Role of mobile applications in the automobile industry

It will not be an understatement to say that our lifestyle is basically driven by our mobile phones. Be it booking a flight, hiring an Uber, or getting your car to service everything is just a few taps away on your phone’s screen. This ease of access has had a large impact in shaping the present and the future of the automobile industry and the mobility ecosystem at large. Let’s have a look at some of the most profound ways in which mobile applications have impacted the automotive industry.