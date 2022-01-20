Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why Would a Bracelet be Called a Tennis Bracelet?

Jan. 20, 2022
Today, We focus on the world of jewelry, specifically Diamond Tennis Bracelets. Here, we described; Why would a bracelet be called a tennis bracelet? what is tennis bracelet, Where did the name tennis bracelet originate from? what is the real story behind tennis bracelets? types of diamond bracelets, claps types, three Metals Available - Sterling Silver, Yellow and Rose Gold, And most importantly Tennis Bracelets are in Vogue Right Now!!

  1. 1. Diamond Tennis Bracelet "Find Out What is Tennis Bracelet, Why Called Tennis Bracelet or many more by Gemistone Jewelers.
  2. 2. What is Diamond Tennis Bracelet?  A Tennis Bracelet is a fashion accessory full of diamonds. Tennis bracelet is a stylish and elegant wrist piece with fine links and a symmetrical pattern of diamonds or other precious stones.  A tennis bracelet is also called an eternity bracelet. And a tennis bracelet with only diamonds is also simply called a diamond bracelet.  Unlike a bracelet, the tennis bracelet is flexible and moves with the wearer. It is not surprising for the term tennis bracelet to refer to a bracelet with other gemstones or diamond substitutions, such as cubic zirconia.  Tennis bracelets are elegant, sophisticated and also often cost "a penny.” We would all love to have this iconic accessory from the world of fashion. But are these bracelets worth the high price? Where does this unique name "tennis bracelet" come from? And most importantly, will I be able to play paddle tennis even if it's tennis?  The tennis bracelet is thought to have been named after the professional tennis player, Chris Evert, who frequently wore this style while playing. A bracelet fell off during a tennis match and stopped the game until the bracelet was safely found.
  3. 3. History OF Tennis Bracelet Why is a Tennis Bracelet called a Tennis Bracelet?  Few pieces of jewelry have gained as much popularity as the tennis bracelet. Dating back to 1920, this timeless, classic bracelet is a flexibly linked, fully in-line diamond-encrusted bracelet. It is a beautiful and elegant jewel and was called a diamond bracelet until the late 1980s.  The name tennis bracelet is related to tennis player, former Grand Slam winner, and number 1 in the world ranking: Chris Evert.  She lost her diamond bracelet, designed by star jeweler George Bedewi, during a match at the 1987 US Open. Chris Evert interrupted the match to find her precious bracelet.  From this happening, this tennis bracelet is called. Celebrities from the tennis world such as Serena Williams and Gabriela Sabatini as well as Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson and Katy Perry wear tennis bracelets.  Tennis Bracelets are still popular today thanks to their timeless elegance and portability.
  4. 4. “ Combine it with Classic Diamond Stud Earrings and a Beautiful Ring and you'll look Smashing! Look for Stunning and Eye- Catching Diamond Tennis Bracelets Collection from the Gemistone Jewelers at the Online Store.
  5. 5. Types Of Tennis Bracelet  What are the Many Varieties of Tennis Bracelets Available? Tennis Bracelet comes in 6 Different Styles. In order of popularity, these are the various types and styles of Tennis Bracelets:  Bezel Diamond Tennis Bracelet  Two Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet  Three Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet  Four Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet  Three Prong Flower Clasp Diamond Tennis Bracelet  Multiple Rows Diamond Tennis Bracelet Picking the right and perfect bracelet, to match your personality and style. Learn more, what is tennis bracelet style is.
  6. 6. What is a tennis bracelet style? Bezel Diamond Tennis Bracelet The bezel setting helps to put this bracelet separated. It is simple and beautiful, making it the choice that you are sure to love. You can select between 2 carats up to 5 carats of natural or loose diamonds to grace your wrist. The bezel bracelet has the diamonds a little differently. In this setting, all or part of the diamond will be covered with a strip of metal. Two Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet It classic bracelet will stand out while matching every outfit that you want to wear. It puts the diamonds carefully on two prong baskets to make them simple and elegant. The diamond doesn't have as much holding it on. You’ll have to be careful with this style. Three Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet You can also select the stunning three prong diamond tennis bracelet. This one is similar to four prong bracelet, but it has one row of diamonds in a beautifully crafted three-prong basket. You can pick from many different types of diamond colors and clarity, available with any diamonds types. 6
  7. 7. What is a tennis bracelet style? Four Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet This is a classic choice when it comes to choosing a tennis bracelet. It features a single row of brilliant diamonds that have been crafted by experts into a crafted four-prong basket. With the prong tennis bracelets, it is small pins that help hold the stone in place. The four prongs make it truly sturdy and keep everything in place well, so it is the most popular option. Three Prong Flower Clasp Tennis Bracelet Another alternative that you can choose is this flower clasp tennis bracelet. While the others are elegant in their simplicity, this one has a flower design that helps to hold it together. The brilliant natural diamonds are set in three prong baskets to hold it secure and looking amazing. It depends on the three-prong method, but the prongs are designed in the shape of a flower instead of just the simple prongs on it. Multiple Rows Diamond Tennis Bracelet Multiple Rows Diamond Tennis Bracelet. The options we talked about above are simple and elegant choices with just one row of diamonds all around. For most people, it is the type of tennis bracelet they would like. However, there is the option to have 2 or 3 rows of diamonds sitting on top of each other. Tennis bracelets with multiple rows can also use the other prongs or the bezel style too depending on the look of the bracelet.
  8. 8. What is the best setting for a tennis bracelet? The prong setting is one of the most famous styles for tennis bracelets, offering a perfect balance of beauty and security. Here, the diamonds are kept in place with three to four prongs, carefully positioned for maximum security of the stone. That's why for reasons, the prong setting is the best in Tennis Bracelet. “
  9. 9. Tennis Bracelet Clasp Types Spring Ring Clasp Tennis bracelet clasps come in a variety of styles; here are three of our favorites. p
  10. 10. What's the Best Way to Wear a Tennis Bracelet?  The Tennis Bracelet is a real eye-catcher, but how do you wear this icon piece? For a classic look, wearing one bracelet is enough. Do not wear too much jewelry so that all attention is paid to your beautiful tennis bracelet.  Do you like bling more? Then we have a tip for you, layer with several bracelets. A tennis bracelet matches beautifully with a bangle bracelet, but also with more subtle narrow bracelets.  You can wear a tennis bracelet on many different occasions, both to work and for festive occasions. Combined with a casual outfit, the tennis bracelet undoubtedly steals the show, which immediately gives your outfit a luxurious upgrade.  That's an extra good reason to invest in timeless icon pieces such as a tennis bracelet. On festive occasions, a tennis bracelet is a very suitable accessory, and it shines irresistibly beautifully in the artificial lights. Ensure yourself of countless compliments with a tennis bracelet.  Where it is not done to wear a watch on your wedding day, wearing a beautiful bracelet is a very good idea to still wear a beautiful accessory on your wrist.  A watch shows that you like to keep an eye on the time, while your wedding day is not intended for that. On the other hand, the snow- white diamonds of a tennis bracelet shine just as beautifully as you do.
  11. 11. Tennis Bracelets are in Vogue Right Now.  The traditional diamond tennis bracelet in white gold or platinum remains the most popular. The sparkling colorless diamonds in combination with the light color of white gold and platinum create a classic, chic look.  The colorless diamonds look best in white gold and platinum. A diamond tennis bracelet is and remains sparkling beautiful!  However, nowadays sterling silver, yellow gold and rose gold are increasingly being chosen. Yellow gold is timeless, while rose gold is more striking and unusual. A rose gold tennis bracelet is therefore perfect for women who want something a little different.  It is also a trend to add some more color to a tennis bracelet. At Gemistone Jewelers you can choose your favorite colors of gemstones and put together a personal, unique bracelet.  For example, you can not only put together a tennis bracelet diamond but also have an extravagant tennis bracelet made by selecting two different colors of Gemstones and using metal for a different color.
  12. 12. What is special about a Tennis Bracelet?  A tennis bracelet is always made of precious materials such as gold or platinum. The classic variant consists of white gold with brilliants.  However, versions with diamonds set in 925 sterling silver , yellow gold (14k) or rose gold (18k) are also available.  Since the individual elements are very small and a tennis bracelet is always set with stones all around, many diamonds are required for production.  For this reason, the bracelet has its price, which starts in the low four-digit range, but can also be five-digit for particularly valuable designs.  A diamond tennis bracelet is therefore also suitable as a valuable gift, for example for your lovely wife or girlfriend.
  13. 13. Thanks! Any Questions? For Further Information, Go to www.Gemistone.com Also mail us at info@gemistone.com Our Social Media Twitter: @gemistone Facebook: @gemistone.diamond Instagra: @gemistone

