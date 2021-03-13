✔Download⚡[PDF]⚡ Every Force Evolves a Form: Twenty Essays

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/combination/0865472483 John L. Dyer, a Methodist pioneer among the miners in Colorado and New Mexico, was known as the ✔8220 Snow-shoe Itinerant.✔8221 His life was filled with noble self-sacrifice, the fruit of which is seen to-day. This book is worthy of an enthusiastic reading if for no other reason than that it mentions Colorado skiing.Reverend John Dyer, an intrepid Methodist minister, came to Colorado in 1861 at the ripe old-age of forty-nine, but soon fit in as one of the " boys" in the remote mining towns he served. " Father Dyer," as he was respectfully called by the locals, was very well liked among the miners and prospectors. He frequently preached in saloons after politely asking customers to suspend their drinking and gambling for the interim. And, sometimes toting a gun, he would confront drunkards and others who tried to interrupt his service. Dyer's ministry eventually covered most of Colorado and much of northern New Mexico, but he began his Colorado career in South Park (the southern part of Park County), spending much of his time in Fairplay and Summit County's Breckenridge. It was during this time that Dyer pioneered the use of skis (then known as snowshoes) for winter travel in Colorado. Drawing on the knowledge of Scandinavian friends in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Dyer would deliver the gospel on twelve-foot long " snowshoes," dragging a long pole in the snow for control. Neither snow, nor cold, nor dark of night would deter him from his rounds. As tales of his dependability became widespread, Father Dyer was often asked to deliver the mail and sometimes carry gold bullion destined for the Denver Mint. In The Snow-shoe Itinerant, Dyer tells captivating tales of the sights, sounds, people, and events he encountered and experienced. His stained glass portrait is in the dome of the Colorado Capitol Building. One of only sixteen Colorado pioneers to be so recognized, it is an honor that Father Dyer definitely deserved.This book originally published by the author in 1890 has been reformatted for the Kindle and may contain an occasional defect from the original publication or from the reformatting.