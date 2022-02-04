Successfully reported this slideshow.
Development and maintenance of a mooc

  1. 1. DEVELOPMENT AND MAINTENANCE OF A MOOC STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR AN EXCHANGE OF GOOD PRACTICES PROJECT N° 2019-1-DE02-KA204-006110
  2. 2. PURPOSE To provide a concrete methodology on the principles of the development of a MOOC about the protection of the environment
  3. 3. EXPECTED RESULTS After this module, you will know the following: - Characteristics of a MOOC - The fundamentals and principles of online education - Synchronous and asynchronous learning – what are the differences? - What is the role of the trainer in a MOOC - How to provide feedback, and give formative and summative assessment in a MOOC
  4. 4. BUT FIRST! My five favourites
  5. 5. WHAT IS A MOOC? Massive Open Online Course
  6. 6. Start Real World Performanc e Content Organized and sequenced to achieve the objective Learning Objective(s) (the student will be able to…) Assessment Tests and Observations Methods Instruction Explanation Demonstration Practice Feedback INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN
  7. 7. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  ORIGINAL AND RELEVANT MATERIAL
  8. 8. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC? Asking students to analyse and interpret these materials and content can improve their critical thinking and increase their engagement to the course.
  9. 9. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  A VARIETY OF MULTIMEDIA RESOURCES
  10. 10. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  EXPLANATION OF PURPOSE
  11. 11. Start E-Learning as preparation? E-Learning as an after-class tool? E-Learning as reference material? E-Learning as a supplemental tool? E-learning as a theory tool? WHAT IS THE ROLE OF E-LEARNING?
  12. 12. Start WHAT IS THE ROLE OF E-LEARNING? Interaction is key. Confucius: “What I hear, I forget. What I see, I remember. What I do, I understand.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bKOsgDNK5g
  13. 13. This bite-sized piece of learning is called learning object Example: platform short videos One of the features of e-learning is the need to provide learning that is broken down into chunks, and is often described as ‘bite-sized’ and should not be more than one or two pages. TIP: LEARNING OBJECTS
  14. 14. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  STUDENT REFLECTION
  15. 15. Start Synchronous: Syn (together) + chronos (time) = at the same time Συν + χρόνος Asynchronous: a (not) + syn (together) + chronos (time) = NOT at the same time Α + συν + χρονος SYNCHRONOUS AND ASYNCHRONOUS ONLINE LEARNING
  16. 16. Start Synchronous: Teacher interacts with all participants at the same time. Also, participants interact among them at the same time (groups, online chat, Skype). Online lectures, discussions, presentations etc. occur at a specific time. Asynchronous: Teacher and participants interact at any point. No simultaneous participation is necessary. Students may be given a time-frame within which they have to connect and participate (forum, pre-recorded videos, etc.) SYNCHRONOUS AND ASYNCHRONOUS ONLINE LEARNING
  17. 17. Start Synchronous: - Real time discussion - Real time collaboration - Immediate feedback - Cost-effective - Teacher can gauge understanding of concepts - Motivation to complete assignments Asynchronous: - Learning anytime- anywhere - Accessing materials when convenient - Opportunity for research at same time - Can express thoughts without ADVANTAGES OF SYNCHRONOUS AND ASYNCHRONOUS ONLINE LEARNING
  18. 18. Start WHEN, WHY, AND HOW
  19. 19. Start • Facilitate and build an online community of students • Engage students in a variety of online environments through reflective and hands-on activities • Analyze data to assist in individualizing instructions and feedback • Personalize the learning through online discussion and group projects • Develop lessons that use appropriate and effective multimedia design elements • Student academic integrity (plagiarism and safe and legal use of online resources) WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE TEACHER IN THE MOOC?
  20. 20. Start BOOST feedback model 1. Balanced: focus not only on what goes wrong, but also on strengths 2. Observed: provide feedback based only on what you have observed, not on beliefs 3. Objective: avoid judgement, and relate feedback only to behaviour, not personality 4. Specific: back up comments with concrete, specific examples 5. Timely: give feedback immediately after the activity to allow the student to reflect on learning WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE TEACHER IN THE MOOC? FEEDBACK
  21. 21. Start PRACTICE! Form pairs and give each other feedback based on the BOOST model. One is a teacher, and one is a student who is very good in general, but recently has started to drop their performance. How do you give feedback? WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE TEACHER IN THE MOOC? FEEDBACK
  22. 22. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  SOCIAL CONSTRUCTIVISM AND PROBLEM BASED LEARNING
  23. 23. Start (SOCIAL) CONSTRUCTIVISM THEORY AND PROBLEM BASED LEARNING
  24. 24. Start - Criticism of traditional learning: Everything relies on the teacher to create the knowledge - Constructivism theory can be applied to overcome this - Constructivism: The students construct the knowledge themselves through their personal experiences - Social constructivism: Students learn as a result of social interaction and problem-solving via collaboration - Problem Based Learning: Active learning, use of real world scenarios, social learning, application of knowledge on new situations (SOCIAL) CONSTRUCTIVISM THEORY AND PROBLEM BASED LEARNING
  25. 25. Start How can this be used? - Student groups discuss a given real-life problem by the teacher, and by using their past experience they try to come up with a solution - Students interact by asking questions and offering ideas in an online platform - Students become more prepared to solve problems in the real world (SOCIAL) CONSTRUCTIVISM THEORY AND PROBLEM BASED LEARNING
  26. 26. Start - How can you include principles and elements of (social) constructivism and PBL in your MOOC course? - Form groups of 3, discuss, and come up with an example of an exercise - Think of a problem to offer to the students, organize their discussion, and come up with social tools that will help them collaborate and check each other’s work (e.g. upload images on platform, gather comments and likes) SOCIAL CONSTRUCTIVISM AND PBL IN THE CONTEXT OF A MOOC
  27. 27. Start Elements to consider: - A problem for the students - How to encourage collaboration - Knowledge needs to be created by the students - Use of digital tools (e-learning platform, mobile device, etc.) SOCIAL CONSTRUCTIVISM AND PBL IN THE CONTEXT OF A MOOC
  28. 28. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  PROVIDING A FRAMEWORK AND GUIDANCE TO THE STUDENTS (A GOOD INTRODUCTION IS KEY!)
  29. 29. Start CreatingyourownMOOCmaterials Now you will create your own MOOC materials. Please create an introductory video, and one video with content from your contribution. Things to consider: - What type of multimedia will I use? - Am I using the principles of social constructivism and problem-based learning? (problem to solve, groups, students create the knowledge) - Course design follows learning objectives - Make couples and help each other create your plan until 11:30 - After everybody has a plan and videos, you will show it to the rest 

Editor's Notes

  • There is an abundance of online content to link to and reference in your course, but including authentic materials that you created is a great way to facilitate learning. Authentic sources, real examples, and cases taken from the real world provide the rich context and nuance that hypothetical designs or made-up examples often lack. Especially in the case of the environment and climate change, real world examples are a powerful way to convey information.
    Asking students to analyse and interpret these materials and content can improve their critical thinking and increase their engagement. Some examples follow:
    Pieces of recordings from a podcast related to course topics, and which students can be asked to discuss in an online forum. An environmental law professor, for example, could share this list of 10 major environment podcasts. Recorded podcasts with experts on the course topics to facilitate their thinking and provide original material to the students. A podcast that interviews science experts, is one option.
    Videos from courtrooms and recorded interviews with lawyers about specific aspects of legal environmental cases. Students can listen to the live arguments in many Supreme Court cases.
  • Regarding external media, it is also important to provide material in many types of formats. Providing video, audio, reading, and interactive content will make your course infinitely more engaging. Another important fact to mention is that it also improves the accessibility of the course: Students who might find a particular medium difficult to follow, or students with a learning disability such as dyslexia or a video barrier such as hearing or attention problems are at a significant disadvantage if that medium is the only way to engage with the course material.
    Some good examples of mixed-media approaches might be:
    Provide a radio broadcast, newspaper clips, and an interactive map for students in an environment lesson. Students can then identify themes present throughout all the materials.
    Ask students to write a summary of a theme in a piece of text or literature based on an excerpt from the book, a TV interview the author gave on the book, and a series of web or print comics that reference the book.
  • Students should also look forward in order to understand how their coming work will build upon what they’ve already done. Teachers may not want to share all the details of their lesson plans, but every student should have a sense of how they are trying to grow. The connection of our course material can be lost in the online format, so the connections between activities should be stated in the beginning and in other stages of the course, so students can see how they all fit together
  • the learning often needs to be contained within a few screens as e-learners have neither the time nor the inclination to stay in front of their screens for long periods
  • Reflection is essential to learning in any setting, and in an online setting teachers must do their best about helping students reflect. Reflection activities goes beyond only assessing understanding—such activities interwove quizzes, discussion posts, podcasts, and papers with prompts to help students reflect on their learning.
  • Students are given the ability to show their engagement with the instructional materials described above by creating similarly rich outputs as a result of individual or group work. The things students create should include opportunities to work together and to express themselves individually.
  • Remember to be detailed and explicit!
    By the end of today you will already have a lesson plan to use in your teaching

    • ×