Russia Is Russia still a superpower?
Is Russia a superpower?
BBC News Today
How does the geography of Russia affect its status as a superpower?
TASK • 7 minutes - label the countries surrounding Russia using an atlas • Stick in Russia fact file. • One might expect t...
• https://worldmapper.org/maps/gridded-population-rus/
Is Russia’s geography a blessing or a curse? In which part of Russia are the majority of its cities? Identify two reasons ...
What is this man doing?
Every year, clandestine crews of men head to the region to look for hidden treasure: the tusks of woolly mammoths that lie...
TASK Does the country’s geography help or hinder the Russian economy? • State your argument (e.g. you think it helps or hi...
  1. 1. Russia Is Russia still a superpower?
  2. 2. Is Russia a superpower?
  3. 3. BBC News Today
  4. 4. How does the geography of Russia affect its status as a superpower?
  5. 5. TASK • 7 minutes - label the countries surrounding Russia using an atlas • Stick in Russia fact file. • One might expect that with so much land, you should have the resources to compete economically on the global stage
  6. 6. • https://worldmapper.org/maps/gridded-population-rus/
  7. 7. Is Russia’s geography a blessing or a curse? In which part of Russia are the majority of its cities? Identify two reasons why much of Russia is sparsely populated? In one or two sentences, explain why this might be an issue for the country. Describe the distribution of Russia’s natural resources. Russia is the world’s largest country covering just over 17 million square kilometres. Why might this be considered a curse rather than a blessing? How might climate change help Russia’s economy? What new industries are emerging as a result of the changes?
  8. 8. What is this man doing?
  9. 9. Every year, clandestine crews of men head to the region to look for hidden treasure: the tusks of woolly mammoths that lie frozen in the permafrost. It’s dirty, backbreaking work. They sleep in makeshift tents, live off canned beef, noodles and vodka, and operate illegally, ripping the mammoth remains from the earth with a level of brute force never seen before. They sell the mammoth tusks at great profit, creating a new ‘gold rush’ – not in precious metals, but in body parts.
  10. 10. TASK Does the country’s geography help or hinder the Russian economy? • State your argument (e.g. you think it helps or hinders the economy of Russia) • Two (perhaps three) points supporting the argument. • One point acknowledging a counterpoint. • Overall conclusion – consider how this might change in the future…

