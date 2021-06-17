In an information age, data powers business; it’s moved from a desirable to an essential workforce skillset. Tasked with the effort to build a data-driven culture and strategy, talent development leaders may rush to hire throngs of data scientists to implement cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) techniques. But the most data-savvy cultures take time and are built from within, by upskilling current talent.



In this presentation, Stringfest Analytics CEO George Mount will offer a roadmap for organizations to develop data training academies. He’ll explain the dangers of rushing data strategy or attempting to hire away the problem and provide concrete steps to get started with the process. Attendees will pick up techniques to sketch, implement and ultimately measure the impact of their data academy.



George Mount is the founder and CEO of Stringfest Analytics, a consulting firm specializing in analytics education. He has worked with leading bootcamps, learning providers, and practice organizations to help individuals excel at analytics. The author of the O’Reilly Media book, Advancing into Analytics: From Excel to Python and R, he also blogs on analytics and data education at stringfestanalytics.com.



George holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hillsdale College and master’s degrees in finance and information systems from Case Western Reserve University. He resides in Cleveland, Ohio.