Control de actuadores utilizando pwm (1)

Lugar de trabajo en Tinkercad Materiales Codigo de bloques
1. Control de 1 led por PWM 4 Inventario LED Resistencia de 1 kΩ Mini protoboard Arduino Para comenzar la coneccion, se co...
5 Codigo de bloques Union de los bloques Con esta programación va a ir aumentando la intensidad de iluminación del LED.
Apagado Encendido
7 2. Control de 1 motor DC con PWM Mini protoboard Arduino Inventario Resistencia de 1 kΩ Motor de CC Sensor de temperatur...
8 1 2 Para comenzar a armar el circuito sacamos estos materiales , vamos a proceder a conectar con el cable rojo como se m...
9 Ahora se aumenta el Arduino y la resistencia, se colocan de la siguiente manera . En el Arduino los cables van de la sig...
10 Codigo de bloques Union de los bloques Con esta programación va a ir aumentando la velocidad del motor.
Segundo tiempo 11 Primer tiempo
12 3. Control de 1 LED RGB con PWM Mini protoboard Arduino Resistencia de 1 kΩ LED RGB Funcionamiento del LED RGB
13 Para este circuito su conexión es fácil ,come se muestra en la imagen , después todo el funcionamiento es a base de los...
14 Codigo de bloques Union de los bloques Para el uso del LED es necesario contar con el código de colores, en este caso e...
AMARILLO 15 Encendido ROJO VERDE
Gracias
Published in: Technology
  1. 1. Control de actuadores utilizando PWM
  2. 2. Grafica de guia 2
  3. 3. Lugar de trabajo en Tinkercad Materiales Codigo de bloques
  4. 4. 1. Control de 1 led por PWM 4 Inventario LED Resistencia de 1 kΩ Mini protoboard Arduino Para comenzar la coneccion, se conecta el LED de la forma ya aprendida anteriormente, en cable verde se conecta en -3 y en cable negro en GND.
  5. 5. 5 Codigo de bloques Union de los bloques Con esta programación va a ir aumentando la intensidad de iluminación del LED.
  6. 6. Apagado Encendido
  7. 7. 7 2. Control de 1 motor DC con PWM Mini protoboard Arduino Inventario Resistencia de 1 kΩ Motor de CC Sensor de temperatura Suministro de energia Diodo
  8. 8. 8 1 2 Para comenzar a armar el circuito sacamos estos materiales , vamos a proceder a conectar con el cable rojo como se muestra en la imagen, el ánodo que es la parte positiva del Diodo se conecta al colector del sensor. Despues. Se conecta el negativo del Suministro de energía con la patita emisor del sensor. Y la parte positiva del Motor se conecta en el colector del sensor.
  9. 9. 9 Ahora se aumenta el Arduino y la resistencia, se colocan de la siguiente manera . En el Arduino los cables van de la siguiente manera:
  10. 10. 10 Codigo de bloques Union de los bloques Con esta programación va a ir aumentando la velocidad del motor.
  11. 11. Segundo tiempo 11 Primer tiempo
  12. 12. 12 3. Control de 1 LED RGB con PWM Mini protoboard Arduino Resistencia de 1 kΩ LED RGB Funcionamiento del LED RGB
  13. 13. 13 Para este circuito su conexión es fácil ,come se muestra en la imagen , después todo el funcionamiento es a base de los códigos.
  14. 14. 14 Codigo de bloques Union de los bloques Para el uso del LED es necesario contar con el código de colores, en este caso estamos silillando a un semáforo así que los colores escogidos son rojo, amarillo y verde.
  15. 15. AMARILLO 15 Encendido ROJO VERDE
