Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Hi, Happy New Year 2022!
The presentation is about health, wealth, wellbeing, prosperity, protecting the earth's planet, peace, and security. It is not so easy to wish you a happy new year 2022, as we have seen that 2020, 2021 were difficult years. So, before wishing you all a Happy New Year 2022. I started to browse the landscape of the needed ingredients in 2022, so I can really wish you all a Happy New Year 2022, that is almost sincere, because the uncertainties are so high nowadays, and we need to prepare for the next crisis. Happy New Year 2022