Diapositivas

EMPRESA CORPORACION EL ROSADO S.A.
JERARQUIAS DE SUBSISTEMAS DE CORPORACION EL ROSADO S.A.
  1. 1. EMPRESA CORPORACION EL ROSADO S.A. GRUPO 2: • MARÍA GABRIELA ZUÑIGA • GEORGE TACURI • JUAN SEBASTIÁN SÁNCHEZ • JEFFREY MUÑÓZ • JUDITH HOLGUIN • LINA PULIDO
  2. 2. EMPRESA CORPORACION EL ROSADO S.A. Es una empresa ampliamente reconocida en el Ecuador, dedicada a la venta de víveres y artículos varios bajo la modalidad de autoservicios y supermercados. La empresa ha pasado por varios cambios con el pasar del tiempo comenzando en el año de 1936 cuando Alfredo Czarninski inauguró una pastelería llamada “El Rosado” ubicada en la zona céntrica de la ciudad de Guayaquil. Donde años más tarde, la empresa se convirtió en un restaurante con el mismo nombre y, por lo tanto, ofrecía varios platos tradicionales consolidándose de esta manera como la opción de preferencia ante el público guayaquileño.
  3. 3. En el año de 1954, se decide fundar el primer autoservicio de Ecuador en el cual se empezaron a ofrecer variadas gamas de productos, a éste nuevo negocio lo denominó Importadora El Rosado. Este último hito se convertiría en Supermercados El Rosado y posteriormente en el año 2008 se constituyó como la Corporación El Rosado S.A. Hoy en día Corporación el Rosado incluye líneas de negocio de diferente índole como retail: Mi Comisariato, Mi Juguetería, Ferrisariato, Río Store, Mini, Mi Panadería, Babycenter, Hipermarket, Metrópolis., entretenimiento: Riocentro Shopping, El Paseo Shopping, Supercines, Radio Disney., y restaurantes: Car’s Jr. Chilis, y Red Lobster.
  4. 4. En la actualidad, Corporación El Rosado es una de las empresas más importantes del Ecuador. Además de ser también un ejemplo de innovación y desarrollo, genera miles de plazas de trabajo en sus actividades de diversos tipos. La corporación posee cadenas distribuidas en las ciudades más importantes del país.
  5. 5. EMPRESA CORPORACION EL ROSADO S.A.
  6. 6. JERARQUIAS DE SUBSISTEMAS DE CORPORACION EL ROSADO S.A.

