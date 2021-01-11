Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL DEL ESTADO LARAANDRES ELOY BLANCO-UPTAEB BARQUISIMETO ESTADO LARA Estudiante: Genessis Arteaga 29.831.470 Trayecto Inicial Matemática Sección: 0101 EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS FACTORIZACIÓN Y RADICACIÓN
  2. 2. EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Una expresión algebraica es una combinación de letras y números ligadas por los signos de las operaciones: adición, sustracción, multiplicación, división y potenciación. Las expresiones algebraicas nos permiten, por ejemplo, hallar áreas y volúmenes. Clasificación Monomio Un monomio es una expresión algebraica en la que las Únicas operaciones que aparecen entre las variables son el producto y la potencia de exponente natural. Binomio Un binomio es una expresión algebraica formada por dos monomios. Trinomio Un trinomio es una expresión algebraica formada por tres monomios. Polinomio Un polinomio es una expresión algebraica formada por más de un monomio. Términos Un término algebraico es el producto de un factor numérico por una o más variables literales. En cada término algebraico se distinguen el coeficiente numérico (que incluye el signo y constantes matemáticas) y la parte literal (que incluye variables)
  3. 3. SUMA Y RESTA DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRÁICAS Para sumar dos o más expresiones algebraicas con uno o más términos, se deben reunir todos los términos semejantes que existan, en uno sólo. Se puede aplicar la propiedad distributiva de la multiplicación con respecto de la suma. 5X + 4X =8X Monomio Polinomio P(x)= 4X+2 q(x)= 5X+3 P(x)+q(x)= 4X+2+5X+3 = 4X+5X+2+3 = 9X+5. La resta algebraica es una de las operaciones fundamentales en el estudio del álgebra. Sirve para restar monomios y polinomios. Con la resta algebraica sustraemos el valor de una expresión algebraica de otra. Monomio 5b – b =4b Polinomio P(x)= 3X+2 q(x)= 5X+4 P(x)-q(x)= 3X+2-(5X+4) = 3X+2-5X-4 = 3X-5X+2-4 = -2X+3.
  4. 4. VALOR NUMÉRICO DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Es el resultado final que se obtiene al sustituir los valores de todas las incógnitas que aparecen en la expresión que nos interesa evaluar y de realizar todas las operaciones indicadas respetando el orden indicado por los signos de agrupación. 1.Hallar el valor numérico de 4ab Para a=2 b=3 = 4 . a . b = 4 . 2 . 3 = 24 2.Hallar el valor numérico de 2a – 3b Para a=4 b=2 = 2 . a – 3 . b = 2 . 4 – 3 . 2 = 8 – 6 = 2
  5. 5. MULTIPLICACIÓN DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Para multiplicar expresiones algebraicas con uno o más términos usar la propiedad distributiva de la multiplicación con respecto de la suma, las reglas de los exponentes como también los productos notables. a) 5X2 . 2X = 5 . 2 . X2 .X = 10X2+1 = 10X3 b) 3X2 . Y4 . (-2)X3 . Y2 = 3 . (-2) X2 . X3 . Y4 . Y2 = -6X5.Y6 a) X2 . (-X3 + 4X + 1 = X2 . (-X3) + X2 . 4X + X2 . 1 = -X5 + 4X3 + X2 b) (2x2 + 3x – 1) . (3x – 2) = 2x2 (3x – 2) + 3x (3x – 2) – 1 (3x – 2) = 6x3 – 4x2 + 9x2 – 6x - 3x + 2 = 6x3 – 5x2 – 9x + 2. Monomio Polinomio
  6. 6. DIVISIÓN DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS La división algebraica es una operación entre dos expresiones algebraicas llamadas dividendo y divisor para obtener otra expresión llamado cociente por medio de un algoritmo. Existen dos métodos para llevar realizar estas operaciones : el Método Estándar y el Método de Ruffini D d R C D= es el dividendo. d= es el divisor. C= es el cociente. R= es el resto. D=d.C+R El dividendo es igual al divisor por el cociente, mas el residuo. De aquí se puede extraer dos tipos de división. Método Estándar Método Ruffini ( 4X2 – 6X – 8 ) : ( X – 2) 4X2 – 6X – 8 X - 2 4X2 + 8X 4X + 2 2X – 8 -2X + 4 -2 ( 3x3 – 4x2 – 6x + 1) : ( x + 2) 3 -4 -6 2 -1 -3 7 -1 3 -7 1 -1 Cociente: 3X2 – 7X + 1
  7. 7. PRODUCTOS NOTABLES DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Se refiere a los productos que cumplen reglas fijas y cuyo resultado puede ser escrito por simple inspección, es decir, sin verificar la multiplicación. SUMA DE UN BINOMIO AL CUADRADO RESTA DE UN BINOMIO AL CUADRADO PRODUCTO DE DOS BINOMIOS CONJUGADOS (a + b)2 = a2 + 2 . a . b + b2 = (X + 2)2 = X2 + 2 . X . 2 + 22 = X2 + 4X + 4. (a – b)2 = a2- 2 . a . b + b2 (3X – 2Y)2 = (3X)2 – 2 . 3Y . 2Y + (2Y)2 = 9X2 -12XY + 4Y2. (a + b) (a – b) = a2 – b2 = (2X + 3Y) (2X – 3Y) = (2X)2 – (3Y)2 = 4X2 – 9Y2.
  8. 8. FACTORIZACIÓN POR PRODUCTOS NOTABLES El proceso para escribir expresiones algebraicas únicamente como un producto de otras expresiones algebraicas, se denomina factorización. Un número natural mayor que 1 es primo, si sus únicos factores enteros positivos son el 1 y el mismo. Los números 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13,… son números primos porque cada uno de ellos tiene como únicos factores al 1 y a ellos mismos. Un número no primo se dice que está completamente factorizado, si está representado como un producto de factores primos. Una expresión algebraica está completamente factorizada si está representada equivalentemente por un producto de expresiones irreducibles. Toda expresión de la forma es irreducible (no es factorizable). Toda expresión de la forma ax ² + bx + c es irreducible si b ² - 4ac < 0.
  9. 9. BIBLIOGRAFIA  https://guao.org/sites/default/files/biblioteca/%C3%81lgebra%20de%20Baldor.pdf  http://proyectos.javerianacali.edu.co/cursos_virtuales/pregrado/matematicas_fundamentales/Expresiones/Cap2/  https://www.superprof.es/apuntes/escolar/matematicas/algebra/polinomios/productos-notables.html  https://www.matematicasonline.es/pdf/Temas/3_ESO/Expresiones%20algebraicas.pdf  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FboTr4foiJE&t=5693s  https://sites.google.com/site/algebrageneralidadesii/expresiones-algebraicas/terminos-algebraicos

