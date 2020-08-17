Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ODONTOLOGIA REALIZADO POR: GENESIS ORTIZ P....
La higiene dental es el conjunto de cuidados que se dedican a la dentadura para su mejor conservación (1). Dientes y encía...
En la Universidad de Murcia varios odontólogos realizaron un estudio acerca de las caries dentales que aparecen en niños y...
CONSEJOS PARA ENSEÑARLES A LOS NIÑOS COMO MANTENER UNA BUENA HIGIENE BUCAL Estos consejos evitaran el daño de la cavidad b...
BIBLIOGRAFIA 1. Hasrter P. Higiene Dental. Enciclopedia Britannica. 2020 Junio. 2. Sánchez J. Cuide los dientes de sus niñ...
Importancia de la Higiene Dental en Niños

Consejos para incentivar a los niños a mantener desde temprana edad una buena higiene bucal.

Importancia de la Higiene Dental en Niños

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ODONTOLOGIA REALIZADO POR: GENESIS ORTIZ P. CURSO: PRIMER SEMESTRE “B” FECHA: 12/08/2020
  2. 2. La higiene dental es el conjunto de cuidados que se dedican a la dentadura para su mejor conservación (1). Dientes y encías sanos deparan valiosa protección contra numerosas enfermedades (1). Así, Sánchez menciona (2) que en el Centro de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades señalan que los niños hispanos de entre 2 y 5 años sufren de más caries en sus dientes de leche que los niños blancos o africano-americanos.
  3. 3. En la Universidad de Murcia varios odontólogos realizaron un estudio acerca de las caries dentales que aparecen en niños y como estas tienen que ver con una mala higiene dental y la carencia de hábitos de salubridad a nivel bucal (3). Dichos estudios dieron como resultado que existe un alto grado de prevalencia en patología bucodental, ya que la mayoría de niños no han recibido por parte de sus maestros y padres una guía sobre este tema (3). También se determinó que la mayoría de niños tienen una alimentación deficiente basada en azucares, grasas saturadas y exceso de carbohidratos, los cuales producen un daño severo a la cavidad oral alterando su pH (3).
  4. 4. CONSEJOS PARA ENSEÑARLES A LOS NIÑOS COMO MANTENER UNA BUENA HIGIENE BUCAL Estos consejos evitaran el daño de la cavidad bucal y la aparición de caries a tan temprana edad, en los niños es necesario crear una educación diaria por parte de los maestros y padres. Lorente (3) menciona “Enseñarles el correcto cepillado de los dientes, la utilización del enjuague bucal, el hilo dental y sobre todo evitar el exceso de azucares, ayudara a evitar que su cavidad bucal sufra daños a temprana edad.” Pina (4) menciona “muéstrales a tus hijos como cepillarse los dientes correctamente. Y aunque te pueda parecer algo vulgar, mastica una galleta o pedazo de pan y luego sonríe delante de tus chicos para que vean el alimento acumulado en tus dientes”. El explicarles de manera sencilla lo que sucede cuando los restos de comida se quedan ahí y el mal olor que eso puede provocar genera en los niños una capacidad para impresionarse y entender (4).
  5. 5. BIBLIOGRAFIA 1. Hasrter P. Higiene Dental. Enciclopedia Britannica. 2020 Junio. 2. Sánchez J. Cuide los dientes de sus niños. El Diario la Prensa; New York, n.y. 2007 Febrero: p. 1. 3. Alcaina Lorente, O. Cortés Lillo, M.D. Galera Sánchez, S. Guzmán Pina, M. Canteras Jordana. Caries dentales: influencia de los hábitos de higiene. In Acta Pediátrica Española; 2016; España. p. 8. 4. Pina h. Crea Hábitos de Higiene Bucal. La voz de Houston. 2011 Diciembre 4: p. 1.

