what's the application of calcium carbonate(Coca3), from this article you can get more, if you need this kind of products, contact with me freely: +8613363884610.

  Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) An inorganic compound commonly known as limestone, limestone, stone powder, marble, etc.Calcium carbonate is neutral, basically insoluble in water, soluble in hydrochloric acid.It is one of the common substances on earth. It exists in aragonite, calcite, chalk, limestone, marble, travertine and other rocks. It is also the main component of animal bones or shells.Calcium carbonate is also an important building material, widely used in industry. CaCo3 1.The application calcium carbonate in rubber Calcium carbonate is one of the earliest and largest filler in rubber industry.It can not only increase the volume of products, but also save expensive natural rubber or synthetic rubber, so as to reduce the cost.Nanometer super fine calcium carbonate has the characteristics of super fine and super pure, the crystal shape and particle size are effectively controlled in the production process, and the surface modification is carried out.Therefore, it has a three-dimensional structure and good dispersion in rubber, which can improve the reinforcing effect of the material.
  in Rubber 2.The application calcium carbonate in paper marking Calcium carbonate in paper making mainly as paper filler, in order to ensure a certain strength of paper, whiteness, and reduce the cost, add a lot of calcium carbonate in the paper.The large use of calcium carbonate in the paper industry is based on the international paper industry from acid paper process to alkaline or neutral paper process, so that a large number of cheap calcium carbonate instead of the previous talc and porcelain clay. Calcium carbonate as paper filler has the following advantages: (1) high whiteness;(2) loose thickness;(3) durability;(4) air permeability;(5) can be used as a supplement of titanium dioxide;6 low abrasion;7) softness enhancement;8 improve ink absorption performance;9 low uv absorption;Attending controls combustion.
  Paper marking 3.The application calcium carbonate in ink Superfine calcium carbonate used in ink, showing excellent dispersion, transparency, excellent gloss and hiding power, as well as excellent ink absorption and drying, it must be activated, crystal shape for spherical or cube. In Ink 4.The application calcium carbonate in coating Calcium carbonate can be used as a white pigment and a kind of skeleton in coatings.Because caco3 color is white, opposite latex in coating, dissolvent price is cheap, and grain is fine, can be dispersed evenly in coating, it is the constitution pigment that
  USES in great quantities so.Because of the raise of environmental protection consciousness, coating in building respect already used water-borne coating in great quantities, because caco3 is white and hydrophilic, the price is cheap again, get applied so. in coating 5.The application calcium carbonate in plastic Calcium carbonate is widely used in filling polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), acrylonitrile butadiene - styrene copolymer (ABS) and other resins.Add calcium carbonate on improving plastic products some performance would be helpful to enlarge its application scope, they can reduce the resin shrinkage in the plastic processing, improve the flow of abnormal condition, to control the viscosity, can also improve the stability of the plastic product size to improve the hardness of plastic products and rigidity, improve plastics processing performance, improve the heat resistance of plastics products, improve plastic astigmatism, decrease the cost of plastic products.
  In Plastic 6.The application calcium carbonate in cosmetics Adding nanometer calcium carbonate in cosmetics can make the products delicate and smooth, improve the product performance and product grade.It is used as additive to make makeup powder, which can eliminate the brightness of the base powder, protect the skin's adhesion, and has a moderate oil absorption and anti-sweat effect.Also can be used for smooth powder, does not irritate the skin, uniform color, has a certain hiding power.At present, the development trend of cosmetics at home and abroad is curative, functional and natural.Nano - grade calcium carbonate because of food and medical standards.In line with the special requirements of cosmetics, is expected to be fully applied in more and more high-grade cosmetics. in cosmetics
  7.The application calcium carbonate in food Calcium carbonate serves as food additive, appropriate in food adds a few, do not exceed 2% normally, in order to assure the calcium intake that human body place must.In some food (such as chewing gum, chocolate), calcium carbonate as a fortifier, both to reduce costs, and as a matrix material. In food Hebei Jueguan is a Manufacturing and Trading Combo, we have in the non-metallic mineral products. We have the engineer team in this field more than 30 years, and more than 10 sets processing lines to supply you various mineral products depend on needing. Please contact with us freely if you need calcium carbonate products. Ms Nancy Wei WatsApp/We Chat: +8613363884610 Email: nancy@jue-guan.com Web: www.jueguan.alibaba.com #calciumcarbobate #jueguan #Nonmetallicmineralproducts #coca3

