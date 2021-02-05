Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TE...
NÚMEROS REALES Los números reales son cualquier número que corresponda a un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse e...
CONJUNTO DE LOS NÚMEROS REALES El conjunto de los números reales se define como la unión de dos tipos de números, a saber;...
OPERACIONES CON CONJUNTOS (SUMA DE NUMEROS REALES) INTERNA ASOCIATIVA El resultado de sumar dos números reales es otro núm...
CONMUTATIVA ELEMENTO OPUESTO ELEMENTO NEUTRO El orden de los sumandos no varía la suma: a+b=b+a Ejemplo: El elemento neutr...
OPERACIONES CON CONJUNTOS (DIFERENCIA DE NUMEROS REALES) La diferencia de dos números reales se define como la suma del mi...
OPERACIONES CON CONJUNTOS (PRODUCTO DE NUMEROS REALES) INTERNA ASOCIATIVA CONMUTATIVA El resultado de multiplicar dos núme...
ELEMENTO NEUTRO ELEMENTO OPUESTO DISTRIBUTIVA FACTOR COMÚN El 1 es el elemento neutro de la multiplicación, porque todo nú...
DESIGUALDADES VALOR ABSOLUTO Se denomina desigualdad a la comparación que se establece entre dos expresiones reales, media...
DESIGUALDADES CON VALOR ABSOLUTO Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto...
Ejemplo 2 Procedamos, para esto, al igual que en los ejercicio anteriores, necesitamos aplicar ley distributiva y, además,...
BIBLIOGRAFIA https://www.superprof.es/apuntes/escolar/matematicas/algebra/inecuaciones/ejercicio s-de-inecuaciones.html ht...
NUMEROS REALES, CONJUNTOS, DESIGUALDADES, VALOR ABSOLUTO

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL DEL ESTADO LARAANDRES ELOY BLANCO-UPTAEB BARQUISIMETO ESTADO LARA NÚMEROS REALES, CONJUNTOS, DESIGUALDADES Y VALOR ABSOLUTO. Estudiante: Genessis Arteaga 29.831.470 Trayecto Inicial Matemática Sección: 0101
  2. 2. NÚMEROS REALES Los números reales son cualquier número que corresponda a un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse en números naturales, enteros, racionales e irracionales. En otras palabras, cualquier número real está comprendido entre menos infinito y más infinito y podemos representarlo en la recta real. Los números reales son todos los números que encontramos más frecuentemente dado que los números complejos no se encuentran de manera accidental, sino que tienen que buscarse expresamente. Los números reales se representan mediante la letra R a) 3 es un número real ya que 3 = 3,00000000000…. b) ½ es un número real ya que ½ = 0,5000000000…. c) 1/3 es un número real ya que 1/3 = 0,3333333333333…. d) 2 es un número real ya que 2= 1,4142135623730950488016887242097…. e) 0,1234567891011121314151617181920212223…. Es un número real. f) 1,01001000100001000001000000100000001…. g) π también es real. Ejemplo
  3. 3. CONJUNTO DE LOS NÚMEROS REALES El conjunto de los números reales se define como la unión de dos tipos de números, a saber; los números racionales, los números irracionales. A su vez, los números racionales se clasifican en: a) Números Naturales (N): los que usamos para contar. Por ejemplo, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,6, 7, 8, 9, 10,11, … b) Números Enteros (Z): son los números naturales, sus negativos y el cero. Por ejemplo: -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3,… c) Números Fraccionarios: son aquellos números que se pueden expresar como cociente de dos números enteros, es decir, son números de la forma a/b con a, b enteros y b ≠ 0. d) Números Algebraicos, son aquellos que provienen de la solución de alguna ecuación algebraica y se representan por un número finito de radicales libres o anidados. Por ejemplo, e) Números Trascendentales: no pueden representarse mediante un número finito de raíces libres o anidadas; provienen de las llamadas funciones trascendentes: trigonométricas, logarítmicas y exponenciales. El númeroπ y e son irracionales trascendentes, puesto que no pueden expresarse mediante radicales.
  4. 4. OPERACIONES CON CONJUNTOS (SUMA DE NUMEROS REALES) INTERNA ASOCIATIVA El resultado de sumar dos números reales es otro número real. Es decir, si a y b pertenecen a los números reales, en lenguaje matemático esto mismo se expresa: Entonces la suma resultará un número real también: Ejemplo: El modo de agrupar los sumandos no varía el resultado. Es decir, (a + b) + c = a + (b + c) Ejemplo:
  5. 5. CONMUTATIVA ELEMENTO OPUESTO ELEMENTO NEUTRO El orden de los sumandos no varía la suma: a+b=b+a Ejemplo: El elemento neutro e es un número que cumple que a+e=e+a=a Para cualquier número a. En el caso de los números reales, el 0 es el elemento neutro de la suma porque todo número sumado con él da el mismo número. a+0=a=0+a Ejemplo: Dos números son opuestos si al sumarlos obtenemos como resultado el elemento neutro, en este caso, cero. Al opuesto de un número a se le denota como -a. Entonces, a-a=0 El opuesto del opuesto de un número es igual al mismo número. -(-a)=a
  6. 6. OPERACIONES CON CONJUNTOS (DIFERENCIA DE NUMEROS REALES) La diferencia de dos números reales se define como la suma del minuendo más el opuesto del sustraendo. a - b = a + (-b)
  7. 7. OPERACIONES CON CONJUNTOS (PRODUCTO DE NUMEROS REALES) INTERNA ASOCIATIVA CONMUTATIVA El resultado de multiplicar dos números reales es otro número real. El modo de agrupar los factores no varía el resultado. Si a, b y c son números reales cualesquiera, se cumple que: Ejemplo: El orden de los factores no varía el producto. Ejemplo:
  8. 8. ELEMENTO NEUTRO ELEMENTO OPUESTO DISTRIBUTIVA FACTOR COMÚN El 1 es el elemento neutro de la multiplicación, porque todo número multiplicado por él da el mismo número. Ejemplo: Un número es inverso del otro si al multiplicarlos obtenemos como resultado el elemento unidad. Ejemplo: El producto de un número por una suma es igual a la suma de los productos de dicho número por cada uno de los sumandos. Es el proceso inverso a la propiedad distributiva.Si varios sumandos tienen un factor común, podemos transformar la suma en producto extrayendo dicho factor. Ejemplo:
  9. 9. DESIGUALDADES VALOR ABSOLUTO Se denomina desigualdad a la comparación que se establece entre dos expresiones reales, mediante los signos > o < se les da el nombre de signos simple mientras que a o se les denomina signos dobles. El valor absoluto de un número a, representado como |a|, es su valor numérico (con signo positivo). Notemos que: • si el número es positivo, su valor absoluto es el propio número; • si el número es negativo, su valor absoluto es su opuesto (número con signo opuesto, es decir, con signo positivo); • si el número es 0, su valor absoluto es 0, aunque 0 no es ni positivo ni negativo.
  10. 10. DESIGUALDADES CON VALOR ABSOLUTO Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto con una variable dentro. Ejemplo 1 a) 3 (x + 1) -3 (x – 2) < x + 6 Procedamos a resolver la inecuación, recuerda que es muy parecido a un despeje en una igualdad, solo que ahora en vez de encontrar únicamente un valor para nuestra variable, encontramos todo un dominio, muchas veces formado por un intervalo o por uniones o intercepciones de intervalos. Nuestra inecuación es “3 (x + 1) -3 (x – 2) < x + 6” 2 (x + 1) -3 (x – 2) < x + 6 2x + 3 – 3x + 6 < x + 6 x + 8 < x + 6 2 < 2x 1 < x Notemos que esto nos dice que 1 < x, o bien, tenemos que su conjunto de solución es el intervalo
  11. 11. Ejemplo 2 Procedamos, para esto, al igual que en los ejercicio anteriores, necesitamos aplicar ley distributiva y, además, eliminar las fracciones
  12. 12. BIBLIOGRAFIA https://www.superprof.es/apuntes/escolar/matematicas/algebra/inecuaciones/ejercicio s-de-inecuaciones.html https://www.superprof.es/apuntes/escolar/matematicas/aritmetica/reales/operaciones -con-numeros-reales.html https://www.matesfacil.com/BAC/absoluto/valor-absoluto-inecuaciones-ejercicios- resueltos.html https://economipedia.com/definiciones/numeros-reales.html

