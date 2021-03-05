https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1640092129 History of Islamic Fiqh is a wonderful bird's eye view of the Islamic legal tradition. It serves as a reliable⭐ accessible primer for anyone being introduced to the study of fiqh⭐ or Islamic jurisprudence. The late esteemed scholar⭐ Dr 'Umar al-Ashqar⭐ offers a thorough survey of this discipline's roots⭐ the traceability of its scriptural and rational sources⭐ and the spectrum of legal theories and juristic positions across mainstream Sunni Islam. Furthermore⭐ he speaks about the evolution of fiqh⭐ the rise of its major hermeneutical schools (madhāhib)⭐ their periods of proliferation and stagnation⭐ and their interdependence today in efforts to engage the complex dynamics of modern times.The author had graciously accepted to have this work translated for the sake of the English speaking world⭐ and his heirs graciously forfeited any financial rights from this non-profit publication. We ask Allah to reward Dr al-Ashqar and his family in ways that only He can⭐ and to allow the benefit of this book to extend far and wide for generations to come. Āmīn.