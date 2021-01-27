Successfully reported this slideshow.
LINKS VIDEOS VIDEO CAPISHCA • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0Go4B8U2zo&feature=youtu.b e VIDEO DANZA SHUAR • https://ww...
  1. 1. Proyecto Interdisciplinario de Cultura Física “AMA LO NUESTRO” Nombre: Gennesis Anguisaca Curso: 2 bgu “D”
  2. 2. DanzaTipicadelEcuador,RegionSierra SAN JUANITO DANZANTE DIABLADAPIYAREÑA CAPISHCA
  3. 3. Danzatípicadelecuador,región costa MARIMBA AMORFINO POLCAMONTUBIA
  4. 4. Danzatípicadelecuador,región amazónica(danzashuar) Danza Shuar TUSHUY TAQUI SACHA MANDA YAWI
  5. 5. Evidenciade la DanzaTípica delecuadorregión sierra (capishca)
  6. 6. Evidenciade la danzadelecuadortípicadela costa (marimba)
  7. 7. Evidenciade la DanzaTípicaDEL ECUADORde la Amazonia(danza shuar)
  8. 8. Productofinal video dela DanzaTípica delecuadorregión sierra(capishca)
  9. 9. Productofinal Video de la danzadelecuadortípicadela costa (marimba)
  10. 10. Productofinal Video de la DanzaTípicaDEL ECUADORde la Amazonia
  11. 11. RepresentaciónCultural LA CULTURA MAS BELLA ES LA DEL ECUADOR
  12. 12. “ECUADOR PAÍS, AL QUE AMO, AL QUE ORGULLOSAMENTE PERTENEZCO, AL QUE NO LO CAMBÍARIA POR NADA Y EL QUE ESTA
  13. 13. COLLAGE
  14. 14. LINKS VIDEOS VIDEO CAPISHCA • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0Go4B8U2zo&feature=youtu.b e VIDEO DANZA SHUAR • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0Go4B8U2zo&feature=youtu.b e VIDEO MARIMBA • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4Hpm8xJBjc&feature=youtu.be

