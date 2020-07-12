Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONCEPTO GENERADOR CRITERIOS REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR IN...
ACCESO PEATONAL ACCESO VEHICULAR ESTACIONAMIENTO ÁREA DE CARGA Y DESCARGA ÁREAS VERDES ESPACIO RECEPTOR EXTERIOR ESPACIO R...
E.R.E ACCESO E.R.I DISTRIBUIDOR AREADEENTRENAMIENTO ALOJAMIENTO RECEPCIÓN ESPACIOS DISTRIBUIDORES CONSULTORIOS ESTACIONAMI...
Concepto Generador
Concepto Generador
Concepto Generador
Concepto Generador
Concepto Generador
Concepto Generador
Concepto Generador
Concepto Generador
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Concepto Generador

37 views

Published on

Concepto generador-criterios

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Concepto Generador

  1. 1. CONCEPTO GENERADOR CRITERIOS REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PORLAMAR ARQUITECTURA REALIZADO POR: VARGAS CORTEZ, VENESIS EDITH C I - 26.469.078
  2. 2. ACCESO PEATONAL ACCESO VEHICULAR ESTACIONAMIENTO ÁREA DE CARGA Y DESCARGA ÁREAS VERDES ESPACIO RECEPTOR EXTERIOR ESPACIO RECEPTOR INTERIOR ESPACIOS DISTRIBUIDORES SALA DE ESPERA SANITARIOS PUBLICOS D/C PELUQUERÍA CONSULTORIOS ÁREA DE URGENCIAS QUIROFANO HOSPITALIZACIÓN Z. DE RECUPERACIÓN-GATOS Z. DE RECUPERACIÓN-PERROS ÁREA DE ALOJAMIENTO ÁREA DE CREMACIÓN ÁREA DE ENTRENAMIENTO LABORATORIO ESPACIO DE RAYOS X ESPACIO DE ECOGRAFIA SALA DE REUNIONES MED. ÁREA DE VESTIDORES MED. SANITARIOS D/C MED. OFICINA DEL DIRECTOR SANITARIO DEL DIRECTOR SECRETARIA OFINA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN OFICINA DE RRHH DEP. MATERIALES DE OFI. ARCHIVO RECEPCIÓN E INFORMACIÓN SANITARIOS D/C ADM. ESPACIO COMEDOR DEPÓSITO DE LIMPIEZA LAVANDERIA ESPACIO DE LAVAMOPA DEPÓSITO DE BASURA DEP. RESIDUOS ANATÓMICOS CENTRAL DE SEGURIDAD SANIT. Y VEST. MANT TALLER GENERAL SALA. DESCANSO DEL PERS. SALA DE BOMBAS SALA. AIREACONDICIONADO TABLEROS ELÉCTRICOS USUARIOPRESTATARIOUSUARIOEVENTUAL MANTENIMIENTOZ.ADMINISTRATIVAA,EXTERIOE.TRANS USUARIOPROPIAMENTEDICHO MED
  3. 3. E.R.E ACCESO E.R.I DISTRIBUIDOR AREADEENTRENAMIENTO ALOJAMIENTO RECEPCIÓN ESPACIOS DISTRIBUIDORES CONSULTORIOS ESTACIONAMIENTO E. R. I MANT SANITARIOS Y VESTUARIOS DISTRIBUIDOR TALLER DEP. LIMPIEZA RES. ANATÓMICOS DEP. DE BASURA LAVANDERIA SALA DE DESCANSO SALA DE BOMBAS ÁREA DE AIRE A. TABLEROS ELÉCTRICOS ÁREADECARGAYDESCARGA ESPACIORECEPTOREXTERIOR E.RECEPTOR EXTERIOR ACC. SEC. CENTRAL DE SEGURIDAD E.R.I.ADM BAÑOSECR ADM DIRECTOR ARCH RRHH DEP. COMEDOR ECOGRAFIA Z.R.GATOS Z.R.PERROS QUIROFANO CREMACIÓN DISTRIBUIDOR URGENCIASSALADEESPERA SANITARIOS PUB. SANITARIOS MED PELUQUERÍA ACCESO VEHICULAR

×