Proceso de potabilización

ALUMNA: GENESIS HERNANDEZ C.I: 19.900.353
 Tratamiento de aguas es el conjunto de operaciones unitarias de tipo físico, químico o biológico cuya finalidad es la el...
 La potabilización es un proceso que se lleva a cabo sobre cualquier agua para transformarla en agua potable y de esta ma...
 Captación: En esta etapa el agua se extrae desde las fuentes naturales, generalmente de los ríos. El agua proveniente de...
 Diseñada para suplir alta calidad de agua potable.  De diferentes fuentes como ríos, lago, canales con alta turbiedad. ...
 Esquema de funcionamiento de una Planta de Tratamiento de Agua Potable – PTAP  TOMA DEL RIO : Punto de captación de las...
