5ta. act georgina flores padilla

El uso educativo de las diversas herramientas de la web 2.0

  1. 1. E L U S O E D U C A T I V O D E L A S D I V E R S A S H E R R A M I E N T A S W E B 2 . 0 G E O R G I N A F L O R E S PA D I L L A
  2. 2. Beneficios del empleo de la wiki en actividades educativas: Desarrolla la habilidad de colaboración en docentes y alumnos. Aumenta la motivación, sentido de pertenencia a un grupo y genera mayor compromiso para finalizar las tareas asignadas. Propicia la construcción de productos originales y creativos. Posibilita la visualización de los logros, avances y tropiezos de un proceso de creación de documentos o evidencias de aprendizaje. Permite una dimensión enriquecida en la experiencia de la interacción con otros recursos, sitios y documentos.
  3. 3. Recomendacione s para incorporar las wiki en la práctica docente : Utilizarlo como un entorno de aprendizaje para el desarrollo de estrategias colaborativas. Integrarlo a técnicas didácticas como el aprendizaje basado en problemas, desarrollo de proyectos, método de casos, entre otros. Emplearlo como instrumento evaluación del proceso de aprendizaje individual y grupa en el seguimiento de actividades realizadas en equipo. Usarlo para la construcción de diversos documentos de forma colaborativa: lluvia de ideas, mapas mentales, glosarios, informes y proyectos.
  4. 4. • Estimular el debate en Facebook • Jugar a las adivinanzas en Twitter
  5. 5. • Dar una clase virutal en Google Plus • Trabajar la comunicación visual y la creeatividad con Instagram o Vine Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY
  6. 6. • Componer un tablero colaboratio en Pinterest • Documentar una actividad con Flickr • Presentar un trabajo en YouTube Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC
  7. 7. Conclusión En el ámbito educativo las wiki están vinculadas con su capacidad de generar ambientes colaborativos, donde además el docente puede llevar un seguimiento puntual de los procesos de integración y construcción de contenidos, así como de la toma de decisiones y trabajo en equipo de todos los estudiantes. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA

