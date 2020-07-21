Comunicacion agresiva

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTEGRANTES Miluska Alvarez Geraldine Perez Jose Sandoval Arellys Barba Jefferson Solorzano COMUNICACIÓN AGRESIVA COMUNICA...
> Comunicarse de manera agresiva no solo es insultar y descalificar al otro, también lo es, hablar con un volumen de voz m...
Características del estilo agresivo de comunicación
● Violan los derechos de los demás. Les da igual los derechos de otros, ellos solo miran por los suyos propios. ● Logran s...
01 02 Lo que dirás aportará algo en el problema? Preguntar si es momento de hablar Cambiar la comunicación agresiva 03 No ...
05 No emplees: “Te lo dije” 06 Elimina las palabras: jamás, nunca, siempre 07Baja la voz y el tono amenazante 08Busca argu...
Consecuencias ➔ Alteraciones emocionales. ➔ Pérdida de relaciones sociales ➔ Problemas de salud física ➔ Violencia ➔ Dific...
