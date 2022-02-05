Hi, Happy New Year 2022!

The presentation is about health, wealth, wellbeing, prosperity, protecting the earth's planet, peace, and security. It is not so easy to wish you a happy new year 2022, as we have seen that 2020, 2021 were difficult years. So, before wishing you all a Happy New Year 2022. I started to browse the landscape of the needed ingredients in 2022, so I can really wish you all a Happy New Year 2022, that is almost sincere, because the uncertainties are so high nowadays, and we need to prepare for the next crisis. Happy New Year 2022