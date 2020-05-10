Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pauta roteiro de estudo e o protagonismo

  1. 1. Roteiro de Estudo e o Protagonismo Segundo o “ Documento Orientador: Atividades escolares não presenciais ”, os professores, com apoio da equipe gestora das escolas, devem planejar roteiros de atividades que comporão uma programação semanal proporcional ao número de aulas oferecidas pela matriz curricular para cada ano/série/termo e componente curricular. Para a elaboração dos roteiros, é essencial que os professores considerem os recursos de que os estudantes efetivamente dispõem, propondo atividades que todos possam realizar e podendo sugerir atividades adicionais utilizando recursos que nem todos têm disponíveis apenas de forma complementar. As atividades desta pauta formativa - Roteiro de Estudo e o Protagonismo – têm em vista a valorização do protagonismo do estudante no processo ensino aprendizagem neste período de atividades não presenciais. Objetivos desta pauta formativa • Revisitar o Documento Orientador: Atividades escolares não presenciais da SEDUC • Orientar sobre Roteiros de Estudos não presenciais • Oferecer apoio de materiais necessários ao desenvolvimento das atividades não presenciais Materiais e recursos necessários para o desenvolver esta pauta • Notebook • Celular • Power Point • Documento Orientador: Atividades escolares não presenciais • Currículo Paulista do Ensino Fundamental – anos finais Atividades sugeridas Os assuntos selecionados para o encontro formativo tem seu ponto de partida na retomada do “Documento Orientador: Atividades escolares não presenciais”; Orientações sobre a organização do primeiro bimestre com o calendário
  2. 2. ajustado; Relatos dos professores sobre a elaboração dos roteiros de atividades e apresentação de um roteiro de atividades do 9º ano do Ensino Fundamental. Momento 1 A partir de uma questão disparadora, os professores de História e Geografia são convidados a se posicionar sobre a contribuição das duas disciplinas na interpretação do mundo, na compreensão dos processos e fenômenos sociais, políticos, econômicos, culturais e ambientais e no incentivo para propor ações de intervenção a partir da realidade. No contexto das atividades escolares não presenciais, como o roteiro de atividades pode estimular a capacidade criativa e o protagonismo do estudante? Momento 2 Orientações aos professores sobre a organização do 1º bimestre, destacando: o novo calendário ajustado; as habilidades elencadas pela COPED/SEDUC como essenciais para serem trabalhadas no 1º bimestre e o Centro de Mídias SP, que é uma iniciativa da Secretaria da Educação do Estado de São Paulo (SEDUC) para contribuir com a formação dos profissionais da Rede e ampliar a oferta aos alunos de uma educação mediada por tecnologia. Momento 3 Relato do professor Luiz, da EE Raul Brasil e da professora Geane, da EE Paulo Kobayashi sobre os desafios da ação docente no contexto do ensino mediado pela tecnologia. A elaboração dos Roteiros de Atividades para os estudantes, no período de atividades não presenciais, será outro tema destacado pelos professores durante seus relatos. Comentário Ao solicitar aos professores relatos de suas experiências, é criado uma oportunidade de valorização – por parte do formador e responsável pela pauta formativa – do reconhecimento do protagonismo e da autoria discente. A valorização profissional começa quando apoiamos e enaltecemos novos saberes e novas práticas educativas.
  3. 3. Momento 4 Como planejar as aulas? Orientações para elaboração dos roteiros de atividades, destacando os elementos essenciais que devem constar nos roteiros e os procedimentos pedagógicos que devem ser considerados no momento da elaboração das atividades que serão encaminhadas para os estudantes. Apresentação de um roteiro de atividades do 9º ano, sobre a intolerância no Brasil. Destacando o número de aulas; as habilidades exploradas; a sequência de atividades que garantem a aprendizagem dos estudantes e os instrumentos avaliativos. Importante: Alguns elementos essenciais para constar nos roteiros são: a) número de aulas a que equivalem; b) habilidades a serem trabalhadas; c) atividades a serem realizadas (incluindo o tempo previsto para cada uma); d) instrumentos para verificação da aprendizagem Referências SÃO PAULO: Documento Orientador: Atividades escolares não presenciais. Governo do Estado de São Paulo. Secretaria da Educação. São Paulo. 2020 Currículo Paulista. Disponível em: https://efape.educacao.sp.gov.br/curriculopaulista/ Acesso 09 de maio 2020
  4. 4. Currículo do Estado de São Paulo. Ciências Humanas e sua Tecnologias. Disponível em: http://www.rededosaber.sp.gov.br/portais/Portals/43/Files/CHST.pdf Acesso em 09 de maio 2020

