANDA YARICAHUA
  5. 5. Geraldine Perez 4A Círculo cromático y pintura abstracta Bodegones
  6. 6. Valeria Alexandra Pozo Aguilar Tema 9: BodegonesTema : Costumbrismo
  7. 7. Ariana Lucia Armestar Pacherres Tema 3: Las leyes compositivas-Sección Áurea Tema 2: El dibujo II
  8. 8. Tema 2: Este dibujo está hecho con cuadrículas y con la tecnica de difuminado. Tema 3: Leyes compositivas, este dibujo está compuesta por un rectángulo áureo, una sección áurea y un paisaje. Fabricio Adriano Castillo Lázaro 4to “A”
  9. 9. FLOR INCA SOTOMAYOR 4C EL TRAZO II realizaremos la mayor cantidad de trazos con líneas sobre el dibujo. Bodegón Realizar una composición con elementos de la cocina.a base de lapiz.
  10. 10. Valeria Fabiola Chamorro Enriquez Observamos a un animal,en tiempo real. Ya sea durmiendo,caminando,jugando,etc Tema 7: El Movimiento en la composición Tema 8: El Movimiento en la composición dos Utilizamos una revista de colores,y recortar en tiras horizontales o verticales.
  11. 11. Arellys Barba 4”A” Tema 7: Movimiento en la composición. Este trabajo fue el que más me gustó ya que dibujar a mi mascota fue inspiración. Tema 2: Este trabajo me pareció muy interesante, ya que utilizamos el sombreado y con ayuda de la cuadrícula es más fácil hacer un dibujo.
  12. 12. Carmen Calixto Quispe 4.º A Tema 3:Leyes de la Composición-Sección áurea Hicimos un pequeño ejercicio matemático para hallar la sección áurea donde dibujé un paisaje equilibrado según la sección áurea. Tema 9:Bodegones Se realizó una composición y la debíamos dibujar una figura de base de cada elemento de la composición.
  13. 13. Jeferson Chingay Espino 4”B” Realizar una imagen donde utilicemos los trazos realizados. El trazo Realizar un dibujo en la cuadrícula utilizando la técnica del difuminado.. El Difuminado
  14. 14. Arianna Cristel Tirado Ramos 4.º B Tema 1 : la composición en las artes visuales En este caso teníamos que desarrollar una composición con un elemento en común en este caso un loro Tema 1: El Dibujo En este caso desarrollamos una composición a base de lineas con ayuda de un lápiz 2B
  15. 15. Josué Alvear 4to”B” Tema 6: claro oscuroEstilo libre Esta composición está desarrollada con una tabla de tonalidades del 1 al 10 entre oscuros y claros, a un lado apreciamos la composición en blanco y negro con escala tonal y al costado la escala tonal en el color púrpura. Esta es una composición libre usando una idea abstracta, esta composición muestra cómo la sociedad trata de quitar la igualdad y clasificarnos, mientras que nos quedamos callados.
  16. 16. Almerco Yuto Melvin 4 A TEMA:ESTILO LIBRE Esta es una composición libre usando una idea abstracta, en la cual demostrar tu opinión,en este caso he hecho una composición libre en la cual demuestro el miedo que hay en las personas al ser observados TEMA:EL DIBUJO II Realizar un dibujo en la cuadrícula utilizando la técnica del difuminado.
  17. 17. HUIDOBRO CHRISTIAN 4to “C” COMPOSICIÓNES EN LAS ARTES VISUALES : Este dibujo se elaboró realizando la técnica del puntillismo , la cual consiste en hacer la mayor cantidad de puntos para llenar el dibujo en su totalidad. BIDEGON I : En este dibujo se realizó una composición con elementos de la cocina, la cual se ayudó a elaborar en base de figuras geométricas para luego ser sombreada y difuminada .
