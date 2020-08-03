Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fintech Blockchain Market is Estimated to Reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2024 The global Fintech Blockchain Market is estimated ...
competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered thro...
 Others Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/fintech-blockchain-market-consult- with-an-analyst/ Fi...
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting serv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FinTECH Blockchain Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2027

37 views

Published on

The Latest Research Report of FinTECH Blockchain Market Growth Rate, Production Volume And Future Opportunities From 2019-2027 - Forencis Research

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FinTECH Blockchain Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2027

  1. 1. Fintech Blockchain Market is Estimated to Reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2024 The global Fintech Blockchain Market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 70.6%. Rising adoption for digitization, increasing adoption of chatbots, and growing in capital optimization are expected to drive the fintech blockchain market. However, cybersecurity and software code risks act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Growing adoption for stock market, record the complete lifecycle transaction and adoption of application programming interface (APIS) is identified as an opportunity for fintech blockchain market. Fintech refers to the financial technology which is use for financial services through software and other technologies such as payment. Fintech Blockchain are used to store the data of transaction and another details of the users. Fintech Blockchain are used for faster transactions, reducing operation costs, and many other financial applications. Some key players in fintech blockchain IBM Corporation Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ripple, Microsoft Corporation, Earthport PLC., Bitfury Group Limited., Interbit, Oracle Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC AND Factom. among other. Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/fintech-blockchain-market- sample-pdf/ FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Synopsis This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global fintech blockchain market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into digital customer engagement, retail banking operations, commercial banking operations and finance and risk. By type, the fintech blockchain market is segmented into private blockchain, public blockchain and consortium blockchain. By application, the market is segmented into credit scoring, stock-trading apps, insurance, budgeting applications and others. FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Scope The report on the fintech blockchain market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics,
  2. 2. competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation. List of the leading companies operating in the Fintech Blockchain Market include:  IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)  Amazon Web Services, Inc.  Ripple  Microsoft Corporation  Earthport PLC  Bitfury Group Limited  Interbit  Oracle Corporation  Digital Asset Holdings, LLC  Factom.  Other Key Companies Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Fintech Blockchain Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/fintech-blockchain-market-request-methodology/ FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Segmentation For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research FinTECH Blockchain Market, by Solution  Digital Customer Engagement  Retail Banking Operations  Commercial Banking Operations  Finance and Risk FinTECH Blockchain Market, by Type  Private Blockchain  Public Blockchain  Consortium Blockchain FinTECH Blockchain Market by, Application  Credit Scoring  Stock-Trading Applications  Insurance  Budgeting Applications
  3. 3.  Others Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/fintech-blockchain-market-consult- with-an-analyst/ Fintech Blockchain Market by Region  Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)  North America (US, Canada, Mexico)  Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)  Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)  South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Key Questions answered by the report  What are the major developments impacting the FinTECH Blockchain Market and its growth?  What will be the effects of the developments in the FinTECH Blockchain Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?  What are the evolving types of the FinTECH Blockchain Market?  What are the evolving applications of FinTECH Blockchain Market?  What are the major characteristics that will affect the FinTECH Blockchain Market growth during the study period?  Who are the key players operating in the FinTECH Blockchain Market?  How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions? Table of Content 1. INTRODUCTION 2. RESEARCH DESIGN & SCOPE 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4. MARKET DYNAMICS 5. INDUSTRY TRENDS – PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 6. FinTECH BLOCKCHAIN MARKET BY SOLUTION, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024) 7. FinTECH BLOCKCHAIN MARKET BY TYPE, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024) 8. FinTECH BLOCKCHAIN MARKET BY APPLICATION, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024) 9. FinTECH BLOCKCHAIN MARKET BY REGION, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024) 10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 11. COMPANY PROFILES 12. APPENDIX Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/fintech-blockchain-market-purchase-now/ About Forencis Research
  4. 4. Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”. Contact Us FORENCIS RESEARCH Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020 Email: info@forencisresearch.com For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com

×