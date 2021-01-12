Contextual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kesha Rose Sebert • Kesha is a pop singer, mostly known for her viral song ‘TikTok’ in 2009. This song reached 16.5 millio...
• The pivitol point in Kesha’s career started in 2014, when she checked into rehab for Bulimia Nervosa. She wrote 14 songs...
• BBC - Mark Savage (2020) Kesha suffers setback in Dr Luke defamation trial - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment- a...
Taylor Alison Swift • Taylor was born in West Riding, Pennsylvania on December 13th 1989. She didn’t come from any musical...
• In August 2017, when Swift’s reputation for being ‘crazy’ was at it’s worst, she successfully sued David Mueller. He had...
• Wikipedia (2003-2020) Taylor Swift - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taylor_Swift • Netflix (2020) Miss Americana - https:...
The Me Too Movement – History • The Me Too Movement is big inspiration for what I want my project to represent, as as a wo...
• As the Me Too movement became more popular and widespread, artists and musicians used their platforms to also help sprea...
• Charlotte Lawrence (2018) Everybody Loves You – Perhaps the most heart wrenching song to come out of the #MeToo movement...
• The song also states how ‘It’s all on TV’, which again reiterates how normalised and excused this behaviour is. It spark...
• Billboard – Patrick Crowley (2018) FLETCHER Shares #MeToo-Inspired Track 'I Believe You' With Poignant Open Letter: 'I'm...
Bombshell (2019) – The Film • Bombshell, released in 2019, is a film surrounding the story of 3 women who stood up against...
Bombshell (2019) – The Background • In July 2016, Gretchen Carlson sued Roger Ailes as she had been demoted and let go fro...
• The second leading woman in the Roger Ailes case was Megyn Kelly. She was a fox news host from 2004-2017, working many d...
• Wikipedia (2019) Bombshell - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombshell_(2019_film) • Independent – Clemence Michallon (202...
How the Demonisation of Rejection in Media Translates to Reality • One of the main issues with common media like films, TV...
• CBS (2007-2019) The Big Bang Theory - The Bing Bang Theory has caused a lot of controversy throughout its 12 year run ti...
• One Direction – 2011-2013 Discography - Though One Direction is one of the mos tpopular boyband’s in the world, a lot of...
• The main reason I chose to centre my project around the theme of Feminism, misogyny and the #MeToo movement is because o...
• Byre (2020) Brye - LEMONS [Official Lyric Video] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iO2Bh6AJ7dM • CBS/Netflix (2007-2009)...
  2. 2. Kesha Rose Sebert • Kesha is a pop singer, mostly known for her viral song ‘TikTok’ in 2009. This song reached 16.5 million sales and she was highly successful, living a life of percieved luxary. For most of her career Kesha was not taken seriously, and labelled as just another blonde pop singer, as women, especially teen artists, usually are. Kesha was born in Los Angeles California, and around stardom from the moment she was born. Her mother, Rosemary Patricia Sebert is a singer song writer, famous for working with Dolly Parton. Kesha had no father growing up as Rosemary struggled as a single mother, raising both Kesha and her brother on her own. Deespite her mothers partial fame, they relied on food stamps and welfare, and struggled a lot financially. Upon moving to Tennesse in 1991, Kesha’s mother frequently brought her to recording studios, where she noticed her vocal talent. Kesha struggled a lot in school, as she was often outcast for wearing home made clothes and not fitting in with the conentional style. She was a gifted and hard working student, but despite going to college for 3 months, she chose to pursue a music career instead. • Kesha initally signed on to Kemosabe Records in 2005 at age 18. This label features lots of well known artists, such as Zara Larsson and Becky G. She relocated to Los Angeles, and worked on her music, even doing the background vocals for Paris Hilton in the song ‘Nothing in This World’. In 2006, kesha then went on to sign with DAS Communications Inc. with a deal that they’d take 20% of her income. She was able to cowrite the pop single ‘This Love’ and worked with ltos of song writers and producers to gain knowledge in the industry, while also working as a waitress. She used the iconic name ‘Ke$ha’ as an ironic statement towards her financial sturggle. Despite the repuation she gained as a typical pop star, she was incredibly hard working and motivated despite all her struggles and a definate inspiration to many. However due to societal conventions, the majority of this was swept under the rug to give her a particular image, one that dehumanised her and covered up her inspirational qualities. • Before her breakthrough in 2011, Kesha featured on Flo Rider’s song ‘Right Round’ but was not credited and did earn any money for the role. She also refused to be in the music video, as she told men’s magazine ‘Esquire’, as she wanted to make a name for herself and on her own terms. In 2009 she attempted to sign a record deal with Atlantic Records but failed, alternatively signing with RCA records. Here she began her rise to fame, and was given a juvinille stage persona that critics labelled as unsophisticated, relating back to the way she was treated in school. Kesha was also very charitable, holding benefit concerts such as the one on June 10th 2010 for the victims of the Tenessee floods. She also became an ambassador for animal rights and won the Wyler Award on March 23rd 2013.
  3. 3. • The pivitol point in Kesha’s career started in 2014, when she checked into rehab for Bulimia Nervosa. She wrote 14 songs in rehab as she revealed to Teen Vogue in August 2014, and changed her stage name to her birthname, removing the ‘$’. This marked the moment where she lost her quirky pop persona, and became the ‘real’ singer we know today. In October 14th, she sued producer Dr Luke for sexual assault and battery, sexual harrasment, gender violence and emotional abuse which occurred over the past 10 years. This was a monumental moment and started the year and half long struggle. • This was such an important moment, and the main reason I chose Kesha for my context research. Despite knowing it could threaten or even ruin her career, she chose the route of justice and knew that even though the chances of him being convicted were unlikely, she still wanted to make her point and fight against him. For a lot of women out there, this simply isn’t an option due to cost, fear and uncertainty. Women in media such as journalism, film and music have an incredibly difficult time which often gets overlooked or discredited, so for such a public figure to do this was truly monumental and inspired a whole generation of women to do the same. • From October 2014 to April 2016, there were multiple trials between the two, and both lawsuits against him and countersuits against her. Unfortunately, Dr Luke’s team had a lot of evidence, including a video of Kesha swearing under oath that he had never assualted her in 2011. Kesha stated that these were false, and a result of fear, abuse and rape trauma. This is unfortunately very common in these types if cases, and something I want to address in my project. Fear plays a huge part in why these women won’t come forward, espcially in celebrity cases where the man is very powerful. You feel like you have no control, and that’s what I want to demonstrate if possible. In April 2016, the judge dismissed all her abuse claims, as the only evidenced crimes fall out of statute of limits. • In August 2016 she dropped the claims, as they had been too much of a burden and stating that ‘this lawsuit has been so heavy on my once free spirit’. This was reflected in her title song ‘Rainbow’ for the album ‘Rainbow’, which released on August 11th 2017. Before the album, she releaded the single ‘Praying’ on July 6th 2017. This is considered to be her best song, and perfectly portrays the experiences and emotions surrounding the lawsuit and Dr Luke. It’s incredibly powerful, and speaks out to so many women across the world. It’s unfortunate truth that most women will experience some sort of harrament before even the age of 16, and 1 in 3 women will experience violent sexual crimes and abuse in their lifetime. Upon releasing this single, Kesha memoralised her reputation as being one of power and justice, not the young unsophistacted publiuc figure she used to be. • Despite being offered the release of contract from Dr Luke if she retracted her statements of abuse and rape allegations, she refused, claiming that the truth was more important. This shows just how impactful this moment in her career was, and only solidifies her outlook on her experiences and knowing her own worth.
  4. 4. • BBC - Mark Savage (2020) Kesha suffers setback in Dr Luke defamation trial - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment- arts-51412420 • Kesha (2017) Kesha – Praying (Official Video) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd5dcjXzuGk • Kesha (2017) Kesha – Rainbow (Official Video) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd5dcjXzuGk • People Jeff Nelson (2016) Kesha Breaks Down in Tears as Judge Orders She Will Not Be Released from Recording Contract: Dr. Luke's 'End Game Is to Destroy Her,' Says Lawyer - https://people.com/crime/kesha-trial-singer-breaks-down-in-tears- at-dr-luke-hearing/ • Teen Vogue - Andrew Bevan (2014) New Cover Star Kesha Opens Up About Conquering Her Eating Disorder and Being Stronger Than Ever - https://www.teenvogue.com/gallery/kesha • The Telegraph - Alice Vincent (2018) Kesha's comeback: a timeline of her bitter legal feud with Sony and producer Dr Luke - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/music/news/comeback-kesha- timeline-bitter-legal-feud-sony-dr-luke/ • Wikipedia (2005-2020) Kesha - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kesha • Wikipedia (2014-2017) Kesha vs Dr Luke - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kesha_v._Dr._Luke
  5. 5. Taylor Alison Swift • Taylor was born in West Riding, Pennsylvania on December 13th 1989. She didn’t come from any musical background, and both her parents worked normal jobs. However, she was named after the singer song writer James Taylor. She became interested in music at age 9, performing in Berks Youth Theatre Academy Productions. When travelling to New York City, she took vocal and acting lessons, but later switched over to coutnry music. She was inspired by Shania twain’s songs, and gave her a free spirit who just wanted to ‘daydream about everything’. She would perform at festivals and gigs on weekends, before deciding to move to Nashville Tennesee in 2003 when she was 14. Initally she was rejected from Nashville record labels, but was offered a deal at RCA Records after being taught guitar and writing her first song ‘Lucky You’. Her first album ‘Taylor Swift’ was released on October 24th 2006 after she’d switched over Big machine Records. ‘Taylor Swift’ peaked at number five on Billboard 200 albums chart in the United States, sold 2.75 million copies world wide as of August 2016. Though the industry originaly dissaproved of signign such a young girl to a record label, they were proved wrong by how Taylor Swift tapped into a whole new market – teenage girls who were into country music. However, the critisisms wouldn’t end there. • She released her second studio album ‘Fearless’ in 2003, which featured hit songs such as ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me’ (a song which has since been critisised for its internalised misogynistic views). This was the true start of her rise to fame, and led her to win many awards, such as winning the Best Female Video at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2009. The well known rapper Kanye West interrupted her speech which sparked a lot of controversy, and is known by the start of Swift’s battle with misogyny and sexism in the industry. Being so young, it was a difficult moment as she reflects in her documentary, but it definitely shaped the person she’d become. • On October 22nd 2012, Swift released the album ‘Red’, which became one of her most iconic albums, featuring ‘All Too Well’, which became known as one of her best within her fanbase. She went on to win more awards, being named Best Female Country Artist at the 2012 music awards, and the Nashville Songwriters Association's Songwriter/Artist Award for the 6th consecutive year. During this time, she had a short relationship with One Direction’s Harry Styles. This was unfortunately one of the starting points which lead to Taylor Swift’s reputation as a ‘bitter ex girlfriend’, as the media claimed all her songs were about breakups. Though this was true, plenty of male singer song writers did the same thing but weren’t criticised for it, highlighting just how Taylor Swift was targetted for her gender. It goes along with the saying, ‘Teenage girls can’t be do anything without being mocked’ which is majorly true. Despite this, Taylor Swift went on to record more albums and break records, and named Billboards ‘Woman of the Year’ in 2014.
  6. 6. • In August 2017, when Swift’s reputation for being ‘crazy’ was at it’s worst, she successfully sued David Mueller. He had sexually assaulted her, groping her at an event 4 years earlier, and was fired from KYGO-FM. Due to being fired, he sued Taylor for lying and loss of employment. In counter, she counter-sued him for only a dollar, making her point that to her and to many women the damage cannot be undone by money, and that when it comes to assault cases, it’s near to worthless. She went more in depth about this in her Netflix documentary, ‘Miss Americana’, stating how it was ‘an incredibly difficult moment in her life’. She won the case, as the jury ruled in favour of Taylor Swift. After, she released ‘Look What You Made Me Do’. Unfortunately, this was received with more ridicule as a lot of people didn’t understand the true meaning, but this didn’t stop her. Now, due to the release of the documentary, a lot more people know the truth. She isn’t a ‘crazy ex’ stereotype, the only ‘crime’ she committed was having multiple relationships. When male celebrities do the same, but because she was a young woman in public eye she was shamed for it. As society progresses, Swift has gained a lot more respect but that doesn’t undo the years of shaming and difficulties she faced. Despite everything, she’s still going strong. • In 2019, she released her album ‘Lover’, which featured the song ‘You Need To Calm Down’, a very political statement regarding the current election going on in Tenessee. Swift is a strong believer in feminism and left wing politics. She released this song despite her company telling her not to, as it would spark controversy and involving herself in politics could ruin her career, like it did with Dixie Chicks in 2003. However, Swift believed the message was too unimportant to ignore, she she got incolved anyway. Due to different societal norms and a more progressive outlook, she received more support than cristisicm and began to be more respected as an actual public figure, leaving her ‘crazy ex girlfriend’ reputation behind her. • In 2019, she became involved in another controversy with Scooter Braun about the masters of her old songs. She wanted to buy the masters, especially since a lot of her old songs were so personal to her, such as ‘All Too Well’, but Braun refused unless she agreed to take back statements regarding how he was ‘manipulative’ and a ‘bully’. This is just another text book case of a man in power using it to get what he wants, taking control away from women in creative industries. Taylor Swift refused, believing outing his behaviour was more important, and was subsequencely not allowed to peform her older songs anymore. This was resolved, but she still decided to rerecord her old songs in order to have full rights, and for Braun not to be able to profit off her anymore. • Taylor Swift has faced countless cases of misogyny, sexism and harrasment through her career, and shamed for the simplist things that men wouldn’t even think twice about. Her career shows the harsh reality for women both in celebrity and normal outlooks. However, she is a success story, and has shown growth and strength that reflects the progressive society we live in. Her ‘redemption’ gives hope to young women, and provides insnpiration that some day misogyny won’t be so widely tolerated. Even Swift herself has grown, reflecting on her old songs and showing remorse in their messages of internalised misogyny.
  7. 7. • Wikipedia (2003-2020) Taylor Swift - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taylor_Swift • Netflix (2020) Miss Americana - https://www.netflix.com/title/81028336 • RollingStone - Brittany Spanos (2019) Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta: What the Hell Happened? - https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/taylor-swift- scooter-braun-scott-borchetta-explainer-853424/ • The Guardian - Grady Smith (2015) Is country music ready to forgive the Dixie Chicks? - https://www.theguardian.com/music/2015/nov/19/the-dixie- chicks-tour-is-country-music-ready-to-forgive • Cavendish Square Publishing - Kelly Spence (2016) Taylor Swift - https://www.google.co.uk/books/edition/Taylor_Swift/PpRmDwAA QBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=0 • Billboard (2006-2020) Taylor Swift - https://www.billboard.com/music/taylor-swift
  8. 8. The Me Too Movement – History • The Me Too Movement is big inspiration for what I want my project to represent, as as a woman in the current society I believe it has a very significant meaning, and has been swept under the rug multiple times. The movement was started in 2006 by Tarana Burke, and used as a way of consolidation and solidarity among women who have experienced sexual harrasment and/or violence. This was incredibly important and sparked multiple women to speak out on their traumas and shared experiences, bringing to light assault in a way that hadn’t been done before. The use of social media, specifically MySpace at the time, furthered the reach, and caused international empowerment and empathy in large numbers. • However, it wasn’t until the 2017 accusations against Harvey Weinstein (convicted in 2020) that it became as widespread and iconic as it is today. It became a hashtag, #MeToo, which the actor Alyssa Milano used in the statement ‘If all women who have been sexually harrassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me Too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.’ on October 15th 2017. This was received by a large amount of people and women all around the world began telling their stories, including many high profile celebrities such as Gwenyth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence. The immense amount of people using the phrase, even in other languages, exposed a staggering amount of cases and sickening numbers, especially in Hollywood. • Unfortunately, the movement was tainted by false reports and doubts against women, which led to the media widely criticising #MeToo despite it’s important message. Only 2-10% of cases are false, and that’s not taking into account the vast majority of cases that go unreported. In Japan, an estimated only 4% of women report rape. In France, 40% of people who make a sexual harrasment claim are fired, wheras the accused are not looked into at all. Many women are embarrassed, ashamed and afraid no one will believe them, not to mention convictions and trials can worsen trauma. The #MeToo movement was initially made to help relieve some of this by providing belief and solidarity, and though not as popular as it used to me, it’s still incredibly inspiring for women. I want to use the same motive and ideologies in my FMP, proving consolidation and support, reaching out to women like me and providing something we can all relate to. My hope is to represent these issues, and brign to light that just because #MeToo isn’t trending anymore, that doesn’t mean the issue has been solved. Though Harvey Weinstein, the spark in the movement, has been convicted, only 0.5% of perpetrators get punished in assault cases and the fight for womens rights in work places and the justice system is far from over, hence why I want to use this opportunity to create a project that encourages empowerment and raises awareness.
  9. 9. • As the Me Too movement became more popular and widespread, artists and musicians used their platforms to also help spread awareness. Though sometiems not intentional, this resulted in some powerful ‘anthems’, and helped further normalise the fight against sexual assault and harrasment. These songs helped provide more consolation for victims, and gave them a voice when they felt like they didn’t have one. I want to use the imagery created by them as inspiration for the message I want to provide. • Fletcher (2018) I Believe You – This song is considered to be one of the most explicit empowerment anthem, it doesn’t hold anything back and states the truth instead of using censorship or sugarcoating. The lyrics talk about how life is for a woman, specifically in the work place, using such lyrics as ‘it can help your career but at what cost?’, and providing relatable experiences like ‘it’s the text in the middle of the night you didn’t ask for’, providing solidarity to women with any experience/trauma. It’s an incredibly emotive song and represents what I want my FMP to. I want to inspire the same feeling that I Believe You does, as my main aim is to provide empowerment and tell my own story through whatever medium best fits. • The Weeknd (2016) In The Night – In The Night is an incredibly clever song written from a male perspective, and provides a different message to everyone who listens. From one perspective, primarily male, the song can be taken to be about a stripper/prostitute, and depending on their character they can take this as shaming or a simple narrative. However, from another perspective one may uncover the deeper meaning. The song is about a girl who has been forced into prostitution/stripping and sexually abused, and doesn’t have another choice. The lyrics in the second verse ‘She was young and she was forced to be a woman’ are incredibly impactful, and means that she was barely a child when she was forced into this job against her will. The main lyrics in the chorus are ‘I don’t think you understand’, which is a call out to people who don’t listen to the song properly, as they take it to mean shes a ‘whore’ or ‘slut’, instead of a victim. Upon realising the true meaning, the lyrics become incredibly powerful and emotional to those listening, especially women who have similary been led to believe that it’s her fault. The fact that this song is from a male singer also helps a lot with solidarity, as it’s one thing feeling empathy from a woman but empathy from a man gives a deeper feeling of safety and understanding. What I love most about In The Night is the double meaning, as it represents what I want to do exactly. I want to use my project as a similar tool, and portray a narrative or ideology with a double meaning that only some may pick up on, as I want to represent the divide in awareness between primarily men and women, as well as raising awareness and empowerment. The Me Too Movement – Music
  10. 10. • Charlotte Lawrence (2018) Everybody Loves You – Perhaps the most heart wrenching song to come out of the #MeToo movement, Everybody Loves You captivates the feeling of shame and doubt perfectly, one that unfortunately almost all women can relate to no matter their specific situaton. The lyrics read like a story, and feel like their almost your words. The pre chorus represents the feeling that the #MeToo movement are trying to diminish, stating ‘Try not to talk about it, I’m too mad, I’m too late, I’m too gentle. It’s too hard to explain, I’m not helpful.’ These are all things women are commonly told by peers, police and media surrounding assautl cases. They are often described as hysterical or emotional and not taken seriously, but when not angry they are doubted for it as they’re too gentle. It’s such a difficult situation, and explains perfectly why most cases go unreported. The chorus itself is even more heart wrenching, ‘It’s my body and it hates you, why does everybody love you?’ which portrays the deflated feeling of seeing your abuser walk free, reputation and job in tact, as if you meant nothing and there’s nothing you can do about, due to fear or doubt. So many women have reported relating to this song, stating that it helped them feel brave enough for confrontation knowing others experience what they’ve been through, while also just providing comfort for women who know they’ll never get justice. • Kate Vogal (2020) The Truth – Similar to Everybody Loves You, this song portrays the struggle of not being able to get justice from the one who hurt you, whether that was harrasment or assault. ‘What the hell am I supposed to do when no one wants to hear the truth?’ really shows the feeling of being confused and unsure, and acknowledges the doubts women have with reporting the abuser. The justice system is notorious for not convicting in these cases, so all the money and trauma is for nothing, and there’s no other option that to just let them walk free. It’s an awful feeling wether it was harrasment or worse, and the song relates to a lot of women. The lyric ‘He swears he’d never do something so cruel’ so frustratingly accruate to real cases, and links themes of the argument ‘it will ruin his life’ if he’s convicted, as unfortunately most perpetrators are victimised themselves, labelled as ‘sweet’ and ‘kind’, whoch either excuses or denies them from facing consequences of their actions. The pain of that situation after what you’ve been through is unimaginable, as no one will know the truth but you, and he gets to go on as a nice sweet guy. The song captures it perfectly, and like the others provides solidarity to women facing the same thing, as if to say ‘you’re not alone, I believe you’. • Dua Lipa (2020) Boys Will be Boys – This song released in 2020 primarily revolved around cat calling culture and street harrasment, which though different from other songs which feel more personal, it’s still very important in the fight for #MeToo. The main lyrics, ‘Boys will be boys, but girls will be women’ explains the situation perfectly. Men are commonly excused from sexual harrasment and assault in both private and public settings with the excuse ‘boys will be boys’, but the added lyric ‘girls will be women’ shows the unfair standards, and how normalised it is for young girls to be forced to grow up fast to deal with unwanted touches or comments. The song also includes the lyric ‘if you’re offended by this song, you’re clearly doing something wrong.’ which calls out the media and anti #MeToo propaganda on twitter and over social medias.
  11. 11. • The song also states how ‘It’s all on TV’, which again reiterates how normalised and excused this behaviour is. It sparks change for this, which is something I strongly agree with and want to incorporate into my FMP. Normalisation of such behaviours can be detremental to both both men and women, as well as further corrupting the justice system. • As the years go on and society is slowly changing and becoming more equal and accepting, more and more of these songs are being released and more women are beginning to come forward. Furthemore the movement itself led to a lot of profress in sectors all around the world, ranging from Hollywood and film to Churches and Medicine. Seeing how the efforts of social media and artists changed the way we see women I nwork places and in general was incredibly inspirational to me, and was a key reasoning in why I want to make my FMP with similar themes and morals. • Due to the Me Too movement, non disclosure agreements regarding sexual harrasment have been banned. This was one of the accused biggest weapons in trials, such as in the Harvey Weinstein cases. Sourced from the Los Angeles Times, Zelda Perkins (Weinsteins former secretary) was forced to sign a nondisclosure which meant she couldn’t even tell family that he exposed himself to her multiple times, and forcing her to take dictation when he bathed. She was silenced for almost 20 years. It’s an awful thought that before 2018 men could buy and sell women’s silence on misconduct, but with the movement and others joining it pushing forward, this is proof it will imrpove the safety of women in work. This story, though frustrating, is powerful, and wants me to make my FMP something that gives others, particularly women in this situation a voice through compassion and imagery. This also proves that such powerful movements with ideologies such as me too can provide the world of difference for women all around the world and in different sectors of work. • In January 2018, The Times Up Legal Defence Fund was launched, and raised over $24 million to help people in crisis. Brittany Hoyos was a woman who received help from the fund. She had been a victim of unwanted advances from a coworker at only 16, and upon rejection he played the victim which got her fired. The story effected me personally as I have been in a very simillar situation, and to hear that this woman was given the help she need through the effects of such a powerful movement is so inspiring to me, and makes me want to produce something that will make a difference in a similar way. I want to represent the feeling of helplessness and guilt in that situation that has been so overlooked by society. Emotional harrasment can be just as damaging, and it’s so important to be to provide an understanding an explaination of what it’s like, to help bring awareness to this issue which is commonly disregarded. The Me Too Movement – Effects/Justification
  12. 12. • Billboard – Patrick Crowley (2018) FLETCHER Shares #MeToo-Inspired Track 'I Believe You' With Poignant Open Letter: 'I'm Listening, We All Are’ - https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/8236612/fletcher-new-song-i-believe-you-me-too-open-letter • Charlotte Lawrence (2018) Charlotte Lawrence – Everybody Loves You - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxwuzioSgJI • Dua Lipa (2020) Dua Lipa - Boys Will Be Boys (Official Lyrics Video) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0QWX2M7W7M • Fletcher (2018) I Believe You (AUDIO) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfXZieB7zEg • Kate Vogal (2020) The Truth - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ekNXsgG7oc • New York Times – Melena Ryzik (2019) In a Test of Their Power, #MeToo’s Legal Forces Take On McDonald’s - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/21/business/mcdonalds-female-employees-sexual-harassment.html • NME – Tobi Ackingbade (2020) Dua Lipa’s new song ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ tackles sexual harassment and “avoiding confrontation from men” - https://www.nme.com/news/music/dua-lipas-new-song-boys-will-be-boys-tackles-sexual-harassment-and-avoiding-confrontation-from- men-2633501 • Ones To Watch – Anna Scholfield (2018) Charlotte Lawrence’s Debut EP ‘Young’ Will Make You Cry in Your Car - https://www.onestowatch.com/blog/charlotte-lawrences-debut-ep-young-will-make • SMF (2019) The Weeknd’s “In the Night” Lyrics Meaning - https://www.songmeaningsandfacts.com/the-weeknds-in-the-night-lyrics- meaning/ • Springer International Publishing – Bianca Fileborn, Rachel Loney-Howes (2019) #MeToo and the Politics of Social Change - https://www.google.co.uk/books/edition/MeToo_and_the_Politics_of_Social_Change/JgywDwAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=0 • The Weeknd (2016) The Weeknd – In The Night (Official Audio) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CbQl98JEbE • Vox – Anna North (2019) 7 positive changes that have come from the #MeToo movement - https://www.vox.com/identities/2019/10/4/20852639/me-too-movement-sexual-harassment-law-2019 • Wikipedia (2017-2020) Me Too - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Me_Too_movement
  13. 13. Bombshell (2019) – The Film • Bombshell, released in 2019, is a film surrounding the story of 3 women who stood up against their boss for sexual harrasment and assault. The film is based on a real life event, and planning begun in 2017 after the man it was based on’s death, Roger Ailes, the former FOX News CEO. It was released limitedly in the USA on the 13th of December, before being distrubted globally by Lionsgate. Though the box office sales were seen as dissapointing, the film was received well by critics. However, on social media it received a lot of hate for being ‘too feminist’ as media like this usually is. However, despite this ‘lashback’, the film proved to be inspirational for women in the same shoes as the characters, and sparked a lot of cases to go to trial. Though the film may not have done the best financially, it set out what it meant to do – tell a story and inspire – which is why it provides perfect context for how I want my FMP to be. • After Roger Ailes death, Annapurna Pictures annoucned on May 18th 2017 that it was making a film about the alleged accusations against him by multiple female employees, including the main characters Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson. Jay Roach was the director, and it was written by Charles Randolph. It peaked the medias interest that a film so centred around female empowerment was written and directed by men, which caused some disgruntlement towards the film despite not even being in production yet. However, due to budget worries Lionsgate took over the film once Annapura Pictures dropped out. The film had the working title of Fair and Balanced before becoming Bombshell in August 2019, and Megyn Kelly stated that she had no involvement in the film. Filming began on October 22nd, and it was filmed in Los Angeles California, a well known hub of harrasment and assault cases. • The film grossed $61.4 million worldwide. This was seen as dissapointing for the studio, but understandable as it had competetion with other documentaries and films surrounding the topic of Ailes’ accusations. Forbes stated that this could also be due to the fact women would not want to ‘shell out movie theatre money and time to watch a film about women being treated terribly by powerful men’. Though I understand this reasoning, I believe quite the opposite. As a woman with experiences with harrasment/assault myself, I found the film incredibly emotive and inspiring, and have watched it a number of times. Though it is a difficult watch, seeing the women stand up for themselves no matter what is incredibly empowering. Though Roger Ailes didn’t exactly get punished in the end, he did lose his job and had his name/reputation tainted, and depsite knwoing this would likely be the outcome, Kelly and Gretchen refused to be silenced. That’s an incredibly important message, that your voice is worth more than any job or reputation, and it’s one I want to convey with my project. ‘I will not be silenced’ is the most important ideology to me, and though some may see it as controversial, it’s a significant aspect to the context behind what I want to eventually create, one way or another.
  14. 14. Bombshell (2019) – The Background • In July 2016, Gretchen Carlson sued Roger Ailes as she had been demoted and let go from her work placement after reported a case of sexual harrasment. This is unfortunately incredibly common all over the world, as from a company’s point of view, firing a single person is easier than looking into the alleged harraser, especially if they are in a high up position like Ailes. Carlson settled for $20 million and an apology. In that particular business it’s understandable why she took the money instead of ‘justice’, as women win only 2% of cases, and that’s out of only the ones that are actually sent to trial, the majority get dismissed beforehand. • Due to this lawsuit, many more women spoke out about Ailes, wether publically or anonymously. According to the New York Times, a dozen women stated that very experienced some form of sexual harrasment or intimidation at Fox News, and even more women reported to have witnessing it. It’s no secret that Journalism is a very tricky business for women, especially on TV as they are purposefully sexualised for the male audience, resulting in women being more at risk to harrasment or unwanted comments in a work place. The film itself touches on this, showing how the men in the company would openly talk about their female co workers bodies without hesitation, or how women are expected to go through a cruel and very intrusive ‘examination’ to move up the ranks. The film perfectly demonstrated the sad reality of what women will experience in the work place, especially in media, and what myself will undoubtedly someday deal with too. Most women in high up positions will have to deal with constant remarks on their body, appearance, how they ‘slept their way up’, and sometimes sexual assault and violence from their bosses. Men in power use that position and power over vulnerable young woman in a disgusting way, stating that they can only have the job if they do certain things. Men in work are given jobs because of their skills, 54% of women report feeling like they were given a job because of how they look or what they are forced to do, and experience constant harrasment at work. • In the film bombshell, a character is offered her dream job. The man interviewing her makes a lot of unwanted advances but shuts them down, even feeling the need to apologise as she ‘lead him on’ by being nice. When the man is rejected, she loses the job oppurtunity, just proving that not only are women, and rightfully so, afraid to reject men, but that these men take advantage of their situation for sex or relationships. Even more worrying, men often think that women are lucky because of this. ‘They can get whatever they want so easily’. A woman should never have to give herself up in anyway for a job, and it’s certainly not easy or lucky that this is an almost guaranteed aspect of our life and future career. This is why films like bombshell and my FMP will be so important, to represent our perspective to those who could never truly understand it.
  15. 15. • The second leading woman in the Roger Ailes case was Megyn Kelly. She was a fox news host from 2004-2017, working many different notable cases and making a name for herself. She hosted her own section named ‘Kelly’s Court’, and focused mostly on legal and political happenings when reporting. • In November 2016, Kelly opened up in her book ‘Settle For More’ about how Fox news’ Roger Ailes had made unwanted advances on her multiple times over her career, and ‘innapropriate sexually charged comments’. She also stated that he eventally tried to physically assault her by trying to ‘grab [her] repeatedly’ and ‘kiss [her] on the lips’. Though at the time she didn’t speak to the press, these comments in her memior were enough to fuel the allegations, though Roger denied them. • Roger was given a deal to resign from Fox News in July 2016 and died a year later, which meant he never was and never truly will be punished for his crimes despite Kelly and all the other women’s best efforts. Both Kelly and Gretchen lost their jobs due to the case, but Megyn was able to get another job at NBC news. As of now, she is is launching her own media company. • Kelly is an inspiration to all women who have experienced both emotional and sexual harrasment, and I want to embody her ideologies and what she represents in my FMP. Similar to Bombshell, I want to tell a hard to watch but important story, portraying in a narrative what it’s like to be a woman in today’s society, where harrasment and sexism is so normalised.
  16. 16. • Wikipedia (2019) Bombshell - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombshell_(2019_film) • Independent – Clemence Michallon (2020) Bombshell: The Real Story Behind Oscar-nominated film starring Charlize Theron - https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/bombshell-true-story-roger-ailes-fox-news-charlize-theron- megyn-kelly-a9287661.html • The Guardian – Molly Redden (2016) Roger Ailes accused of harrasment by at least 20 women, attornys say - https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/jul/21/roger-ailes-sexual-harassment-accusations-fox-news • Vox – Emily Crockett (2016) Here are the women who have publicly accused Roger Ailes of sexual harassment - https://www.vox.com/2016/8/15/12416662/roger-ailes-fox-sexual-harassment-women-list • VanityFair – Alisyn Camerota (2019) “FIRST, YOU HAVE TO DO THESE THINGS I SAY”: INSIDE ROGER AILES’S TWISTED GAME OF MIND CONTROL - https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/12/inside-roger-ailes-twisted-game-of-mind-control-fox-news- bombshell-movie • NPR – Yuki Noguchi (2017) Sexual Harassment Cases Often Rejected By Courts - https://www.npr.org/2017/11/28/565743374/sexual-harassment-cases-often-rejected-by-courts • Harper Collins – Megyn Kelly (2016) Settle For More - https://www.google.co.uk/books/edition/Settle_for_More/rlHpDAEACAAJ?hl=en
  17. 17. How the Demonisation of Rejection in Media Translates to Reality • One of the main issues with common media like films, TV, social media posts etc. is how they’re made to appeal towards the male gaze, especially surrounding more male orientated genres like comic books or sxcience fiction. Even though these genres have tried to become more appealing to a female audience in recent years, this just creates an entire new problem of how to incorporate strong female characters without giving them a companion complex or making them fit just the ‘love interest’ type. A lot of studios believe all they need to do is include a woman who is ‘perfect’ in terms of intelligence and strength to appeal to a faminist view, but this is completely unbalanced and gives no room for character development. It also makes the charatcer come across as almost a token rather than an immersive person, and completely ruins the point women are trying to make. • Another issue that comes along with incorporating female charatcers is the fact that they are often cast aside as the love interest, given no actual development other than appealing to a male lead, and often compromise their own choices and centre their entire life around him. Unfortunately this isn’t specific to only male targeted genres and happens across widespread common media, even those directed towards women. This causes dangerous expectations for reality, as people who grow up on these films can fall victim or further these harmful stereotypes and expecations for women themselves. A common example of this is social media. • Through ‘memes’ and jokes on the internet, the idea of ‘the friendzone’ has been a common tool used to hurt both men and women. All these jokes just further the idea that all men want from woman is a relationship rather than friendship, which in some cases happens to be true. This leads to women feeling afraid and vulnerable to form platonic relationships with men incase they demand more, and can cause them to feel like they’re not enough as their friendship isn’t seen as desirable, only their love and/or body is. There is also a great sense of self love spread using social media, which though is a positive movement, it can be used in a negative light. An example of this is someone complaining about getting rejected in a post or comment under a sad song, and people offering consolation by saying ‘they were too good for you anyway’, despite knowing nothing of the situation. This enables possesive and predatory behaviour, leading the one rejected to believe that they in fact were too good for them and because of that their love interest owes them something in return, even though no one owes you a relationship or justification behind their rejection. No means no in any context, but social media implies that being told no makes you a victim. In some cases this can hurt the love interest even more, especially by people on social media tracking them down and harrasing them, asking questions they have no right asking and making the person in question feel awful just for practising their right of choice. I myself have experienced this extreme behaviour, which is why this topic is so important to me.
  18. 18. • CBS (2007-2019) The Big Bang Theory - The Bing Bang Theory has caused a lot of controversy throughout its 12 year run time. The show originally aired on CBS in 2007, featuring the 5 main cast members, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Raj (Kunal Nayaar), Howard (Simon Helberg) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco. Penny was the only girl in the original cast, and her entire story arcs revolved around Leonard, her designated love interest. The show is very heavily directed towards a male audience and plays into a lot of both racist and sexist stereotypes, leading critics to react harshly to the show. However, despite this, by the 2019 the four main cast members were being paid over $1m per episode. Though the show can definitely be praised for some of it’s comedic values, a lot of its jokes and plot lines come from misogyny, and the female characters are very obviously there to act as props for the 4 main male cast. • The first major red flag in The Big Bang Theory is often considered to be Penny and Leonard’s relationship. Throughout the first few seasons they are very on and off, and their dynamic is portrayed to be very one sided. Leonard is extremely insecure in the relationship due to Penny being conventionally attractive and him not so, and takes it out on her almost every other episode. It’s exhausting to watch and paints an ba dimage of what a relationship should look like. He is constantly berating her for who she talks to, how she dresses and often gets jealous despite the fact he’s the one that ends up cheating on her (which is completely overlooked). It’s due to the fact that he’s ‘geeky’ and ‘non-threatening’ that he gets away with this behaviour, which most would describe as abusive. It’s also an ongoing joke throughout the TV show that Leonard had to ‘wear her down’ in order to get her to be with him, which is an awful message to be sending out to impressionable viewers. Everyone has the right to rejection and he shouldn’t have persisted and made her uncomfortable numerous times just because he felt owed to more than a friendship with her, and he definitely shouldn’t have interfered with her other relationships to make himself the only option. It’s selfish and manipulative behvaiour but The Big Bang Theory presents it in a postive light, as it shows ‘how much he loves her’. The people that think this clearly never stopped to think about whether she loved him. • Similarly to this, another critical point is the entire character of Howard Wallowitz. Similarly to Leonard, he is portrayed as dorky and lovable, like he could do no wrong. However, he is extremely creepy towards women, both friends and strangers, constantly making unwanted advances and sexual remarks. The one time he is called out for it by Penny, the other charatcers berate her for being ‘mean and cruel’ as Howard is ‘sensitive and doesn’t know any better’. She is made to feel bad for feeling uncomfortable around him and forced to apologise. When she does this, he takes the apology to mean something more and attempts to kiss him ,pretty much summing up his entire character. He also encourages another character Amy to agree to go out with her coworker in order to not hurt her feelings, despite the fact she claims the male friend makes her uncomfortable multiple times, and has a boyfriend at the time. In the end, the coworker only agrees to back off because she’s with someone, not because she said no, showing how people tend to respect the partner they’ve never met over a woman they consider a friend. Pop Culture detictive on youtube puts it perfectly, ‘On television men’s feelings and bruised egos are nearly always depicted as more important than women’s comfort or women’s safety’.
  19. 19. • One Direction – 2011-2013 Discography - Though One Direction is one of the mos tpopular boyband’s in the world, a lot of fans are in agreement that a lot of their older songs are problematic lyrically. The group were pushed into the archtype of, like The Big Bang Theory, lonely, unpopular ‘nerds’ almost, playing the nice guy who would treat girls well instead of their ‘jock boyfriends’. At the time this trope was commonly accepted, but in hindsight not only is this trend demeaning of women’s right to a choice, it’s also sexist towards men who happen to be more conventionally attractive, claimign that all men who are like that don’t respect women or are bad people all round, when usually it’s the opposite. This was also when the term ‘r/niceguy’ became a thing, which refers to men who belittle women because they won’t date them, but pose themselves as innocent and lonely for attention and/or sympathy. Though some recognise now that misogynstic lyrics like these are not okay, there’s still a lot of sexism in the music industry and the ideas surrounding these songs still very much exist. Though they’re ‘just songs’, they can easily influence real situations, which can cause a variety of harm. • One Direction (2012) I Would – I Would is one of their most popular older songs due to its quick beat and good melody, but upon looking at the lyrics it’s obvious that the song is out dated. In the chorus, the singer’s perspective claims that his love interest’s boyfriend doesn’t treat her well, despite knowing nothing about their relationship, and says that he’d treat her better; ‘Would he say he’s in the L-O-V-E? Well if it was me then I would.’ This not only shows his self entitlement, it’s possesive and creepy towards this woman who’s clearly not interested. The second pre-chorus is just as bad, stating ‘Feels like I'm constantly playing a game that I'm destined to lose, cause I can't compete with your boyfriend, he's got 27 tattoos’. This plays into the idea that women are a prize to win or compete with other men for as if they don’t get their own say, and the 27 tattoos remark also again plays into that harmful male stereotype of coneventionally attractive or physically ‘scary’ men can’t treat women right. Overall though the tune makes this a good song, the lyrics make it almost impossible to listen to and really aided the normalisation of the nice guy and ‘friendzone trope’, which I want to undo with my project. • One Direction (2012) Still The One – This song associates less with the idea of the ‘nice guy’ trope, but still romanticises persistence, toxicity and force over women. The song revolves around a man coming back to a woman the song suggests her left broken hearted, and demanding that she gives him a second chance despite the fact she doesn’t want him, ‘you say to everybody that you hate me’, and that he will never give up even though she’s moved on. The singer’s perspective becomes even more persistant, the lyrics reading ‘girl just tell me what I want to hear’. Though it’s just a lyric, it projects the idea that she owes him a relationship and that he wants control over her again. It’s desperate and sending an awful message, but because the song also talks about how torn up he is, that’s overlooked and again like The Big Bang Theory, he’s seen as the victim. It’s like when a woman says no during public proposals, everyone immedietly sees her as a bad guy despite the fact she has every right to say no, and he shouldn’t have done a grand public gesture unless he was certain as it puts her in a position where she’s forced to say yes. I want my project to highlight the behind the scenes of this, and how these controlling siutations can effect someone and ways people don’t even think about.
  20. 20. • The main reason I chose to centre my project around the theme of Feminism, misogyny and the #MeToo movement is because of this idea surrounding the friendzone, and that a lot of men believe women owe them a relationship. Though the roles can obviously be reversed, my experience revolves around a man. It’s something that deeply effected me, providing in trauma in a way that’s difficult to describe. This behaviour is so normalised that most people don’t see the issue, which leads to a feeling of guilt and imposter syndrome, making the experience even worse. Due to what I’ve experienced this past year and my enlightenment to the issues surrounding themes like persistence and rejection, I want to create something that will tell a narrative and bring light to it in a way I haven’t seen before. I want to portray a message that emotional abuse and harrasment are an issue too and shouldn’t be overlooked or even glorified by shows such as The Big Bang Theory for the sake of a man’s ego. Rejection doesn’t equal a victim, but harrasment and emotional blackmail do. • In terms of context, personal experience as a young woman in today’s society is definitely the biggest impact. I am very passionate about this subject, and feel a strong sense of importance to make something with such an overlooked context, using existing media both for and against my beliefs as inspiration to create a project. The influences we’re reaised around and situations we deal with almost daily purely because of our gender is something I’ve always struggled to accept, and by watching films such as Bombshell or looking into the #MeToo movement I feel a sense of empowerment in my self and solidarity, wheras media and situations like The Big Bang Theory make me want speak out against it, and I want to translate that into a piece of media for my FMP. • Byre (2020) Lemons – This song, though released recently, has become a major anthem for women all around the world, make famous through a demo released on tiktok and then produced into a full song on the 23rd of April 2020 and I believe it promotes extremely similar themes as to what I want my project to also promote. The first verse addresses the idea that persisitance shouldn’t be rewarded with a sarcastic remark, ‘ I wish I could give you the attention that you ordered but I just don’t have the energy’, which completely goes against other pop songs which centre around the theme of someone being ‘the one’ and ‘never letting them go’. It also addresses the idea that some men can’t take no for an answer using the lyrics ‘You saw me as your toy, now that I’m not you throw a tantrum’, which can be used by women as solidarity for similar situations. In the second verse, considered the most powerful, Byre addresses the control abusers try to have over their victims, and how we should stand up against that; ‘You tried to knock me over by acting like you're above me, and pretending that I don't have a voice. And I don't wanna encourage your abusive behavior, but I just can't let you win I'm legitimately tired of being walked all over by these insecure babies who think that they're men. It perfectly encaptures the feeling and conflict of wanting to let go of the situation and move on, but also wanting that closure and justice for what they did to you. It’s a song that I relate strongly with, and it’s one of the biggest inspirations as to why I want to create my project with these themes. Like the singer, I don’t want to let them win, and this project could help with closure in a sense as well as portraying an important message.
  21. 21. • Byre (2020) Brye - LEMONS [Official Lyric Video] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iO2Bh6AJ7dM • CBS/Netflix (2007-2009) The Big Bang Theory - https://www.netflix.com/title/70143830 • Flare – Meghan Collie (2017) Unpopular Opinion: The Big Bang Theory Seriously Sucks - https://www.flare.com/tv-movies/big-bang- theory-sexist/ • Instagram (2018) niceguysig - https://www.instagram.com/niceguysig/?hl=en • Jonah Green (2017) The "Friend Zone" Doesn't Exist, You Just Suck - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJOvr-b6PoM • Lindy (2019) The “Friendzone” Doesn’t Exist - https://pricelindy.medium.com/the-friendzone-doesnt-exist-33ce35d4f0cb • Looper – Lea Van Der Merwe (2020) The creepiest thing Howard ever did on The Big Bang Theory - https://www.looper.com/188734/the- creepiest-thing-howard-ever-did-on-the-big-bang-theory/ • Lulu – Vernon Wildy Jr ( 2011) Nice Guys Finish Last - https://www.google.co.uk/books/edition/Nice_Guys_Finish_Last/lxViAwAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=0 • One Direction (2012) One Direction - I Would (Audio) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvtG1_SKe_s • One Direction (2012) One Direction - Still The One (Audio) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NU8IC5RJcM • Pop Culture Detective (2017) The Adorkable Misogyny of The Big Bang Theory - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3-hOigoxHs • Screenrant – Ben Sherlock (2019) The Big Bang Theory: 20 Things About Howard Wolowitz We All Choose To Ignore - https://screenrant.com/big-bang-theory-howard-wolowitz-biggest-problems/ • Twitter (2020) JMZunigaAuthor - https://twitter.com/JMZunigaAuthor/status/1271164750211084289

