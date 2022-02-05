Successfully reported this slideshow.
HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022

Feb. 05, 2022
The presentation is about health, wealth, wellbeing, prosperity, protecting the earth's planet, peace, and security. It is not so easy to wish you a happy new year 2022, as we have seen that 2020, 2021 were difficult years. So, before wishing you all a Happy New Year 2022. I started to browse the landscape of the needed ingredients in 2022, so I can really wish you all a Happy New Year 2022, that is almost sincere, because the uncertainties are so high nowadays, and we need to prepare for the next crisis. Happy New Year 2022

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022

  1. 1. Being respon- sible Sincere Not looking for power Honnest AUTHOR BIRD CEO BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT
  2. 2. NEEDS VERSUS ACTIONS WE HAVE TOO MANY NEEDS NOWADAYS AND NOT MAKING ENOUGH ACTIONS! (BIRD) 1900- 100 NEEDS 2019 100000…NEEDS COVID NEEDS MEASURING THE GAPS BETWEEN TODAY AND THE PAST NEEDS BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT Source: author adapted from the history needs
  3. 3. THE 3 LAYERS OF CONCEPT HIGHEST INTERMEDIATE LOWEST Source: author adapted from Business Technology, Management Information System (MIS) BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT
  4. 4. NEEDS = MASLOW (*) PYRAMID OF NEED HIERARCHY BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (*) According to Wikipedia, in 20th century nascent, Maslow was an US administrator, visiting the Indian reserves, he saw the Indian pyramid of needs and reproduced it, while making the physiology the lowest need, and the lowest Indian need, the highest motivation of the production model
  5. 5. Classic Motivation (Maslow Need Hierarchy Pyramid) Actua- rization Esteem Social Security Physiology 4rth needs are satisfied, you can go to the fitth layer of needs. 1st needs are satisfied, you can go to the second layer of needs. 2nd needs are satisfied, you can go to the third layer of needs. 3rd needs are satisfied, you can go to the fourth layer of needs. Food, housing, bathing, health, clothing… Fifth layer: trade, entrepreneurship Fourth layer: confidence, esteem… Third layer: integration, families… Second layer: protection, healthy life, insurance… First layer: Source: author adapted from Organizational Behavior O.B. BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT
  6. 6. Exemples of a new Pyramid of needs Modern Maslow Pyramid (20th century) Actua- rization Esteem Social Security Physiology Food, housing, bathing, health, clothing… Fifth layer: trade, entrepreneurship Fourth layer: confidence, esteem… Third layer: integration, families… Second layer: protection, healthy life, insurance… First layer: In the modern Maslow Pyramid, there is no need priority. Anybody can get his need solved by entering any layer of the need pyramids, without the ascent of satisfaction of a lower level of needs to climb the next layer of needs, and the 2nd layers to third layer up to the toppest need 1 2 3 4 First need: Esteem -> Actuarization -> Physiology -> Social -> Security (last and toppest need) 5 BUT THEY ARE OTHER PYRAMID OF NEEDS OUTSIDE THE MASLOW HYERARCHY PYRAMID OF NEEDS; THEY ARE THE MODERN PYRAMID OF NEEDS (REF.: BUSINESS RESEARCHERS) BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT
  7. 7. ARAB PYRAMID OF NEED HIERARCHY COMMUNICATION FAMILY RELATIONSHIP AFFAIRS Inversed Pyramid with the first need at the top layer, then 2nd need in the middle, to satisfy the last need (which the business management (affairs) First layer 2nd layer 3rd layer Organization Performance management with the knowledge of a country, a culture, organisation pyramid of needs, one can fast track development, and reduce the international relationship risk -> diplomacy Source: author adapted from Organizational Behavior O.B.
  8. 8. Asia Pyramid (always start to offer gifts…) Giving gifts China Pyramid The gift economy useb to be an archaic economy however, it is very performing for business compared to the Maslow Pyramid, where the measure of wealth is made at the toppest need (actuarisation, in such a way, the money earned by the entrepreneur is the measure of the business success Maslow Pyramid The succes of the entrepreneur is measured at the top of the Pyramid of needs Source: author experience and adapted from Organizational Behavior O.B.
  9. 9. WHAT IS THE MEANING OF SAVING LIVES IN 21ST CENTURY ?  ACTIONS NOW- 2022- 2030  BUILDING BACK BETTER:  SENDAI  SDG  PARIS AGREEMENT  HABITAT III  DATA REVOLUTION  FINANCING DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD) IS “IN” BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT Source: author adapted from United Nations worldwide conference and negotiation
  10. 10. ‘’We have seen that in 2020, our action (or reaction) was guided by the fantastic of the pandemics of the past. So, it is important to check (verify), how close of far is a today pandemic compared to the past in link with the prescription of future actions and best practice to save lives’’ (author possible question to make the difference between needs and actions), while comparing with the global frameworks:  Global frameworks are legal strategies:  ‘’Thinking global, acting local’’  ‘’ Transforming our world’’  ‘’The World We Want (WWW)  ‘’ Decade for action 2030’’ Source: Author adapted from United Nations Frameworks BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT
  11. 11. The needs versus the actions  What is an action – it is not reacting!  Can we consider that covid 19 was action in view of the reaction of the world to the covid illness, while they are frameworks, and the gap between imaginary of pandemic of the past, maybe exactly reflecting the today pandemic- the decision taken are always in the scale of the scope of the organizations means, information system, and the resources, and needs. All can summarize in the organization objective  Chicago school of Architecture enacted in 20th century best practices are reached when the internal organization is adapting to the external organization; (this is also, a mimic of Chinese Ying-Yang, which is a match between 2 complementary elements (for example, negative and positive)  As you may or may not understand, from Business Innovation Research Development, we are seeing the world in a negative way, all events are creating negative perceptions- I THINK IT BECAUSE OF THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE NEEDS AND THE ACTIONS. WE HAVE TOO MANY NEEDS TODAY, AND WE ARE NOT ACTING -> THUS WE ARE OVER REACTING TO ADVERSE EVENT DUE TO THE MOTIVATION IN THE MASLOW PYRAMID OF NEEDS
  12. 12. POSSIBLE CRITICISM OF COVID REACTION- IS IT AN ACTION OR REACTION TO A NATURAL HAZARD?  WHY WAS IT A REACTION (AND NOT AN ACTION)  - FOR THE TIME DELAY OF THE INTERVENTION (TOO LONG TIME TO TAKE A DECISION Covid 19 in Wuhan (China) Dec. 2019 Very few deads 16 March 2020 WHO alert Time gap is too wide Fantastic? Past pandemics 21st century Pandemics
  13. 13. THE VIEWPOINT ON THE FANTASTIC OF PAST PANDEMIC IN THE MODERN WORLD?  CAN WE REASONNABLY SAY HAPPY NEW YEAR IN 2022 WHILE WE ARE STILL THINKING THE FUTURE IN TERM OF THE PAST? (AUTHOR POSSIBLE QUESTION ABOUT THE RELATIVE VALUE OF THE PAST TO CREATE THE FUTURE GOODS?) FROM THE FACT, THAT WE ARE ALWAYS REACTING TO ADVERSE EVENT AND NOT ACTING IN PROACTION OR INTEGRATING RISK IN THE PRODUCTION MODEL (FOR EXEMPLE, WE CAN BE AGREED THAT IF COVID 19 ILLNESS PROPAGETED IT WAS BECAUE OF THE EXCESSIVE DEVELOPMENT OF FAST LOGISTIC (AIRCRAFT, TRANSPORT, THE POWER OF MONEY TRANSACTION, LACK OF HEALTH AND PRECAUTIONARY PRINCIPLE…), THERE WAS CLEAR EVIDENCE THAT WE HAD PRIORITIZE THE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND NOT THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT. UNITED NATIONS HAVE PRODUCED MANY FRAMEWORKS, THAT WERE ACCORDING TO ME NEGLECTED OR MINORED, WHILE IT IS THE MEMBER STATES THEMSELVES WHO ARE PRODUCING THE GLOBAL RECOMMENDATION AND BEST PRACTICE (SENDAI, SDG, PARIS AGREEMENT, HABITAT III, FINANCING DEVELOPMENT…) TO SAVE LIVES HOWEVER, WE ARE STILL UNABLE TO IMPLEMENT THE NEW PARADIGMS? CONCLUSION IN SPITE OF THE AMBITION AND THE WILL POWER OF ORGANISATION WE ARE ALWAYS LATE TO ANSWER TO ISSUES (EXEMPLE OF COVID 19 ILLNESS)
  14. 14. THE GROSS PHASE AND PROJECT IDEA IS: DOES THE PAST SERVE THE FUTURE AND CAN WE LEARN LESSONS FROM THE PAST IN A FAST CHANGING ENVIRONMENT?  IT IS THE QUESTION OF TODAY TOOLS TO SOLVE ISSUES The wilderness of a pandemics nowadays It is - a fast world, - With huge quantities of logistic, - extensive globalization - overpopulated world - People maximized their needs - Expectancy life is 80 years (in Europe –France) - Family size is very small - (1-2 children-2022) - Health resource is important The fantastic of a pandemics in the past It is - a slow world, - with no logistic, - no globalization - underpopulated world - People have limited needs - Expectancy life was 20 years (in Europe –France) - Family size was huge - (10-20 children- 1500) - Health resource was poor ? Possible question Were 21st century organization legitimately entitled to compare a modern pandemic with a past pandemics ?
  15. 15. FRAMEWORK: ‘’ENHANCING UNDERSTANDING ACTION’’ (PARIS AGREEMENT, ART.8, 2015)  FIRST LEVERAGE:  Obviously, -I THINK- we did not have the right to compare different contexts for the same answer based on the experience and results of pandemics solution (based on the vaccines) –question of ethics-.  The contexts were different and we reacting with lessons used of the past. HOWEVER THE PAST DOES NOT EXIST, THUS OUR ORGANISATION IRRATIONALS (IT WAS NOT ONLY THE FAKENEWS WITH THE SOCIAL MEDIA-IT WAS ALSO, THE MOTIVATION AND THE CONTEXT TO DESIGN ORGANISATION BEHAVIORAL AND EVOLUTION TOWARD THE WILLINGNESS OF THE MEDICAL EXPERTS TO REDUCE THE FEAR AND ANXITIES OF COMMUNITY MEMBERS (AUTHOR OWN OPINIONS AND JUDGMENTAL TRUTHWORTHYNESS; NOW ANY BODY CAN BE AGREED OR DISAGREER ABOUT THE QUALITY, THE COST, AND THE TIMELENGTH OF THE REACTION FROM DEC.2019-MARCH 2020
  16. 16. THE GOVERNMENTAL OBJECTIVES I THINK SERVED ONLY ONE PURPOSE TO COVER THEIR OWN RESPONSIBLIITES AND THE FACT IT COST LESSER TO ACT THAN DOING NOTHING- I DID NOT CHECK THE BRAIN OF LEADERS, HOWEVER, VARIOUS UN MEETING S HAVE SHOWN THAT TAKING ACTIONS COST LESS THAN NOT ACTING  2ND LEVERAGE:  IS THE PRECAUTIONARY PRINCIPLE-  THE MISTAKE WHICH HAS BEEN MADE IS TO CONFUSE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF PRECAUTION AND THE PRECAUTIONARY PRINCIPLE  EVERYDAY I CAN HEAR IT IN THE MICROPHONE, ORGANIZATIONS ARE REFERRING TO PRECAUTION IS NOT A LEGAL TERM, ONLY PRECAUTIONARY PRINCIPLE IS A LEGALLY BINDING WORD.  IN THAT WAY, IT WAS CLEAR FOR ME, WE WERE OUTLAW IN THE WILLINGNESS TO SAVE LIVE BECAUSE WE DID NOT FOLLOW THE PRECAUTIONARY PRINCIPLE WHICH REQUIRES TO INVESTIGATE THE COSTS OF OUR ACTIONS BEFORE ENGAGING TOWARDS IRREMEDIABLE REPERATION OR PREVENTION.  MAYBE, I AM NOT QUALIFIED. HEALTH IS COSTLESS, HOWEVER, THERE IS A PRICE TO PAY- AND WE CAN SEE THE DIFFERENCE TODAY IN RICH AND POOR COUNTRIES OF OUR REACTION. WAS OUR REACTION AND ACTION (IN A DIPLOMACY WAY, WITH ALL THE RESERVES AND CONDINTIONALITIES INVESTIGATED PRIORY TO DEFINE THE ACTIONS
  17. 17. In Business Innovation Research Development to wish a Happy New Year in 2022- in order to avoid the duplication of mistakes…were organization entitled, to compare different contexts of development for the same motivation to apply the covid vaccines? My first conclusion to wish you all a Happy New Year 2022 It is to recognize or acknowledge our world weaknesses and new threats we are facing, in order to create organizational strength and opportunities for Building Back Better. So we can stop to lament and be disapointed each time a ‘’bad’’ hazard can occur. Moving from the negativity of our world for positive thinking than can create a wealth of actions oriented toward, prosperity for all, healthy life, wellbeing, peace and security
  18. 18. What is an action? Actions are not about needs If you buy bread, you are not making an action, you are satisfying a physiological need for food in order to eat Today, the world population is better feed (except the starving people). So, satisfying your need for food (can be excessive, the food need can be too much, because you are not starving, but overconsuming beyond the value to given a basic diet for ensuring that you body works well? Also, if you spend money to be nice and beautiful for your job, it is also, a social need. If you do not use cosmetic goods to be nice, are you going to die, or are suffering from injustices? I think, it is an introduction through the distinction between an action and the satisfaction of a need. (and of course, we need to find the linkages between NEEDS AND ACTIONS in 21st century, so we can survive in world, which is more constraint and risky – I think?
  19. 19. WHAT IS AN ACTION ALWAYS IN LINE WITH PARIS AGREEMENT  You OR YOUR ORGANIZATION can find yourself:ITSELF, many topicS to look for the differences between need satisfaction and action for the need satisfaction and asking yourself/ITSELF, if this need is reasonably serving for an action?
  20. 20. So, in conclusion for a Happy New Year 2022, you can start to see these distinction between international development (expansion and consumption , excessive production with waste pollution and the sustainable development about improvement and transforming our world in the world we want  A last example: you stay home, then you decide to go out, is it necessary to leave the light on…? The need for light today, is not as deadly (I think) as before, when the street light was reducing the crimes (if it was the cas). So, it important to change our behavior individulally and/or to take action collectively.It can pay to save energy, and in that way, our need satisfaction, really will be an action –I think- because the saving can help others in difficulties in the resource or energy allocation ? (So, it not about consuming more or less, it is about consuming better)
  21. 21. Our thinking is often embedded in negativity (and we are not innovating)  WE NEED TO STOP THINKING TO TAKE ACTION
  22. 22. THE NEGATIVITY OF AN ORGANIZATION (INDIVIDUAL, HOUSEHOLD, FIRM, NGO, GOUVERNMENT)  THE ORGANISATION AND THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS THE ENVIRONMENT INTERNAL ORGANISATION EXTERNAL ORGANISATION COMMUNICATION LISTENING, DIALOGUE, EMPATHY, MEDIATION,…BUSINESS CASE AND BUSINESS MODELS TRUST BUILDING = MONEY
  23. 23. What I/we am/are going to make?  From words to actions ? Actions now What is an action ? Thinking thinking Thinking is not an action T Mr Thinking Ms Action a An action is? People suffering This an action! Yes! Source: author adapted from the Philosophy
  24. 24. How to recognize an action? ACTION ? THINKING ANY ACTION AGAINST A THINKING IS NOT A VALID ACTION STATUS,BEHAVIOR AND EVOLUTION OF AN ORGANIZATION SUFFERING ANY ACTION THAT CAN REMOVE ANXIETY, PAINS…IS A VALID ACTION PSO PSO: PEOPLE Sytem Organization Source: author adapted from the Philosophy
  25. 25. COMPONENTS OF MODERN ACTION (AND NOT IMAGINATION BASED ON THE PAST EXPERIENCES, WHICH OFTEN OUR PEOPLE THINK TO CHANGE OUR WORLD  FOR ME IT IS A MISTAKE BECAUSE PAST EXPERIENCE ARE NEVER ABLE TO BE REPRODUCED- THE PAST DOES NOT EXIST AND THE FUTURE EITHER.  SO THE FUTURE IS WHAT YOU WAN T TO BE (THUS MEANING OF UNITIED NATIONS ‘’TRANSFORMING OUR WORLD FRAMEWORKS’’ AND THE ‘’WORLD WE WANT’’  ALL UNITED NATIONS FRAMEWORK DO NOT ASK TO REPRODUCE THE PAST  THEY ARE ASKING TO BUILD BACK BETTER, TO IMPROVE, TO ENHANCE, TO UNDERSTAND…IN SUCH A WAY, YOU NOT ENCLINED TO USE EXPERIENCE OF PAST AND LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PAST, BECAUSE THE CONTEXTS HAVE DISAPPEARED. SO, THE SO CALLED LEARNED LESSONS ARE NOT VALID –OR IT IS SERVING SPECIAL INTEREST FOR SOME ORGANISATIONS-  PROSPERITY IS FOR ALL TODAY AND AS WE HAVE SEEN VITH COVID 19- A SMALL MINORITY BECAME RICHER AFTER COVID 19, WHILE THE HUGE MAJORITY BECAME EVENT A LARGER POORER MAJORITY- SO IT TELLS FOR ME QUITE A LOT OF THE INTEREST OF SOME GROUPS TO CREATE LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PAST! IN THE VIEW OF THE BULDER PARADOX OF CONSTRUCTION
  26. 26. Conceptual tools for improving our world, in line with the United Nations development framework, Paris agreement article 8, for example (enhancing our understanding)  Understand is not enough today in a fast, global, risky, high density population…important development of networks, new technologies  So, as you can see, we are not in the world of the past (pandemic), we are moving beyond this world with an actual and accurate context, which is not of the pas, and which is claiming to ENHANCE YOUR UNDERSTANDING OF THE NEW WORLD  => and not necessarily by referring to the Past, which often, as we see improvement, because we are more confident, about matters than we seems to know, because it comes from the past, we are projecting our future, on the so called learned lessons, which are obviously lessons learned by the scientific of the past. The covid 19 science in 2020, was absurd, it was based on positivism, which is real time science, so it a science to described and to follow events. So, it maintaining the illusion of change, and the links with the past.
  27. 27. Conceptual tools for improving our world, in line with the United Nations development framework, Paris agreement article 8, for example (enhancing our understanding)  Understand is not enough today in a fast, global, risky, high density population…important development of networks, new technologies  While the sustainable development is a radical change in the thinking of science. As long as you do not create new science, you still will be the slave of your past.  Sustained sustainable development, requires to think the linkages (internal, external) totally in a different ways that we used to with the classic science of positivism .  We are still living, under the conditionality created by the ancient Greek and philosophers that are Descartes, Plato…who created the framework for the today generations while they lived millennium before us. So, sustainable has to release people from the thinking that are restricted by the past, which is thinking based on conserving, art, and trade….  The future generations will need break this logical and structural thinking to establish the sustained sustainable development world, and to leave nobody behind, because as we can see today, the society is leaving the majority behind (the poor, the vulnerable, the women,….)
  28. 28. THE BUILDER PARADOX OF CONSTRUCTION SPEED QUALITY COST YOU CANNOT HAVE AT THE SAME THE 3 CORNERS OF THE TRIANGLE- YOU NEED TO COMPROMISE ON ONE CORNER TO GET SATISFIED THE NEEDS FOR THE 2 OTHER CORNERS (THIS PRINCIPLE IS VERIFIED EVERY DAY, WHEN YOU GO FAST, EITHER IT COST MORE OR IT IS OF POOR QUALITY PROCESS…A GOOD PROCESS IS SLOW OR EXPENSIVE…ETC UNFORTUNATELY TODAY, A GOOD NUMBER OF LARGE PROJECT DEVELOPMENT ARE FAILURES – MAYBE 40% TO 60% OF LARGE PROJECTS COST MORE, POOR QUALITIES OR DELAYED BECAUSE THE BUILDER PARADOX IS NOT APPLIED In such a way think global, but act local, use the decentralization, Agenda 21, local, national, international, which is the seed for all development frameworks in 21st century (browse with the Google search to find the United Nations frameworks) So covid 19 show us that we are fast, but not ready for costing and quality control at the same time- so future solutions should prioritized the two of the 3 corners of the builder paradox, to ensure the satisfaction of the actions To avoid to be disappointed in the organizational life For the coordination? Control, planning, leadership roles and organizing your action? Use the management method based on the Principle of the Builder Paradox, otherwise, you will disappointed about other actions and be negative How to return to a positive world ?
  29. 29. THE WORLD IS MUTATING EVERY 10 YEARS (WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO MAKE IN 10 YEARS TIME ?) 10 YEARS 2020 2030 TIME SCALE COVID 19 8 YEARS TO GO FROM MDGS TO SDGS (*) MDG: MILLENIUM DEVELOPMENT GOALS SDG: SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMEN T GOALS (*) You cannot plan without a time scale: if you want to build back better, you need to transform your world, from where you are and where you want to go. The journey will happen in the timescale
  30. 30. SAVING LIVES AND THE ECONOMY OF DEATH -> HEALTH  CAN WE REASONNABLY SEPARATE THE HEALTH FROM THE DEATH ?  YES!  WITH  SENDAI  17 SDG GOALS  PARIS AGREEMENT  FINANCING DEVELOPMENT  DATA REVOLUTION  HABITAT III  ….  MORE
  31. 31. 2005-2015  HYOGO FRAMEWORK FOR ACTIONS = DEAD BODIES MANAGEMENT THE FUTURE AFTER 2015, WILL IT BE DEAD BODY MANAGEMENT?
  32. 32. THE DEVELOPMENT LOGIC BETWEEN 2015-2030 IS ABOUT GLOBAL STRATEGY LOCAL OPERATION SIGNS OF UNDEVELOPMENT CAUSES OF UNDER DEVELOPMENT DISASTER (DEAD BODIES) DISASTER RISKS NEW PARADIGMS OF 2015 -2030 FOR THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT Covid 19 2020-2022 OLD PARADIGM 2000-2015
  33. 33. 17 POST 2015 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (FROM RIO 2012 AND TRANSFORMING OUR WORLD) AND THE WORLD WE WANT 2015 SDG 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13: Climate Actions 14 15 16 17 PARIS AGREEMENT (COP 21) SENDAI DISASTER RISK REDUCTION 2022?
  34. 34. 17 POST 2015 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDG GLOBAL GOALS GLOBALL REGIONAL NATION AL THEMATIC SOURCE: AUTHOR ADAPTED FROM THE UN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT KNOWLEDGE PLATFORM AND THE SDSN (SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION DEVELOPMENT NETWORK THE CARTOGRAPHY OF THE WORLD WE WANT IN TRANSFORMING OUR WORLD YOU NEED TO ORGANIZE AND BUILD FUTURE TERRITORIES THAT STILL UNKNOWN TODAY CLASSIC DEVELOPMENT BASED ON THE PAST YOUR ORGANIZTION NEEDS TO CREATA LIFE BEYOND THE FRAMEWORK IN ORDER TO ENSURE PROSPERITY FOR ALL, WELLBEING, HEALTHY LIFE, PROTECTING THE EARTH PLANET, PEACE AND SERCURITY- ALL HUMAN BEINGS ON EARHT ARE ALL GLOBAL, NATIONAL, REGIONAL, AND CAN SPOUSE SPECIFIC THEME OF ACTIVITIES PERTAINING TO THE 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
  35. 35. Sendai, SDG and deaths  Roads (SDG)  Disasters (SDG, Sendai)  Hazardous chemicals (SDG)  Maternal Mortality (SDG)  Tuberculosis (SDG)  Malaria (SDG)
  36. 36. Where to find disaster deaths in Sendai? (per 1000 -> 100000)  UN-SDRR Framework: Sendai Target (a)  17 SDG: SDG1.5.1 (POVERTY REDUCTION)  17 SDG: SDG 11.3 (SMART SUSTAINABLE CITIES)  17 SDG: SDG 3 (HEALTHY LIFE…WELLBEING) DEATHS
  37. 37. Deaths related to economic losses (GDP)  Water related deaths (SDG)  Death from car crash accident  Death from illnesses (virus)  Death from tobacco smoking and lung cancer  ….  Read more in the document indicators, targets and sustainable development goals (17 SDG)
  38. 38. SUB-DIVISIONS OF THE DISASTER SYSTEM TRANSPORT HEALTH HOUSING TELE COMMUNICATION FOOD/ WATER ENERGY REFUGEE DISPLACEMENT
  39. 39. Observing realities Mobilization for the objective 2030 Projects: What/Who/How/Whe n/Where/Why….
  40. 40. THE WORLD IS GOING TO WORSEN IN 2022 BECAUSE OF THE TITANIC SYNDROM THE ACCOUNT OF DEAD BODIES- THE TRUST IS IN TECHNOLOGY AND COUNTING DEATH- CLASSIC RISK RETURN ON INVESTMENT WITH THE INSURANC TO BUFFER THE RISK DISASTER ROUTE LOGIC OF 2005 DEAD BODY MANAGEMENT COVID 19 LOGIC OF WOLD DEVELOPMENT INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT WORLD RESTRICTION IN 2020 FINANCIAL CRISIS 2007-2008 DERIVING RISK WORLD PLANET TRAJECTORY IN THE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT = EXPANSION BUSINESS BAIL OUT AND STIMULUS PACKAGE UNTIL WHEN ? FISCAL AND MONETARY POLICY TO ENSURE THE PRICE STABILITY
  41. 41. SENDAI 2015-2030 IT IS NOW THAT WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO USE THE NEW FRAMEWORK BECAUSE OF THE ENHANCING OF UNDERSTANDING ACTION  HOWEVER, SOME EXPERT WHERE ALREADY VERY ADVANCED, BUT WAS PREVENTED TO USE IT (PROFESSOR RAOULT WAS FAR ADVANCED-HE WAS IMPLEMENTING PERHAPS WITHOUT THE KNOLEDGE OF UNITED NATIONS WHICH IS A CLAIM FOR THINKING GLOBAL AND ACTING LOCAL  CHLOROQUINE HELPED TO REDUCE NUMBERS OF ILLNESSES, BUT THE INVESTMENT WAS NOT SERVING THE PURPOSE OF GOVERNEMENTS IN THE LOGIC OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND BANKING SYSTEM BORROWING AND LENDING MONEY, WHICH IS THE CLASSIS INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM, WHILE THE SYSTEM ARE NOT PROVIDING THE NECESSARILY FUNDING.  WE HAVE TO REMEMBER THE FINANCIAL CRISIS IN 2008, WHICH WAS A PREVIEW OF COVID 19, BECAUSE GOVERNMENTS HAVE USED DRUGS, ILEGAL TRADE TO BOOST OFFICIALLY OR UNOFFICIALLY THE NATIONAL GDP (GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT) WHICH WAS AN ACCOUNT OF BUSINESS OUTPUT.  SO, COVID 19 WAS A REMAKE OF 2008 FINANCIAL CRISIS, BUT AS THIS TIME, THE CRISIS DID NOT AFFECT THE BANKIGN SYSTEM, I THINK THE GOVERNEMENTS WERE MORE ETHICAL AND REFUSES TO USE DRUG, CHLOROQUINE OR OTHER GOODS PROMOTED ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA TO BOOST THE NATIONAL GDP, AS THE CENTRAL BANKS WERE WILLING TO FLOW MONIES IN THE COUNTRIES AND GOVERNEMENTS COULD BORROW MONEY, SO DRUG ANDOTHER ILEGAL MATTERS TO PREVENT AND CURE COVID 19 WERE DETERRED AND REPRESSED (AND PEOPLE BECAME OUTLAW DUE TO RESTRICTION- SO THERE ARE SIMILARITIES WITH FINANCIAL CRISIS AND ALSO DISTINCTION  IN THE SEARCH OF THE ENHENCEMENT OF UNDERSTANDING ACTION
  42. 42. WHY SENDAI FRAMEWORK DID NOT WORK BECAUSE OF THE STATE COUP-MONEY WAS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SENDAI, BECAUSE OF THE ATTRACTION CREATED BY THE CENTRAL BANKS, WHICH DID NOT EXISTED DURING THE FINANCIAL CRISIS IN 2008 (IN SUCH A WAY? SENDAI DID NOT EXIST IN 2008, HOWEVER, GOVERNEMENT WITHOUT THE KNOWLEDGE WERE USING SENDAI. BUT IN 2020, SENDAI EXISTED, BUT AS THE BANKING SYSTEM WAS FIT FOR PURPOSE, THE SENDAI FRAMEWORK WAS DISCARDED (WASTED) GOVERNEMENT IN 2020 PREFERRED FRESH MONEY AND NOT ILEGAL TRADE –AS IN 2008- TO BOOST THEIR ECONOMY GDP- SO RAOULT WAS PREVENTED TO IMPLEMENT SENDAI BASED ON THE CHLOROQUININE AND OTHER LOCAL SCIENCES  CONCLUSION SENDAI IS THE LOCAL SCIENCED AGAINST DISASTERS AND ASKING THE ORGANISATIONS TO REDUCE RISKS. SENDAI DISASTER RISK REDUCTION IS COMPETING WITH THE CENTRAL BANKS Financial crisis 2008 GDP (FROM FINANCING FLOWS) THE FINANCING FLOWS ARE DESTROYED GOVERNMENT USED ILEGAL TRADE TO BOOST THE GDP GDP (FROM ILEGAL SOURCE OF FINANCE + PROBLEM 2008 FACEBOOK AND SOCIAL MEDIA DO NOT EXIST AS SUCH PRE- SENDAI PRE- SENDAI
  43. 43. SENDAI DISASTER RISK REDUCTION IS COMPETING WITH THE CENTRAL BANKS Covid 19 GLOBAL CRISIS GDP (FROM FINANCING FLOWS) THE FINANCING FLOWS ARE FIT CENTRAL BANK CAN LEND MONEY TO GOVERNEMENT GOVERNMENT USED ILEGAL TRADE TO BOOST THE GDP GDP (FROM ILEGAL SOURCE OF FINANCE + PROBLEM 2008 FACEBOOK AND SOCIAL MEDIA DO NOT EXIST AS SUCH PRE- SENDAI PRE- SENDAI WHAT HAPPENED IN 2020-2022 ? THE NEW BUSINESS ENTRIES ARE FACEBOOK AND SOCIAL MEDIA WHICH ARE PLAYING THE SAME ROLE AS GOVERNEMENTS IN 2008- THEREFORE THEY ARE COMPETITORS OF GOVERNEMENT- AND AS THE CENTRAL BANK IS FIT, THE GOVERNEMENT DECIDED TO ELIMINATE A PRACTICE USED IN 2008- WHILE THIS TIME, SENDAI WAS TOTALLY LEGAL (AND SOCIAL MEDIA AND RAOULT WAS FREE TO PROMOTE THE LOCAL SCIENCE THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET/ BUSINESS PRINCIPLE OF COMPARTIVE ADVANTAGES GOVERNEMENTS INTRODUCED THE CONCEPT OF FAKENEWS BECAUSE FACEBOOK WAS REPLACING THE GOVERNEMENT WHICH WAS MAKING PRE-SENDAI IN 2008 WHICH WAS BANNED IN 2020 TO USE THE CENTRAL BANK MONEY COVID 19 WAS AN ISSUE BETWEEN GLOBAL MULTINATIONAL (FACEBOOK) AND GOVERNEMENTS
  44. 44. Conclusion on the United Nations framework disaster risk reduction 2015-2030 (Sendai)  According to the theory of business comparative advantage (Michael Porter, Daniel Spulberg), if the Sendai is not implemented it is because of the new entry, which is Facebook in 2020 in competition with the central banks, governements –while Facebook, could have well be paring with the covid vaccine pharmaceutical multinationals as an early warning system (as required by sendai for governements to implement Multihazard Early Warning System (MEWS). This was my vision of Senday based on the prevalence and the presence of the clouds, and the social media in the world. In such a way Facebook helps to trace and discover the risks as it can occur worldwide, if we are able to understand the social media communication.  However, the Facebook could not be an instrument (MEWS) because it was banned by the governments on the basis of the fakenews. There was a risk for USA to control the world with the social media mulitnationals and the vaccines mulitnationals (all businesses were located in the USA), including the central banks for the world (European central banks for EU). Beside, as the government created the fakenews policy, Facebook could implement Sendai either in order to replace the goverments that were boosting their GDP in 2008, when the financial system was disable. The government in 2008, without being knowledgeable was already using a form of Sendai (Pre-sendai )  Conclusion the Sendai was perfect tool, but the world competition disabled the Unite nations global strategy based on the causes of iillnesses and not the signs of illnesses  We can hope that in the future that social can played a role as Multihazard Early warning system. Because the presence of Facebook everywhere can help to anciticipate smalls signs of risks, if the experts are able to understand social media communications.
  45. 45. Conclusion  In order to use Sendai one needs to have both a financial crisis and a covid crisis, in such a way that governments allow fakenews and the promotion of local science, which is the bases of Sendai, which is understanding the disaster risk (oppose to Hyogo, which was used with the vaccines, which is based on the dead body management  Conclusion how to implement Sendai ?  Is this framework valid?  Why the experts gathered in 2015 to change the dead body management (old framework: Hyogo) into the new framework (Sendai) disaster risk reduction until 2030, if we have to make business as usual?  VERY ODD! Particularly in countries with an history of centralism.  What we observe today, is also, the self testing (USA, maybe in France) and the market of drug in Germany, which is showing the way of how to implement Sendai with the local solutions, while thinking global (which is sendai)
  46. 46. OBSERVING OUR WORLD THROUGH THE UNITED NATIONS FRAMEWORK FROM HYOGO – 2005/2015 TO SENDAI 2015-2030 2015 Hyogo Treating covid 19 2020 2022 2005 2015 2030 IN 2020 THERE WAS ‘’STATE COUP’’ THE FRAMEWORK DESIGNED/ CREATED FOR GLOBAL DISASTER WAS WASTED THE WORLD DID NOT USE WHAT IT WAS SAYING- CONCLUSION THE WORLD IS LACKING OF LEADERSHIP THE LOGIC CONSEQUENCE OF DISASTER SUCH AS COVID 19 IS BECAUSE THE WORLD IS NOT ABLE TO MAKE WHAT IT IS SAYING IN SPITE OF THE FACT THAT WE ARE CHANGING THE WORLD, WE ARE CONSERVING THE WORLD WITH FRAMEWORK WHICH SHOULD BE DISMANTLED, SO IN 2020 COVID 19 WAS THE MANAGEMENT OF DEAD BOIDES 5WHICH IS HYOGO FRAMEWORK FOR ACTION THE DRAMA OF COVID 19 THE WORLD LEADERSHIP THE WORLD AMBITION WAS IN 2015-2030 AND WE DID WHAT WAS ALREADY INEFICIENT AND WE KNEW IT THE WORLD EARTH PLANET IS IN 2022 IN THE SITUATION OF THE TITANIC WE ARE CONTINUYING TO MAKE BUSINESS AS USUAL, WE ARE SATISFYING NEEDS, AND NOT TAKING ACTIONS DEAD BODY MANAGEMENT (HYOGO) DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT
  47. 47. Possible scenarios? 2005 2015 2020 2025 2030 N° Per 100000 N- N+ N- <N° ? Risk reduction= actions Disaster Risks DATE OF CREATION OF SENDAI HYOGO FRAMEWORK SENDAI FRAMEWORK co vid
  48. 48. Risk reductions  Resilience strategy  Gross Domestic Product (GDP)  …  Read more in the SDG global goals (and Sendai disaster risk reduction)
  49. 49. What happened between 2015-2020? 2005-2015 2015-2020 T°= 10 years T = 10 years 5 years
  50. 50. What happened between 2015-2020? 2005- 2015 2020 2030 T°= 10 years T = 10 years 5 years COVID 19 2020 2022
  51. 51. STRUCTURE OF AN INDICATOR FOR HIGH OUTPUT MANAGEMENT Alert Too late Warning/ Action Disaster (too late to take action) Predicted risk Risk Arrival Time N (-) < N° DEATHS OF PEOPLE/ 100000
  52. 52. Roles of an indicator ? N° N+ Zero crisis N° N (- ) Observing realities Predicted crisis arrival time ALER T Disaster Time Actio n Start End Preparatio n Start End Monitoring deaths
  53. 53. Country choices of an indicator (data on the indicator hypothesis or parameter)  the nature of the indicators  the specifications  timing  data collection methods  disaggregation to suit their national needs  priorities.
  54. 54. BUILD BACK BETTER (BBB) It is a logic based on knowledge. Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction provide best practice on the BBB.  BUILDING BACK BETTER MEANS FIRSTLY OBSERVING OUR WORLD, AND WHEN WE/ORGANISATIONS (INDIVIDUAL, HOUSEHOLD, FIRMS, NGOS, GOVERNMENT ARE IN JANUARY 2022.  IF YOU ARE NOT ABLE TO ASSESS THE STATUS OF YOUR ORGANIZATION IN 2022, YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO BUILD BACK BETTER.
  55. 55. SG1: End poverty in all its forms everywhere
  56. 56. A CASE FOR POVERTY REDUCTION SDG1 TARGET 1.5 EXPOSURE
  57. 57. OBSERVING THE WORLD WITH ITS WORDS AND ACTIONS: FOREWORD ABOUT PEOPLE VULNERABILITY SETTING THE PROBLEM OF OUR TODAY WORLD IN WHICH WE ARE ALL LIVING IN HEALTH DOCTOR 2022 HEALTH DOCTOR BIRD CEO REMAINING ISSUES FOR ALL THE PRO-POOR BUSINESS WHICH IS THE WORLD France MEDIA 20 MINUTES RICH COUNTRIES POOR COUNTRIES GLOBAL WARMING-SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT THE SMALL MINORITY THE HUGE MAJORITY ONE EARTH PLANET PARIS Covid 19 BUSINESS PRODUCTIVE CAPACITY AND CARRYING CAPACITY OF EARTH PLANET 1900 = 1billon people ------- 2050 = 10 billion people. Can we make business As Usual, can we? There is a clear need for paradigm change for Business to societies and communities (and not fr business as usual) SETTING THE RIGHT PROBLEM
  58. 58. ABOUT THE VULNERABILITY AND POVERTY OBSERVING THE WORLD WITH ITS WORDS AND ACTIONS:  ‘’HOMELESS PEOPLE AND VULNERABLES ARE NOT VULNERABLE OR POOR, IT IS THE SOCIETY WHO ARE MAKING THEM POOR AND VICTIMS OF THEIR SOCIETIES ‘’  (source: media 20 minutes, COVID VACCINES AND THOSE THAT ARE NOT WILLING TO IMMUNIZE) FOREWORD ABOUT PEOPLE VULNERABILITY SETTING THE PROBLEM OF OUR TODAY WORLD IN WHICH WE ARE ALL LIVING IN HEALTH DOCTOR 2022 HEALTH DOCTOR BIRD CEO France MEDIA 20 MINUTES PARIS Covid 19 SETTING THE RIGHT PROBLEM
  59. 59. ABOUT THE VULNERABILITY AND POVERTY  OBSERVIGN THE WORLD WITH ITS WORDS AND ACTIONS: AS A PROFESSIONAL IN DEVELOPMENT, FOR A LONG TIME DURING MY EXPERIENCE THIS BASIC MATTER CAN APPLY FOR ALL RISKS. WHEN PERCEIVING THE RISK THROUGH THE LENSE OF VULNERABILITY AND VICTIMS OF THE SOCIAL SYSTEM. IS THE SOCIETY NOT MAKING A MORE FRAGILE WORLD IN THE 21ST CENTURY COMPARED TO OUR ANCESTORS CONFRONTED WITH HUGE CHALLENGES, WITH FEWER RESOURCE AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOREWORD ABOUT PEOPLE VULNERABILITY SETTING THE PROBLEM OF OUR TODAY WORLD IN WHICH WE ARE ALL LIVING IN HEALTH DOCTOR HEALTH DOCTOR BIRD CEO THE PRO-POOR BUSINESS WHICH IS THE WORLD ONE EARTH PLANET SETTING THE RIGHT PROBLEM
  60. 60. ABOUT THE VULNERABILITY AND POVERTY YOU HAVE THE QUESTION OF HUMAN RIGHT- WE ALL HAVE THE RIGHT TO BE WEAK, BAD, NEGATIVE, VULNERABLE AND POOR…WITHOUT BEING CRIMINALIZED, DISPLACED, VICTIMS, SEGREGATED, PERSECUTED…SO BESIDES THE RISK, THESE NEW CHALLENGES ARE A MUCH HIGHER PRIROTIES THAN THE SO CALLDES RISKS ITSELF BASED ON THE PAST PERCEPTION OF THE RISK REALTIES. FOREWORD ABOUT PEOPLE VULNERABILITY SETTING THE PROBLEM OF OUR TODAY WORLD IN WHICH WE ARE ALL LIVING IN HEALTH DOCTOR 2022 HEALTH DOCTOR BIRD CEO REMAINING ISSUES FOR ALL THE PRO-POOR BUSINESS WHICH IS THE WORLD France MEDIA 20 MINUTES RICH COUNTRIES POOR COUNTRIES GLOBAL WARMING-SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT THE SMALL MINORITY THE HUGE MAJORITY ONE EARTH PLANET PARIS Covid 19 SETTING THE RIGHT PROBLEM BUSINESS INNOVA RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT
  61. 61. A BIT OF THEORY IN 2022  NEGATIVE PERCEPTIONS VERSUS POSITIVE PERCEPTIONS  AND ADAPTIVE CAPACITIES (STRATEGIES)  DESCARTES ANALYSIS VERSUS PASCAL ANALYSIS  TRANSFORMING OUR WORLD  A POSSIBLE REPRESENTATION OF AN ORGANISATION (INDIVIDUAL, HOUSEHOLD, NGO, FIRM, GOVERNMENT) GROUP = THE WATER MODEL- HOW YOU SEE SOCIETY IS BASE THE CLOSE UP LOOK AND THE SCALE OF THE OBSERVATION (MACRO OR MICRO)-> MACRO VIEWPOINT OR A MICRO VIEWPOINT.
  62. 62. The different representations of societies in the scientifical world of Descartes analysis and the systemic world of Pascal (analysis) 0 negativity positivity + - neutrality Descartes static world of analytic Sytemic world of Pascal Analysis (dangers and opportunities) The historical transformation of nature into a social fabrication? (creation and production) –national, regional and global worlds (occident versus orient and the global world) reality Negative perception of reality (view points) Danger Positive perception of reality (view points) Opportunity danger opportunity (2 different sides of the same reality) DESCARTES AND PASCAL ANALYSIS
  63. 63. ‘’PERCEIVING’’ is an ISSUE WITH SOCIETY ADAPTATION- HOW ADAPTED ARE SOCIEITES- THE MORE ADAPTED THE FEWER RISKS YOU ARE SUFFERING BECAUSE ‘’YOU ARE NOT ADAPTED’’ STRATEGIC ADAPTATION – ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT IS KEY!  It is a belief, people are perceiving something ‘’ THEY HAVE SEEN SOMETHING THAT IS PAINFULL TO THEM, AND THEY CAN RENDER YOU RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR LACK OF ADAPTATION’’ IN SUCH A WAY THE SYSTEM (SOCIETY CAN GO AGAINST YOU) ‘’WETHER THE SOCIETY IS ADAPTED OR NOT’’  AND THEN THE RESISTANCE TO CHANGE CAN BE DIFFICULT DEPENDING ON WHO YOU ARE AND WHAT IS YOUR GROUP ORIGIN (ADAPTATION OR ADAPTATIVE CAPACITY)  They belive that the thing exists  They are able to contextualized it in order to transform what is perceived into their own realities (through the lense of the elements they have contextualized)  The realities are their own realities that can be shared or not according to the groups in which you have been raised from ‘’nature to social’’ Physical risks Nature Human risks People Facts Beliefs Opinions Viewpoints …. What is supposed (Perceived) to be a violence or a danger ? RISK EFFI CIEN CY
  64. 64. The rules of the games of societies (to transform the world (from words to actions)  Education  Laws  Policies  Elections  Democracy  Solidarity  Regulations  Health  Jails  ….. Danger (negativity world) Opportunity (Positivity world) World of Money World of Power Innovation/ cooperation Risks/vul nerabilit y Moving from Potential risks to potential cooperation World of diplomacy Multilateralism/ multidisciplianry Enforce ment of the world reality World reality ‘’social From the ‘’world of World forces Natural Human Forces Reality (ies) (natural, social…) ‘’Business models’’ Perception of risks Perception of opportunities Policing TRADITIONAL SOCIETY (INCLUDING ADVANCED SOCIETIES) Perceptions of actions CONSTRUCTION AND CONSERVATION, ARTS AND TRADE SOCIETIES THE SCIETIFICAL SOCIETY XXI ST XX TH 2 1 0 0 TRANSFORM ING OUR WORLD THE WORLD WE WANT ACCELERATE THE DECADE FOR ACTION 2030 PARADIGM CHANGES
  65. 65. The representation of society in the undisturbed world of cities (a scientifical representation, of course) human world is modeled like a fluid (hence the importance of data –data mining, and surveillance society- of course, the science is the expression of the viewpoint of the power. HOW GROUPS ARE FORMING IN THE PHYSICAL WORLD ACCORDING TO THEIR AFFINITIES (CAPACITY TO SPLIT, SHARE, MOBILIZE, COMMUNICATE, EXCHANGE, CARRY MESSAGES -….WITHOUT QUESTIONNING THE PUBLIC ORDER- WHICH IS A POLICING MATTER AND ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE TODAY- THE RIGHT TO DEMONSTRATE IS ACCEPTED TODAY When you look closely at water? As I did today for the society, human beings are not organized in the same way, they are gathering according to forces (affinities: likes, dislikes….): God groups, Iranian groups, Without paper group, Standing by groups,…POSTERS ARE ALSO MATERIALIZING THE IMAGE OF THE PAST (MARCEL PROUST, WHAT PEOPLE LOVE…) AND THE SHOPPING CENTER GROUP (Travelers, shoppers….) Real world: shoppers (money groups) travelers (the majority of wealthy persons Public order and the insible world (Police surveillance) Posters (Marcel Proust What we love Foreigners and Vulnerable groups (demonstration) ‘’God Group’’ ‘’Iranian Prostesters’’ ‘’Paperless demonstrators’’ ….. Power shaping the society
  66. 66. The Homoeconomicus is acting like the oil in the water with the interaction of forces, when the individuals are not from the same collectivity (either water or oil). The cost of adaptions can be a huge Investment for both societies (on the shoulder of the individuals or the collectivity (states, other organized groups: business, NGO…  IF YOU PUT OIL IN THE WATER, THE OIL DOES MIX WITH THE WATER IT IS CREATING AN EMULSION DUE TO THE INTERFACE AND FORCES THAT DEVELOPED BETWEEN THE WATER AND THE OIL Forces between the water and the oil for mixing water oil F (oil, air) F (oil, water) F(water, air, oil) Besides the Homoeconimicus cost is important from rational to irrational economicus model 60% of the world population Adapting is cheap conforming to the production model based on Ford and Taylor; Maslow Too expensive for the business model rationa l optimists pessimists
  67. 67. Conclusion: the business society is likely to correct your behavior or evolution in order to adapt to the economic model it is homoeconomicus.  If you are optimistic -> you are irrational (for the normal curve where the business production considered that 60% of people are rational)  If you are pessimistic -> you are irrational (For the normal curve where the production considered that 60% of the people are rational)  So our society today is challenging the ‘’rat race’’ and the Business As Usual, which has created a huge impacts of people lives, livelyhood and properties. (If you are not in the 60% who are figthing from Birth to Death to Be in, you are likely to be marginalized, discriminated…excluded, and a 2nd class citizens, unable to work, to get a family, to pay taxes…so, you are living in the Kitchen soup, homeless house, you are likely to be jailed, victims…
  68. 68. THEMES FOUND IN THE HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022 HUMANITY IS FINISHED (1945) INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT IS FINISHED (1975) DIGITAL HUMANITY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT (ANTROPOCEN)+ 17 POST 2015 SDG THE JOURNEY IS BETWEEN DANGERS AND OPPORTUNITIES BUILDING THE HUMAN RESILIENCE TRANSFORMING OUR WORLD (2012) THE WORLD WE WANT HUMAN GEOGRAPHY DEVELOPMENT BELIEFS: RELIGIONS AND ECONOMIES
  69. 69. CONCEPTS AND PRINCIPLES  ECONOMY BREAKDOWN  RELIGIOUS BREAKDOWN  PHILANTROPY  MANAGEMENT BY OBJECTIVE  HAZARD MANAGEMENT COMPONENTS  TRUST FOR MONEY  NAVIGATING IN DIFFICULT TIME  SOLVING ISSUES = SETTING ISSUES  SUPPLY AND DEMAND  BUSINESS PRINCIPLE MONEY AND TRUST ORGANIZATION MANAGEMENT
  70. 70.  BUILD BACK BETTER  MASTER LAWS AND PRINCIPLES  MASLOW PYRAMID OF NEED HIERARCHY
  71. 71. THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE ON THE EARTH PLANET TODAY IS TO PRODUCE AND TO SAVE (SAVE MORE AND PRODUCE BETTER)- THE ISSUE IS THE PRODUCTIVE CAPACITY AND THE EARTH PLANET CARRYING CAPACITY- HUMANITY IS DEAD (IT IS THE DIGITAL HUMANITY?)- GAIA (NATURE) IS KING.  THE PREDOMINANT CULTURES ARE THE ENGINEERED WORKS WITH THE WISE KNWOLEDGE  ENGINEERING WORKS ARE EMBEDDED IN THE OCCIDENT AND THE WESTERN CIVILISATION FOR SEVERAL CENTURIES- SO IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT TO IMAGINE THAT YOU CAN CHANGE THE ENGINEERING BEHAVIOR IN ONE NIGHT, WHICH WOULD BE A SHIFT FROM HARD THINKING TECHNOLOGY TO REPLACE NATURE TO A SOFT THINKING ABOUT THE REJUVENATION OF NATURE AND NATURAL LIFE.  THESE TWO SCIENCES ARE DIFFERENT AND COMPLEMENTARY, IN THE VIEW OF THE POLITICS, THE NATURE OF MODERN CAPITALISM, CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT. LOCAL VERSUS GLOBAL SCIENCES
  72. 72. The difference between the mermaid and the muse musics was very spectacular in 2020, 2021…  In 2022 a best wish is to learn to differentiate the mermaid music which can stress your organisation (individual, household, firm, NGO, gouvernement) and the muse’s music the muse, which is powerful tool for innovation and growth. Thus better health, happiness, wellbeing, prosperity and security for all. The Muse music The Mermaid music Photo credit: Pinterest (internet) Lucy in the sky with the diamond
  73. 73. TRANSFORMING OUR WORLD IS STILL REAL DESPITE OF THE COVID 19 -2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. IT IS UP TO US!?  People  Planet  Prosperity  Peace  Partnership READ THE DECLARATION OF AGENDA FOR ACTION 2030 https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda I RECALL THAT YOUR ORGANIZATION NEEDS TO FIGHT AGAINST INTERNATIONAL TRADE TO IMPLEMENT THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS, WHICH HAVE BEEN AGREED WITH THE MEMBER STATES, EVEN IF THEY STILL SLEEPING IN 2022 AND NOT MAKING ENOUGH EFFORT TO PROMOTE THE SDG GLOBAL GOALS THERE IS NO SOLIDARTY, COOPERATION IS NOT REDUCING POVERTY, THE GENDER PARITY IS A FAKENEWS…THERE IS A LACK OF EDUCATION, THE WORLD IS TOILET IN VIEW OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL SAVAGES….LACK OF LEADERSHIP, POVERTY HAS INCREASED IN 2022? RICH COUNTRIES ARE RICHER THAN BEFORE AND POORER ARE EVEN POORER? SOLIDARITY IS BETWEEN FRIENDS ONLY…SO IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE BANKS AND INSURANCE COMPANIES ARE NOT GIVING THE PEOPLE MONEY TO IMPLEMENT THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, FIRM ORGANISATIONS ARE NOT PHILANTROPISTS…SO YOU NEED TO REMOVE YOURS SLEEVES IN 2022 AND STRIVE FOR A TRUE SUSTAINABLE PROGRESS THAT ARE LONG LASTING FOR ALL AND WHICH CAN BRING TRAJECTORIES FOR 2022
  74. 74. CHECKED FACTS Climate change/ action Paris agreement -2015-2030 Poverty reduction: $1.2 per day (poor countries (rich countries, America, France and Europe it is $32 per day).The gap is too big, you need to reduce the poverty gap Almost 1 billion starving people in the world. Covid 19 was a disaster. What are eating tell us who we are? The world food system needs to be changed? Food waste…Famers are the food producers, but they are not eating… Wellbeing, healthy life and nutritious foods 40 million people are killed annually with the food system and None Communicable diseases + the supply chain logistic breakdown. So, you need to eath lesser ($2000 Kcal per day, and exercise more…) https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/?page=view&nr=2125&type=400&menu=35 READ MORE
  75. 75. 2 MOST IMPORTANT BELIEFS OF HUMANITY ARE I AM PRESENTING, BEFORE STARTING TO WISH YOU A HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022… …THE FRAMEWORKS (THE MASTERS+ THE SUBDIVISION OF SCIENCE OF HAZARDS) PREPARE YOURSELF FOR THE NEXT CRISIS TO ENJOY YEAR 2022
  76. 76. ECONOMY BREAKDOWN ECONOMY TRADE NOT TRADE HUMANITARIAN ACTION BUSINESS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CAPITALISTIC SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT CAPITALIST SOCIALISM COMMUNISM PHILANTROPY ? Foundation Capitalist Social Economy GOVERNMENTS NGO
  77. 77. Case of the Philantropy Organisation?  Is it capitalistic or socialist?  In the US, if we take the Rocky feller Foundation, for example,  Before having created the foundation, Rockyfeller needed to accumulate the wealth with the oil production. The money of the oil production helped the poor families. (In Europe, it is social solidarity economy, such as association, mutualism, funds..). However it is not free money…such as in the Humanitarian action?(Same behavior with the Nobel prize is a gift from Mr Nobel a armement merchant)  When you are making humanitarian action, the business owner, does not expect to gain a profit in the donation. When we look at philantropy organization, most of donations are based on a previuos capitalistic transaction. For examples Bill Gates is a Philantropist, however, is main job is the sales of computer softwares, which is attracting huge profit for the Philantropist.  So, I kept the philantropy organization not in the solidarity economy (as in France….), but in the real meaning of Philantrophy, which is made by successful business persons, who decides that their financial successes were based on the exchanges and the trade. In France Philantropy would be classified as a not for profit organisation as the money would come from the state, or the US philantropist…Most philantropies come for the Protestant countries (US, UK…)
  78. 78. 1 RST OBSERVING HOW OUR WORLD WORKS- THE MOST IMPORTANT IS THE ORGANISATION OBJECTIVE  WITH THE SAME ORGANIZATIONAL GOODS, PEOPLE CAN BUILD  - A CHURCH  - A SCHOOL  - A DRINKING HOUSE  ….  THE RISK SHARING, MOST IMPORTANT IS THE ORGANISATION OBJECTIVES!  COVID 19 WAS AN ORGANIZATION OBJECTIVES (MOST OF ORGANIZATION CHOICES ARE BASED ON OBJECTIVES  (IF YOU DO NOT LOOK AT THE OBJECTIVE, YOUR ORGANISATION IS FAILING…
  79. 79. SCIENCE OF HAZARDS (PASCAL ANALYSIS) HAZARDS ARE ABOUT (SOURCE: HEALTH DICTIONARY) WATER/ FOOD HOUSING HOW TO MANAGE THE RISK ? COVID 19 KILLER VISION OF COVID 19 2020-2022 IN THE FOLLOW UP OF ORGANIZATION OBJECTIVES GOVERNMENTS/CSO/MULTINATIONALS ORGANIZING FOR ACTIONS BUT OF COURSE THEY ARE MANY OTHER WAYS TO ORGANIZE FOR ACTIONS AS LONG AS YOUR GOVERNEMENT ALLOWS YOUR SELF ORGANISATIONS ?
  80. 80. 1 RST OBSERVING HOW OUR WORLD WORKS- THE MOST IMPORTANT IS THE ORGANISATION OBJECTIVE  WITH THE SAME ORGANIZATIONAL GOODS, PEOPLE CAN BUILD  - A CHURCH  - A SCHOOL  - A DRINKING HOUSE  ….  THE RISK SHARING, MOST IMPORTANT IS THE ORGANISATION OBJECTIVES!  COVID 19 WAS AN ORGANIZATION OBJECTIVES (MOST OF ORGANIZATION CHOICES ARE BASED ON OBJECTIVES  (IF YOU DO NOT LOOK AT THE OBJECTIVE, YOUR ORGANISATION IS FAILING…
  81. 81. THE ISSUE OF ORGANIZING IS TRUST AND TRUST IS MONEY COVID 19 (ILLNESS) OF COURSE! BUT MONEY TRUST YES! PANDEMICS RESOURCE RESTRICTION ORGANIZING FOR ACTION £ $€ MONEY QUANTITY &QUALITY 1 2 2 1 3 3 1 3 4 4 4 1 5 6 7 ij Elements of the trust
  82. 82. THE ROLE OF TRUST TRUS T ORGANISATION COVID 19 MONEY RESOURCE ETC2. .. ETC1… TRUST COVID GOVERNMENT 100% 0% 0 % 100% 50% 50% LINKAGES 1 2 3 4 7 6 21 34 21 A TOOL FOR ORGANIZATION TO NAVIGATE IN DIFFICULT TIME MONEY + - GOVERNMENT KEEPING THE TRUST WITH THE TRUST ELEMENTS AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF THE CRISIS TO AVOID TO CAPSIZE THE COUNTRY ORGANISATION KEEPING THE TRUST MONEY Trust building and keeping
  83. 83. The solving issue is a function of the setting issue (In 2020, Humanity poses the problem of covid 19 in term of health) (issue setting health) this has led to the imaginary process of a pandemics, thus the vaccine was regarded as the best solution (all others were fakenews) However, we start to discover in 2022, that we are going to live with the covid illness for ever
  84. 84. HEALTH IS THE PRECONDITION OF COVID 19 AND MANAGING BY OBJECTIVE IS THE GOVERNMENT AIM AT: RAISING THE MONEY HEALTH MONEY How the money is measured? What the economy (health) needs What is money weighting? Supply Demand Basic (*) System of trust building and keeping in the market system Covid Vaccines Central bank money • (*) Basic because you need to add more: • Information • Politics • … National balance sheet for budgeting A kind of gift economy (vaccine is a gift offered by the governement to the clients (citizens) who are paying for the good sold in the country
  85. 85. ‘’Business Principle’’= THE EXCHANGE  If the vaccines are not in the country shelves, and if the customers do not like choloroquine, or local drugs…the government which sell the covid vaccine will order the vaccine to the suppliers, which are the pharmaceutical industries.  So, the production process of vaccines are not immediately available. It takes time to produce vaccines, and the pharmaceutical industries need to know how many covid doses, in order to ensure profitability. Otherwise, if there is no vaccine, the manufacturers will not produce the vaccines. How much money do you have? 3 0 20 Covid vaccines $10 VACCINE BOX What is the sale price? $ $ 0 Trust sharing Equity, corruption, ethics, performance, control….proxi votes, whistleblowing, CDO…mastering money Rentability, interest rate, risk return cashflows, source of finance
  86. 86. OBJECTIVE OF HAPPY NEW YEAR TO BUILD BACK BETTER (BBB)  BBB IS SENDAI 2015 LOGIC OF DISASTER RISK REDUCTION (IT IS VERY POPULAR WITH THE POLITICIANS – HOWEVER YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHERE YOUR ORGANISATION IS TODAY, TO BUILD BACK BETTER, WHICH IS VERY DIFFICULT IN AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD (EVEN IF ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE, BIG DATA….KNOWLEDGE, THE UNCERTAINTIES AND THE SURPRISES ARE ‘’ALWAYS KING’’; ANNUALLY WE ARE INVESTING A HUGE AMOUNT OF MONEY TO FORECAST AND CREATE A PROSPECTIVE OF A BETTER FUTURE, AND AS YOU CAN SEE IT RARELY HAPPENING.  SO CONSIDER THE SURPRISES ARE A NORMAL WAY OF LIFE, IN ORDER TO AVOID TO BE DECEIVED AND STRIVE FOR A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL.
  87. 87. THE REFERENCE OF HUMANITY MASTERS (Internet usefull engineering principes) MASTER ONE: THE PARETO LAW An economy is said to be in a Pareto optimum state when no economic changes can make one individual better off without making at least one other individual worse off. MASTER TWO: MURPHY LAW Organizations have to expect the unexpected. If anything can go wrong, it will. MASTER THREE: PASCAL LAW ON PRESSURE Mechanical application of hydraulics to the flow viruses (or risk generally speaking) MASTER FOUR: PETER PRINCIPLE Why things always go wrong. According to Dr Laurence Peter make the difference between difficult and different. When you are a top professional, you are failing because it is different (and not difficult). So, you need to work from the technical to the managerial skills as you are growing professionally THEY ARE VERY BASIC LAWS OF SCIENCE, WHICH ARE ALWAYS ACTING WITHOUT A CONSCIENCE THAT THESE LAWS ARE GOVERNING THE DAILY LIVES OF YOUR ORGANIZATIONS.
  88. 88. Then you still have to understand the Maslow Pyramid of Need Hierarchy  They are many pyramid of needs (Arab, Chinese, Indians…food pyramid) However, the Maslow Pyramid is an attractive one in the western world.  With the Various needs from the Physiology to self esteem.  It is said that the success is measured by the highest level, which is the acturalization (in the way the pyramid was designed by Maslow (USA administrative worker)  (However, I urge you to learn about other cultures’ need hierarchy pyramid to have good relationships with foreigners of your culture and to boost your connectivity with the rest of the world)
  89. 89. Conclusion: Transfroming our world and the world we want, beyond the legal aspect is a decision makign model and plannig from where we are and where we are going.  Decision making model: January 2022- Where you are now Where you want to be in Dec 2030? Trajectories (*) (*) According to the ressources, pathways, dangers and opportunities The World We want (WWW), ‘’United Nations Transforming our world’’ 2023 The world you want
  90. 90. Maslow, indian, arab….food…BIRD pyramids  In occident we know only the Maslow Pyramid, however, they are many pyramids of needs in the world and we different entry points to climb the ladder of the need hierarchy…Maslow stipulated that one cannot climb the need hierarchy without solving the lowest level of needs to go to the next level. So, there is only one way to move from the physiological needs to the security needs, then social and self-esteem and actuarization needs (the physiology are the lowest needs in the pyramid, and the actuarization is the highest. So, you need climb all the needs from physiology, then security, going to social, self esteem and terminate with the toppest need (actuarisation). This classic pyramid of the past, is a motivator, however, in modern times, they are other motivors that are represented in new pyramids of needs (search for them)
  91. 91. Conclusion: Classic Maslow  It is based on the legal and economic aspect of the business world, which is in the framework of the International development, which is slowly disappearing..and the sustainable development based on the corporate social responsibility, where the business organisation are to strive far beyond the classic norms to incorporated social, environmental protection, humanism, ethics….(and not just legal and economy aspect of businesses)  So, countries need to accelerate the sustainable development, while the covid 19 created a stop…Building back better in key wih the acceleration by building the business case with with:  - where we are now  - where we want to go, and  - how we ant to go The world we want Transforming our world
  92. 92. Conclusion: the materiality of the world  It can lead directly to people business and Human rights, the freedom and privacies, the enforcement of rights…you can make some extra efforts to reach these goals, which are in the Post 205 Sustainable Development Goals, moving from words to actions. Thinking Is not an action Removing suffering Is an action You can make a nice theory, but if you are not acting it will stay an important theory It is your leadership style that matters Moving from words to actions Is your words creating an action? Think Global act local UNITED NATIONS ACTIONS (US TOGETHER AND THE WORLD WE WANT)
  93. 93. WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO FIND IN 2022 ? OU ORGANIZATION NEEDS TO REACT AND ADJUST YOUR EFFORT TO THE CHALLENGES OF 2022 THREATS, RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ARE PREDOMINANT DEFENSE = ATTACK THE CHALLENGES IN 2022 NEUTRALITY BUSINESS INNOVATION REEARCH DEVELOPMENT CLASSIC CAPITALISM SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT THE RISK EFFICIENCY IS A FIGHT FOR ADAPTATION LIFE DOES NOT TEL WHAT INSIDE THE GIFT THE ROLE OF NATURE WE ARE ALL FROM A VILLAGE, A CITY AND THE WORLD You can call it also the surprise! COVID 19,WAR, NATURAL HAZARD, TERRORISM, NUCLEAR BURST… THE ROLE OF NATURE WE ARE ALL FROM A VILLAGE, A CITY AND THE WORLD XXTH-XXI ST Globalization process (SPEED, TECHNOLOGY) LIFE DOES NOT TEL WHAT INSIDE THE GIFT You can call it also the surprise! SURVEILLANCE SOCIETY TECHNOPOLICE, ENFORCEMENT, POLICIES XXTH-XXI ST Globalization process (SPEED, TECHNOLOGY) SURVEILLANCE SOCIETY TECHNOPOLICE, ENFORCEMENT, POLICIES
  94. 94. Short Synoptic of world development (Author)- THE FIGHT BETWEEN OCCIDENT AND ORIENT CAPITALISM COMMUNISM SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS CSR (ENTERPRISE) 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS ENTERPRISE CAPITALISM COUNTRY VNRs INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENDA 2030 SOCIALISMS FREE OR LIBERALISM KEYNESIANISM SHAREHOLDER PROFITS HOW TO TREAT THE INTERNATIONAL RISKS IN 2022 AND BEYOND EXPANSION STATE CAPITALISM ORGANISATION INTERVENTION NO INTERVENTION PHILANTROPY THE GLOBAL WORLD VISION (AUTHOR) UNCERTAINTIES
  95. 95. (no regulation) Pure capitalism Keneysian International trade & Development Agenda 2030 Regulated Capitalism (Free Liberalism) State Sustainable Development Country VNRs Philantropy Shareholder Profit CSR Country VNRs Capitalist Enterprise Socialism Country VNRs International Trade 4 3 2 1 1 2 3 4 Humanitai re 0 LEVELS OF RESTRICTION Sustainable Development Levels of Freedom 2022 (only 5 countries Covid 19 Business Worker? ORGANISATION & STATE intervention (with planist and controls) Invisible Hand (OF CAPITALISM) (Adam Smith) Dirigism (business or state intervention) Adam Smith (invisible Hand)
  96. 96. POSSIBLE SCENARIO EXPANSION RISKS CSR COMMUNISM PUSH CAPITALISM PUSH
  97. 97. Levels of restrictio n Levels of Freedom 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 Invisible hand (Adam Smith) Dirigism or planism Business 1.1. Worker 11 14 24 31 Socialism 31 CSR 3.2 International trade and Development 3.4 Agenda 2030 (44) 44 Country VNR 44 33 44
  98. 98. Dialogue Box in international relationship (InternationalCooperation strategy) CSR 32
  99. 99. How the money works (through investment and then development) No ressource No health Health Resource No investment No development Poverty Vicious cycle of poverty Virtuous cycle of development Zero poverty Investment development Source: author adaptation from Economist E.F. Dr Schumacher vicious cycle of poverty From Poverty (vicious cycle of Poverty) to wealth, happiness, wellbeing….(virtuous cycle of prosperity) HOW FINANCE WORKS ? Business Innovation Research Development Model based on the ’’human body nervous cell electrical transmission system’’ ECONOMY FINANCE 2008 Financial crisis Aust erity crisis Covid Crisis Crisis Money travels/flows (see the finance) Similar to the nervous system cells Living being electrical current
  100. 100. THE ORIGIN OF ‘’HAPPY NEW YEAR’’ (wikipedia)  THE RICH AND WEALTHY MESOPOTAMIA: 4000 YEARS BEFORE JESUS CHRIST HUMANITY IS BUILDING THE BABEL TOWER  Remark: we have the same similar behavior in Paris with the Forum des halles and the St Eustache Church (famous after Notre Dame de Paris, which is still under reconstruction since the roof took fire)  With the wealth we are building towers. Towers are symbols of financial power. 11/09/2001 terrorist attack was against the financial towers in the USA (symbol of capitalism and the success brought by money) ? The risk is like a Babel Tower, it is escalating, and we never know when it is finished? Risk start MURPHY LAW THE BABEL TOWER ? Dec. 2019 March 2020 2021 2022 Risk adaptation Risk explosion Covid 19 is like a ‘’small baby’’ (This baby is very bad. We did not want it…however, w have to reasonnably live with it), which is born, and then try to grow and learn to climb the stairs, to find independence and autonomous to become self-and the society (health) creates a restriction? Covid/risk Start Covid adapts to our world (and also, societies are adapting to it, it is a dual process, such as in chemical reaction: Covid Society) Risk/covid out of control (Risk explosion)
  101. 101. The future of covid 19 and the variants (omicron…)- Through the lense of signs of illness (which is the old paradigm of development) We are always transforming our world, hower, the new paradigms take time time to be implement….? Which is transforming with the causes of illnesses and undervelopment). So, the sustainable development since end of cold war, is progressing, how it slow, and covid 19 returned the world society in the old thinking or risk. (signs rather than causes)  It is similar to HIV/AIDS (there no mystery about it)  When covid 19 has occured, at the same time, we have learned that today, humanity can live with HIV/AIDs (while they are several million on people in the world affected and killed by the HIV/AID (which also a virus illness) COVID 19/RISK COVID 19/Covid crisis (Variants, Omicron) Covid 19 is rather a ‘’method’’ than a ‘’logic’’ (remember, we have used the fanstastic of a pandemic of the past Covid 19/Risk adaptation Method of fantastic= old pandemic Society adaptation with Covid Vaccines Society resources and money circulation 2008 Financial crisis Banks bail out money (QE, EU Bazooka, negative interest Deflation risk, oil price 2020 The illusion of finance or () the illusion of covid 19 Hiv/aids (Before 2020) HIV/AIDS after 2020 Business marketing brand: after 2020, people can live a normal life with the virus HIV/AID (Paris municipality public advertisment: DECAUX)
  102. 102. The role of money and the resource is the controling factor of diseases  It is rejoigning the fact (but with a different understanding of what the United Nations International Strategy Disaster Reduction(*) UNISDR director said about the virus: VIRUS is natural, only disasters are man made (*) We have used the old United Nations disaster reduction strategy and not the new United Nations Sendai Frameworkd for Disaster Risk Reduction because covid 19 was the old method of United Nations (about reducing the sign of covid illness and counting dead bodies, while the new United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction is about reducing disaster risk (which is the 2015 new framework) MARKETING BRAND about HIV (DECAUX Paris (AFTER 2020-21 COVID) UNITED NATION INTERNATIONAL DISASTER STRATEGY (BEFORE 2015) UNISDR A virus is natural, only disasters are man made Virus HIV/AID COVID 19 ‘’The future of Finance = The future of covid 19/crisis’’ (author) Use a condom Use a mask 2020 You can live with HIV/AID After 2020 Conclusion ?
  103. 103. Conclusion: The finance is in the Green Business to save the digital humanity (with the Freedom and Human rights Before 2020 (Covid 19) HIV Covid 19 Now You can live with HIV DECAUX Publicity (Marketing Brand on the HIV (via Paris Municipality) What is the future of Finance? = What is the future of covid After 2020 (before a new risk/virus) CONFORMISTS TERRORISTS DESTABILIZERS KILLERS TRANSMISSION SURVEILLANCE ? GREY BUSINESS GREY BUSINES Green Business WHO Pandemic Alert
  104. 104. Conclusion: processus covid 19 from words to actions  We can see that the Governmental Methods in half in the way of the new paradigm, which is moving from : WORDS TO ACTIONS (‘’ACCELERATE THE DECADE FOR ACTION 2030’’) WORDS: PANDEMICS NOW WE CAN LIVE WITHOUT THE PROBLEM IS THE ACTION? WHY? BECAUSE IS IT THE FINANCE OR THE COVID VIRUS WHICH IS THE RESTRICTING FACTORS OF THE ILLNESS? 5IF THERE IS MORE FINANCE, IS THERE LESS COVID ILLNESS? (WE HAVE FOLLOW THE MEDIA NARRATIVES BETWEEN COVID 19 AND OTHER VIRUS ILLNESSES (AID/HIV…) COVID VACCINES? ACTIONS, WHICH ACTIONS? OLD NEW IS COVID VACCINE NEW OR OLD IT DEPENDS ON THE VIEW POINT FINANCE OR FANTASTIC OF A PANDEMIC (SCIENCE, WHICH SCIENCE?) COUNTRY POLITICS BUSINESS MARKETING
  105. 105. CONCLUSION (THE FABRICATION OF COVID 19)  WE ARE MOVING  FROM THE GREY BUSINESS (FINANCE+ LEGAL ASPECTS)  TO GREEN BUSINESS FINANCE+ LEGAL ASPECT+ SOCIAL+ ECOLOGY+ SOLIDARITY+….. WELLBEING + HAPPINESS+ HEALTHY LIFE + PROSPERITY FOR ALL + PEACE + SECURITY OLD NEW METHOD COVID VACCINE PANDEMIC OF THE PAST (FANTASTIC) IMAGINATION ANXIETY FEAR LEGAL ASPECTS (DEATH OF OLDER PERSONS) INSURANCE INHERITANCE CRIMES- POLICING LAW- SAVE LIVES HOSPITAL RESOURCE BUDGETISATION MANAGEMENT DIGITALIZATION FINANCE ASPECTS BUSINESS & LOGISITICS TECHNOLOGY SCIENCE MASK-HYGIEN-SOCIAL DISTANCING NEW (NEW) METHODS: FULL (and NOT 50%) ACCELERATION OF AGENDA 2030 OLD ACTIONS ALIENATION OF THE WORLD CIVIL SOCIETY IN THE PRODUCTION AND THE CONSUMPTION MODEL OF THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION (1750 -2022 BASED ON THE SCIENCE OF INDUSTRIES EXPLAINING THE CRISIS BUT NOT REDUCING THEM)- 1- LESSER FREEDOM- 2- MORE RISKS AND POLLUTIONS- 3- LOSSES OF BIODIVERSITY- 4- CLIMATE CHANGE- 5- FINANCIAL CRISIS…ECT. IN SUCH A WAY, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ON EARTH CAN UNDERSTAND AND HAS THE CAPACITY TO UNDERSTAND HOW THE EARTH PLANET WORKS- PEOPLE ARE NOT DESIGNED TO LIVE WHERE THEY ARE BORN ON EARTH (MIGRATION TERRORISM…ETC) PRODUCTIVE CAPACTIY Vicious cycle of poverty Virtuous cycle of development
  106. 106. Conclusion: Management method for all, based on the rational of risk, resource scarcity and money  Produce better  Save more Otherwise, the way we are consumming and producing today, is total allienation- you will need 4 earth planets and there is only one. 1.5° C 2°C 3°C Cop 26 (Glasgow) With climate investment No climate Investment 3°C 4°C 6°C 2100 earth temperature Increases (COP26) Ambition Paris Agreement 2025 with a 40% Probability (2100, 100% probability)- UNFCCC(*) (*) UNFCCC: United Nations Framework Climate Change Convention Protect coral reefs ‘’No coral reef’’ => ’’no fish’’ => ‘’no animal on land’’ Desertification + arid zones -> It is already happening in USA, AFRICA, South America, Asia, Australia… Wildfires
  107. 107. Climate is not meeting the challenges of Paris Agreement in 2021 (Dec., COP26, Glasgow) 2015 $10O billion per annum from Rich countries to poor countries From 2020 -2100 Paris Agreement 2100 1.5° C 2°C 3°C Temperature control of the earth planet Climate adaptation. Poor countries have not created the climate change. The effort to adapt to rich economies climate change is worth 2020 Only $86 billion were paid (missing $14) covid 19 businesses received $126 billion for the covid 19 vaccines. 2021 (COP 26) New failure of Paris Agreement: India will not implement Paris agreement unless the climate finance is $1000 billion per year - Only one country is Green and in the Paris Agreement (Gambia) - France received a green rate for the nuclear industry by EU 2030 Agenda 2030 Main Challenges ahead: a) 17 Post 2015 Sustainable Development Goals (2030) b) Disaster Risk Reduction (Sendai)-2030 c) Financing Development d) Data Revolution (2030) e) Habitat III (2030) f) …
  108. 108. The tower of Babel https://fr.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fichier:Valckenborch_to wer-babel.jpg TODAYs’ Smart sustainable cities ? Achtung Becarefull! Attention! Aviso! ‫!حذاري‬ 警告！ Предупре ждение! Peringatan ! $$$$
  109. 109. PLANS AND RESOLUTIONS FOR 2022 ?  Today it is very difficult to get the the right plans and the right resolutions, Each year, we are wishing a Happy New Year to People. Can we see the influence (signs or causes) of Babyloniens (4000 years before Jesus-Christ and Roman Emperor who decided to celebrate it on the 1rst January of each year)  It is unbelievable, because each years we are going in to troubles  2021 was bad, 2020 was bad, 2019 was bad…  How will 2022?  When are we going to stop to celebrate bad years…?  We communicate quite a lot, but we are not acting to end the issues, which we are wishing to others?  How can we come to say a Happy New Year, and take actions for a resilient Happy New Year, so we are less defeated by the God events?
  110. 110. Is there a luxury wood where humanity can enjoy prosperity, wellbeing, healthy life, peace and security in 2022? (yes or no) Already we know that China is helping the poorest countries of the world, however China knows that Poor countries cannot pay bak the debts; So, China will reduce the investment 2020 Christmas forest Happy New Year Road to Peace forest Oasis Oasis illusion THE WORLD WE WANT (WWW) COVID WE WANT The citizen journey Wellbeing Prosperity Happiness Healthy life Peace Security …. Happy… ROAD MAP: OFTEN THE RISK OCCURED BECAUSE OF THE TWO FOLLOWING ONES 1- MIND THE SCALE OF THE MAP 2- THE DATE OF LAST REVIEW OF THE MAP MAPPING YOUR JOURNEY ALL THE TREES LOOK THE SAME WHEN YOU FAR FROM THE FOREST
  111. 111. COVID 19 WHERE I WANTED TO GO IN 20215 THE WORLD WE WANT (WWW) WHERE WE ARE IN 2022 ? PLANNED RESOLUTION THE REAL RESOLUTION COVID HELP! 20 20 HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 HAPPY 2021 PPY NEW 20
  112. 112. Peace forest…A tree (risk) can hide other trees (risks) THE PEACE FOREST CAN HIDE THE RISK POTENTIAL DISASTER- NOT ALL TREES ARE THE SAME WHEN YOU ARE INSIDE THE FOREST The risk area is identified At ‘dark * all cats are black (*) ‘’At dark’’: when there is difficulty/risk in the organisation, everybody is fighting against you…(against each other)/issue with the competion for the ressources) Save your resource to bounce back Old Babel Tower of the past, in the middle of the Peace Forest (**) (**) When the world power is shifting, humanity is building the new Babel Tower (the power of money, wealth…technologies for a celebration Development illusion (it is like the archives for the researchers)
  113. 113. THE PROCESSUS OF MASK, HAND SANITIZING, SOCIAL DISTANCING…  IT WAS A DISASTER ITSELF, BECAUSE IT WAS DISCONTINUYING THE COVID PROCESS AND DISTABILIZING THE DISASTER RISK REDUCTION Covid 19 Covid 19 FLOWS/WAVES 2 m Hand Gel Social distancing Mask TECHNICAL INEFFICIENCY ECONOMIC INEFFICIENCY + COVID 19 FLOWS/ WAVES South Africa Brazil Covid 19 is always the winner omicron MASTER OF ENGINEERING SCIENCE PASCAL PRINCIPE P2 P1 COVID 19 = P2 > P1 P1 Po = P2 – P1 PARETO LAW
  114. 114. NEWTON PRINCIPE OF DYNAMIC  OTHER CONSEQUENCES OF THE MASTER PRINCIPES OR LAWS –ENGINEERING SCIENCE OR GOD EVENTS- SCIENCE AND GOD IN THE SAME WITH THE PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT (WATER ELEMENTS, AIR, SAND, SOIL, SUN…) NEWTON PRINCIPE LAW OF MOTION W h M g W= Mgh NEWTON = GOD NEWTON SYSTEM EARTH PLANET
  115. 115. OASIS ILLUSION DECADE FOR WATER 2018- 2028 Photo credit: https://www.futura- sciences.com/planete/definitions/geographie- desertification-410/
  116. 116. Covid 19 (Wuhan) SouthAfrica Brazi l Covid variants Covid gifts in 2022 Achtung! Christmas trees Humanity Data A) 6 million children deaths annually B) Almost 1 billion starving people C) Water born diseases Every 20 seconds a woman is mourning a child …. D) 40 million death annually None Communicable diseases D1 Pulmonary diseases D2 Lung cancer D3 Cardiovascular D4 Diabetisis D5 Obesitis … E) Over 50% biodiversity losses F) Frozen Water, already many cities stay without water for several weeks G) Genocides (France…) HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022 MENU ACTHUNG! The christmas world forest and the Happy New Year 20222! Achtung! Christmas drone WHAT IS FOUND IN 2022 IN THE PEACE FOREST?
  117. 117. PREPARE AHEAD TOGHETHER  THE WORLD WE WANT IS YOURS  THE WORLD YOU WANT COLLECTIVELY  WHICH WAS THE 2015 AMBITION BASED ON AGENDA ACTION 2030
  118. 118. They are many more threats…you can make your own list that you will have to deal with in order to see a britghter 2022…. CHRISTMAS TREE - > HAPPY NEW YEAR ? CHRISTMAS TREE -> HAPPY NEW YEAR ? CHRISTMAS TRES -> HAPPY NEW YEAR ?
  119. 119. Perhaps we need to keep watching the objectives COVID 19 FINANCIAL AUSTERITY CRISIS 2007- 2012 CARBON NEUTRALITY 2050 2012- 2015 2020- 2021 AGENDA FOR ACTION 2030 RIO+20, 17 Post 2015 SDG + COP 21, SENDAI, DATA REVOLUTION PARIS AGREEMENT Ojective line Consequence line of Not watching the objective Spot on the business organisation 2015 2030 Can we return to the trajectoty of Agenda for action 2030 between 2022 and 2100? From Potential crisis to Potential recovery crisis recovery crisis recovery crisis Conclusion: prepare for crises
  120. 120. Happy New Year 2022  HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022 =  PREPARE YOUR ORGANISATION (*) FOR CRISES.  (*) INIVIDUALS, HOUSEHOLDS, FIRMS, NGOS, GOVERNMENTS  TODAY WORLD IS VERY DANGEROUS (PARTICULARLY CITIES IN WHICH YOU ARE LIVING IN…)  BY REDUCING THE UNCERTAINTIES BEARING IN MIND THAT BUSINESSES ARE THE SOURCES OF RISKS (AND NOT FIT FOR SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITIES)  WE HAVE SEEN DURING THE COVID 19 WITHOUT THE GOVERNEMENTAL INTERVENTION TO BAIL FINANCIAL THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES THERE WOULD BE NO VACCINE. BUSINESSES ARE NOT PHILANTROPY ORGANISATION.  WISHING YOU TO CHANGE THE VISION, FUNCTION, MISSION OF BUSINESSES:  YOU NEED TO LEVERAGE THE BANKS AND THE INSURANCE COMPANIES TO PAY FOR DISASTERS; IT IS NOT T HE CIVIL SOCIETIES WHICH HAVE TO PAY FOR DISASTERS CREATED BY BUSINESSES.  EACH CRISIS GOVERNEMENTS ARE SAYING THEY ARE NOT GOING TO HELP BUSINESSES, HOWEVER? EVERYTIMES IT IS THE CITIZENS WHO ARE PAYING FOR THE FAILURES OF BUSINESSES WITH THE INTERCESSION:INTERMEDIATION OF GOVERNMENTS. THINK GLOBAL ACT LOCAL (THE WORLD WE WANT 2015-2030) COVID 19 WAS THINK GLOBAL ACT GLOBAL ‘’The world covid wants’’ 2020 2025 2030
  121. 121. Problem is always about the investment risk The more the investment delay, the higher the risk (natural, covid, technology, war…), and the lesser ambition IMPROVING THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM The full history of covid 19 crisis (including the world financial crisis February and March 2021)
  122. 122. Covid 19 Covid 19 crisis February6 March- April 2020 16 March 2020 WHO (*) WORL D alert Financial Markets US$ Months WORLD FINANCIAL CRISIS 2020 Covid 19 =/+ February- March- April 2020 Covid 19 crisis = WORLD FINANCIAL MARKET FALLS COVID 19 PANDEMIC IS BORN W O R L D C E N T R A L B A N K B A I L O U T WUHAN DEC 2019 COVI D 2022 FINANCE HEALTH MONEY CIRCULATION MONEY CIRCULATION OPPORTUNIT Y DANGER
  123. 123. Oil production $ 40 80 Oil Price Oil Production
  124. 124. Central Bank Stimulus Government restriction Bank Stimulus Capacité de rembourser Business Business capacity to pay back debts Governement intervention
  125. 125. Origin of covid 19 lack of investment since 1975, businesses are not investing, so crises occurs (Societies are consumming without investing…) 1945 1975 2020 2021 $£€ 30 GOLDEN YEARS 30 GOLDEN YEARS 2008 FINANCIAL + AUSTERITY CRISES COVID 19 CRISIS ? Capacity of investment (pay back debts) WHAT IS BUILD BACK BETTER (BBB)? WHEN THERE IS LESS MONEY! COVID 19 CENTRAL BANK INTERVENTION
  126. 126. The future? Capacity of investment Central Bank Reserve Ambition COVID 19
  127. 127. Resistance to change/investment risks against the Build Back Better INVESTMENT PUSH/PULL Resistance to change CENTRAL BANK RESERVE Investment capacity/ Capacity to pay debt Bank stimulis/I nterest rate of banks RISKS/ UNCERTAINTIES Business Risk
  128. 128. BANKING SYSTEM Bank Interest rate Business risk Business Capacity to invest/pay back debt Business Continuity Banking Risk Bank interest + + Borrowing Lendin Capital adjustement National economy invesmtent
  129. 129. Economic Growth (GDP)/Business Output+ Capital adjustement (function of risk= capacity of debt refund RISK Bank/Governme nt intervention Business Finance Build back Better/national ambition Linked with the capacity to pay back debt Bank investissemen t INV. RISK IN WORK IN PROGRESS = COVID CRISIS VACCINES + RESTRICTIONS OUT 2019 2020 2021
  130. 130. Business finance Gouvernment intervention Capacité à rembourse r Pay back debt
  131. 131. Financing process with the risk BF GI Risk Bank Interest GDP Z= [BF o GI] (y) BF (y) X Z = GI [BF] (X) a b C - [b- a] x+a Economic inputs X1 X2 X3 … Xn Ai Aj Ak … An GDP BUSINESSES
  132. 132. ECONOMIC FORECAST GDP = 0 Gdp +1 GDP = -5
  133. 133. MONTHLY FORECAST MECHANISM JAN
  134. 134. THANKS FRIENDS FOR YOUR PATIENCE IN 2021 AND COLLABORATION  WISHING YOU A BEST JOURNEY IN THE YEAR 2022 FREE OF COVID 19 AND RISKLESS UNABLE TO HARM YOU.  PROSPERITY  WELL BEING  HAPPINESS  HEALTHY LIFE  PROTECT THE PLANET  PEACE AND SECURITY  BIRD CEO ON THE TEAM  BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT IN SPECIAL CONSULTATIVE STATUS WITH ECOSOC NEW YORK

