Development and maintenance of a mooc 1. DEVELOPMENT AND MAINTENANCE OF A MOOC STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR AN EXCHANGE OF GOOD PRACTICES PROJECT N° 2019-1-DE02-KA204-006110 2. PURPOSE To provide a concrete methodology on the principles of the development of a MOOC about the protection of the environment 3. EXPECTED RESULTS After this module, you will know the following: - Characteristics of a MOOC - The fundamentals and principles of online education - Synchronous and asynchronous learning – what are the differences? - What is the role of the trainer in a MOOC - How to provide feedback, and give formative and summative assessment in a MOOC 4. BUT FIRST! My five favourites 5. WHAT IS A MOOC? Massive Open Online Course 6. Start Real World Performanc e Content Organized and sequenced to achieve the objective Learning Objective(s) (the student will be able to…) Assessment Tests and Observations Methods Instruction Explanation Demonstration Practice Feedback INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN 7. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  ORIGINAL AND RELEVANT MATERIAL 8. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC? Asking students to analyse and interpret these materials and content can improve their critical thinking and increase their engagement to the course. 9. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  A VARIETY OF MULTIMEDIA RESOURCES 10. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  EXPLANATION OF PURPOSE 11. Start E-Learning as preparation? E-Learning as an after-class tool? E-Learning as reference material? E-Learning as a supplemental tool? E-learning as a theory tool? WHAT IS THE ROLE OF E-LEARNING? 12. Start WHAT IS THE ROLE OF E-LEARNING? Interaction is key. Confucius: “What I hear, I forget. What I see, I remember. What I do, I understand.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bKOsgDNK5g 13. This bite-sized piece of learning is called learning object Example: platform short videos One of the features of e-learning is the need to provide learning that is broken down into chunks, and is often described as ‘bite-sized’ and should not be more than one or two pages. TIP: LEARNING OBJECTS 14. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  STUDENT REFLECTION 15. Start Synchronous: Syn (together) + chronos (time) = at the same time Συν + χρόνος Asynchronous: a (not) + syn (together) + chronos (time) = NOT at the same time Α + συν + χρονος SYNCHRONOUS AND ASYNCHRONOUS ONLINE LEARNING 16. Start Synchronous: Teacher interacts with all participants at the same time. Also, participants interact among them at the same time (groups, online chat, Skype). Online lectures, discussions, presentations etc. occur at a specific time. Asynchronous: Teacher and participants interact at any point. No simultaneous participation is necessary. Students may be given a time-frame within which they have to connect and participate (forum, pre-recorded videos, etc.) SYNCHRONOUS AND ASYNCHRONOUS ONLINE LEARNING 17. Start Synchronous: - Real time discussion - Real time collaboration - Immediate feedback - Cost-effective - Teacher can gauge understanding of concepts - Motivation to complete assignments Asynchronous: - Learning anytime- anywhere - Accessing materials when convenient - Opportunity for research at same time - Can express thoughts without ADVANTAGES OF SYNCHRONOUS AND ASYNCHRONOUS ONLINE LEARNING 18. Start WHEN, WHY, AND HOW 19. Start • Facilitate and build an online community of students • Engage students in a variety of online environments through reflective and hands-on activities • Analyze data to assist in individualizing instructions and feedback • Personalize the learning through online discussion and group projects • Develop lessons that use appropriate and effective multimedia design elements • Student academic integrity (plagiarism and safe and legal use of online resources) WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE TEACHER IN THE MOOC? 20. Start BOOST feedback model 1. Balanced: focus not only on what goes wrong, but also on strengths 2. Observed: provide feedback based only on what you have observed, not on beliefs 3. Objective: avoid judgement, and relate feedback only to behaviour, not personality 4. Specific: back up comments with concrete, specific examples 5. Timely: give feedback immediately after the activity to allow the student to reflect on learning WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE TEACHER IN THE MOOC? FEEDBACK 21. Start PRACTICE! Form pairs and give each other feedback based on the BOOST model. One is a teacher, and one is a student who is very good in general, but recently has started to drop their performance. How do you give feedback? WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE TEACHER IN THE MOOC? FEEDBACK 22. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  SOCIAL CONSTRUCTIVISM AND PROBLEM BASED LEARNING 23. Start (SOCIAL) CONSTRUCTIVISM THEORY AND PROBLEM BASED LEARNING 24. Start - Criticism of traditional learning: Everything relies on the teacher to create the knowledge - Constructivism theory can be applied to overcome this - Constructivism: The students construct the knowledge themselves through their personal experiences - Social constructivism: Students learn as a result of social interaction and problem-solving via collaboration - Problem Based Learning: Active learning, use of real world scenarios, social learning, application of knowledge on new situations (SOCIAL) CONSTRUCTIVISM THEORY AND PROBLEM BASED LEARNING 25. Start How can this be used? - Student groups discuss a given real-life problem by the teacher, and by using their past experience they try to come up with a solution - Students interact by asking questions and offering ideas in an online platform - Students become more prepared to solve problems in the real world (SOCIAL) CONSTRUCTIVISM THEORY AND PROBLEM BASED LEARNING 26. Start - How can you include principles and elements of (social) constructivism and PBL in your MOOC course? - Form groups of 3, discuss, and come up with an example of an exercise - Think of a problem to offer to the students, organize their discussion, and come up with social tools that will help them collaborate and check each other’s work (e.g. upload images on platform, gather comments and likes) SOCIAL CONSTRUCTIVISM AND PBL IN THE CONTEXT OF A MOOC 27. Start Elements to consider: - A problem for the students - How to encourage collaboration - Knowledge needs to be created by the students - Use of digital tools (e-learning platform, mobile device, etc.) SOCIAL CONSTRUCTIVISM AND PBL IN THE CONTEXT OF A MOOC 28. WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?  PROVIDING A FRAMEWORK AND GUIDANCE TO THE STUDENTS (A GOOD INTRODUCTION IS KEY!) 29. Start CreatingyourownMOOCmaterials Now you will create your own MOOC materials. Please create an introductory video, and one video with content from your contribution. Things to consider: - What type of multimedia will I use? - Am I using the principles of social constructivism and problem-based learning? (problem to solve, groups, students create the knowledge) - Course design follows learning objectives - Make couples and help each other create your plan until 11:30 - After everybody has a plan and videos, you will show it to the rest 

