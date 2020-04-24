Derramedepetrleo[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DAÑO POR EL DERRAME DE PETRÓLEO EN LA SELVA DEL PERÚ
  2. 2. INTEGRANTES: GRUPO 3 ARELLYS BARBA GERALDINE PEREZ MITSUI YAMANO CARLOS ROJAS NATALY GARCÍA. 4 “A’
  3. 3. OBSERVACIÓN Hemos observado que en la actualidad es muy común ver los derrames de petróleo en nuestra selva peruana y esto a afectado de muchas maneras a los pobladores de ese lugar como al ecosistema .
  4. 4. PREGUNTA
  5. 5. HIPÓTESIS El derrame de petróleo en nuestra selva amazónica a traído consecuencias fatales para nuestro ecosistema.
  6. 6. EXPERIMENTACIÓN 1 ) Investigaremos cuánto es el impacto del petróleo en las zonas amazónicas, donde a través de estudios confirmaremos si en el agua o en el suelo hay presencia de grandes cantidades de petróleo. 2)Realizaremos una serie de análisis químicos, físicos y microbiológicos, que determinan unos elevados índices de contaminación en los ríos por derrames de petróleo.
  7. 7. EXPERIMENTACIÓN 3)Compararemos el índice de petróleo de nuestra selva peruana con el índices de los años anteriores para obtener una cantidad de su aumento y de los daños causados por este material. 4)Realizaremos encuestas a personas que vivan alrededor de las zonas con más derrames para obtener información sobre los daños causados por esto. Con ello la cantidad de flora y fauna dañada.
  8. 8. CONCLUSIONES Nuestras conclusión es que si bien el petróleo es muy importante para las industrias y la fabricacion de nuevos objetos.Si no se maneja bien o no se tiene el debido cuidado puede llegar a ser perjudicial ya que contamina a gran escala tanto a la flora y fauna de la selva peruana dañando su variada ecosistema.
  9. 9. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ● https://books.google.es/books?hl=es&lr=&id=NArTe4yI8T0C&oi=fnd&pg=PR11&dq=derrame+ de+petroleo+efectos&ots=RW_LLnx-JT&sig=L7SMTRD2cCdJhbQ6ckbjzT-wWb8#v=onepage &q=derrame%20de%20petroleo%20efectos&f=false ● https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derrame_de_petr%C3%B3leo ● https://www.google.com/search?q=derrame+de+petroleo&sxsrf=ALeKk01En4utMVhF5WErHJ YhMvcAh8Xhbg:1587651891709&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjx1KCY4P7 oAhWrm-AKHS2sDpwQ_AUoAXoECBMQAw&biw=1366&bih=657#imgrc=TeUv39aqHoSrFM ● https://revistas.unica.edu.pe/index.php/panacea/article/view/127
  10. 10. GRACIAS

