Covid 19 business organization

BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
• WHAT MATTERS IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT IS F A K E N E W S = T I M E L Y EXPERIENCE OF USERS OF SOCIAL MEDIA WITH THEIR OWN ...
1 + FAKENEWS/ COMPETITIO N PEOPLE BUSINESS TIME INVESTMENT GROWTH SOCIA MEDIA PEOPLE E-COMMERCE GROW CURVE E-COMMERCE PROD...
BUSINESS GROWTH INVESTMENT GOOD CURVE PLC Going up with a higher demand and successful raising funds by the multinationals...
BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
Why social media was a king? Because the free market society was on line in the social media offering ready made solution ...
• SO, WHE YOU ARE TELLING A STORY IN THE SOCIAL MEDIA. I WAS IN NEW YORK IN BEGINNING OF 2020, I COULD SEE THE EVOLUTION O...
• SO, COLLECTIVELY, ALL SOCIAL MEDIA BLOGGISTS HAVE MEDICAL INPUTS FROM THE ILLNESS EXPEREINCE AND THEY ARE SHARING IT. TH...
• SO ALL EXPERIENCES MADE BY SCIENTISTS ARE THEIR OWN CONTRIBUTION AND INNOVATIONS AND NOT SCIENCES. THEY HAVE OBSERVED ON...
So, like the food business. if you have too much food. If you do not want too loose the food. In order to make so, the sup...
• Opposite to too much vaccine, you have the reverse situation that if the manufacturer of vaccine does not know the quant...
COVID 19 RISK IS INDENTIFIED AND MORE URGENT RESPONSES ARE NEEDED INDICATOR 1 (UPPER LIMIT) SINCE PASTEUR WHAT THE WORLD C...
COVID IS NOT A REALITY (PERSPECTIVE OF AUTHOR VIEWPOINT AND SELECTION OF ELEMENTS TO ASSERT THAT COVID 19 WAS NOT A REALIT...
• - WHO halted the polio in Africa. Why Polio was not ended in Pakistan or Afghanistan? It is said that because of Pakista...
• There was a mismatch between social, economy, politics, environment, humanitarian, science, fakenews...business profitab...
• - Use of regulatory Fines for not following the website recommendations, enforcement rules, violence against women and g...
• DESPITE THE FACT THAT COVID 19 WAS MINOR COMPARED TO GENOCIDE (1 MILLION DEATHS IN 3 MONTHS), SPANISH FLU (50 MILLIONS D...
• IF YOU WERE WILLING TO INVEST. IF YOUR ORGANIZATION WERE WILLING TO TAKE ACTION QUICKLY....ETC. • ALSO, WAS IT THE OLDER...
NEITHER THE FUTURE, NOR THE PAST IS OBSERVABLE; SO WE WILL NEVER KNOW IT; COVID 19 TREAMENT REMAINS FOR ME A GREAT MANAGEM...
• THANK YOU FRIENDS BIRD CEO BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
Covid 19 business organization

Hi Friends,
Please find the last set of power points on covid 19 business attached. Thanks

Covid 19 business organization

  BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  • WHAT MATTERS IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT IS F A K E N E W S = T I M E L Y EXPERIENCE OF USERS OF SOCIAL MEDIA WITH THEIR OWN N A R R A T I V E S W H I C H I S RELATED TO THE GEOGRAPHY REGIONS THE PRODUCT THEY ARE OFFERING ONLINE AGINST COVID 19 ILLNESSES Quality is what people expect most from a traditional pandemic, but it has to be quick and an improved quality - compared to the fakenews goods one year vaccine is created for the quality of the remedies. ''Vaccine = science'' PEOPLE PROCESS BUSINESS PROCESS GOVERNEMENT PROCESS
  3. 3. 1 + FAKENEWS/ COMPETITIO N PEOPLE BUSINESS TIME INVESTMENT GROWTH SOCIA MEDIA PEOPLE E-COMMERCE GROW CURVE E-COMMERCE PRODUCT LIFE CYCLE (PLC) 0 0 Time for assessing the market needs uncertainty on the market demands for needS, while the social media expression is supporting people needs. The cost optimization and covid 19 good price is key? Fakenews offer quick solutions with popular goods that can be accepted by some scientists and medical experts (Raoul...) physical waves, clouds, Global media Covid 19 Early Warning SystemNo cost, free access COVID 19 1 ST JANUARY 2020 3 MONTHS BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  4. 4. BUSINESS GROWTH INVESTMENT GOOD CURVE PLC Going up with a higher demand and successful raising funds by the multinationals for one year covid 19 vaccines and vaccine variations (ARM) and vaccine competion (Moderna, WARSPEED, COVAX, GAVIN, Astrazenaka, Spoutnik, Sino- vaccine... FAKENEWS Choloroquinine, marijuana, drugs, tobacco... temporary disqualified, however after the production of vaccines governement are able to legalized the use of drugs for addicted persons or in a medicalized way R&D NO PROFIT, LOW WORLD GDP= +3% AN ECONOMIC FALL 2019-2020-20XX PASTEUR 10-15 YEARS ATTENUATED VACCINE 2 COVID 19 ONE YEARVACCINE PRODUCTION START NO R&D TIME BUSINESS FUNDRAISING FOR PROFITS: 1 YEAR VACCINE PRODUCTION VACCINE PREPAREDNESS FAKENEWS GOODS No legalisation of street drugs Toward more legalization of medicalized street drugs (USA, France...)? 2021 2020 BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  6. 6. Why social media was a king? Because the free market society was on line in the social media offering ready made solution for covid illnesses. • IT WAS PERCEIVED AS FAKENEWS BECAUSE THE TIME WAS RELATIVE (SCIENTIST ENSTEIN AND THE RELATIVITY LAW). • SOCIAL MEDIA ARE LIKE RELATIVITY LAW AND NOT A CLOCK OR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE WITH EQUAL LENGHT TIME UNIVARIABLE IN ALL CIRCUMSTANCES.
  7. 7. • SO, WHE YOU ARE TELLING A STORY IN THE SOCIAL MEDIA. I WAS IN NEW YORK IN BEGINNING OF 2020, I COULD SEE THE EVOLUTION OF THE CORONA VIRUS IN USA, WHILE IT WAS NOT SHENGEN AREA AT THAT TIME, I WAS ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA EXCHANGES. THERE WAS ONLY ONE COVID 19 ILLNESS, BUT DIFFERENT REMEDIES ACCORDING TO THE COUNTRY GEOGRAPHY DISPERSION, THE TIME OF THE BLOGGIST EXPERIENCE AND THE NETWORK WAS A MARKET PLACE FOR EXCHANGES OF IDEAS AND RECIPES LIKE A COOKING OR IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN HOLIDAY RESORT AS THERE IS NO SALES POINT FOR COVID GOODS • PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA ARE QUITE RATIONALS. THEY ARE SCIENTISTS, DOCTORS, MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS. • HOWEVER, THE COMMUNICATION IS OFTEN LIKE ORDERIND MEAL IN A RESTAURANT WITH FRIEND,YOU NEED TO LOOK AT THE MENU AND DISCUSS ABOUT THE ASSORTED OR THE MEAL SOPHISTICATION ASSORTED TO YOUR OWN TASTE AND COULD ASK MORE QUESTIONS. THE REFLEXION MAY LEAD TO DIFFERENT PERCEPTION. FOR EXAMPLE, THE NARRATIVE FOR THE ILLNESS AND THE TREATMENT IS NOT BASED ON THE SYNERGY OF TIME. MY VIRUS STORY OR QUESTION IS PERHAPS IN MY PAST. HOWEVER, IT COULD SERVE FOR YOUR OWN COVID ILLNESS TODAY OR IN THE FUTURE. ALSO, PEOPLE ARE IMAGING THAT IN THE FUTURE IF THEY HAVE AN ILLNESS, THEY COULD TAKE REMEDIES FROM AN EXPERIENCED CONVERSATION OF THE PAST OR TODAY TO BEST SERVE THEIR IN FUTURE. NO EXPERIENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA CAN BE SEEN. IT IS PURELY IN THE IMAGINATION AND PURE PROCESS OF BRAIN AND INTLLECTUAL PROPERTIES FROM INDIVIDUAL GATHERING IN THE CLOUDS AND LINKED TO THE WAY YOU CAN THINK OR YOUR CULTURE. • CONCLUSION ALL REMEDIES WERE FREE AND ACCESSIBLE WITHOUT THE PATENT RIGHTS THAT ARE NEEDED FOR COVID 19 (IN 2021) AND REDUCING THE BUSINESS SCOPE AND CREATING THE GROWTH WITHOUT A SPREAD OF NEW CAPITALISM WITH THE USA POLICIES ON VACCINE THAT BORROWS I ASSUMED ON BLOGGISTS DEALS DURING THE SOCIAL MEDIA EXCAHNGES IN 2020 BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  8. 8. • SO, COLLECTIVELY, ALL SOCIAL MEDIA BLOGGISTS HAVE MEDICAL INPUTS FROM THE ILLNESS EXPEREINCE AND THEY ARE SHARING IT. THE SOCIAL MEDIA PROCESS, IF YOU ARE NOT AN EXPERT OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS PERCEIVED AS FAKENEWS. • BUT, BELIEVE ME SCIENCE IS ALSO A FAKENEWS. TAKE FOR EXAMPLE THE COVID 19 VACCINE. 1 YEAR TO MAKE A VACCINE. IT IS IMPOSSIBLE. A CLASSIC VACCINE BASED ON THE SCIENTIST PASTEUR TOOK 10- 15 YEARS TO DEVELOP AND EACH TIME A VACCINE BRAND WAS 15 YEARS. SO, SAYING THAT 1 YEAR VACCINE IS SCIENCE IS ALSO A FAKENEWS. THE COVID 19 VACCINE IS NOT DIFFEREN THAN FAEKENEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA. BECAUSE YOU DO NOT KNOW IN THE FUTURE THE CONSEQUENCE OF SUCH EMERGING TECHNOLOGY ON THE HUMAN BODY. NO SCIENTIST CAN SEE THE FUTURE TO SAY THAT COV ID 19 VACCINE IN 2021 WILL BE STILL A GOOD REMEDIES TO PROTECT PEOPLE LIVES; • ALSO, NOBODY CAN OBSERVE THE PAST OF COVID 19 VACCINE. BECAUSE IT WAS A VACCINE MADE WITHOUT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT. BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  9. 9. • SO ALL EXPERIENCES MADE BY SCIENTISTS ARE THEIR OWN CONTRIBUTION AND INNOVATIONS AND NOT SCIENCES. THEY HAVE OBSERVED ONLY TODAY. HOW THE COVID VACCINE PLAYS ON THE HUMAN BODY WITH STATISTICAL ANALYSES TO TEST THE COMPATIBILITY TODAY (15 MINUTES AFTER RECEIGVING THE COVID VACCINE SHOT). • SAMPLING OF POPULATION AND LONG TERM WITH R&D CAN BE DIFFERENT. MEDICAL SCIENTISTS KNOW ONLY THE COVID 19 VACCINE BEHAVIOR TODAY ON THE PANDEMIC, BUT NOT IN THE PAST AND NOT IN THE FUTURE, BECAUSE WE ARE NOT ABLE TO OBSERVE IT AS WITH THE PASTEUR VACCINE. THE FUTURE REACTION OF COVID 19 ON THE LONG RUN. WE WANT TO SAVE LIVES IMMEDIATELY BECAUSE OF THE FEARS OF THE NGO PROSECUTING GOVERNMENTS FOR NOT ACTING ENOUGH OR QUICKLY. • SO, COVID 19 VACCINE IN THIS WAY IS COMPARABLE TO A FAKE VACCINE. TO REINFORCE THE FAKE ASPECT OF THE COVID VACCINE IT HAS BEEN CALLED NEW EMERGING VACCINE. THE NEW VACCINE BRAND FORCES PEOPLE TO SEE IN THE FUTURE WHILE THEY HAVE A CLASSIC VISION OF REAL VACCINE BASED ON 10 YEAR TIMESCALE PRODUCTION OF A TRUE VACCINE. • ANOTHER ASPECT OF FAKENEWS VACCINE IS THE FACT THAT THE VACCINE IS ON DEMAND, AND NOT FREELY ACCESSIBLE. IT HAS TO BRING REVENUES TO THE MANUFACTURERS. OTHERWISE, THEY ARE NOT PRODUCING THE COVID 19 VACCINE. SO, BUSINESSES HAVE RECRUITED EXPERTS AND MARKETERS LIKE BILL GATES PHILANTROPIST AND LEADERS TO PULL THE FUNDRAISING MARKET FOR A 1 YEAR VACCINE. IT IS THE FIRST TIME THAT BUSINESSES ARE TAKING THE RISK TO PRODUCE A VACCINE IN ONE YEAR. SO, ONE YEAR VACCINE IS FAKE VACCINE, IN THIS WAY COMPARED TO STANDARD OF VACCINE MANUFACTURED BASED ON THE PATENT RIGHTS, I THINK. BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  10. 10. So, like the food business. if you have too much food. If you do not want too loose the food. In order to make so, the supermarket can discount the food for a cheaper price, or it can give it to homeless people. It was the same with covid 19 vaccines. The good quality vaccines were difficult to discount, while difficult to sell. So, it was important to avoid to produce too many, to avoid to give them to poor countries, or to avoid to discount them, because of the loss of the investment due to the cost of producing a vaccine. So, a nice government like France, would not produce vaccine, but would borrow money to buy discount vaccines or when the Spoutnik vaccine was on the market shelves (doctors, pharmacists, stadium, townhall...) you can get a shot or two. So, everybody is happy, the buyer, the seller and the customer of vaccine. BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  11. 11. • Opposite to too much vaccine, you have the reverse situation that if the manufacturer of vaccine does not know the quantity needed by the population. It cannot produce, because it can lose its money of it is producing too much for discount. Also, it can miss an opportunity to get a profit, if it does not respond to the exact amount of the market demand. Particulalry, if the demand starts to be important. So, in producing in uncertainty, and without loosing the opportunity for a business profit, there will be an assessement made, between the cost of production and the likely hood of the demand. So, the optimum vaccine price is the production cost of the vaccine and added to it the busines margin which is representing the profit. All these production astuces are like a race for the winning the lotteries. • Business are engaged if other busineses are competing. The more business and more likely to share the benefit of the vaccine cake. And at the same time, in the competition, it can have parternship and cooperation, to avoid losing more than expected to ensure the business marging for the investors. • Utilmate, covid vaccine would not be produced. Because business does not produce without making a profit. • The USA law, is clear, no commerce should be at lost. You cannot sell a good under the cost of production. It is illegal. • All good sold should be with a price maximization and not negative with a lost. So, if the governement did not guarantee, the covid production, there would be no vaccine on the market, because there would be no needs. • And the social media market would be king. People, would use drugs, choloroquinine, tobacco, malaria tablet, etc or exercize more, or keep social distancing, wear a mask... • As there was a profit taking. Business started to raise fund and covid 19 became a real business capital investment with opportunity and risks. BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  12. 12. COVID 19 RISK IS INDENTIFIED AND MORE URGENT RESPONSES ARE NEEDED INDICATOR 1 (UPPER LIMIT) SINCE PASTEUR WHAT THE WORLD CAN MAKE BEST AGAINST PANDEMIC IS A VACCINE INDICATOR 2 (ULTIMATE LIMIT) MEDIA OPPOSITION BETWEEN SCIENCE AND FAKENEWS COVID IS NOT A REALITY(*e) COVID 19 IS A REALITY (*) use of fakenews research for the market demands busisness raising fund for a profit making - decision from the government to protect people Economic competition to produce a vaccine USA decide to expand its market opportunity abroad. The acceptance by people that the covid 19 can save their lives is a reality. Too much covid 19 vaccines -> business are forced to discount but not able to give it free because they are producing at an optimize costs. They are not humanitarian actions. They need to keep a satisfactory margins to pays the workers and the investment Too little good produced. There is a risks for the business unable to assess the needs for covid vaccine to loose the business marging. Thus producing at optimization cost, but due to lack of marging, it would not be a profitable business. What is a worth to invest. No workers want to work for free. Slavery has been abolished and is a crime against humanity. So, there is no production unless there is an important command, so money is not lost. and the business margin is superior to the cost of production. Governement and business leaders negotiations with health services, trade unions workers for - Covid vaccine quantities, qualities (Covax, Spoutnik, moderna, Astrazenac Pfeiffer, Sinovaccine, ARM regularities, time period...o avoid too little or too many BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  13. 13. COVID IS NOT A REALITY (PERSPECTIVE OF AUTHOR VIEWPOINT AND SELECTION OF ELEMENTS TO ASSERT THAT COVID 19 WAS NOT A REALITY UNTIL THE PRODUCTION OF VACCINE WAS DECIDED AND THE LOGISTICS AND VACCINE OPERATIONS WERE EFFECTIVELY AN ONGOING PROCESS AND PEOPLE ACCEPTED IT) Evidences: - WHO never found Covid 19 in Huwan Market during the medical visits in January and February 2020 (Ref. WHO website) - Impossibility to assess the numbers for covid needs and people that are affected and covid illnesses. in the view of the long responsiveness of health organisations and medical researchers, which slow actions helped to promote the fakenews as a prediction of the coming risks, without able to produce a vaccine, but with a flourishing E-commerce for medical or paramedical goods, which have also, been recommended by expert of the medical professions at some stages of the covid illnesses. - Controlling factors from an external viewpoint, for the hospital admissions BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  14. 14. • - WHO halted the polio in Africa. Why Polio was not ended in Pakistan or Afghanistan? It is said that because of Pakistan and Afghanistan conflicts. (Ref? WHO report). Was Africa free of armed conflicts and violences? Answer: It is unclear. WHO uses the remaining resources for covid 19 (Ref. WHO website) • - Childern and Youths were more likely using the hospital than the older persons (while covid 19 was different than the Spanish flu, which killed almost only children (Ref. WHO website) • - It is unsure that there was a real pandemic due to the definition of a pandemic per a countriy that can have a different appreciation? • - Also, not all countires restricted their economies during the coivd 19 to save lives. For some countries deaths and violences are regular. • - Lacks of resources in some countries are recurrent and always existed, saying that there was not resource in 2020 for covid 19, was not a novelty. It was an issue with development (and not specifically related to a specific covid illness) • - Is covid 19 a resource (economy), political or social choice through the lense of 40 millions death annually due to None Communicable Diseases (NCD)? (WHO reference, GARD organization). Now we have vaccinated the older persons, we cannot identify the 40 millions annual deaths due to NCD. Can we? • BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  15. 15. • There was a mismatch between social, economy, politics, environment, humanitarian, science, fakenews...business profitability...BILL GATES said we need 40 billions to vaccinate the world population. Why vaccines for the world were not free and for all? • - • - Scientifical researchers showed that covid 19 existed since 1960 with the potential to kill. • - Lancet medical researchers and other laboratories demonstrated that covid 19 virus was not as dangerous as the winter flu virus or other viruses. Today, the new variations from South Africa, England...are more dangerous and killing less than the covid 19. (Ref. information from the French media) • - The covid surmorality has always been unclear. Which deaths are we counting? Are all deaths in hospitals, or is it just the covid 19 death rate? Why are the death number statistics not disagragated? • - The medical staffs and nurses were called heroes at worse of covid 19. It showed people can work in covid 19 affected environment, without a resource and no vaccines, with only a mask, social distancing...restrictions... These measures existed already since 1960, and was only applied by the professionals in the food industries...(HACCP method).
  16. 16. • - Use of regulatory Fines for not following the website recommendations, enforcement rules, violence against women and girls increased during the covid 19 restrictions • - Taiiwan which was initially successful in eliminating covid 19 quickly in 2020, has seen the development of covid 19 recently. • - Also, the huge gaps between annual disasters in the last decade, which is killing 60, 000 people and suddenly in 2020, the death rates due to natural disasters were multiplied by 30. 2 millions death due to covid 19 natural disaster in 2020. • - Various article online the culture of fear has been created to force citizens to think about deaths. It is not new. It is like starvation. Why do you want people to be motiavted by starvation in poor countries while every day they are eating too much? • The strategy used by global organization and world leaders to promote their careers on the discovery of covid 19 and the production of covid 19 vaccines. • - Nobody is safe until the whole planet is vaccinated...The targets and the objectives were likley to create a success for business markets than showing the real covid 19 illnees, which signs were comparable to all respiratory and flu illnesses. • - The covid 19 development in rich countries and poor countries that were totally differents due to lacks of resources, electronic micrpscope, health care, education, technologies... • The economic losses and the banking system bail-out debts. People loosing their jobs, various restrictions were compensated to ensure peace and security, and cool down potential rebellions like what we have seen in France in 2020, with the trade union workers about the retirement schemes, increase the old people pensions...and forcing people to work online. All these stuffs were not perceived as illnesses, but economic, political and social changes rather than healh. • United Nations director for disaster reduction said that hazards (viruses) are natural, only disasters are man made. He was refering to the Aids HIV virus and illness (Ref. International onference in disaster reduction, 2010, Parc Floral, Vincennes, Paris, France.
  17. 17. • DESPITE THE FACT THAT COVID 19 WAS MINOR COMPARED TO GENOCIDE (1 MILLION DEATHS IN 3 MONTHS), SPANISH FLU (50 MILLIONS DEATHS IN 3 YEARS MAINLY CHILDREN (WHO),...2005 TSUNAMI IN SOUTH EAST ASIA, DEC. 24): 300,000 KILLED (SAME IN HAITY EARTHQUAKES IN JANUARY 2010...) COVID 19 REMAINED UNPRECEDENTED IN A WORLD, WHICH IS MORE GLOBALIZED WITH SPEED, HUGE TECHNOLOGY ASSETS DEVELOPMENT IN CITIES, INCREASING WEALTH, WORLD FINANCIARISATION, INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES, INTER CONNECTIONS. IT IS DIFFICULT TO IMAGINE HOW OUR ANCESTORS IN 1920, WITHOUT PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT WOULD ASSESS THE COVID 19 PANDEMICE WITH THEIR OWN DISASTER RELATED METRICS. BUT MAYBIE, ONE CANNOT COMPARE TWO DISASTERS. NO DISASTER IS THE SAME. • COVID 19 BECAME A REALITY WHEN PEOPLE PERCEPTION TRANSFORMED TO THE NEW REALITIES OF AN EXISTING VIRUS THAT THEY HAVE DISCOVERED ORIGINATED FROM CHINA -WE NEVER PROVE IT- IS HAS TRAVELLED THE WHOLE WORLD VERY QUCIKLY THAT WE STAYED BLIND, TO THE PROCESS OF ILLNESS DEVELOPMENT; HOWEVER, WE COULD COMMUNICATE WITH THE SCIENCE BECAUSE OF OUR EDUCATION AND THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE WHICH IS SUPPORTING THE GLOBAL WORLD OF RELATIONSHIPS. BEING VACCINATED WAS AN IMPORTANT ACTION NOT BECAUSE OF THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, BUT BECAUSE WE HAD A NEW MIND SET. OUR BRAINS WERE THIS TIME MOTIVATED WE COULD SAVE LIVES. 1 YEAR VACCINE LOOKED APPROPRIATE. THE LIFESAVING MEANS OFFERED WAS DIFFERENT THAT INITIALLY THOUGHT IN THE SOCIA MEDIA. IF YOU WERE A POLITICIAN, AN ECONOMIST, A BUSINESS, A MEDICAL EXPERT...ETC. ALL THESE PEOPLE (STAKEHOLDERS, ACTORS) WITH DIFFERENT THINKING WERE ABLE TO CREATE A SYNERGY AND COOFDINATE THEIR ACTIONS FROM A PERSPECTIVE OF THE MEDIA, BECAUSE WE ARE NOT ABLE TO KNOW EXACTLY WAHT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD. EXCEPT, BY JOURNALIST, MEDIA COMMUNICATION THAT WE CAN TRUST. V WHO SAID IT SELF THAT SOCIAL MEDIA COULD KILL PEOPLE BECAUSE OF THE NOISE OF FAKENEWS. I SAID NO, SOCIAL MEDIA IS WAKING PEOPLE TO VALUE RISK. SOCIAL MEDIA KEEP US INFORMED OF WHAT IS GOING UP AROUND THE WORLD. SO, WE ARE PREPARING OURSELF FOR THE RISK. SOCIAL MEDIA IS A SOURCE OF INFORMATION ACCESSIBLE TO ALL, FAKENEWS CAN BE HIGHLY VALUED WHEN BUSINESS ARE FAILING TO PROVIDE A TIMELY BUSINESS RESPONSE BASED ON THE PROFIT MAKING; BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  18. 18. • IF YOU WERE WILLING TO INVEST. IF YOUR ORGANIZATION WERE WILLING TO TAKE ACTION QUICKLY....ETC. • ALSO, WAS IT THE OLDER PERSONS WHICH WERE AFFECTED BY THE COVID 19 ILLNESSES WE WERE PROTECTING OR THE WORKERS -THAT ARE PRODUCING GOODS AND SERVICES. • ULTIMATELY, THE COVID 19 BACKGROUND WAS A BIOLOGICAL WAR, AS WE HAVE FOUND ENEMIES, ALLIES...VARIOUS OPPOSING CAMPS. • ONE CANNOT DENY THE FACT THAT BUSINESSES WERE VERY CREATIVE DURING COVID 19; THEREFORE, ON CAN WONDER IF MAKING A ONE YEAR VACCINE IS A SCIENCE OR AN IRRATIONALITY OF THE BUSINESS WORLD, ABLE ALSO TO CREATE A FAKE SCIENCE. BECAUSE WE ARE TOTALLY IGNORANT AGAIN ON THE IMPACT OF 1 YEAR VACCINE ON THE HEALTH OF PEOPLE IN THE MEDIUM AND LONG RUN. MOST OF THE WORLD POPUALTION WAS IN GOOD HEALTH AND THEY HAVE BEEN VACCINATED TO PROTECTED THE VULNEABLE PERSONS. NOBODY CAN AFFIRM THAT HEALTHY PEOPLE WILL NOT BE AFECTED BY THE COVID VACCINES IN THE FUTURE? BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  19. 19. NEITHER THE FUTURE, NOR THE PAST IS OBSERVABLE; SO WE WILL NEVER KNOW IT; COVID 19 TREAMENT REMAINS FOR ME A GREAT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM IN 2020. • AND IT IS HELPING TO UNDERSTAND THE CONCEPT OF ECONOMIST DR SCHUMACHER WITH THE VICIOUS CYCLE OF POVERTY. IF PEOPLE HAVE NO HEALTH OR NO RESOURCE, THEY CANNOT INVEST, THUS THEY ARE NOT DEVELOPING. THEREFORE THEY CAN STAY POOR. COIVD 19 WAS AN ATTEMPT TO BREAK THE VICIOUS CYCLE OF DEVELOPMENT IN 2O20 AND BEYOND WITH THE COMING DECADE FOR ACTION 2030. THERE WAS A TEMPATIONN TO SEE THE COVID 19 AGENT OF REGRESS, BECAUSE OF POOR GROWTH OR NO GROWTH AND LACKS OF INVESTMENT IN 2O2O AND IN THE FUTURE FOR YEARS TO COME THAT WE ARE DEFEATED AND READY TO ABANDON. THE FACT IS THE SITUATION EXISTED BEFORE COVID 19 AND PERHAPS THIS HAS LED TO SUCCESSFUL TRANSFORMATION OF A RISK COVID 19 INTO A REALITY. WHILE MORE DANGEROUS RISKS ARE ALREADY WITH US, AND WE ARE NOT ABLE COLLECTIVELY TO CHANGE OUR BRAINS TO ACT ACCORDING TO A RISK AGENDA. SO, IN THE FUTURE TOWARD CLIMATE CHANGE IN 2100. IT IS PAVING THE WAY FOR AUTORITARIAN REGIMS AND PLANNIST ECONOMIES, WHICH IS A WOLRD OF VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS WITHOUT A MARKET ECONOMY. THE FREEDOM, AND THE CULTURES ARE AT STAKE. REMOVING SLEEVES AND ORGANIZAING FOR THE DECADE FOR ACTIONS 2030 BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. ANOTHER COVID 19 CAN REPRODUCE, AND THIS TIME, IT IS NOT PROVENT THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO MANAGE IT, DUE TO ECONOMIC AND ECOLOGY BURDEN WHILE SOCIALLY WE ARE ACCEPTING TO SAVE LIVES. BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)
  20. 20. • THANK YOU FRIENDS BIRD CEO BUSINESS INNOVATION RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT (BIRD)

