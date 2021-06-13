Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unidad 7: Antiguo Egipto
Información extra: El Antiguo Egipto existe gracias al río Nilo. El Nilo transporta nutrientes desde las montañas de Etiop...
9) ¿Cuál es el nombre del río de Egipto y cuáles eran sus principales usos? El río de Egipto es el Nilo y sus principales ...
Información extra: Obviamente el Alto Nilo es más elevado (porque está en las montañas) y el Bajo Egipto es menos elevado ...
11) ¿Qué es un faraón y quién fue el primer faraón? • Los faraones eran los reyes del Antiguo Egipto. Ellos tenían un pode...
Paleta de Narmer Información Extra: Narmer fue un faraón muy importante. Él fue el primer faraón que gobernó en el Alto y ...
12) Dibuja una pirámide social del Antiguo Egipto que incluya los siguientes grupos sociales. (En las siguientes diapositi...
Fases Históricas 13) ¿Cuáles son las fases históricas del Antiguo Egipto? Las tres fases son: • Imperio Antiguo • Imperio ...
Arte Egipcio Arte Egipcio Arquitectura Características Generales Partes de un Templo Pintura Características Escultura Car...
Arte Egipcio 14) ¿Cuáles son las características de la arquitectura egipcia? Las características son:  El uso de grandes ...
15) Dibuja la planta de un templo egipcio con sus partes principales. • Avenida de las esfinges • Obeliscos • Pilonos • Pa...
Partes de un templo egipcio
Reconstrucciones de templos egipcios
16) Dime algunas características de la pintura y la escultura egipcia. • Las figuras son estáticas. • Idealización. • En p...
Actividad extra: Intenta identificar las características de la pintura egipcia en estas imágenes:  Representación de perf...
Actividad extra: Intenta identificar las características de la pintura egipcia en estas imágenes:  Figuras estáticas  Id...
Unidad 7: Antiguo Egipto
Unidad 7: Antiguo Egipto
Unidad 7: Antiguo Egipto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
46 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Unidad 7: Antiguo Egipto

Unidad 7: Antiguo Egipto

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unidad 7: Antiguo Egipto

  1. 1. Unidad 7: Antiguo Egipto
  2. 2. Información extra: El Antiguo Egipto existe gracias al río Nilo. El Nilo transporta nutrientes desde las montañas de Etiopia hasta el delta del Nilo. Además, la época de inundaciones tiene lugar siempre en primavera cuando la nieve de las montañas se derrite. Estas dos características garantizaban abundantes cosechas todos los años.
  3. 3. 9) ¿Cuál es el nombre del río de Egipto y cuáles eran sus principales usos? El río de Egipto es el Nilo y sus principales usos fueron la irrigación (para la agricultura), la pesca y el transporte. 10) ¿Cuál es el nombre de las dos principales zonas de Egipto, qué dos zonas representan y por qué reciben ese nombre? Las dos zonas principales son el Alto Egipto y el Bajo Egipto. El Bajo Egipto es el delta del Nilo y el Alto Egipto es la zona de las montañas al sur. Reciben este nombre debido al relieve o altitud.
  4. 4. Información extra: Obviamente el Alto Nilo es más elevado (porque está en las montañas) y el Bajo Egipto es menos elevado (porque está en el delta cuya altitud es aproximadamente 0 metros).
  5. 5. 11) ¿Qué es un faraón y quién fue el primer faraón? • Los faraones eran los reyes del Antiguo Egipto. Ellos tenían un poder absoluto y eran considerados dioses. • El primer faraón fue Narmer. Fue el primero en unificar el Alto Egipto y el Bajo Egipto en el año 3000 a. C. (aprox).
  6. 6. Paleta de Narmer Información Extra: Narmer fue un faraón muy importante. Él fue el primer faraón que gobernó en el Alto y el Bajo Egipto. Además fue el fundador de la primera dinastía de Egipto. Narmer reinaba en el Alto Egipto y conquistó el Bajo Egipto, de esta manera consiguió unificar ambas regiones de Egipto por primera vez.
  7. 7. 12) Dibuja una pirámide social del Antiguo Egipto que incluya los siguientes grupos sociales. (En las siguientes diapositivas podéis ver algunos ejemplos).  Faraón  Nobles y Sacerdotes  Soldados  Escribas  Comerciantes y artesanos  Campesinos (90% de la población)  Esclavos
  8. 8. Fases Históricas 13) ¿Cuáles son las fases históricas del Antiguo Egipto? Las tres fases son: • Imperio Antiguo • Imperio Medio • Imperio Nuevo Imperio Antiguo Imperio Medio Imperio Nuevo
  9. 9. Arte Egipcio Arte Egipcio Arquitectura Características Generales Partes de un Templo Pintura Características Escultura Características
  10. 10. Arte Egipcio 14) ¿Cuáles son las características de la arquitectura egipcia? Las características son:  El uso de grandes bloques de piedra tallada (sillares).  Arquitectura monumental. (Dimensiones colosales).  Es una arquitectura horizontal (se usan vigas en vez de arcos y bóvedas).  Tipos de edificios: templos, palacios y tumbas.  Tipos de tumbas: mastabas, pirámides y los hipogeos (tumba excavada en la roca).
  11. 11. 15) Dibuja la planta de un templo egipcio con sus partes principales. • Avenida de las esfinges • Obeliscos • Pilonos • Patio • Sala columnada (Sala hipóstila) • Sala de la Barca • Santuario
  12. 12. Partes de un templo egipcio
  13. 13. Reconstrucciones de templos egipcios
  14. 14. 16) Dime algunas características de la pintura y la escultura egipcia. • Las figuras son estáticas. • Idealización. • En pintura: – Ausencia de perspectiva. – Representación de perfil, a excepción del pecho y el ojo que están de frente. – Uso de colores planos (sin sombreado).
  15. 15. Actividad extra: Intenta identificar las características de la pintura egipcia en estas imágenes:  Representación de perfil  Colores planos  Falta de perspectiva  Figuras estáticas  Idealización
  16. 16. Actividad extra: Intenta identificar las características de la pintura egipcia en estas imágenes:  Figuras estáticas  Idealización Tríada de Micerinos

×