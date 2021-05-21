Successfully reported this slideshow.
Table of Contents Introduction 1. Land Cover 2. Topography 3. Climate 4. Soils 5. Hydrology and Water Resources 6. Agricul...
Map: Geofolio. Background: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. 1. Land Cover Detailed zoomable map of the area of interest ...
2. Topography Map: Geofolio. Data: ESA Climate Change Initiative. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. Grasslan...
3. Climate Map: Geofolio. Data: SRTM GL1 Version 3. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. dataset have been fill...
4. Soils 5. Hydrology and Water Resources The climate change section of this factsheet is under development. It will conta...
The hydrology and water resources section gives an introduction to the hydrological situation in and around the area of in...
Map: Geofolio. Data: GFSAD30/Croplands.org. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. Cropland Map shows a high-reso...
references section to find out more about the quality and fitness for use of the datasets that have been used to produce t...
May. 21, 2021

Geofolio North Norfolk

North Norfolk report auto generated by @geofolio

Geofolio North Norfolk

  1. 1. Table of Contents Introduction 1. Land Cover 2. Topography 3. Climate 4. Soils 5. Hydrology and Water Resources 6. Agriculture Attribution and References Notes Overview Follow us via @geofolio for news and updates Thank you for trying out Geofolio! We're a small project with a big vision: to make the world's environmental data accessible and understandable for everyone. Follow us via @geofolio or get in touch via info@geofolio.org for comments, feedback, and collaboration. The factsheets are under active development, so let us know if there are specific features or data you'd like to see. Introduction The area of interest is located in United Kingdom, and overlaps the Level 1 administrative divisions of England (100%). [1] Switch Background + − 10 km 10 mi
  2. 2. Map: Geofolio. Background: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. 1. Land Cover Detailed zoomable map of the area of interest is based on OpenStreetMap data, formatted in the style of Mapbox Streets. The smaller overviews are based on OpenStreetMap data, formatted in Mapbox Light style. Land cover data is collected from the ESA Climate Change Initiative (CCI) Land Cover dataset [2]. The ESA-CCI dataset contains annual land cover maps at 300m resolution from 1992 to 2015. The distribution of land cover classes in the study area in 2015 are shown below, as well as the percentage di erence compared to 1995. This may give an indication of trends in land cover changes in the area. Table 1. Land Cover Classification Coverage [%] Classification Change   45.9%   Herbaceous 1.3%   38.9%   Water bodies 0.0%   4.2%   Grassland 0.2%   2.9%   Mosaic cropland and natural vegetation 0.0%   1.8%   Urban areas 1.3%   1.7%   Mosaic natural vegetation 0.0%   1.2%   Shrub or herbaceous cover, flooded 0.0%   1.1%   Tree cover, needleleaved, evergreen, closed to open 0.0%   1.0%   Mosaic tree and shrub 0.0%   0.6%   Mosaic herbaceous cover 0.0% Note: Only classes with more than 0.5% area are listed in this table to prevent listing classes with very few pixels. Source: ESA Climate Change Initiative. [2] Land Cover Classification (2015) Switch Background Toggle Data Visibility Download as GeoTIFF Cropland (rainfed) Herbaceous Trees or shrubs Mosaic cropland and natural vegetation Mosaic natural vegetation Tree cover, broadleaved, deciduous, closed to open Tree cover, needleleaved, evergreen, closed to open Tree cover, mixed leaf type Mosaic tree and shrub Mosaic herbaceous cover + − 10 km 10 mi
  3. 3. 2. Topography Map: Geofolio. Data: ESA Climate Change Initiative. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. Grassland Sparse vegetation (tree, shrub, herbaceous cover) Shrub or herbaceous cover, flooded Urban areas Bare areas Consolidated bare areas Unconsolidated bare areas Water bodies Land cover classification data from ESA Climate Change Initiative. Data from 2015 is shown in the map. Classes which are not present in the area of interest are not shown in the legend. Dataset is available at 300m spatial resolution, and created from MERIS, AVHRR, and PROVA-V satellite imagery. Topography describes the shape and features of land surfaces. The topography of an area usually also a ects other processes such as precipitation and temperature, as higher areas are usually cooler and receive more precipitation than lower areas. Digital models of the surface can also be used to calculate topographic derivates such as slope (steepness) and aspect (direction) of a surface, or to estimate which direction water will flow and how much terrain lies upstream or downstream from a particular point. Elevation There are several global elevation datasets available at a range of di erent resolutions. Most commonly used are the SRTM (30m or 90m resolution), the ASTER GDEM dataset (30m resolution), or the JAXA ALOS World 3D dataset (30m resolution). Elevation data for this area of interest is collected from the SRTM GL1 v3 elevation dataset at 30m spatial resolution [3], which is shown in the map below. The elevation in the area ranges from a minimum of -41m to a maximum of 261m, with an average elevation of 31m. While the range between minimum and maximum elevation is 302m, the largest part (90%) of the area has an elevation of between 0m and 116m. SRTM GL1 (Version 3) Digital Elevation Model Switch Background Toggle Data Visibility Download as GeoTIFF -14   6   27   48   69   90   111   Elevation data from SRTM GL1 Version 3 is collected via OpenTopography.org services. SRTM data was collected during a Space Shuttle mission in February 2000, and is available in latitudes between 60 degrees North and 56 degrees South. GL1 Version 3 is the latest version at 30m resolution, in which voids in the dataset have been filled with ASTER GDEM2 the USGS GMTED2010 and USGS NED datasets + − 10 km 10 mi
  4. 4. 3. Climate Map: Geofolio. Data: SRTM GL1 Version 3. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. dataset have been filled with ASTER GDEM2, the USGS GMTED2010, and USGS NED datasets. Temperature and Precipitation Current temperature and precipitation data is obtained from the WorldClim climate database [4], which is a gridded set of global climate data with a spatial resolution of 1 sq. km. The average precipitation in the area is 658mm per year, and there is a low variation throughout the year, with the wettest month receiving an average of 67mm, and the driest month receiving 40mm. The average temperature is 10 degrees Celcius, with a low variation throughout the year. Average Monthly Precipitation (mm/month) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Average Monthly Temperature (degrees Celcius) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 0 10 20 30 40 Annual Precipitation [mm] Map: Geofolio. Data: WorldClim. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. Switch Background Toggle Data Visibility Download as GeoTIFF 582   606   631   656   680   705   730   Map of average annual precipitation created by calculating the sum of monthly averages. Climate Change + − 30 km 20 mi
  5. 5. 4. Soils 5. Hydrology and Water Resources The climate change section of this factsheet is under development. It will contain a short explanation of climate change scenarios, as well as an overview of the most important e ects on this area of interest. A global dataset of soil parameter predictions has been created at ISRIC and is now maintained the LandGIS service [5]. This dataset contains spatial predictions for a wide range of soil parameters at a global scale. By combining data on actual measurements with prediction algorithms, soil parameters can be predicted in an area based on measurements that have been done in similar conditions. Texture Texture is an imporant soil parameter and refers to the proportion of sand, silt, and clay sized particles in the soil. Sand particles are the largest (above 0.05mm), then silt (from 0.05 to 0.002mm), and clay particles are the smallest (smaller than 0.002mm). The way in which these three proportions are combined defines the texture of the soil. Soil texture can be indicative of the amount of water the soil can hold, how fast water can move through it, and how workable and fertile the soil is. In the area of interest, soil textures of loam (89.4%) , sandy loam (7.6%) , and clay loam (2.3%) are predicted. Soil Texture Predictions Map: Geofolio. Data: LandGIS Contributors. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. Switch Background Toggle Data Visibility Download as GeoTIFF Clay Loam Silty Clay Loam Sandy Clay Loam Loam Silt Loam Sandy Loam Map shows predicted USDA soil texture classes at 0cm depth. The classification is made by mapping predicted sand, silt, and loam fraction to a texture using the USDA soil texture classification triangle. + − 10 km 10 mi
  6. 6. The hydrology and water resources section gives an introduction to the hydrological situation in and around the area of interest. Catchment and watersheds have been extracted from the HydroBASINS dataset [6], and delineated and colored if they flow out of the area of interest in a di erent location. The river system is extracted from the global river classification (GloRiC) dataset [7], and locations of dams from the global dams and reservoirs (GRanD) dataset by Global Dam Watch [8]. Subcatchments and upstream area can be selected by hovering over the map, and the locations of dams in the hydrological system have been marked with a red dot . Hydrological Overview Map: Geofolio. Data: HydroBASINS, GLORIC, GRanD. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. Switch Background The hydrological overview map shows catchments based on the HydroBASINS dataset. Subcatchments have disctinct colors based on where the outlet crosses the boundary of the selected area of interest. It may well be that two catchments with di erent colors still merge shortly a er leaving the area of interest. The locations of dams are marked with and are based on the Global Rivers and Dams (GRanD) dataset. The river network is from the Global River Classification (GloRiC) dataset. Both HydroBASINS and GloRiC are based on the 90m SRTM hydrologically corrected elevation data by HydroSHEDS, which has reduced accurracy in extreme latitudes. 6. Agriculture The Global Food Security Analysis Support Data project (GFSAD30) is an e ort to map and produce global cropland data products at 30m resolution [9, 10]. GFSAD30 is currently one of the only datasets to specifically identify croplands at a high resolution. Croplands are defined as land which is cultivated with plants harvested for food, feed, or fiber. Fallow land which is uncultivated or out of season is also classified as cropland. The selected area of interest has a total area of 6338 square kilometers, and contains a very large proportion of cropland. In total, 89% is classified as cropland with the remaining 11% classified as non-cropland. The cropland areas comprise a total of 5645 square kilometers (564586 hectare) and are shown in the map below. Cropland Mask (High Resolution) Switch Background Toggle Data Visibility Download as GeoTIFF + − 10 km 10 mi +
  7. 7. Map: Geofolio. Data: GFSAD30/Croplands.org. Backgrounds: Mapbox/Openstreetmap Contributors. Cropland Map shows a high-resolution (30m) cropland mask produced by the Global Food Security Analysis Support Data project (GFSAD30) project. Cropland is defined as lands cultivated with plants harvested for food, feed, and fiber, including both seasonal crops (wheat, rice, etc) as well as continuous plantations (co ee, tea, cocoa, etc). Fallow land which is uncultivated for a season is also included in this classification. The dataset was created using two machine-learning algorithms and was further refined using Landsat imagery for the period 2013-2015. Crops There are no global datasets to identify exactly which crops are grown where, especially at the same level of detail as the cropland map above. However, a global dataset by Monfreda et al. [11] contains harvested areas for various crops at a regional resolution. In and around the study area, the dataset by Monfreda et al. indicates that the most common crops by (approximate) area harvested are wheat, mixed grass, and barley. Other crops like sugar beer and rapeseed may also be cultivated in and around this area. Crop Calendars Crop calendars give an indication of the growing season of various crops in and around the study area, and specify approximate periods during the year for sowing and harvesting of crops. The crop calendars for this area have been extracted from a global crop calendar dataset by Sacks et al., which combines calendars from USDA, FAO, and several other sources [12]. Table 2. Crop Calendars Location Crop Source Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec United Kingdom Barley MWCACP Updates United Kingdom Wheat (Winter) MWCACP Updates United Kingdom Sugarbeets MWCACP Updates United Kingdom Rapeseed (Winter) MWCACP Updates United Kingdom Barley (Winter) MWCACP Updates   Planting   Mid-Season   Harvesting Important! Crop calendars are generally applicable to larger areas, such as countries or large agro-ecological zones within a country. Therefore, be aware that there may be significant di erences in national crop calendars compared to a small area of interest. Where and if possible, regional calendars have been used. As always, assess the data for fitness of use for your particular purpose. Source: Sacks et al. [12]                                     Notes [1] Disclaimer: While data producers have done their best to make the data used in this factsheet as accurate as possible, we cannot make any guarantees as to the quality or fitness for use for your particular case. Please verify this for yourself, and use the − 10 km 10 mi
  8. 8. references section to find out more about the quality and fitness for use of the datasets that have been used to produce the Geofolio maps. [2] We welcome feedback and suggestions. The Geofolio factsheets are under active development, so please let us know how this factsheet can be improved to better suit your needs, or if there are things which are unclear or not working e ectively. You may e-mail us directly at info@geofolio.org, or get in touch via @geofolio on Twitter. References [1] GADM Global Administrative Areas Dataset. More information at http://gadm.org/. [2] ESA Climate Change Initiative - Land Cover led by UCLouvain (2017) More information and CCI data from ESA at https://www.esa-landcover-cci.org/. [3] Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM GL1 v3) Global 30m Dataset, accessed via OpenTopography. More information about SRTM GL1 v3 available from USGS. [4] Fick, S.E. and R.J. Hijmans (2017). Worldclim 2: New 1-km spatial resolution climate surfaces for global land areas. International Journal of Climatology. See https://worldclim.org/version2 for more information. [5] Soil parameter predictions are part of the LandGIS service by OpenGeoHub. Data Copyright LandGIS contributors, and available under CC BY-SA license. See https://openlandmap.org for more information. [6] Lehner, B., Grill G. (2013). Global river hydrography and network routing: baseline data and new approaches to study the world’s large river systems. Hydrological Processes, 27(15): 2171–2186. Data is available via https://hydrosheds.org. [7] Ouellet Dallaire, C., Lehner, B., Sayre, R., Thieme, M. (2018). A multidisciplinary framework to derive global river reach classifications at high spatial resolution. Environmental Research Letters. Data is available via https://hydrosheds.org/page/gloric. [8] Lehner, B., C. Reidy Liermann, C. Revenga, C. Vörösmarty, B. Fekete, P. Crouzet, P. Döll, M. Endejan, K. Frenken, J. Magome, C. Nilsson, J.C. Robertson, R. Rodel, N. Sindorf, and D. Wisser. (2011) High-resolution mapping of the world’s reservoirs and dams for sustainable river-flow management. Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment 9 (9): 494-502. Data available via http://globaldamwatch.org/grand/. [9] Teluguntla, P., Thenkabail, P.S., Xiong, J., Gumma, M.K., Giri, C., Milesi, C., Ozdogan, M., Congalton, R., Tilton, J., Sankey, T.R., Massey, R., Phalke, A., and Yadav, K. 2014. Global Cropland Area Database (GCAD) derived from Remote Sensing in Support of Food Security in the Twenty-first Century: Current Achievements and Future Possibilities. Chapter 7, Vol. II. Land Resources: Monitoring, Modelling, and Mapping, Remote Sensing Handbook edited by Prasad S. Thenkabail. [10] More information and references for GFSAD30 project and data products please refer to https://croplands.org/gfsadce30info. The cropland mask on Geofolio uses a merged version of all of the regional (Africa, Europe, etc) products. [11] Monfreda, C., Ramankutty, N. & Foley, J. (2008) Farming the planet: 2. Geographic distribution of crop areas, yields, physiological types, and net primary production in the year 2000. Global Biogeochemical Cycles, 22. More information and data available via http://www.earthstat.org/. [12] Sacks, W.J., D. Deryng, J.A. Foley, and N. Ramankutty (2010). Crop planting dates: An analysis of global patterns. Global Ecology and Biogeography, 19: 607-620. Geofolio is a non-profit project that makes environmental data accessible and understandable for everyone. Get in touch via info@geofolio.org and @geofolio for questions, feedback, and collaboration. About | Terms of Service | Privacy

