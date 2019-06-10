8. Feedback

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feedback Georgia Brown
  1. 1. Feedback Georgia Brown
  2. 2. Viewer Feedback Sophie Grantham (19 years / Sound Assistant) Having helped you on you project I am so proud to see the finished project and how well it has been edited to contain all the best and most entertaining content, the images overlaying some of the video looks so professional and I think it has been edited perfectly for the style of film! The sound background music is perfect for context also and it is so clear and easy to understand! I enjoyed working with you and your schedules for filming were always o precise and easy to follow which made the process as easy as possible and nothing was unplanned and in organised so I can praise you on that! Matthew Seaman (21 years / Computer Science Graduate) Fitting music sets the theme and tone of the movie perfectly, Good edits showing flash backs and relevant information, also helps to focus and push key points. Good cuts in between the transitions very smooth and not choppy . Pushes the main points of the story forward with the good cuts on the teacher showing key points said and then backing imagery to provide support in what he’s saying. Nice change of music, its a nice smooth change and doesn't change to something completely different. The font is sometimes a bit hard to read and for the teacher it fades to black a little bit to much at the start. The Priest is a little bit quite, but don’t think that's your fault. Josh Eastham (18 years / Media Student) I think the documentary's are very good, the pacing is excellent and flows really well with the dialogue from the nuns. The audio levels are good with the music not being too loud to hear the dialogue. Visually the shots, framing and subject placements are very nice and work really well. The only issue I have with it is that because there are multiple episodes of varying lengths it is difficult to keep your attention span focused for that long. It would be good if we could have some kind of highlight real of the best and most important bits or a short version where all of the interviews are intertwined. Sumiah Sinclair Shaw (19 years / Digital Artist) The interviews themselves are interesting and along with the cuts help to focus on key points. The lengths of each interview is good as it gets the point of the persons vocation across and is the perfect length. The cuts and fades to black are very fitting and used at good times. However could be better if a younger person was interviewed as I don't feel attached to the older people interviewed and the music was a bit sad and brought a sad tone to the short movie, even though it is fitting a happier song could have been chosen. Sophie Adgo (30 years / Nursing Student) I love the music and the pictures used as they help give context to the interviews. The shots are simple and could have had more diversity in them but on the other hand don’t confuse you which is good. They also feel really at ease which makes the interview seem more real and less forced which helps you to take in what they’re saying.
  3. 3. Feedback Evaluation This is some of the feedback that I got when showing people my short film which included all the three interviews in one. In general I am really happy with the response I got from these people since they were in my target audience and I was obviously aiming for them and to impress them. Within their feedback was some really positive notes for example thinking that it flows really well and that the tone of the film works great. People also said that what the people were saying was interesting which is good to her since this is a subject which people often label as boring and so I had to try and combat that which I think I did successfully. There was also a few issues brought up in the feedback that I would take on board if I had the chance to re-edit the film. Firstly was having one film with all the interviewees intertwined so that they all spoke about common themes rather than being in separate parts even when they were in one piece. I did think of this originally when I was planning and I created a digital storyboard for that plan however when I was editing I felt that the best way to do it separately however now I am not so sure that was the best idea. If I did have a chance to re-edit I would do them intertwined and I would also follow the feedback on having it has one whole smaller piece. This is because I wanted it to be easy and quick to watch since that it is often how young people ingest their media content and so I wanted it to be quick for them to take in. I had mixed feedback in terms of the music, some people thought that it was really fitting for the subject and people who were being interviewed, where as others thought that it was too serious and sad and that I should have cheerier music since they are talking about positive not negative things. If I could change it now I may try it with new music so that I could see whether that gives a new spin on the documentary. When proposing this film concept I decided that the audience should be young people in 18-30’s sine that was my age range and I wanted to enlighten that group of facts which are often ignored. However since I am in that group I felt as though I was a good representation of that however I can understand after reding the feedback that some people find it hard to find representation in the people I chose to interview since 2/3 of them are 80+. The main reason I hadn’t considered this option before was because it was about people who have vocations in the church and you cannot be 18-21 and have that since it takes years and years to go through the processes. This again is something that I may change if I could possibly by adding a fourth interviewee who was maybe considering entering into a vocation so that the audience felt more represented and could relate to someone on screen more than they do with the retired priest. Overall I am really happy with the feedback since it wasn’t negative it just had some ideas and suggestions for improvement which is exactly what am wanting since I need to keep improving my work if I am to become successful in the field out of education.

