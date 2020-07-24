Boletim dsg 01_maio_2020_ (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 “9. Exercitar a empatia, o diálogo, a resolução de conflitos e a cooperação, fazendo-se respeitar e promovendo o respeito ao outro e aos direitos humanos, com acolhimento e valorização da diversidade de indivíduos e de grupos sociais, seus saberes, identidades, culturas e potencialidades, sem preconceitos de qualquer natureza.” (Competência Geral da BNCC, reiteradas pelo Currículo Paulista) Interesses especiais: Realizar ações de forma transversal para promoção da arti- culação e convergência das políticas públicas de educação na Temática Diversidade Sexual e de Gênero aos processos educacionais desenvol- vidos nos espaços for- mais dos sistemas públi- cos de ensino. INFORMES CINC 2 INFORMES CINC 3 CURRÍCULO PAULISTA 4 INOVA EDUCAÇÃO 5 MÃOS NA MASSA 6 CLUBE DAS IDEIAS 7 Nesta edição: MAIO/2020Volume 1 S B O L E T I M I N F O R M A T I V O D I V E R S I D A D E S E X U A L E D E G Ê N E R O . “TransFormação Continuada” S E D U C / C O P E D / D E M O D / C E N T R O D E I N C L U S Ã O E D U C A C I O N A L
  2. 2. 2 acordo com a Lei nº 16.785, de 03/07/2018, crianças e adolescen- tes que estejam sob guarda da família adotiva, no período anteri- or à destituição do poder familiar podem utilizar nome afetivo nos cadastros das instituições escola- res – existe um campo específico na SED para isso). Importante destacar que não deve ser alterada a designa- ção de sexo no Sistema de Cadas- tro de Alunos, quando se trata de inclusão do nome social. Apenas quando sentença judicial determi- na a mudança de assento de sexo, que pode vir acompanhada tam- bém pela mudança de nome civil. E ainda, o nome social é autoatribuído e pode ser acompa- nhado do sobrenome original ou ser completamente diferente. Na Secretaria Escolar Digital o nome social aparece pri- meiro, e segue entre parênteses o nome civil e está incluído na Lista de Chamada, no Boletim Escolar e na Carteirinha do Estudante. Por- tanto, as/os professoras/es devem estar atentas/os e a gestão escolar deve esclarecê-las/os deste aspec- to para que o tratamento de estu- dantes travestis e transexuais ocorra exclusivamente pelo nome social. (Equipe CINC) “Como já é de conhecimen- to, a Secretaria da Educação (SEDUC) compreende a edu- cação para as diversidades sexuais e de gêneros de ma- neira plural, afim de promo- ver o respeito às diferenças e evitar que se constituam em fator de exclusão e desi- gualdade ao direito à educa- ção. Entre esse trabalho cotidiano de interlocutoras/ es de DSG, destaca-se o acompanhamento da Reso- lução SE nº 45/14 que dis- põe sobre o tratamento nominal de discentes transe- xuais e travestis, no âmbito da Secretaria da Educação. Como temos uma quantidade nova de direto- res ingressantes e notamos a utilização incorreta de nome social por algumas escolas no ano de 2019, indicamos para que a equipe de interlocução de DSG das Diretorias Regionais de Ensi- no, orientem para utilização correta dos registros na SED. É importante frisar com as escolas, que o nome social é exclusivo para a pessoa travesti ou transexual, por meio do qual busca ser reconhecida na comunidade conforme a identidade de gênero vivencia- da e que atende a uma legisla- ção específica (Decreto Estadual nº 55.588/10, Deliberação CEE nº125/14 e Resolução SE nº 45/14), e sua finalidade é garan- tir o reconhecimento da identi- dade de gênero e a sua dignida- de humana. Na utilização do campo “Nome Social” não se deve indi- car: 1) apelido (Ex. “Antonio Santos” para “Toninho”). 2) nome com mesmo gênero (Ex. “Cláudia Santos” para “Joana Santos”). 3) apenas o sobreno- me. (Ex. “Danilo Carlos Júnior” para “Júnior”). 4) apenas o primeiro nome (Ex. “Danilo Carlos Júnior” para “Danilo”). 4) nomes na língua portuguesa para estudantes migrantes internacionais. (Ex. “Chen Weiqin Jun” para “Beatriz Santos”). 5) troca de prenome ou sobrenome devido a/o estudan- te não gostar. 6) nome afetivo (de O USO DE NOME SOCIAL POR ESTUDANTES TRAVESTIS E TRANS “Informes CINC” C O M U N I C A D O S , L E G I S L A Ç Õ E S PA R C E R I A S E A F I N S IMPORTANTE: A escola não deve exigir como con- dição para uso do nome social que a/o estu- dante performe o gênero através das suas vesti- mentas ! A inclusão no sistema SED deverá ser realiza- da em até 7 (sete) dias após a mani- festação da/o in- teressada/o. Para saber mais, acesse a Resolução SEE, nº 45/2014
  3. 3. 3 colas paulistas e este- jam relacionados com o aprender, a fazer, con- viver e a ser de nossas/ as estudantes, orienta- dos pelo conhecimento, e com capacidade de argumentação de suas reflexões, promovendo assim o protagonismo e autonomia, bem co- mo a aplicação da Lei Maria da Penha e, prin- cipalmente contribuição para a garantia de aprendizagem. Também destacamos a importância das interlo- cuções de Diversidade Sexual e de Gênero, no monitoramento em todas as escolas da Diretoria, no que se refere as ações realiza- das, quantidade de es- tudantes e professores/ as envolvidas/os, nas atividades. Agradecemos e coloca- mo-nos à disposição. Obs. Tendo em vista o contexto de pandemia pelo Covid-19, é impor- tante assegurarmos que as atividades a se- rem realizadas por es- tudantes em casa, tam- bém garantam o de- senvolvimento do tema. Em 16 de janeiro de 2019, foi promulgada a lei estadual nº 16.926 que institui a “Campanha Estadual Maria da Penha” em todas escolas públi- cas estaduais e parti- culares. Entre os objetivos da nova legislação, desta- cam-se os de contribuir para o conhecimento da comunidade escolar sobre a Lei Maria da Penha, de impulsionar reflexões sobre o com- bate à violência contra mulher e feminicídio, e do respeito aos direitos humanos para prevenir práticas de violência de gênero. A legislação indica que as ações deveriam ser realizadas em todas as escolas no mês de março, e poderiam ser desenvolvidas junta- mente com a comemo- ração do “Dia Internaci- onal da Mulher”. É necessário que as Diretorias de Ensino, através das interlocu- ções de Diversidade e Gênero, tragam subsí- dios para que as equi- pes escolares possam contribuir com o debate em sala de aula, enca- rando o tema sem tabu e contribuindo com a prevenção às violên- cias domésticas e fami- liares a partir da legis- lação que se refere à Lei Maria da Penha. É preciso considerar as competências e habili- dades cognitivas, soci- ais, culturais e emocio- nais das/os estudantes paulistas, bem como ao trabalho interdisciplinar e indicações de temas transversais como di- reitos da criança e ado- lescente, educação em direitos humanos e sa- úde, vida familiar e so- cial, relacionadas às dez competências ge- rais da BNCC, reitera- das pelo Currículo Pau- lista. Esperamos, dessa ma- neira, que temas como o desta campanha al- cancem todas as es- MÊS DE MARÇO: CAMPANHA LEI MARIA DA PENHA EM TODAS AS ESCOLAS PAULISTAS COMUNICADOS, LEGISLAÇÕES, PARCERIAS E AFINS “Informes CINC” DESTAQUE: Poderão ser utilizadas como materiais de refe- rência os trabalhos produzidos pelas estudantes da rede no ano de 2019, nos concursos de Desenho da Carti- lha “Lei Maria da Penha: a vida co- meça quando a violência termina” e no Concurso Vo- zes pela Igualdade de Gênero: “O to- ma da minha pele dá poder a minha voz”. Saiba mais:
  4. 4. 4 porque é funda- mental a discussão do tema. É impor- tante que seja rea- lizado a leitura da Lei Maria da Pe- nha, na integra ou em trechos, nessa etapa. Poderá ser utilizada a cartilha disponível na refe- rência ao lado. Ao final da ativida- de, apresente uma fotografia da Maria da Penha, e expli- que os motivos da lei levar esse nome. (Equipe CINC) Obs. Tendo em vista o contexto de pandemia pelo Covid-19, os ques- tionamentos poderão ser enviados para estu- dantes para realizar uma pesquisa. Em con- junto com a cartilha ao lado. Neste caso impor- tante dar devolutiva sobre o que escreve- ram. Poderá ser cria- dos fóruns ou discus- são em grupos com finalidades pedagógi- cas. “Material de apoio: Lei Maria da Penha Essa roda de con- versa irá provocar uma abertura e sensibilização para o tema e também será um levanta- mento dos conheci- mentos prévios dos (as) estudantes so- bre o tema. Faça uma lista de questionamentos que possam dar iní- cio à conversa. Su- gestões: Vocês já ouviram falar da Maria da Penha? E da Lei Maria da Pe- nha? Quem essa lei protege? Contra o que protege? O que é violência domés- tica e familiar? Quais são os tipos de violência que podemos sofrer? Organize os estu- dantes em roda na sala de aula (ou no espaço que achar conveniente) ou proponha que a ro- da aconteça em ou- tro local da escola. Facilite a conversa exercendo o papel de mediador (a) e procure estimular a participação de to- dos (as). Além dis- so, prepare-se an- tes para intervir, é importante que o (a) docente tenha estudado anterior- mente sobre a Lei e o tema. Proponha uma per- gunta como início da roda, escute a fala dos (as) estu- dantes e vá medi- ando a conversa e esclarecendo as dú- vidas, mostrando o Pautas : Roda de Conversa Lei Maria da Penha (Ens. Fund. Anos Finais e Ensino Médio ) “Currículo Paulista” S U G E S T Õ E S A R T I C U L A D A S C O M D S G DESTAQUE: Em 2019, em parceria com a Defensoria Pública, foi realizado um con- curso com a rede para ilustração da Cartilha “Lei Maria da Penha: a vida co- meça quando a vio- lência termina”. Os desenhos vencedo- res foram: 1a colo- cada Talita Vieira de Sousa E.E. Profa Helena Cury de Tac- ca – Franca/SP e 2a colocada (ilustração interna) Gabriela Santos Franco da E.E. João Brá- sio – Adamantina/ SP Saiba mais, acessando a Cartilha on line:
  5. 5. 5 estudante escreva uma mensagem para ser encaminhada no privado de uma rede social, à respectiva amiga, orientando que ela foi vítima de vio- lência, identificando qual tipo de violência sofrida pela amiga e quais medidas cabíveis para o caso. Se houver disponibili- dade, de aceso a in- ternet, sugira que as/ os estudantes pesqui- sem no Youtube o concurso “Vozes pela Igualdade de Gênero” e que escolham algu- ma canção para poder compartilhar com a amiga após a men- sagem. (Equipe CINC) Obs. Tendo em vista o contexto de pandemia pelo Covid-19, a ativi- dade poderá ser envia- dos para estudantes para realizar em casa. Neste caso importante dar devolutiva sobre o que escreveram. Pode- rá ser criados fóruns ou discussão em grupos com finalidades peda- gógicas. Apresentar a turma o caso abaixo, que pode ser adequado de acordo com a faixa etária. Pode ser realizado pela leitura coletiva ou individual. “Uma adolescente de quatorze anos que é sua amiga ar- rumou um novo(a) namorado(a). Você ainda não o(a) co- nhece pessoalmen- te. Sabe de algumas informações apenas pelos relatos e his- tórias que ela te conta. Ela está mui- to apaixonada e não vê a hora de vocês se conhecerem. Vo- cê então sugere que ela o(a) convide pa- ra o seu aniversário que será na sua ca- sa na mesma sema- na. No dia do seu ani- versário você não consegue falar com ela, pois ela não responde suas men- sagens. Na segunda-feira na escola, ela pede desculpas por não ter ido a festa, pois antes de sair seu (sua) namorado(a) pediu que trocasse de roupa, achou que seu vestido era ina- propriado para a ocasião. Houve dis- cussão pois ela se recusou a atender o pedido. Sua amiga relata que no calor da emoção ele (a) acabou jogando o seu celular no chão, por isso não conse- guiu falar com vo- cê”. Ao final da leitura, de- bata sobre a situação e proponha que cada Projeto de Vida e/ou Tecnologia (8º ano/9º ano/ Ensino Médio ) S E C R E T A R I A D A E D U C A Ç Ã O — “Inova Educação” E L E T I VA S , P R O J E T O D E V I DA E T E C N O L O G I A IMPORTANTE: Para con- tribuir com essas ações, o Centro de Inclusão Educacional (em parceria com o Núcleo Especiali- zado de Promoção e De- fesa dos Direitos das Mu- lheres (NUDEM) e a Es- cola da Defensoria Públi- ca do Estado de São Pau- lo, elaboraram um docu- mento orientador com propostas de atividades que podem ser desenvol- vidas pelas/os professo- ras/es (as) docentes da rede estadual no Ensino Fundamental dos Anos Finais e no Ensino Mé- dio. Saiba mais, consultando o Boletim COPED Ano 07, nº 06/2020 ou aces- sando em:
  6. 6. 6 Levando em consideração a necessidade das escolas em efetivarem a implementação das leis 10.639/03 e 11.648/08, que alteram a Lei no 9.394, de 20 de dezembro de 1996, nos artigos 26-A, 79-A e 79-B e que estas legisla- ções estabelecem as diretrizes e bases da educação nacional para incluir no currículo oficial da Rede de Ensino a obrigatorie- dade da temática "História e Cultura Afro-Brasileira e Indígena”, desde 2010, trabalhamos com formações presenciais com as questões da Educação para relações Étnico Raciais e Diversidades na Diretoria de Ensino Região Osasco. Inicialmente focávamos as convocações no Professor Coordenador. Entretanto a demanda intensa do PCP, dificulta- va o bom desenvolvimento das ações, que acabavam se concentrando em épocas específicas (novembro ou abril). Nos anos subsequentes passamos a trabalhar nas Orientações Técnicas presenciais de ERER e Diversidades com professores de Ciências Humanas. Entretanto, nem sempre o professor que vinha na Orientação Técnica tinha facilidade de socialização dos temas, por isso, o trabalho muitas vezes não era socializado entre os pares. A partir de 2015 passamos a pedir que a escola indicasse um “Professor Interlocutor de ERER” em suas escolas. Sendo assim, as escolas podem indicar professores das diferentes áreas de conhecimento, desde que tenham afinidade com o tema e consigam socializar as ações com os pares. Desde 2018, os Interlocutores de ERER passaram também a assumir a interlocução dos outros marcadores sociais da diferença em suas escolas, sendo chamados de “Interlocutores de ERER Mais”, isto é, das ações de e das outras diversidades que ocorrem no chão da escola (Diversidade Sexual e de Gênero, xenofobia, religiosa etc.). O trabalho com professores interlocutores tem fortalecido as ações de ERER, assim como das outras diversidades. Alguns dados evidenciam o sucesso desta ação: > atualmente temos 100% das escolas que indicam professores interlocutores, que são responsáveis por fazer a pon- te das formações com as unidades escolares; >temos a presença de 100% dos interlocutores nas formações presenciais (trabalhamos com 4 formações no primei- ro semestre e o acompanhamento sistemático no segundo semestre); > todas as escolas, isto é, 100% submetem Planos de Ação de ERER para a Diretoria de Ensino, pontuando o que irão trabalhar no currículo de diversas disciplinas e os projetos de combate a discriminação que ocorrerão no decorrer do ano letivo; >no final do ano costumamos fazer um congresso onde as escolas socializam as boas práticas que foram trabalhadas no decorrer do ano letivo. O número de apresentações tem aumentado consideravelmente; Sendo assim, consideramos que a ação de selecionar um professor interlocu- tor de “ERER Mais” e capacitá-lo como mediador das ações, tem sido de grande auxilio para poder alavancar o desenvolvimento correto destas ações de Educação para Relações Étnico Raciais, Diversidade Sexual e de Gênero e outros marcadores sociais da diferença na Diretoria de Ensino Região Osasco. (Mais informações estão disponíveis no blog da DER OSASCO: http://oficinapedagogicadeosasco.blogspot.com/p/historia.html. PCNP Carolina de Oliveira R M C Pereira “Mãos na Massa” EXPERIÊNCIAS DE INTERLOCUTORAS/ES E ESCOLAS Professores interlocutores ERER MAIS— Experiência DER Osasco
  7. 7. 7 Você assistiu? Dia 12/03/2020—aconteceu a Videoconferência “O papel da escola na luta pela igualdade de direitos, com participação da EFAPE | COPED | DPSP | COMESP. O objetivo da Videoconferência foi de orientar as es- colas a garantir o cumprimento da Lei estadual nº 16.926, 16 de janeiro de 2019, que institui a “Campanha Estadual Maria da Penha”, a ser comemorada, anualmente, no mês de março, nas escolas públicas estaduais e particulares e da Lei Estadual nº17.239/2020, que trata de ações de prevenção ao feminicídio. AVISOS, AGENDA E SUGESTÕES “Clube das Ideias” COMUNICADO: Prêmios e Concursos Educacionais suspensos tem- porariamente Considerando as ações de combate e prevenção para diminuir a proliferação e os impactos do novo coronavírus no país, informamos que os concursos Prêmio Inspiração 2020; YouTubers conscientes e a gravidez na adolescên- cia, Podcast e Poesia estão suspensos temporariamente. Assim que a situação for normalizada, disponibilizaremos novas informações e orientações. CRE MÁRIO COVAS (EFAPE) BOLETIM DSG 01/2020 Organização. Edição: Adriano Rodrigues Biajone– Equipe Técnica Diversidade Sexual e de Gênero Imagens: Licenças gratui- tas / Unsplash e Pixabay Agradecimentos: Carolina de Oliveira R.M.C. Pereira (DER Osasco) , e a Equipe CINC: Laís Barbosa M. Modesto (Diretora), Beatriz Santana Ferreira, Danilo Scalambrini, Raquel Maria Rodrigues, Rodrigo Helmeister de Melo, Simo- ne de Cássia Ribeiro, Uiara Maria Pereira Araújo. Para dúvidas, sugestões de assunto, partilhar alguma experiência das escolas ou Diretoria, indicar sugestões de materiais de apoio, vídeo, letras de música, artigos, por favor enviar para o email: coped.demod.cinc@educacao.sp.gov.br e/ou adriano.biajone@educacao,sp.gov.br. Indicar no assunto da mensagem: “BOLETIM DSG”.

