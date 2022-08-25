Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 25, 2022
Sebu Achan Reeee 4 (1).pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
Education

4pillers of Education. UNESCO report on 21 st century education

4pillers of Education. UNESCO report on 21 st century education

Education

  1. 1. SEMINAR •Learning:TheTreasureWithin- Four Pillars of Education
  2. 2. Introduction • International co-operation and support are forthcoming for education in particular and well-being of the mankind in general • Different international agencies and organizations are committed to bringing about decisive changes on their strategies and policy formulations in order to promote education • All attempts are being made by various international bodies to remove obstacles in the areas of Universalisation of Elementary Education and eradication of mass illiteracy through different innovative projects The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation is a specialised agency of the United Nations Organisation both constitutionally and financially
  3. 3. Four Pillers of Education • The International Commission on Education for the Twenty-First Century cha The 'Four Pillars of Education' were originally set out in a report for UNESCO by ired by Jacques Delors • This report firmly held that education must be organized around four fundamental types of learning throughout a person's life: learning to know, learning to do, learning to live together, and learning to be • The UNESCO's report 'Learning: The Treasure Within' was based mainly on The Four Pillars of Education which cannot be defined separately; they form an integrated whole, complementing and strengthening each other
  4. 4. Learning to Know • This type of learning is radically different from 'acquiring itemized codified information or factual knowledge', as often stressed in conventional curriculum and in 'rote learning • 'Learning to know includes the development of the faculties of memory, imagination, reasoning, problem-solving, and the ability to think in acoherent and critical way • 'Learning to know' calls upon the power of concentration, memory and thought, so that it enables children to benefit from ongoing educational opportunities continuously arising throughout life
  5. 5. Importance of Ist Pillar • Developing the faculties of memory, imagination, reasoning and problem solving • Understanding about one's environment • Communicating with others
  6. 6. Learning to Do • Learning to do simply means the application of what learners have learned or known into practices; it is closely linked to vocational-technical education and work skills training • Learning to do thus implies a shift from skill to competence, or a mix of higher- order skills specific to each individual • Thus 'learning to do' means, among other things, ability to communicate effectively with others; aptitude toward team work; social skills in building meaningful interpersonal relations; adaptability to change in the world of work and in social life; competency in transforming knowledge into innovations and job-creation; and a readiness to take risks and resolve or manage conflicts
  7. 7. Importance of IInd Pillar • Emphasizes on the learning of skills necessary to practice a profession or trade • Applying in practice what has been learned • Developing vocational/ occupational and technical skills • Developing social skills in building meaningful • interpersonal relationships • Developing competence, social behavior, aptitude for teamwork • Enhancing the ability to communicate and work with others • Managing and resolving conflicts
  8. 8. Learning to LiveTogether • In the context of increasing globalization, the Delors Commission places a special emphasis on this pillar of learning • It implies an education taking two complementary paths: on one level, discovery of others and on another, experience of shared purposes throughout life
  9. 9. Learning to LiveTogether • Specifically it implies the development of such qualities as: knowledge and understanding of self and others; appreciation of the diversity of the human race and an awareness of the similarities between, and the interdependence of, all humans; empathy and cooperative social behavior in caring and sharing; respect of other people and their cultures and value systems; capability of encountering others and resolving conflicts through dialogue; and competency in working towards common objectives
  10. 10. Importance of IIIrd Pillar • Prioritizes the development of the human potential to the fullest • Tapping the talents hidden with individual • Developing personal commitment and responsibility for the common good
  11. 11. Learning to Be • This type of learning was first conceptualized in the Report to UNESCO in 1972, LearningTo Be out of the fear that 'the world would be dehumanized as a result of technical change' • Learning to be may therefore be interpreted in one way as learning to be human, through acquisition of knowledge, skills and values conducive to personality development in its intellectual, moral, cultural and physical dimensions
  12. 12. Learning to Be • This implies a curriculum aiming at cultivating qualities of imagination and creativity; acquiring universally shared human values; developing aspects of a person's potential: memory, reasoning, aesthetic sense, physical capacity and communication/social skills; developing critical thinking and exercising independent judgment; and developing personal commitment and responsibility
  13. 13. Importance of IVth pillar • Appreciating diversity of human race • Being receptive to others and encounter others through dialogue and debate • Caring about others • Working toward common objectives in cooperative undertakings • Managing and resolving conflicts
  14. 14. Conclusion • In conclusion, let all of us be reminded that education has been, and will always be the most powerful instrument of change and development of an individual, a society, a nation and humankind • It is our responsibility as teachers, as teacher educators and even as parents to know that everyone deserve the best kind of education so that he will be able to Learn to Know, Learn to Do, Learn to Be and Learn to LiveTogether • Let us be the kind of teacher who will leave no stones unturned to draw out the best int our students, and make the world a better place to live in

