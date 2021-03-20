[PDF]⚡Download⚡ The Grand Canyon (Wonders of America)

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/kun1/0689869460 I got to the beautiful Lake O'Hara lying in a rainbow sleep, under the steeps of Mount Lefroy and the waterfalls of Oesa. And there I realized some of the blessedness of mortals. <br pd_rd_w-nvisa=""> -- J.E.H. MacDonald in A Glimpse of the West, 1924 In the autumn of 1924, the Canadian landscape artist James Edward Hervey (J.E.H.) MacDonald went on a painting holiday. His destination was the tiny region of Lake O'Hara in Yoho National Park, British Columbia. Looking for new scenery, some solitude, and a change of pace, he was also looking for a broader view of the country that he and his fellow members of the Group of Seven had lauded in a nationalist plea for homegrown Canadian art. The Lake O'Hara Art of J.E.H. MacDonald and Hiker's Guide is Lisa Christensen's third exploration of the work of artists in the mountains of western Canada. Filled with full-color reproductions of many famous images, this book takes you on an inspirational journey of this world heritage site, seen through the eyes of one of Canada's most loved painters takes. The award-winning trail guide format, accompanied by a number-keyed map, brings you to the exact locations where he worked. Follow in the footsteps of J.E.H. MacDonald and explore artists mecca of Lake O'Hara.