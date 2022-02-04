-
DEVELOPMENT AND MAINTENANCE OF A MOOC
PURPOSE
To provide a concrete methodology on the principles of the development of a MOOC about the protection of the
environment
3.
EXPECTED RESULTS
After this module, you will know the following:
- Characteristics of a MOOC
- The fundamentals and principles of online education
- Synchronous and asynchronous learning – what are the differences?
- What is the role of the trainer in a MOOC
- How to provide feedback, and give formative and summative assessment in a MOOC
BUT FIRST!
My five favourites
-
WHAT IS A MOOC?
Massive
Open
Online
Course
Real World
Performanc
e
Content
Organized
and
sequenced
to achieve
the objective
Learning
Objective(s)
(the student will be
able to…)
Assessment
Tests and
Observations
Methods
Instruction
Explanation
Demonstration
Practice
Feedback
INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN
WHAT MAKES A GOOD MOOC?
ORIGINAL AND RELEVANT MATERIAL
Asking students to analyse and interpret these materials and
content can improve their critical thinking and increase their
engagement to the course.
A VARIETY OF MULTIMEDIA RESOURCES
EXPLANATION OF PURPOSE
E-Learning as
preparation?
E-Learning as an
after-class tool?
E-Learning as
reference material?
E-Learning as a
supplemental tool?
E-learning as a
theory tool?
WHAT IS THE ROLE OF E-LEARNING?
Interaction is key.
Confucius: “What I hear, I forget. What I see, I remember. What I do, I understand.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bKOsgDNK5g
This bite-sized piece of learning is called learning
object
Example: platform short videos
One of the features of e-learning is the need to
provide learning that is broken down into chunks,
and is often described as ‘bite-sized’ and should
not be more than one or two pages.
TIP: LEARNING OBJECTS
STUDENT REFLECTION
-
Synchronous: Syn (together) + chronos (time) = at the same
time
Συν + χρόνος
Asynchronous: a (not) + syn (together) + chronos (time) =
NOT at the same time
Α + συν + χρονος
SYNCHRONOUS AND ASYNCHRONOUS ONLINE LEARNING
Synchronous: Teacher interacts with all participants at the
same time.
Also, participants interact among them at the same time
(groups, online chat, Skype). Online lectures, discussions,
presentations etc. occur at a specific time.
Asynchronous: Teacher and participants interact at any point.
No simultaneous participation is necessary. Students may be
given a time-frame within which they have to connect and
participate (forum, pre-recorded videos, etc.)
Synchronous:
- Real time discussion
- Real time
collaboration
- Immediate feedback
- Cost-effective
- Teacher can gauge
understanding of
concepts
- Motivation to
complete
assignments
Asynchronous:
- Learning anytime-
anywhere
- Accessing
materials when
convenient
- Opportunity for
research at same
time
- Can express
thoughts without
WHEN, WHY, AND HOW
• Facilitate and build an online community of students
• Engage students in a variety of online environments through reflective
and hands-on activities
• Analyze data to assist in individualizing instructions and feedback
• Personalize the learning through online discussion and group projects
• Develop lessons that use appropriate and effective multimedia design
elements
• Student academic integrity (plagiarism and safe and legal use of online
resources)
BOOST feedback model
1. Balanced: focus not only on what goes wrong, but also on strengths
2. Observed: provide feedback based only on what you have observed,
not on beliefs
3. Objective: avoid judgement, and relate feedback only to behaviour,
not personality
4. Specific: back up comments with concrete, specific examples
5. Timely: give feedback immediately after the activity to allow the
student to reflect on learning
PRACTICE!
Form pairs and give each other feedback based on the BOOST model.
One is a teacher, and one is a student who is very good in general, but
recently has started to drop their performance.
How do you give feedback?
SOCIAL CONSTRUCTIVISM AND PROBLEM BASED
LEARNING
- Criticism of traditional learning: Everything relies on the
teacher to create the knowledge
- Constructivism theory can be applied to overcome this
- Constructivism: The students construct the knowledge
themselves through their personal experiences
- Social constructivism: Students learn as a result of social
interaction and problem-solving via collaboration
- Problem Based Learning: Active learning, use of real world
scenarios, social learning, application of knowledge on new
situations
How can this be used?
- Student groups discuss a given real-life problem by the
teacher, and by using their past experience they try to come
up with a solution
- Students interact by asking questions and offering ideas in
an online platform
- Students become more prepared to solve problems in the
real world
- How can you include principles and elements of
(social) constructivism and PBL in your MOOC
course?
- Form groups of 3, discuss, and come up with an
example of an exercise
- Think of a problem to offer to the students, organize
their discussion, and come up with social tools that
will help them collaborate and check each other’s
work (e.g. upload images on platform, gather
comments and likes)
Elements to consider:
- A problem for the students
- How to encourage collaboration
- Knowledge needs to be created by the students
- Use of digital tools (e-learning platform, mobile
device, etc.)
PROVIDING A FRAMEWORK AND GUIDANCE TO THE
STUDENTS (A GOOD INTRODUCTION IS KEY!)
CreatingyourownMOOCmaterials
Now you will create your own MOOC materials.
Please create an introductory video, and one video with content from
your contribution.
Things to consider:
- What type of multimedia will I use?
- Am I using the principles of social constructivism and problem-based
learning? (problem to solve, groups, students create the knowledge)
- Course design follows learning objectives
- Make couples and help each other create your plan until 11:30
- After everybody has a plan and videos, you will show it to the rest
There is an abundance of online content to link to and reference in your course, but including authentic materials that you created is a great way to facilitate learning. Authentic sources, real examples, and cases taken from the real world provide the rich context and nuance that hypothetical designs or made-up examples often lack. Especially in the case of the environment and climate change, real world examples are a powerful way to convey information.
Asking students to analyse and interpret these materials and content can improve their critical thinking and increase their engagement. Some examples follow:
Pieces of recordings from a podcast related to course topics, and which students can be asked to discuss in an online forum. An environmental law professor, for example, could share this list of 10 major environment podcasts. Recorded podcasts with experts on the course topics to facilitate their thinking and provide original material to the students. A podcast that interviews science experts, is one option.
Videos from courtrooms and recorded interviews with lawyers about specific aspects of legal environmental cases. Students can listen to the live arguments in many Supreme Court cases.
Regarding external media, it is also important to provide material in many types of formats. Providing video, audio, reading, and interactive content will make your course infinitely more engaging. Another important fact to mention is that it also improves the accessibility of the course: Students who might find a particular medium difficult to follow, or students with a learning disability such as dyslexia or a video barrier such as hearing or attention problems are at a significant disadvantage if that medium is the only way to engage with the course material.
Some good examples of mixed-media approaches might be:
Provide a radio broadcast, newspaper clips, and an interactive map for students in an environment lesson. Students can then identify themes present throughout all the materials.
Ask students to write a summary of a theme in a piece of text or literature based on an excerpt from the book, a TV interview the author gave on the book, and a series of web or print comics that reference the book.
Students should also look forward in order to understand how their coming work will build upon what they’ve already done. Teachers may not want to share all the details of their lesson plans, but every student should have a sense of how they are trying to grow. The connection of our course material can be lost in the online format, so the connections between activities should be stated in the beginning and in other stages of the course, so students can see how they all fit together
the learning often needs to be contained within a few screens as e-learners have neither the time nor the inclination to stay in front of their screens for long periods
Reflection is essential to learning in any setting, and in an online setting teachers must do their best about helping students reflect. Reflection activities goes beyond only assessing understanding—such activities interwove quizzes, discussion posts, podcasts, and papers with prompts to help students reflect on their learning.
Students are given the ability to show their engagement with the instructional materials described above by creating similarly rich outputs as a result of individual or group work. The things students create should include opportunities to work together and to express themselves individually.
Remember to be detailed and explicit!
By the end of today you will already have a lesson plan to use in your teaching