Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Smart Label Market is Presumed to Reach USD 19.50 Billion by end of 2027 The Global Smart Label Market is escalating at a ...
Transportation industry acts as backbone of country’s economy and is growing on the grounds of increasing global trades de...
 Intermec Inc.  Honeywell International Inc  Smartrac N.V.  Sato Holdings Corporation  Zebra Technologies Corp  GLI,...
 Others Smart Label Market by Region  Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)  No...
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020 Email: info@forencisresearch.com For more market research insights, please visit https://www.fore...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Smart Label Market Size, Share, Recent Trends and Opportunities by Forecast to 2027

34 views

Published on

The Latest Research Report of Smart Label Market Report 2019-2027 | Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast - Forencis Research

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Smart Label Market Size, Share, Recent Trends and Opportunities by Forecast to 2027

  1. 1. Smart Label Market is Presumed to Reach USD 19.50 Billion by end of 2027 The Global Smart Label Market is escalating at a healthy CAGR of 13.1% and is presumed to reach USD 19.50 billion by end of 2027. Smart label is referred to as the flat responsive device or identification slip used for providing in depth product data in digital format. Smart labels are alternatively known as electronic labels, intelligent labels, and smart tags. It includes radio frequency identification, electronic article surveillance, QR code and other tags, which helps in delivering product related information. The smart label can also be used for monitoring temperature and quality of the product, which provides consumer safety. Smart label offers an advantage of tracking the product right from the warehouse throughout product shipping. Due to this, it is extensively used in transportation, food & beverage, healthcare, and many other end-use industries. Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-label-market- sample-pdf/ SMART LABEL MARKET: Drivers & CHALLENGES Market Drivers: Growing Demand from Packaging Industry The packaging industry is witnessing transformation at a rapid pace owing to changing consumer preference towards safer, healthier and affordable options. Expanding retail channel, increasing preference towards the processed and packaged food products, higher demand convenience packaging solution is driving the packaging industry. Increasing awareness regarding product labelling to avail higher product benefits is shifting consumers’ interest towards demand for smart labels. Advantages associated with the smart labels such as high tolerance under extreme conditions, lack of human intervention, accurate product data, real time tracking, eliminate the need of relabeling products and among many others, is further fueling its demand across packaging industry. Increasing adoption in IoT in Transportation
  2. 2. Transportation industry acts as backbone of country’s economy and is growing on the grounds of increasing global trades despite of the headwinds of the trade wars, higher oil imports costs, and increasing economic uncertainty. Rising demand for inventory management through efficient, accurate, and timely operations is driving the demand for IoT based devices. The increasing adoption of IoT in the transportation sector owing to increase spending in public infrastructure construction with increasing adoption of internet for more efficient product transport, asset management, higher security while transportation. Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Smart Label Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-label-market-request-methodology/ Market Challenge: Higher Penetration of Conventional Label The growth of the smart label market is projected to get impacted owing to higher popularity and penetration of the conventional labelling. Low awareness regarding the advantages of the smart label coupled with the higher cost associated with the smart labels is dampening the market growth. Smart label market: Key Segments  On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Near-field Communication (NFC), Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) and Others.  On the basis of printing, the market is segmented into Thermal Printing, Inkjet Printing, Flexographic Printing, Digital Printing and Others.  On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into: Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Automotive, Logistics and Transport and Others.  On the basis of Geography, the market is segmented into: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis. Smart label MARKET: Report Scope The report on the smart label market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation. List of the leading companies operating in the Smart Label Market include:  UPM (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)  CCL Industries  ASK SA
  3. 3.  Intermec Inc.  Honeywell International Inc  Smartrac N.V.  Sato Holdings Corporation  Zebra Technologies Corp  GLI, LLC  Other Key Companies Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-label-market-consult-with- an-analyst/ Smart label MARKET: report segmentation For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research Smart Label Market, by Technology Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)  Active RFID  Passive RFID  Semi-passive RFID Near-field Communication (NFC) Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS)  Radio Frequency (RF),  Acousto-Magnetic (AM)  Electromagnetic (EM) Others Smart Label Market, by Printing  Thermal Printing  Inkjet Printing  Flexographic Printing  Digital Printing  Others Smart Label Market, by Application  Food & Beverage  Healthcare  Automotive  Logistics and Transport
  4. 4.  Others Smart Label Market by Region  Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)  North America (US, Canada, Mexico)  Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)  Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)  South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Key Questions answered by the report  What are the prominent developments affecting the market worldwide and its growth?  What will be the impact of the developments in the market on the industry and on the market players in the future?  What are the evolving variations of the market globally?  What are the evolving functions of the market globally?  What are the prominent aspects that will affect market growth globally during the study period?  Who are the key players operating in the market across the globe?  How are the key players leveraging in the present market scenario worldwide? Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-label-market-purchase-now/ About Forencis Research Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”. Contact Us FORENCIS RESEARCH
  5. 5. Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020 Email: info@forencisresearch.com For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com

×